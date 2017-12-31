Epic Corruption: Unsealed Court Documents Show How Prosecutors Tried To Rig The Bundy Trial

Authored by Tim Pearce via The Daily Caller,
Unsealed court documents detail how the team of prosecutors tasked with convicting Cliven Bundy and his sons of crimes relating to a 2014 armed standoff failed to turn over potential exculpatory evidence to the court, The Oregonian reports.
The Bundys’ case ended in a mistrial Dec. 20 after Judge Gloria Navarro ruled that prosecutors violated the civil rights of the defendants by withholding evidence supporting the Bundys’ case. Navarro is considering dismissing the case “with prejudice” and blocking prosecutors from retrying the case. Her decision will come Jan. 8, according to The New York Times.
“There were approximately 3,000 pages that were provided to us only after we started trial,” Bundy lawyer Bret D. Whipple told TheNYT.
“I personally have never seen anything like this, especially in a case of such importance.”
Those 3,000 pages include the Bundys’ requests for multiple federal assessments that showed the Bundy family was likely not dangerous. Prosecutors called the requests part of a “long list of frivolous and vexatious pleadings,” until a government witness, under cross examination, revealed knowledge of the assessments in court, The Oregonian reports.
Defense attorney’s asked federal prosecutors to hand over Inspector General reports on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) agent Dan Love, who directed the BLM raid on the Bundy ranch to seize the family’s cattle over decades of unpaid grazing fees. Love was fired from the agency in September for corruption and unethical behavior.
Prosecutors had dismissed the allegations and investigations of Love as an “urban legend,” but ended up handing over 500 pages worth of reports on Love in December, according to The Oregonian.
The Bundys’ lawyers made two requests to Navarro for a special “discovery monitor” to ensure that all relevant documents were being turned over by the prosecution. Both requests were denied. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, however, launched an investigation into prosecutorial misconduct after the mistrial.
Comments
Anyone here surprised by this?
The Bundys are lucky that they were chosen for this high-profile admission so that the rest of us can continue to believe that the justice system is fair.
Look, the system works! Have faith!
In reply to Anyone here surprised by… by Argos
It's not over though because they can be retried.
In reply to The Bundys are lucky that… by SWRichmond
Love was fired from the agency in September for corruption and unethical behavior.
But not indicted, tarred & feathered, sentenced to 5 years in prison, lost his pension or hung by the neck until dead?
But the Bundy’s were/are tortured and financially ruined at the hands of .gov thugs.
And what do the Bundy’s see when they look out their window....
.. Sheeple grazing on public land.
In reply to It's not over though because… by FoggyWorld
His name was LaVoy Finnicum.
In reply to … by macholatte
I posted the following on the other article about Lindsey Graham and the deep state a little while ago. But I think this also pertains to this article also because I back the Bundy's completely:
Graham is a piece of shit and this is why he wants Meuller out. He's just as corrupt and compromised as McStain and Hitlery and Barrack Hussein O-Hezbolah are.
In my opinion, the reason he would turn and want Meuller out is because he's finally caught on to Trump's strategy of allowing Meuller to go aaaaaaaaaaaaall the way with all this bullshit. Trump is feeding Meuller and his scumbag posse all the rope they need to hang themselves while sucking in the corrupt, treasonous media, politicians, and non-elected shit-bags. This is why we're seeing the FBI insider scum get destroyed on a daily basis. It's not going to stop.
Trump knew that all these scumbags would place their survival on Meuller and that's exactly what Trump (and his high level team) wanted from the beginning. It's the correct play. Because he knew that the best way was to allow these arrogant psychos to "think" they were in control and to let them fuck up and expose themselves so badly in the public realm of the internet that it would prove to all the idiot low-IQ assholes and followers beyond all doubt that the assholes they follow are treasonous criminals.
He's not going to give the media and all the other traitors the chance to accuse him of interfering with this bullshit investigation. Trump is going to push Meuller to have no choice but to keep investigating every single fucking thing conceivable without interfering so that it all has to come out naturally, and this gives the media and the rest of the scumbags no place to hide and no way to accuse Trump of interfering. They will either have to concede to the truth or they will end up in Guantanamo Bay with all the other traitors.
It's a master strategy that's going to kill the entire treasonous globalist deep state system. Trump allowed them to run full speed down this path and now he's going to use everything against them to fuck 'em up once and for all.
So be patient...give it time. A lot of levels to this. A lot of I's and T's needing to be dotted and crossed and quadruple-checked so that nothing can slip through any cracks legally. Because the legal system is what is going to have to be used against these scumbags in order to expose them to the world and to stop them once and for all. So give it time. It's a big fucking mess to unravel and it will take years but it's going to happen.
I've been saying for many years that if all this corruption and all these treasonous scumbags were ever put on trial that it would make the Nuremberg Trials after WWII look like a slow, boring day in traffic court.
Well that is what's coming, folks...so just wait and be patient. Don't get discouraged and don't let up being vigilant about finding all the evidence you can about any kind of corruption and treason. Send Trump and Judicial Watch everything you can find.
Never stop. We've got them on the run and believe me, they fucking know it. This is why they're doubling down on the lies and the bullshit...they know they have no other way out. It's all being compiled and investigated and documented painstakingly with meticulous effort so that the entire global mafia of treasonous scum can be taken down without a shadow of a doubt when it's all said and done.
This is why they want to replace the American people and the Europeans with third world scumbags...it gives them a way to purge all the knowledge of their crime and corruption while creating a huge mass of violent losers to control with larger corrupt government and radical dictatorship.
This is why Meuller is stuck. He's either going to have to continue to go through with his bullshit to the end so that it proves he's a fraud and that everything else is a fraud or he's going to have to be murdered or kill himself. He has no other choices at this point and Trump not only knows it, but he made sure of this on purpose from the beginning. Don't fucking doubt it.
The scumbags know this now and so it's going to get seriously critical this next year. Mid-term elections are coming and voting fraud and corruption is going to be a huge issue. The global mafia may also decide to either plunge us into a war, tank the dollar and our economy, or attempt to assassinate Trump (or members of his family to cause a war) in shear desperation to hold onto what's left of their power and control and cover up their corruption.
Anything is possible...it's all on the table. Only the continued exposure of the truth will win. The global mafia of psychotic, sociopathic, treasonous, pedophile, satanists have to be destroyed. They know they're in for serious war thanks to the American people who elected Trump. Plain and fucking simple.
So don't let up. Don't allow the media and the deep staters to fuck with you. Don't be intimidated. Be cool with the dip-shits you encounter in your life who have been sucked into this shit. Try to help them but don't waste too much time and energy on them if you don't have to. Let them sink or swim if that's what it takes. Help others who are worthy of it.
Focus energy on yourself and who you can and teach those who are willing to wake up to spread this knowledge to others. Teach them to be positive peers to each other. Don't allow the corrupt media and educational system to destroy the minds of your children and/or friends.
And above all else just stay positive minded and be patient. This is a war. It's a very aptly named "infowar" and truth and information is the greatest weapon we have against these fucking scumbags. They want to corrupt everyone with disinformation...we have to fight them with the truth and then back it all up with our actions. Be good to each other. Be positive. Demonstrate it in any way possible.
Lead by example. Be moral and ethical in every way so that these twisted losers have no leg to stand on against you.
Don't fall for their rhetoric of racism and division and all that bullshit. All that crap is for losers and it's losing badly against those of us who resist and fight against it. So don't get pulled into all that shit. Be vigilant against it. Keep your eyes open and your head on a swivel...watch your six and watch your peoples backs because these low-level scumbags won't stop and they will do whatever they can to fuck with us. Don't allow it.
I know this turned into a long rant, but I hope it makes a positive difference to anyone who reads it and I hope you pass it on in some way.
In reply to His name was LaVoy Finnicum. by ultraticum
Ha! What the fuck is the over/under on making it to the midterms before this shit explodes? MY guess is no fucking way.
You get a big up vote.
Being moral and upstanding has cost me two fucking jobs in the past ten years. It's a simple statement but has consequences. Here's a better one - answer to a Higher Power. Never stop asking yourself questions about who and what you are and what you intend to be.
In reply to I posted the following on… by Save_America1st
Great response you got an up vote from me however...I would suggest rather than putting our faith in America that we get down to brass tacks and we all better be getting right with Jesus Christ.
Anyone putting their faith in mankind’s ability to self govern is gonna wake up one morning scared and frail, lock and load, fill that empty brass with some serious powder get ur dope chart dialed in but this shit show could go full retard at any moment...make ur amends and get right with your maker history is rife with failed empires the US is not the bastion of freedom and justice we all would like to believe!
Mankind will inevitably choose their prosperity and power over another’s...it’s just the depraived human condition I love America and what it’s Constition and Bill of Rights states...however writing those two documents and implementing them are antithetic to mankind
love America fight for it but it the end ur gonna need God to pull through...Just ask the founders
In reply to Ha! What the fuck is the… by BandGap
“Just ask the founders”: Ahh... ‘the founders, all died long ago.
As for your super hero saviour with JC on his cape... in all likelihood he never actually walked the earth and instead he is in fact the amalgamation of fairy tales and myths from long ago.
Convince yourself with the placebo of religion all you want, but when it comes down to it... we are alone with our own flesh and blood. Nothing more, nothing less.
In reply to Great response you got an up… by Chicken Farmer
Just because you have failed to humble yourself and discover a new spiritual dimension at least fail from ridiculing those who have. It's as old as time itself that children might ridicule others but far becoming of a supposed grown adult.
Disbelieve in Jesus all you want but allow others that freedom is what makes us all grown up and intelligent.
In reply to “Just ask the founders”: … by Dame Ednas Possum
which for the intellectual class, duh -- 4 noble truths, duh!
karma bitchezzz.... cause effect...effessstttdcfkk;ls;';'s; what forgot to spell what you say boyu......
In reply to “Just ask the founders”: … by Dame Ednas Possum
There is scientific evidence suggesting that atheists are borderline Autistic. They also have high rates of alcoholism, depression and obesity. I've always thought atheists had defective brains.
http://www.conservapedia.com/Atheism_and_the_brain
In reply to “Just ask the founders”: … by Dame Ednas Possum
Amen, brother. Keep speaking the truth. I've been listening to SQ in Branson and am convicted of the shortness of the time. Only His opinion matters. I'll meet you on that day.
In reply to Great response you got an up… by Chicken Farmer
Submit it as an article, if you want to post one.
In reply to I posted the following on… by Save_America1st
Lindsey Graham and McCain are both rabidly pro-Israel.
In reply to I posted the following on… by Save_America1st
Idealistic theory but not a snowballs chance in hell this culminates in anything significant. You seriously undersestimate the ability of the corrupt system to save itself.
In reply to I posted the following on… by Save_America1st
No, I don't think so. They have the problem of the internet and all of the guns Americans have. They can't stop the internet, people will fight for their instant messaging and internet access. If they don't stop the internet, public opinion will continue to turn against them, they are losing the political contest. They can't afford a shooting revolution or civil war, they will lose that, badly and completely.
So they have to control the info flow, can't, and The Resistance is a long rear guard position slowing things down and hoping something comes along to distract attention. Like war.
Meanwhile, Trump will do high level prosecutions, he needs it for his image and will go down as the greatest US president if he is known as the man that drained the swamp and ended the Deep State. Each trial will produce information that reveals others, that goes on a long time.
So the Statis Quo is permanently on the defensive until the system is cleaned up.
If Trump is honest, his advisors are honest, and all are relatively competent relative to the rear guard actions.
I still have hope.
In reply to Idealistic theory but not a… by wcole225
@Save_America1st - Senator Lindsey Graham on Standing with Israel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BznP1xTCb0 - you falsely equate Graham with Hezbollah - yet here's Lindsay giving a rabid pro-Israel rant, - somebody is lying to you about Graham - true, Graham is a scumbag, but he's a pro-israel scumbag, so stop spreading lies.
In reply to I posted the following on… by Save_America1st
Senator Lindsey Graham on Standing with Israel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BznP1xTCb0 - one of Graham's many pro-Israel rants.
Lindsay Graham supports hispanic immigration - Graham says Bush won by supporting the hispanics - rabidly pro-Israel Graham gives up on the white American workers - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMRTsyPcBjs - Bush: "they're here to do the jobs Americans are too lazy to do" [I recently watched an entire white construction crew replaced by hispanic workers - Bush and Graham are liars]
In reply to @Save_America1st - Senator… by gearjammers1
Is Dan Love Drewish?
In reply to … by macholatte
"Judge Gloria Navarro ruled that prosecutors violated the civil rights of the defendants by withholding evidence supporting the Bundys’ case. Navarro is considering dismissing the case “with prejudice” and blocking prosecutors from retrying the case. Her decision will come Jan. 8"
If you wouldn't mind, I am taking a long term survey, trying to build my sample size well beyond statistical validity challenges. If you could, please respond to the following question:
Would you have, by any chance, been in a school system in K to 7 that used "The Roberts English Series" ????
In reply to It's not over though because… by FoggyWorld
Damn boy, you stopped short of calling him FULLY RETARDED.
In reply to "Judge Gloria Navarro ruled… by JRobby
Why?
Is it because the author actually knows how to use an apostrophe and seems to have been taught proper grammar?
In reply to "Judge Gloria Navarro ruled… by JRobby
Judges rarely dismiss cases with prejudice.
They may sanction the prosecutors and order the particular prosecutors removed.
In reply to "Judge Gloria Navarro ruled… by JRobby
Re read the article around the middle. Navarro is pushing to prevent prosecutors retrying them
In reply to It's not over though because… by FoggyWorld
That hasn't been decided yet. re-read the article please.
In reply to It's not over though because… by FoggyWorld
Navarro is considering dismissing the case “with prejudice” and blocking prosecutors from retrying the case. In case you did not read the article.
In reply to It's not over though because… by FoggyWorld
Nope the Judge made it so that it can't
In reply to It's not over though because… by FoggyWorld
I know you're being facetious, but malicious prosecution and felony abuse of the legal process will continue until people like the Bundys, along with their supporters, are willing to meet threat of violence against threat of violence.
All power comes from the barrel of a gun.
In reply to The Bundys are lucky that… by SWRichmond
Thank you Mao. All in good time.
In reply to I know you're being… by serotonindumptruck
How about right now?
Chairman Mao declared an ultimate Truth.
In reply to Thank you Mao. All in good… by BandGap
Incorrect.
In reply to How about right now?… by serotonindumptruck
I am not disagreeing with you but certain social and legal constraints are still in effect. Things have not disintegrated to the point where we can personally enforce justice. And, I have kids to raise.
No more Batman movies for you for awhile.
In reply to How about right now?… by serotonindumptruck
So when you local SWAT team obtains the wrong address, and kicks down your door at 3 AM, and then immediately kills your beloved Golden Retriever, you will no doubt roll over and show your cowardly yellow belly?
Good thing we got that part straight.
In reply to I am not disagreeing with… by BandGap
Door gets kicked in the 12 gauge semi auto next to the bed comes into play.
I get it, I am tired of this shit, too.
In reply to So when you local SWAT team… by serotonindumptruck
I withdraw my hasty ad hominem attack.
In reply to Door gets kicked in the 12… by BandGap
12 ga., good mass, poor penetration
In reply to Door gets kicked in the 12… by BandGap
For the distances involved in a home invasion scenario a 12 g. is ideal unless the house resembles an auditorium. If so, a slug would do the trick.
In reply to 12 ga., good mass, poor… by helloimjohnnycat
Fuck that, I use deer slugs.
The neighbors can duck.
In reply to 12 ga., good mass, poor… by helloimjohnnycat
Buckshot terminal effect comparison:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhZf_x8Esms
#1 = DRT
0 = DRT
00 = DRT
000 = HFS! =o
In reply to Fuck that, I use deer slugs… by Implied Violins
5 tap with slug ... indoor wallable.
In reply to 12 ga., good mass, poor… by helloimjohnnycat
I'll just ignite that foogas cannon at the foot of the bed and we'll all ride the express to hell.
In reply to Door gets kicked in the 12… by BandGap
Damn right I will roll over when people with automatic weapons have me in their sights. You must be deranged to think that this would be a perfect time to pull out your pistol and start shooting at their body armor. Either that or you are on ZH spouting drivel to make the site look like a bunch of wackos. Are they paying you to act stupid or do you come by it naturally?
In reply to So when you local SWAT team… by serotonindumptruck
I would just observe that he hasn't exactly regaled us with his death defying heroics to date, and this is the internet.
In reply to Damn right I will roll over… by DeadFred
So sayeth Mao.
In reply to I know you're being… by serotonindumptruck
I'm not being facetious. The only ones who care about the Bundys are those of us who adhere to old school notions of liberty. No one else in the country has any idea what the hell is going on out there. This story is being fed to us, and to us alone, for our consumption and the the impact is it's supposed to have on us.
I am glad the information is out. But it does nothing to put me at ease.
In reply to I know you're being… by serotonindumptruck
Me neither.
I'm not holding my breath on the Gloryhole Navarro CUNT dismissing with prejudice. In her mind, 4th time might be the charm!
In reply to I'm not being facetious. … by SWRichmond
All forms of abuse and theft carried out by those with power with continue and will grow unless you and I step in to stop it.
In reply to I know you're being… by serotonindumptruck
Bullshit. With Hillary in office he would not see freedom again. He's to be made an example of, not let off. So cynical.
In reply to The Bundys are lucky that… by SWRichmond
Yes, if Hillary was in office the Bundys would be toast.
But to get us to believe in Trump we are fed this limited hangout. I ain't buying it, and I often think Trump himself is a limited hangout, something we'd to us to calm us down.
In reply to Bullshit. With Hillary in… by HippieHaulers