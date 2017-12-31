Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow To Crush Dissent As Protests Extend Into Fourth Day

On the fourth day of "spontaneous" protests to sweep Iran just days after Israel, Saudi Arabia and the US reached a secret agreement to do everything in their power to destabilize the Iranian government by diplomatic means or otherwise, Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to "crush dissent" and take tough action if the unrest continued.
Protesters "must certainly know that improper behavior will be to their detriment, and the nation will come out and stand against these actions and throw a hard punch in their faces," the Revolutionary Guard’s commander for security in Tehran, Brigadier General Esmail Kowsari, said according to THE semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency late Saturday.
The threat from the IRGC came a day after Iranian authorities blocked the nation's internet, interrupted the main networks, and restricted access to the country’s most popular social media platform, Signal, in response to one of the biggest shows of dissent against its leadership in years, in which as we reported yesterday two people were killed in clashes with security forces in the western city of Dorud, the first casualties since anti-government protests erupted on Thursday. The deputy governor of Lorestan province blamed foreign agents for the deaths.
"No shots were fired by the police and security forces. We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfiri groups and foreign agents in this clash," Habibollah Khojastehpour said on state television. Takfiri is a term for extreme Sunni militants such as Islamic State.
Protesters also attacked banks and government buildings and burned police vehicles.
Protesters defied the police and Revolutionary Guards who have used violence to crush previous unrest. The demonstrations could be more worrying for authorities because they seem spontaneous and lack a clear leader... Almost as if the protests were organized from abroad.
As Bloomberg notes, the rare public challenge to the government and the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "has erupted at a time of deepened strains between Iran and the U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed additional sanctions on Tehran and threatened to quit Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers." It also "surprisingly" comes days after we reported that "US And Israel Reach "Secret Plan" To Counter Iran", and one month after Israel said it was "Ready To Share Intel With Saudis "Against Iran" Ahead Of Possible War", and also a ""Bombshell" Leaked Secret Israeli Cable Confirmed Israeli-Saudi Coordination To Provoke War with Iran."
Almost as if the events are connected...
Meanwhile, in another Twitter post on the unrest Sunday, Trump said, “The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism." The president also added that it "[l]ooks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!" Violations which the CIA may or may not have been itching to tweet it was sponsoring.
Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
In any case, the protests which began in the northeastern city of Mashhad, initially targeted the government’s handling of the economy, winning the backing of hardliners critical of President Hassan Rouhani and the nuclear deal. But it took less than a day for the focus to shift to the religious establishment and state security forces close to the hardliners.
By Saturday, unverified video footage shared on Iran’s Telegram social media site, Twitter and Instagram from several cities across the country showed demonstrators calling for Khamenei’s ouster.
Meanwhile, demonstrations, which extended to at least 20 locations over the past week, continued into their fourth day on Sunday. An Iranian reached by telephone told Reuters that there was a heavy presence of police and security forces in central Tehran.
"I saw a few young men being arrested and put into police van. They don’t let anyone assemble," he said.
Video from earlier days posted on social media showed people chanting: “Mullahs, have some shame, leave the country alone.”
The demonstrators also shouted: “Reza Shah, bless your soul”. Such calls are evidence of a deep level of anger and break a taboo. The king ruled Iran from 1925 to 1941 and his Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown in a revolution in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Islamic Republic’s first leader.
Confirming the crackdown on internet services in the country, Telegram’s chief executive, Pavel Durov, wrote on Twitter that Iranian authorities are blocking access “for the majority of Iranians.” The move came after the company refused to shut down a number of “peacefully protesting channels,” Durov said.
With reports coming in that #Telegram, #instagram and #Twitter are all complying with the Iranian regime's censorship requests, @durov, @jack and @kevin are all in potential violation of U.S. law and will be remembered by history for the choices they make.— Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) December 31, 2017
The recent demonstrations are among the largest seen since in the Islamic Republic since millions of Iranians took to the streets to protest the disputed re-election of hardline former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.
Government officials say the latest unrest is part of a wider attempt by Rouhani’s opponents to discredit his leadership. Iran’s hardline media have said justified criticism of the government has been hijacked by a wider foreign plot to sow sedition in the country.
As noted above, Iran's elite armed forces, the Revolutionary Guard, warned late Saturday that it would respond with “a hard punch” if demonstrations didn’t stop.
Earlier over the weekend, videos on social media showed protesters in the city of Shiraz tearing down a banner of Qassem Soleimani, the powerful head of the Quds Force, the branch of the IRGC that overseas operations in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere, and successfully defended the Assad regime against a 6 year proxy war meant to change the Syrian regime.
Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said some of the arrested protesters have confessed “they were carried away by emotions and set fire to mosques and public buildings” and said they will face heavy punishment for the crimes. “After giving thousands of martyrs for the revolution, the nation will not return to dark era of Pahlavi rule,” he said.
Ahmad Khatami, a hardline cleric who leads Friday prayers in the capital Tehran, called for capital punishment for those chanting slogans against the values of the Islamic Republic, according to Reuters.
In apparent response to the protests, the government backed down on plans to raise fuel prices, promised to increase cash handouts to the poor and create more jobs in coming years.
“We predict that at least 830,000 jobs will be created in the new year,” government spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said on state television on Saturday night. He gave no details. Around 3.2 million Iranians are jobless.
Iranians also expressed anger over their country’s costly interventions in Syria and Iraq where it is engaged in a proxy war for influence against regional rival Saudi Arabia.
Having officially avoided the protests since they stated, later on Sunday Iran's president Rouhani would address the nation in a televised speech, his first public comments since the unrest broke out, ISNA reported.
#Iran blocks social media amid continuing protests. @Rouhani_ir reportedly to address nation tonight.— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 31, 2017
The country's unrest also hit Iran’s stock exchange. The TEDPIX Index fell 1.7% to 95,561.58 in Tehran on Sunday, the lowest level since Dec. 20, according to Bloomberg.
Boris would expect no less from aggressive police state.
the head of the irg is in that damned royal extended family.
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
The basiji are out murdering people again. Cellphone vids agogo.
In reply to the head of the irg is in… by weburke
Why would any Iranian want the US to do to their country what we did to Iraq, Libya and Syria?
In reply to The basiji are out murdering… by TBT or not TBT
They must do what's necessary to prevent the color revolution from succeeding.
In reply to Why would any Iranian want… by Billy the Poet
By "they" you mean the mullahs and their friends and family who employ the murderous and fantatical basiji to terrorize people who peacefully petition their government for redress of grievances?
In reply to They must do what's… by eforce
Not saying the regime is perfect, it's just the alternative will be that much worse.
In reply to By "they" you mean the… by TBT or not TBT
The worse alternative is what they got out of their overthrow of the Shah.
In reply to Not saying the regime is… by eforce
Are you the ZH liaison for the CIA?
Get the fuck outta here.
The destruction of American race and culture dwarfs anything in Iran since that time.
In reply to The worse alternative is… by TBT or not TBT
The iranians are protesting because they dont have access to mine crypto.
In reply to Are you the ZH liaison for… by Gaius Frakkin'…
all you need to do is look at who is pushing this crap in Iran. It is the MEK, a known terrorist organization. The accounts that were putting out what times to people should pour into the streets were all by people who associated with NCRI, or Maryam Ravaji.
Who is Maryam Rajavi you ask? Please see the attached link, and you have your answer. The thing these jackasses don't understand is that they have no following in Iran, and they won't get any traction. Also look at the Wiki page for the MEK -- listed supporters are the KSA & Israel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sirO8OAeRKQ
In reply to Are you the ZH liaison for… by Gaius Frakkin'…
...oh and one more thing..... please take notice of the "color" of choice of the MEK. Purple.
In reply to all you need to do is look… by evoila
The mullahs set about undermining non Islamic aspects of Persian culture immediately after they won out over other factions in the revolution, including of course crushing allied groups and their duped, useful idiot leaders. It is and has been systematic since then, and is particularly remarkable with the imposition of learning arabic, and state sponsored effort to arabize language. Arabic being THE language of....Islam. The CIA and Jooos, probably arent behind that. Stateside the destruction of western culture has a polifical home in the Democrat Party, which is also the party that deep state permajob employees unions give systematically to.
In reply to Are you the ZH liaison for… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Cui bono?
More to the point, you don't give a shit about poor White people in America who have had their race, culture, and economic prospects stolen from them by the jews and the ZOG.
Whether by old age, economic affluence or the fact you're just not part of the White tribe, the plight of Persions is so much more important to you. You and scum like you are increasingly isolated. This isn't some petty political struggle in the US. Oh no, it's much deeper than that.
In reply to The mullahs set about… by TBT or not TBT
The Shah was one of the biggest criminal and tyrant in the ME and his SAVAK terror organization,a See Eye Ayy/Mo$$ad branch ,was an equivalent to Cheka/NKVD in terms of crimes/torture .
But,hey,he was "our" man ,so he was "cool"
In reply to Are you the ZH liaison for… by Gaius Frakkin'…
What do you think of the proven non stop murders of unarmed civilians in IS..RA..EL.. since the Jerusalem f*ck up and the protest started? Do they have the right to kill a 9 year old,a double amputee holding a flag,and multiple other murders and unjustified arrests?
Or this is Kosher and we can not discuss them. These are proven murders ,not imaginary ones as you try to pin on Iran.
In reply to By "they" you mean the… by TBT or not TBT
Are you in Iran? On the street today? STFU
As a tax donkey of this USA I like to think I'm smart, but the facts are stacked against me giving opinion on whats going on in Iran.
Some probabilities:
1. Whatever narrative my state media is peddling will be contrary to my state's actual goals and motives.
A. The 'its just terrible a nation being run by religious fanatics who support terrorism' narrative is likely a lie. Likely the lazy fiat currency userers are upset because Iran gives the folks in Basel Sz the middle finger, thats right no IMF central bank.
B. There are factions fighting for power in Iran, but as a persian gentleman in CA recently explained to me 'they aren't the reasons an American would typically think of'.
2. I distrust even much of 'alternative media' on this topic because . . .
A. They aren't in Iran
B As Nassim Taleb would say, "They have no skin in the game."
In reply to By "they" you mean the… by TBT or not TBT
there's a lot of shit going on in the wolrld but trump chooses to put a focus on this and stir the shitpot. what does that tell you?
In reply to They must do what's… by eforce
OMG he tweeted! The Jarrett Adminsitration gracefully said nothing bad about the Islamist state terror of 2009, while shutting down the FBI work on Hezbollah drug running into the USA, and working on how to fund the regime with sweet hard foreign currency, trade deals, and access to nuclear raw material etc. Compare and contrast Tweets against the regime vs massive material support.
In reply to there's a lot of shit going… by Give_me_liberty_or
if tweets don't matter then he should shut the fuck up.
In reply to OMG he tweeted! The… by TBT or not TBT
We didn't inflict Islam on them.
In reply to Why would any Iranian want… by Billy the Poet
no, but we inflicted the 1953 coup, which is in living memory for them.
try to keep up
In reply to We didn't inflict Islam on… by TBT or not TBT
Remind me who setup Saudi Arabia again?
In reply to no, but we inflicted the… by NoDecaf
FDR, a fan of authoritarian arrangements, made a deal with the Sauds.
In reply to Remind me who setup Saudi… by eforce
What's your affliction?
In reply to We didn't inflict Islam on… by TBT or not TBT
Could we dare conceive of other alternatives besides military might and deception?
In reply to Why would any Iranian want… by Billy the Poet
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow To Crush Dissent As Protests Extend Into Fourth Day
My response: Islam, the RELIGION OF PEACE in action. NOT!!!!
May the GOD of the Bible (YHWH Elohim) protect the patriots of IRAN from the corrupt, tyrannical Revolutionary Guard.
In reply to Why would any Iranian want… by Billy the Poet
Gods are a delusion. The Persian people will not throw off the mullahs without wide application of violence. Faith in Allah is what got them into this mess to begin with.
In reply to Iran's Revolutionary Guards… by GUS100CORRINA
TBT or not TBT
You have offended me and my GOD.
DO NOT DO IT AGAIN ASSWIPE OR THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES.
PERVERT!!!
In reply to Gods are a delusion. The… by TBT or not TBT
TBT or not TBT
Another POINT ...
ALLAH and YHWH ELOHIM (GOD OF THE BIBLE( are not the same).
ALLAH is SATAN.
Is SATAN who you worship>
Your ignorance is breath taking.
In reply to Gods are a delusion. The… by TBT or not TBT
yahweh is some canaanite war god dick.
In reply to TBT or not TBT … by GUS100CORRINA
Well,Gus,I'll try other questions for you,since you failed to tell me "where in that Bible is America mentioned".
Have you seen the chosen symbol on their flag"the so called Star of David? Where in the Bible is that mentioned? I know about the Star of REMPHAN mentioned in the Bible(you know ,another name for SATAN) Why don't they have the Menorah ,as the known hebrew symbol on their flag?
Why do the rabbis and those praying to YHWH wear a black cube on their fore head and arm when praying?
How is it possible for a true loving God to have "chosen"people and not look with the same love and affection toward ALL HIS creation? Was HE the first RACIST?
even so,you believe that His Covenant with the "chosen" ones was unconditional? They did not respect it and their kingdom was destroyed in 70 AD.
please answer at least these questions,in a honest manner. I see you can not answer my question regarding America and its destiny(it is that inconvenient)
In reply to TBT or not TBT … by GUS100CORRINA
We have seen this before......Remember the movie Solient green....the front loaders just scooping everyone up. This is it...again. This protest will go down as nothing. People will die, this regime will NOT hold back in killing its own to stay alive. Just like the swamp here...they will stop at nothing.
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
The regime views them as subjects, not citizens.
In reply to We have seen this before… by takeaction
Iranians living outside of Iran are not required to pay taxes to Iran
USSA subjects living abroad must pay tribute to the tribe via the IRS.
there is the difference between a subject and a citizen, but please do continue with your delusions of "freedom"
In reply to The regime views them as… by TBT or not TBT
You're a fucking moron.
What's the difference between a subject and a citizen? Both are owned by the state and are required to pay tribute... through force.
In reply to The regime views them as… by TBT or not TBT
Soylent Green - a great movie when you think about it. I must admit I felt a grudging respect for how the Progressive masters took such care when it came to processing the pleb-rations. It did not really look that cost effective, but that's Hollywood for you.
In reply to We have seen this before… by takeaction
Boris
Snovum Gordum
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
Spasms of violence, inside and outside of Iran will commence. These will require little or no justification from any of the people involved with the acts. Violence has become the norm in support of ideologies.
Here comes the 13th Imam right now.
Peace be with you.
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
Young Iranians could be acting against their own nations self interest but
who could blame them for choosing not to fight against the western aggressors
by pre-empting the imminent attack on their country by rolling over and remove
their own government with all the foreign colour revolution collusion ready at hand they could wish for ?
I WWI soldiers hated and feared the officer class more than the supposed enemy
of their own social class and standing in the opposing drenches.
Let Iran have heir own next revolution right now as long as Iranians and not foreigners and much less so their pet next door genocide celebrating hatemongers have their way . The very next revolution after this one will fix any excesses after all the sleepers had their coming out.
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
"I WWI" was of course meant to be an "In WWI", never knew I`m just such an edit junky myself too...
Good luck to the Iranian people as in of Persian/Medes and the many Aryan tribes
and others that make up that outstanding sovereign populace that should be able to constitute and what else if Theocracy is out of vogue very soon ?
Demoncracy ? Failed stated at the mercy of foreign mercenaries?
The last best huge World Bank and IMF robbing grounds with real goodies to be had ?
In reply to Young Iranians could be… by TheGardener
The US doing Israel’s dirty work again.
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
What "aggressive police state are you babbling about?"
AMERICA?
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
"The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"
Isn't this the same US is doing for decades? Hypocrisy in prime time,as usual ...
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
With any remains of real nations under attack everywhere , the authoritarian ones seem to be easy pickings because the enforced loyalty seems not to be holding fast very good.
Who would want to get his young even if miserable life wasted in prolonging a status
quo offering little choice to the foreign evil entrapments offering an easy way out?
If nations were animals, all the not yet central zoo banked targeted little tigers would roll over to draw the latent inherent aggression of that dying empire away from them.
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
Sorry,but no.Cheap slogan.You could say this if it was a grassroots protest. But it is not. This is the obvious work of the Criminally Insane Agency . Iran has every right to ruthlessly cut all these attacks on it.
Let's analyze a little bit all this,for proof of what I said.
Let's start with from the beginning.
(They) told us,through their spokespersons, what (they) were going to do:remember Zbigniew Brzezinski's "Grand chessboard"?
How about "PAC" written by Kristol and Kagan(the Red Woman Nudelmann's husband).They even told us that"without a new Pearl Harbor it will be difficult to nudge the American public toward a the new direction and new wars".And ,miraculously,2 years later,911 "happened". Read carefully these two books and look at their authors. If you have any doubts after this,you are unable to understand anything.
I could never understand their need to tell us what they were going to do. I guess psychopaths want to "flaunt" their criminal behavior into our faces.
The pieces were moved by Bush senior,"Poppy" ,the head of the Criminally Insane Organization,with the first Iraq /Kuwait wars.
Then,the Clinton crime family,destroyed Yugoslavia,Christian Orthodox,pro Russia,anti America,and established the biggest Muslim terrorist training base in the middle of Europe,with the added bonus of being a drugs,organs,children and young adults,weapons trafficking center,officially known as Bondsteel NATO base in the Kosovo Muslim enclave.
But ,then ,they elaborated a plan,explicitly stated in PNAC.
The project picked up big speed with Bush the Moron-see the Afghanistan and Iraq wars,based on lies.
Then The Faggot,expended the wars from 2 to 7,under the umbrella of a Nobel Peace Price.How cool is that? Libya,Syria,Iraq,Ukraine destroyed.
Now,we finally reach our point,the last chapter,known as "Which way to Persia".
This is the task of our Shabbos-Goy-In_chief.
It started with some worm up: the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal,unilaterally,new sanctions on Iran(and Russia,NK),signed by ALL Senators(except 2) and ALL Congressmen(except 3,so we have only 5 Americans in the US Knesset),non stop demonization of Iran,officially and through paid trolls,the Jerusalem f*ck up,the Afghanistan surge ,which is another front against Iran,and now ,the final front attack on Iran,a color revolution ,the old and tired See Eye Ayy play book.
I have to say that this "WAY TO PERSIA" has suffered major set backs and hiccups,in Iraq(which was not divided into 4-5 pieces and in which Iran has big influence now through their Shia militias who were instrumental in fighting ISIS),in Syria,were the AAZ Empire almost chocked to death,in Ukraine,were they could not punish Russia the way they wanted.
But they are persistent .I have to give them that.
I will only say that this road to Persia is going to be cut short and end up in a graveyard for US and its parasite,because a parasite can not feed on a cold corpse.
Sorry for the long post,but I get tired of all the cheap slogans and non sense.
If yo have meaningful contra- arguments,I'm listening
In reply to Boris would expect no less… by Boris Alatovkrap
Infidels battle.
Diggin' it the most!
It's amazing how our Western liberals are reacting to "spontaneous protests" in Iran (our "enemy") by cheerleading unrest and asking people to go on the streets"... and how quiet they were during the unrests in Saudi-Arabia (our ally) just a few months ago. Now a single western leader has praised the "courageous uprising in Saudi-Arabia against a repressive regime of religious zealots".
And Trump reveled his true colors as a "Western liberal" in the CIA tradition. This isn't 4D chess, Donald, this is you setting yourself up for political and moral failure on an epic scale.
In reply to It's amazing how our Western… by ludwigvmises
This 4D chess playing, not just Trump, is all BS. They pull this stuff right out of their asses.
In reply to And Trump reveled his true… by Billy the Poet