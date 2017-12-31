A "Monster Of A Storm" Could Hit The East Coast Next Week

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/31/2017 - 21:40

“The potential for a strong coastal storm system is increasing next week as multiple pieces of energy come together. However, where this system tracks remains highly uncertain and will ultimately determine sensible weather impacts along the East Coast. Subtle changes to the forecast may be the difference between a snowstorm or more Arctic cold and little or no snowfall,” said Ed Vallee, a meteorologist who specializes in Northeast weather.

As the New Year’s festivities begin, the increasing threat of a major East Coast snowstorm is possible for the second half of the upcoming week. Recent Weather Channel computer models are in agreement that a surface low-pressure system will develop off the Southeast coast Wednesday, then charge up the coast towards the north-northeast over the western Atlantic Ocean Thursday. According to the report, “this low will also intensify at a rapid pace thanks to a sharpening southward plunge of the jet stream into the eastern U.S.”

With the cold air in place over the East Coast, the Weather Channel provides two scenarios of what could happen next week:

  • A track closer to the East Coast would increase the odds of more widespread and heavier snow.
  • A track farther offshore would diminish the chance of snow for the East Coast.

 

1

“This is likely going to be one monster of a storm later this week. Seeing ensemble members between 950-970mb with an ensemble mean of 982mb is absolutely impressive for a 5 day lead time,” said 

 

22

“High probability (~70%) of an area of low pressure below 990mb off the New England coast from the European EPS is quite impressive on day 4. This storm means business – just have to nail down where it decides to go,” he added.

 

ss

With much of the United States dominated by cold weather. Americans will be ushering in a dangerously cold New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day, along with the threat of a major East Coast storm later in the week.

 

ww

In the past week, the frigid temperatures across the United States triggered President Trump to tweet: “perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming,” which incited a wave of angry global warming alarmist on social media.

Meanwhile, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the city has been buried in almost 7-feet of snow since Christmas Eve, shattering precious records:

Needless to say, the 120.8 inches of snow so far in December (as of 5 p.m. EST Saturday) is the city’s snowiest single month on record, clobbering the previous record of 66.9 inches in December 1989 by over 4 feet.

A West Michigan couple’s video has gone viral after they captured a massive pile-up on U.S. 31 Friday, due to the wintery weather.


Much of the Northeast, Northern Central, and Northern Rockies are covered with snow.

 

ss

And lastly, the Oceanic Niño Index (ONI) is currently registering a weak La Niña, which usually indicates more winter weather for the Northeast. This could further complicate Trump’s economic growth narrative in 1Q18, as much of the Northeast is paralyzed with frigid temperatures and snow.

 

ss

ChanceIs NoDebt Dec 31, 2017 11:08 PM

I am an old Philly boy.  Remember the Schuylkill freezing over winter '75-'76.  Only time I can remember that since '63 or so and '79 went I split town.  In those days the college profs were getting their research coin by warning against global cooling.

Escrava Isaura Dindu Nuffins Jan 1, 2018 1:33 AM

It’s important getting the definitions right, because that’s the easy part. If you can’t the basic definitions right, you should refrain from commenting.

Weather: Conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time.

Climate: How the atmosphere behaves over relatively long periods of time.

Climate Change (global warming/global cooling): The extra energy in the climate system caused by trapped heat, meaning more extreme heat and cold weathers, because the overall rise in average temperatures worldwide.

 

greenskeeper carl NoDebt Dec 31, 2017 11:19 PM

OK, fine, Ill stop bitching about 34 degrees on the Gulf coast. Maybe its not so bad after all.

 

But, too be honest, I kinda wish it was a little colder out though, maybe with a little rain, keep these fuckers inside and not lighting off fireworks and waking up my kids. Funny how you can be a grumpy old man at 32. Not 5 years ago I was three sheets to the wind on New Years eve. Now, it just means I gotta listen to these fuckers in my neighborhood light off fireworks at midnight, when the kids will be up at 630 no matter what.

Ms No Albertarocks Jan 1, 2018 12:18 AM

I talked to a friend in the Bakken on Christmas eve and they were getting -45 with wind chill.  They don't report wind chill in the states much anymore, for obvious reasons I guess.  The poor bastards in the east that had 6 feet of snow and are about to get another foot probably aren't too happy either. 

Albertarocks Ms No Jan 1, 2018 12:41 AM

I was in Edmonton in December 2013 (or '14, can't remember for sure) and for the first time in my life I experienced -64°F.  That was with a very gentle breeze.  Without the breeze it was a balmy -54°F.  It was the officially the coldest temperature on the planet that night, and was colder than on Mars.

I don't ever want to experience that again.  At those temperatues you don't walk out "into the cold".  You walk out "into the pain".  And I was telling the story to a truck driver who told me that he experienced -90°F (with wind chill).  And I have no reason to doubt him, he told me where it was.  So I guess I got off lucky.

Ms No Albertarocks Jan 1, 2018 1:15 AM

When I was looking into this global cooling stuff back around 2009 when I was freezing to death in ND and the weather channel showed us about 40 degrees warmer then we were, I found where Minot AFB had a record low with wind chill of 102 or something.  Minot is the only place with for sure old records because the area is still frontier-ish.  Oh damn, no thanks.  We saw wind chills of -50 during that period of time and it went unreported outside of the Podunk local news.  That's when I knew something was really wrong.  Then they stopped telling us about wind chill, which was more than enough to get people killed.  Now we know that they were throwing off averages by doing that in areas where they could get away with it. 

GooseShtepping Moron Dec 31, 2017 9:49 PM

"shattering precious records"

Thanks be to Zero Hedge for keeping us appraised of this heinous act of wealth destruction. The little-known value of meteorological outliers is another subject largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Happy New Year.

logicalman Dec 31, 2017 9:49 PM

It's getting a bit on the cold side for cycling in Canada right now, -29 C last Wednesday morning.

But then, there's no such thing as bad weather, just poor clothing choices!

 

itstippy logicalman Dec 31, 2017 10:05 PM

Here in Wisconsin every time we get a bitter cold spell it's due to "a cold front coming down from Canada".  You Canadians are tough people.

I've only been to Canada in the summer, for fishing trips.  Last time a horde of bloodthirsty Canadian mosquitoes crashed through the tent's window mesh in the middle of the night and tried to gang rape me.  I think they were hopped up on Captagon.  I had to go Chemical Ali on them to fend off the assault.