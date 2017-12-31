One Officer Killed At Apartment Complex Near Denver; Gunman "Believed To Be Dead"

One Douglas County deputy died and four more were wounded along with two civilians Sunday morning when police responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning, according to the Denver Post. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is at the scene, which is an apartment near the 3400 block of County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
The gunman is believed to be dead.
Residents have been told to stay inside and stay away from windows and walls.
UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
Three of the injured were taken to Skyridge Medical Center in Lone Tree with non-critical injuries, said Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman.
The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its "full support" to the DCSO.
.@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence.— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) December 31, 2017
Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.
#Colorado: active shooter. Deputy down after responding to a disturbance. pic.twitter.com/mx0HnhM5hp— BeeNewsDaily (@BeeNewsDaily) December 31, 2017
Steven Silknitter lives in the complex. He was working elsewhere when he heard about the shooting.
He called home waking up his fiance. She woke to hear “a barrage” of gunfire in the dark, said Silknitter.
“She was pretty scared. She kept saying how loud it was.” Silknitter lived in Aurora during the 2014 Aurora Theater shooting.
“Where do you move to? It’s everywhere.”
Comments
the domestic disturbance was a shooting........calls for gun control in 3...2...1
How will this affect my pension?
In reply to the domestic disturbance was… by spastic_colon
Payback?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/29/us/wichita-shooting-swatting.html?_r…
In reply to How will this affect my… by RafterManFMJ
No description of the shooter by MSM usually means only one thing.......
In reply to Payback?… by Government nee…
What? It's a nigger?
In reply to No description of the… by Handful of Dust
Silknitter, who lived through the Aurora Theater shooting: “Where do you move to? It’s everywhere.”
SON, you aren't well informed are you? You're in progressive liberal, gun-hating paradise in Denver, CO. Home to a 10 round maximum. You live in New Commiefornia-land in the South Denver suburbs. What do you expect?
You get your butt out of Colorado that's where you move to.
In reply to No description of the… by Handful of Dust
What's the racial makeup of this area? 10:1 odds we have obama sons or those *hard working* fruit pickers fighting over cocaine turf.
Obama was nice enough to push millions of section 8 blacks out of their ghettos and into wealthy neighborhoods, using your tax dollars to ruin your property values. The justification was racism, of course. Those evil whiteys should have welcomed their destruction and given charity to sharonda and her gangster family.
In reply to Payback?… by Government nee…
No place is safe anymore.
In reply to What's the racial makeup of… by mkkby
My house is safe
In reply to No place is safe anymore. by 1 Alabama
I don't now about the apartment complexes in that area, but overall it's a white yuppie area. Everyone I met from Highlands Ranch was a debt slave trying to outspend their neighbors in order to look cool.
One couple I met were both nurses. The wife quit her job so they could claim a hardship to gain access to her 401K. Not sure if this was to pay for her fake tits, lips, botox or the stillborn black kid she gave birth to. All the while claiming it was his kid until it obviously wasn't because he's white. This is just one story of about 3 fucked up couples I met from the city of Highlands Ranch.
In reply to What's the racial makeup of… by mkkby
Thanks for sharing!
In reply to I don't now about the… by Green2Delta
The shooter is extremely pissed off at how ABC has totally fucked up Zero Hedge, his favorite non-Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media website.
In reply to the domestic disturbance was… by spastic_colon
What's the matter, you don't like the yellow highlighted new feature? No other site has that.
In reply to The shooter is extremely… by gregga777
My favourite escort site has it!
In reply to What's the matter, you don't… by junction
What site would that be? Tell me so I can add it to my list of sites to avoid...
In reply to My favourite escort site has… by dunroamin
Is the the first sign of Regime Change in the USA?
I am ENTERTAINED
In reply to The shooter is extremely… by gregga777
Like I would give a sweet shit that the FBI is standing by to help if I were in the Sheriff's dept. WTF kind of help would come? Perhaps plant some evidence, cover up someone's culpability, completely fuck up the crime scene? Until I see FBI agents turning over state's evidence of other FBI agents and top officials in the numerous felonies uncovered the past few months, they are all corrupt and incompetent in my eyes.
In reply to the domestic disturbance was… by spastic_colon
"stay away from windows and walls."
That's some useful advice. WTF.
In reply to the domestic disturbance was… by spastic_colon
False Flag. Still after our guns
Doubtful false flag but yes, still after our guns. Acting nutty (everything is a staged false flag) isn't helpful to the pro-2nd Amendment cause. Yeah, yeah... down vote away.
The JOOOOOOS did it!!!!
In reply to False Flag. Still after our… by copperthumb
Define “wounded” Most likely one died of gun shot, the wounded amounted to pants shitting, sprained ankles, skinned knuckles and minor abrasions.
on the other hand in the case of the “swatting” incident the father died when “one our officers discharged his weapon” like, “oops my gun went off, my bad, anyone up for some donuts and stuff at my new girlfriends place, wife and kids are out of town, yuk yuk”
In reply to False Flag. Still after our… by copperthumb
The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its "full support"
Now doesn't that just fill you full of confidence?
Yes confidence that the Feds need another distraction. Just like they needed in Dallas last summer. They did the fake Castile shooting in St Paul to set up the 5 cop shooting in TX.
In reply to The FBI in Denver said it… by Snout the First
What was fake about the Castile shooting? And since Americans don't pay any attention to mass killings, what's the point? It's not much of a distraction when nobody notices. Also, the number of cops getting shot nationwide is still at or near a 50-year low. Just as murders and shooting in Chicago are still far below what they were in the 1990s, never mind the 1970s.
Whatever "They" want the narrative to be, America is far less violent than it used to be, and getting less-violent all the time. When I was a kid in rural 1970s America, bar brawls were fairly common as were fistfights between adults. I haven't seen either a bar brawl or a fistfight between adults since I left farm country and moved to the city in 1986.
Being a police officer in America is much less dangerous than being a farmer, a cabdriver or a pizza delivery driver. Interacting with an American cop has become perhaps the most dangerous thing the average US citizen can do, however.
For most of us, if we're not involved in the trade in street drugs, a severe alcoholic or drug addict, or in a domestic relationship with a violent person America has never been a safer place to live in our history.
But that doesn't fit either the Red or Blue paranoid narrative that we're hopelessly divided, in constant danger of violence, ungovernable, and need to scrap representative democracy and install a strongman dictator ruling on behalf of corporate and military interests.
In reply to Yes confidence that the Feds… by BigCumulusClouds
<< The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its "full support" >>
They did such as good job with crooked Hillary, Huma, killer Paddock, pedoPodesta, antifa, Orlando massacre (after Obama ordered them to stand down), etc....
Better they stay at the home orifice and do paperwork.
In reply to What was fake about the… by swmnguy
A couple of years ago, I fled the ghetto that south Cobb county Georgia had become for NW Missouri. You are right about the dangers of interacting with the police. I had no problem dealing with the local hoods, gangsters, and prostitutes that became my neighbors as Mableton slid into third world hell. But the cops were a different matter. There, you do not call the cops for anything. Any behavior other than obsequious, fawning, compliance is treated as "resistance." Even if you are the victim of the crime, you WILL be threatened with arrest at some point during your interaction with the psychopathic mini-man that shows up at your door. As a result, nobody calls the cops unless they are legally required to do so. This is great news for the cops, as the reported crime rate falls, and the police can claim that their "aggressive policing" has reduced crime, and, thereby, justify further arrogant violence directed against the local population.
Screw the cops. Screw Section 8.
In reply to What was fake about the… by swmnguy
What was fake about the Castille shooting? Hello McFly?? The guy didn’t bleed. The girlfriend didn’t give two shits about her daughter or her fiancé. Her words were rehearsed. She was trying to remember her lines. The media made her a spokesperson. They interviewed the same witnesses from other staged events. ...
In reply to What was fake about the… by swmnguy
I guess you did not remember that the Dallas shooting came right on the heals of Comey’s infamous announcement re the Clinton server.
In reply to What was fake about the… by swmnguy
....provide its "full support"
CORRECTION
provide it's "full cover-up".
fixed it.....
In reply to The FBI in Denver said it… by Snout the First
Yeah, FBI did a bang-up job on solving the LV shooting. The Hotel Assoc wants it to be call the "October Massacre" and not the "Las Vegas Shooting". Bad for business. Not a word about this Saudi prince assassination attempt.
In reply to ....provide its "full… by USA USA
I’ll bet the Assassination attempt was staged to get the prince to arrest the others and to get him to make a number of pro Israel concessions in exchange for being King. Time will tell.
In reply to Yeah, FBI did a bang-up job… by SoDamnMad
Lots of favorable fallout can occur that wasnt fully planned but benefits the opportunist
In reply to I’ll bet the Assassination… by BigCumulusClouds
Yeah, FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) snipers are Just itching to waste some guy's innocent wife standing behind a door with a baby in her arms.
In reply to The FBI in Denver said it… by Snout the First
They get a shiny medal for it too. Plus up.
In reply to Yeah, FBI (Feral Bureau of… by gregga777
"....... was ready to provide its "full support" in how to perfectly frame the narrative and ensure all white people are blamed.
In reply to The FBI in Denver said it… by Snout the First
To provide its
Tyrannical Lawless
full support.
In reply to The FBI in Denver said it… by Snout the First
After yesterdays swatting and that being hyped in the media.
These enforcement groups are going to be made part of the game.
Bad time to become an agent for the government.
Not the avatar change "weaponised orange nukes" for 2018.
Happy New Year all.
In reply to After yesterdays swatting… by GreatUncle
There may be a human being behind that uniform, but if the government wants to be thuggish, then people are going to be shooting at the uniform. Sorry if there happens to be (the now all too rare) a nice guy inside of it.
In reply to After yesterdays swatting… by GreatUncle
This. Fuck the thugpigs.
In reply to There may be a human being… by Mazzy
The whole of the justice is corrupt to the point of putrefaction. You cannot be a "good cop" in such a system. Judges, prosecutors, jailers, prison systems and their employees, probation officers, cops, investigators, and anyone who derives a benefit from participation in this corruption is morally complicit. Their participation implies their consent, and their consent establishes their guilt. The corruption is becoming so evident that we as citizens, knowing what is being done in our names, and increasingly becoming unable to deny our knowledge of the self evident abuses of this system, are also complicit and, therefore, guilty.
In reply to This. Fuck the thugpigs. by Government nee…
I guess this gives them good reason to kill everyone there.(sarc)
Nowadays one has to wonder if they killed everyone there on arrival, and also shot each other.
Here in Minneapolis a few years ago, the cops chased a burglary suspect into a basement where they had him cornered. Rather than just wait for him to come out, two cops went into the basement with machine-pistols they pulled out of the trunks of their cars, eager to use. The two cops shot and wounded each other, and then (or maybe before?) executed the burglary suspect, who may have been handcuffed a the time. The cops' story, if taken as Gospel truth at face value, was prima facie evidence of incredibly dangerous incompetence--at best.
So whatever happened at this place in Colorado, the one thing we can be sure of is that we won't hear the real story.
In reply to I guess this gives them good… by Francis Marx
napalm the neighborhood
In reply to Nowadays one has to wonder… by swmnguy
Theres not a conspiracy in everything, yall. Its not the least bit inconceivable that the real is that the cops showed up at a domestic disturbance call and some guy shot them. It happens.
In reply to Nowadays one has to wonder… by swmnguy
3 guys dead now.
In reply to Theres not a conspiracy in… by greenskeeper carl
I prefer the gorrila ambush myself.
In reply to Theres not a conspiracy in… by greenskeeper carl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbQDRbZCIZc
SOmething like this, maybe?
In reply to Nowadays one has to wonder… by swmnguy
Mafia fucked with the wrong dude.
Wait for the tank.