One Officer Killed At Apartment Complex Near Denver; Gunman "Believed To Be Dead"

One Douglas County deputy died and four more were wounded along with two civilians Sunday morning when police responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning, according to the Denver Post. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is at the scene, which is an apartment near the 3400 block of County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

The gunman is believed to be dead.

Residents have been told to stay inside and stay away from windows and walls.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Three of the injured were taken to Skyridge Medical Center in Lone Tree with non-critical injuries, said Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman.

The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its "full support" to the DCSO.

.@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) December 31, 2017

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.

#Colorado: active shooter. Deputy down after responding to a disturbance. pic.twitter.com/mx0HnhM5hp — BeeNewsDaily (@BeeNewsDaily) December 31, 2017

Steven Silknitter lives in the complex. He was working elsewhere when he heard about the shooting.

He called home waking up his fiance. She woke to hear “a barrage” of gunfire in the dark, said Silknitter.

“She was pretty scared. She kept saying how loud it was.” Silknitter lived in Aurora during the 2014 Aurora Theater shooting.

“Where do you move to? It’s everywhere.”