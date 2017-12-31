The Next Empire

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,
Throughout history, political, financial, and military leaders have sought to create empires. Westerners often think of ancient Rome as the first empire. Later, other empires formed for a time. Spain became an empire, courtesy of its Armada, its conquest of the New World, and the gold and silver extracted from the West. Great Britain owned the 19th century but lost its empire due largely to costly wars. The US took over in the 20th century and, like Rome, rose as a republic, with minimal central control, but is now crumbling under its own governmental weight.
Invariably, the last people to understand the collapse of an empire are those who live within it. As a British subject, I remember my younger years, when, even though the British Empire was well and truly over, many of my fellow Brits were still behaving in a pompous manner as though British “superiority” still existed. Not so, today. (You can only pretend for so long.)
But this does suggest that those who live within the present empire—the US—will be the last to truly understand that the game is all but over. Americans seem to be hopeful that the dramatic decline is a temporary setback from which they will rebound.
Not likely. Historically, once an empire has been shot from its perch, it’s replaced by a rising power—one that’s more productive and more forward thinking in every way. Yet the US is hanging on tenaciously, and like any dying empire, its leaders are becoming increasingly ruthless, both at home and abroad, hoping to keep up appearances.
Warfare is often the death knell of a declining empire—both in its extreme financial cost and in its ability to alienate the peoples of other countries. In the new millennium, the US has invaded more countries than at any other time in its history and appears now to be in a state of perpetual warfare. This is being carried out both militarily and economically, as the US imposes economic sanctions on those it seeks to conquer.
This effort has become so threatening to the world that other major powers, even if they do not have a history of being allies, are now coming together to counter the US.
The US is encouraged in its effort by an unnatural alliance between the countries of Europe. Although Europe is made up of many small countries, often with dramatically differing cultures, who have bickered with each other for centuries, the European Union has cobbled them together into an ill-conceived “United States of Europe.”
Although the relatively new EU is already clearly stumbling and is on the verge of fragmenting, their leaders are desperately attempting to hold the unlikely alliance together with the help of the US. Meanwhile, the other major powers of the world are going full steam ahead to ensure that, when the US and EU reach their Waterloo, the rest of the world will carry on independently of the dying empire.
They are not merely waiting along the sidelines for the collapse to come, awaiting their turn at the top of the pecking-order. They are actively preparing their position to, as seamlessly as possible, take the baton at a run.
The End of Dollar Hegemony
Since the Bretton Woods Conference in 1944, the US dollar has reigned supreme as the world’s default currency. In 1944, the US held more gold than any other country, but in 1971, the US went off the gold standard, and since then, the dollar has been a fiat currency. The US has become increasingly cavalier in its abuse of the dollar—often at the expense of other countries.
Russia and China dealt with the latest round of strong-arm tactics by the US to adhere to the petrodollar by creating the largest energy agreement in history. This and all trade between the two countries will be settled in the ruble and the yuan. Russia has since been active in creating agreements with other fuel customers, also bypassing the petrodollar.
In creating these agreements, the Asian powers have unofficially announced the demise of the petrodollar. For decades, the US has applied its muscle to other countries, using the petrodollar. So, the Sino-Russian agreement stands, not only to end the petrodollar monopoly, but to create a decline in US power over the world, generally.
A New SWIFT System
Presently, the vast majority of economic transfers in the world pass through the SWIFT system, located in Brussels but controlled by the US. In recent years, the US has barred, or threatened to bar, other countries from the SWIFT system, effectively making it impossible for banks to transfer money and, by extension, causing the collapse of their banking systems. Russia has responded by creating its own SWIFT system.
It’s entirely likely that, if Russian trading partners, such as Iran, are barred from the use of the Brussels SWIFT (or even threatened to be barred), Russia would extend the use of its SWFT to them.
The creation of a second worldwide SWIFT would effectively remove the SWIFT threat from the US bag of tricks as an economic weapon. As long as Russia provides an effective money transfer service and does it without the intimidation that the US employs, it’s predictable that other countries would flock to the new system, in preference to SWIFT. Once other countries are fully on board, the US would have no choice but to interface with the new system or lose trade with those countries.
A New Central Bank
In recent decades, China and Russia have been expanding their economic powers dramatically and have periodically complained that their seats at the IMF table are unrealistically low, considering their importance to world trade. In 2014, China officially replaced the US as the world’s largest economy, yet the IMF has consistently sought to minimise China’s place at the table.
It would seem that the West believes that it’s holding all the cards and that the Chinese and other powers must accept a poor-sister position, if they are to be allowed to sit at the IMF table at all. The West somehow does not seem to recognise that, if frozen out, the other powers have the ability to create alternatives. As with the SWIFT system, the Asian powers have reacted to US overreach, not by going away licking their wounds, but by creating a second IMF.
The Russian State Duma (the lower house of the Russian legislature) have now created the New Development Bank. It will have a $100 billion pool, to be used for the BRICS countries. Its five members will contribute equally to its funding. It will be centered in Shanghai, India will serve as the first five-year rotating president, and the first chairman of the board of directors will come from Brazil. The first chairman of the board of governors is likely to be Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. It’s therefore structured to be truly multinational.
In creating all of the above entities, the BRICS will, in effect, have created a complete second economic world.
In the latter days of the British Empire, we Brits seemed to be under the illusion that, even as our power base crumbled, we might somehow retain control by threats and bluster. The UK was utterly wrong in this and only succeeded in alienating trading partners, colonies, and allies by doing so.
The same is happening again today. China, Russia, and the rest of the world, when faced with American threats and bluster, will not simply fold their tents and accept that the US must be obeyed. They will, instead, create alternatives. And they are doing so exceedingly well and quickly. At this point, the overreach of the US is not only enabling other powers to rise, it is forcing their hand to literally create the next full-blown empire.
* * *
It’s always been true, as Bourne said, that “war is the health of the State.” But it’s especially true when economic times get tough. That’s because governments like to blame their problems on outsiders; even an imagined foreign threat tends to unify opinions around those of the leaders.
Since economies around the world are all weakening, and political leaders are all similar in essential mindset, there’s good reason to believe the trend toward World War 3 is accelerating.
Unfortunately, there’s little any individual can do to practically change the trajectory of this trend in motion. The best you can and should do is to stay informed so that you can protect yourself in the best way possible and even profit from the situation.
That’s exactly why New York Times best-selling author Doug Casey and his team just released an urgent video. Click here to watch it now.
Comments
Here is an article that looks at the potential winner in a Russia-America conflict in the Baltic region:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2017/12/natos-failure-and-baltic-fr…
America's global hegemony is under severe threat.
Good!
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
The U.S. should be more like Singapore and less like the U.S.
In reply to Good! by rejected
"Westerners often think of ancient Rome as the first empire." Only the fools who thought they were taught everything in public screwools!
In reply to The U.S. should be more like… by Stuck on Zero
Well said. Carthage ran an empire almost the same as the Roman but on the other side of the Mediterranean; and Carthage was an offshoot of the Phoenicians; and they took off from Babylon...
Meanwhile in China, Shang were prospering for nearly 1500 years...
And probably the first empire in the world without a single ruler, that of the Indus, preceded these by a thousand year or more...
Empire building seem to be inherent; probably the crescendo is a global empire that will shoot spores of humanity towards other planets, like the way viruses exploit and destroy one cell and eventually spread to other neighbouring cells...
In reply to "Westerners often think of… by ScratInTheHat
The British Empire evolved into the Commonwealth, once the UK finishes Brexit and purges its leftist fifth column it can trade freely and equally with its former subjects.
In reply to Well said. Carthage ran an… by East Indian
"screwools" ahahah aahhahah :)
In reply to "Westerners often think of… by ScratInTheHat
The US should have been more like Switzerland, than the US.
In reply to The U.S. should be more like… by Stuck on Zero
yeah, everyone should be required to have a functioning semi-auto battle rifle and be proficient with it.
In reply to The US should have been more… by HRClinton
small countries are much easier to police,,,,,,,,,,,,,,the USA will never be 'like' any other country. Not even with our dictator in 2026
In reply to The U.S. should be more like… by Stuck on Zero
small countries are much easier to police,,,,,,,,,,,,,,the USA will never be 'like' any other country. Not even with our dictator in 2026
In reply to The U.S. should be more like… by Stuck on Zero
Im happy to hear marrying a hot Mexican will pay off even more down the road.
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
I dunno.
They age quickly. Like Russian women, they get old after 30.
In reply to Im happy to hear marrying a… by Badsamm
At only 2.7 billion dollars per year, the US defense of the Baltics is a winning proposition!
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
Map is all wrong. Ain't many lines on it anymore.
Nasa Observatory Map - CO output. Last update Feb 2017 before satellites failed.
Been over for a while, this is housecleaning.
In reply to Map is all wrong. Ain't… by CPL
surely you are not still a nasa-clinger on the spinning waterball hoax are you cpl?
In reply to Nasa Observatory Map - CO… by CPL
go sleeep penguins....
sheep....
fleeeppple..
sheeple.....
what is it Bibi? make up your mind!!@!!!!
In reply to surely you are not still a… by SixIsNinE
Considering you're all on my ship in little boxes on the styx, at the moment you would be correct. You are 'living the dream'. You all died a while ago and tonight at midnight many are being granted the last death to never return as the Don of tech nDuinne is required to do.
In reply to surely you are not still a… by SixIsNinE
you were Fing funny 3 years ago when you told us that all the hard drive manufacturers would halt ..... and some other bullllshit.....
i still love you because who else would i love ?
In reply to Nasa Observatory Map - CO… by CPL
How many brands are on the shelf now versus three years ago? It's like the band of suppliers is getting skinnier and skinnier. Only need to wait longer.
In reply to you were Fing funny 3 years… by SixIsNinE
need drive for mining shitcoin..............
In reply to How many brands are on the… by CPL
Yeah, we know, America bad, China forward thinking, blah blah. Easy click bait title for an article that fails to support it's premise.
No shit. I used to frequently read ZH to get different points of view and get well researched information that I couldn't find elsewhere. Now? It's all about "America is fucked. America is evil. The damn Jews are the fault for everything that goes wrong. Putin is a perfect genius. North Korea is a victim. China is unstoppable". I understand some bias (we all have it) but this website has jumped the shark.
In reply to Yeah, we know, America bad,… by Xena fobe
you're demonstrating your personal limitations to evaluating the consistent propaganda objectively from the last 70 years from the NYT / NBC / CBS / ABC / CNN.
ZH perspective is mild push back - might want to read some history - start in 1953 - E.F. Stone and go from there
In reply to No shit. I used to… by richsob
Don't forget niggers.
In reply to No shit. I used to… by richsob
Hard to after they raped my daughter.
In reply to Don't forget niggers. by a Smudge by an…
Is payback a bitch?
Needs to be if it aint
In reply to Hard to after they raped my… by Secret Weapon
Your avatar
In reply to No shit. I used to… by richsob
These new ZH commentors are the basement dwelling marxists our tax dollars built. Hopefully they don't vote.
In reply to No shit. I used to… by richsob
like you?
In reply to These new ZH commentors are… by Gen. Ripper
BRICs again...20 years of the same crap
In reply to Yeah, we know, America bad,… by Xena fobe
Great Big game of Risk/Monopoly/Life.
Why doesn't Russia "get it" that Bitcoin and other alt coins are another means of getting past SWIFT? Maybe they are in the background and don't want to admit it? Fess up!!
Do you really believe a magnanimous Japanese Manga computer guru is behind crypto currency?
In reply to Why doesn't Russia "get it"… by Global Douche
They know that gold is money, and paper & electrons ain't?
In reply to Why doesn't Russia "get it"… by Global Douche
shhhhhh !!
In reply to They know that gold is money… by eatapeach
shhhhhh !!
In reply to They know that gold is money… by eatapeach
The Fatima prophecy implied that Russia would be the new capital of Christendom.
There is no russia anymore. Remember they signed up for a lot of very questionable nonsense with everyone else and old Joe, the last hold out is almost out of juice. The only prediction ever made that anyone in the 13 houses ever acknowledged was it started Dan and ends with Dan.
You've got no home to go back to. The boys chose anyone but his own people not understanding the sugary trap of religious belief was extinction. He believed it was a game and the sleeper slept too long.
In reply to The Fatima prophecy implied… by Francis Marx
wait - do our harddrives work or not?
In reply to There is no russia anymore. … by CPL
Colors Brother CPL !
In reply to There is no russia anymore. … by CPL
Would you know of any links?
Like to read a bit on that.
I don't think the third prophecy was ever released.
In reply to The Fatima prophecy implied… by Francis Marx
Edgar Cayce - 'Russia - The hope of the world'
"Not in respect to what is sometimes termed Communism or Bolshevism -- No! But freedom -- freedom! That each man will live for his fellow man. The principle has been born there. It will take years for it to be crystallized; yet out of Russia comes again the hope of the world."
October 1935
In reply to Would you know of any links?… by Anybody
If you Youtube. Do a search term "russia The fatima center" There is more if you change the search phrase.
In reply to Would you know of any links?… by Anybody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7NgHUL9PZ0
Also bishop Fulton Sheen made comments about Russia future roll as Christian leader.
The west will continually fall away and be Godless in the future generations.
In reply to If you Youtube. Do a search… by Francis Marx
Ecumenical Patriarch In!
Pope Out!
In reply to The Fatima prophecy implied… by Francis Marx
Old Bart kisses the pope's ass every opportunity he gets.
In reply to Ecumenical Patriarch In!… by August
It is the transition from seven heads(think G7) to ten kings through the tribulation:
http://www.ubm1.org/?page=beast
http://www.ubm1.org/?page=tenkingcovenant
This is the rising up of the lawless one:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
World Bank, IMF, EU CB, The Fed
Western (Population?)
G7 Nations
vs
New Development Bank, AIIB, Asian Develpment Bank, China CB, Russian CB, India CB.
Eastern (Population?)
SCO, BRICS, E7 Nations
I'll say that the one with the largest population will have the highest growth moving forward, and their economy will grow bigger as well.