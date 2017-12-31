Police Fatality Rate Drops To Second Lowest Level In 50 Years

The number of police officers who died in the line of duty dropped to its lowest level in four years in 2017, thanks to advances in safety gear and training, Russia Today reported.
As of Thursday, 128 federal, state and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2017, a decrease of 10 percent from last year, according to a preliminary report from the nonprofit National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) released Thursday.
The total number of officers killed in the line of duty this year is the lowest since 2013, when 117 officers were killed. The number of officer fatalities had been on the rise for the past three consecutive years, reaching a peak of 143 fatalities in 2016.
“After three consecutive years of rising deaths in the law enforcement profession, this year’s decline offered some encouraging news,” Craig Floyd, NLEOMF CEO, said in a statement.
The number of officers killed in the line of duty has been on the decline since the ‘70s, when there was an average of 234 fatalities reported annually.
Firearms-related law enforcement fatalities decreased in 2017. Forty-four officers were shot and killed in 2017 compared to 66 in 2016, a 33 percent decrease. Preliminary 2017 Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report: https://t.co/CFv490Qexu. pic.twitter.com/BYSRywxlwD— NLEOMF (@NLEOMF) December 28, 2017
The most recent peak was 242 officers killed while on duty in 2001. The spike was most likely the result of officers responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.
Traffic-related incidents were the leading cause of deaths this year, claiming the lives of 47 officers, a 13% drop from the 54 traffic-related fatalities reported last year.
Firearm-related deaths were the second leading cause of deaths, with 44 officers shot and killed on the job this year, a decrease of 33% from the 66 fatalities last year.
According to preliminary data, 128 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year, decreasing 10 percent over the 143 officers killed in 2016.— NLEOMF (@NLEOMF) December 28, 2017
Read the Preliminary 2017 Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report: https://t.co/CFv4917Pp2 pic.twitter.com/YfOjS6N2Q8
Handguns were the leading type of firearm used in fatal shootings of law enforcement, with 29 officers killed by sidearms.
The average number of firearm-related fatalities by decade decreased from 127 in the ‘70s to 53 in the 2010s. Floyd said the drop is most likely due to advances in safety gear, such as bullet-proof vests and de-escalation training.
“In my 33 years doing this, I've never seen the amount of awareness given to officer safety and wellness,” Floyd said. “That's definitely been paying off and will continue to help make law enforcement a significantly safer profession.”
The average age of an officer killed in the line of duty this year was 42. On average, officers left behind two children. The state with the highest number of officer deaths was Texas, with 14 fatalities. A total of 14 states and the District of Columbia did not suffer any officer fatalities in 2017.
Randy Sutton, a former police lieutenant and spokesman for Blue Lives Matter, attributes the decrease in police fatalities to the so-called “Ferguson effect,” referring to nationwide protests triggered by the killing of an unarmed African-American teenager Michael Brown by a white police officer in 2014.
“There's a saying in law enforcement: You can't get in trouble for the car stop you don't make,” Sutton said. “They don't want to be the next Ferguson, the next officer burned on the stake.”
However, the number of people killed by officers increased from 963 in 2016 to 971 this year, according to data compiled by the Washington Post.
But even though the number of on duty deaths continues to decline, the unprecedented militarization of local police departments continues.
Over the summer, President Donald Trump signed an executive order clearing the way for local police in America to receive military gear such as grenade launchers, high-caliber weapons, and armored vehicles. Trump and the DOJ have reversed former President Barack Obama’s restrictions that allows local police departments to receive surplus military equipment.
Which begs the question: Why do they need this?
Comments
But, but, Trump et al. told us it's an epidemic and we need more militarization and fewer civil liberties to protect them.
Yeah, right... You missed one valid point, the Obozo administration and all of his funkys are hanging onto power by their fingernails... Get ready for more legal cases against the Obozo team...
In reply to But, but, Trump et al. told… by LetThemEatRand
You fucking idiots are obsessed with Obozo- get over it- he's gone
In reply to Yeah, right... You missed… by Keyser
Stop up voting yourself, you yid piece of shit.
Juggerfuck.
In reply to You fucking idiots are… by Juggernaut x2
I've tried upvoting him twice (he's right, you know), but it's not taking. Obama's fault?
In reply to Stop up voting yourself, you… by White Devil
Maybe cop deaths are down because they have backed off policing neighborhoods where doing your job can be a career ending disaster.
In reply to I've tried upvoting him… by LetThemEatRand
Maybe it's because the SOP is now: "Empty clip blindly in the vague direction of anything that makes you nervous".
In reply to Maybe cop deaths are down… by TBT or not TBT
I feared for my life!!!!
In reply to Maybe it's because the SOP… by Zero Point
"He/she reached for their waistband" seems to be the new excuse/get out if jail free card.
In reply to I feared for my life!!!! by rejected
Don't chastise me for stating the obvious... How's that Russian collusion investigation going Jugger?
In reply to I've tried upvoting him… by LetThemEatRand
Depends on your browser. If you're using Firefox, try Chrome instead. Just sayin'
In reply to I've tried upvoting him… by LetThemEatRand
I love ZH's complete cognitive dissonance on cops....
The Blue Lives Matter crew screaming about the militarization of cops.
In reply to Depends on your browser. If… by Global Douche
"The Blue Lives Matter crew screaming about the militarization of cops."
Unlike most sites, ZH is not a hive mind. Plus, you can be a "Blue Lives Matter" believer and also realize that the police are overly militarized to the point the many cops (especially former military) see civilians as the enemy. The Black Lives Matter movement focuses all of its attention on one racial group being the victim of this. Many of us see the problem in much broader terms, while also recognizing that we need to support our police and get police departments back on track for their intended function -- to protect and to serve.
In reply to I love ZH's complete… by giorgioorwell
"Unlike most sites, ZH is not a hive mind"
Forest for trees ?
In reply to "The Blue Lives Matter crew… by LetThemEatRand
Yep.
That's like saying you're "pro civil liberties and state's rights" while supporting an administration that vows to crack down on states that have legalized pot.
Or saying you're for small government while continuing to hand out those corporate-welfare checks.
In reply to … by curbjob
Yup. I could have said "Obama Is a better man than Trump" and rested my case
In reply to Yep. … by BigPunny
Is it a 50 year low for people killed by cops?
In reply to Yup. I could have said … by curbjob
Probably an inverse correlation there somewhere.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Fuck, that's a low standard, true or not!
In reply to Yup. I could have said … by curbjob
Both Teams are guilty of this. Obama supporters looked the other way for years while he droned wedding parties, did away with habeas corpus, failed to prosecute a single major banker for the crimes that led to the '07 crisis, ramped up military operations all over the world, spied on an incoming administration using the full force of the federal government, doubled down on the NSA powers, etc.
Now the Red Team is sleeping while Trump grows government, increases the deficit, embraces the banking sector including appointing a bunch of Goldman guys to his cabinet, saber rattles all over the world, increases the power of the NSA, hands the keys to the MIC, etc.
There are relatively few people in this country who seem to believe in anything other than their respective Teams. But going back to the police, I've known many good police officers and I don't think it is a black and white issue. The police are not evil as a whole, and they serve a useful purpose. But they have also become corrupted and militarized and need to be reined in.
In reply to Yep. … by BigPunny
LTER OTOH is a hive mind.
In reply to … by curbjob
LOL, ZH is absolutely a hive mind.
It didn't used to be, at least as far back as 3 to 4 years ago, it was still a collection of insightful and politically unbaised articles and critiques, mostly on the corruption of Wall Street and the failings of the Federal Reserve system.
Now it is almost entirely people screaming about jews, blacks, obama and Hillary.
The Blue Lives matter crew fails to acknowledge that the militarized police are and have always trained on what to do with the population by trying it out in the poorer parts of society first.
You've been around long enough to have seen this move to a deeply disturbed hive mind but probably just agree with most of it to not bother you.
In reply to "The Blue Lives Matter crew… by LetThemEatRand
First, I think we need to distinguish ZH from the posters. The Tylers throw red meat to the Red Team quite often, but they also are on of the only sites that simultaneously point out the hypocrisy of the Red Team on numerous issues on a regular basis. Second, I agree with you that this place has become infested with many people who use it almost exclusively as a platform for racist comments. However, that does not mean there is a hive mind among posters or that these posters represent the majority of readers. It just means that the site owners and other posters don't censor them. I for one would rather allow people to say what they think, even if I don't agree with it. The fact is there are a lot of people out there who think these things, and contrary to the viewpoint of the "left" or whatever SJWs call themselves these days, censoring those views does not make them go away.
In reply to LOL, ZH is absolutely a hive… by giorgioorwell
"and get police departments back on track for their intended function -- to protect and to serve."
They already do!
It's just difficult for the 'little people' to understand.... it ain't them.
In reply to "The Blue Lives Matter crew… by LetThemEatRand
Tell that to CNN. They think he is still the POTUS.
In reply to You fucking idiots are… by Juggernaut x2
Rand, my man, this started many, many years ago. It will take years to reverse, if that is the direction that is to be taken.
One step at a time.
Armed and ready where I sit, just in case.
In reply to But, but, Trump et al. told… by LetThemEatRand
I couldn't agree more that this is a longstanding problem, but Trump is stepping in the wrong direction on this one.
In reply to Rand, my man, this started… by BandGap
I think most have missed the point of miliarizing the police. Its obvious to everyone, that the current state of the state cant continue. The police play a huge roll in mitigating the food riots in what is comming...
I am convinced somewhere there is a cabal, saying how the fuck did we get through another year...... Each year that goes by the chances of them saying that again are getting slimmer. This bitch is going to come down hard, and in a manner that will make the great depression look like a picnic.
In reply to I couldn't agree more that… by LetThemEatRand
They get through the years by using taxpayer money to shovel extra cash into corporate hands to do perpetual stock buybacks, which artificially inflate the value of those stocks, which then gets put right into the bank accounts of the CEO, CFO, CTO, and COOs.
Not just that, but they war with any country wanting to back out of the petrodollar as the global, oil-purchasing currency - why do you think we're propagandizing the shiz out of Russia, India, China, et al? It's all to stage attacks against them or to hurt their ability to utilize BRICS for what it will eventually become.
Saddam would've told you all about it, but we "smoked" him out of his hidey hole.
Eventually, the house of cards will collapse, the corporate teet-suckers will have drained everything they can and will have built their bunkers while the rest of us are forced to figure out life without all the crap we've had all these years.
It will be for the better, though. Hopefully people will go back to doing what people should be doing: caring for, and living off the land.
In reply to I think most have missed the… by gatorengineer
Shoot first, ask questions later has it's benefits. Like the new trick, house swating.
In reply to But, but, Trump et al. told… by LetThemEatRand
Meanwhile, the piggywinks shoot us honkeys every chance they get. WLM!
Fuck the cops
Fuck jews.
In reply to Fuck the cops by Juggernaut x2
I guess everybody has some form of fetish...
mine is woman with nice tits...
In reply to Fuck jews. by White Devil
In 2018, Sudden Debt comes out of the closet.
In reply to I guess everybody has some… by Sudden Debt
I wonder when Americans will start to put 1 and 1 together...
Once they understand the exponential function ..
.. so maybe never ?
In reply to I wonder when Americans will… by Sudden Debt
Those who score too high on Civil Service exams are routinely disregarded as law enforcement candidates.
Intelligent people (those who possess triple digit IQs) are simply not considered for employment as law enforcement agents, whether those positions are local, county, state, or federal.
The elite need stupid people to serve as police officers, or those people who would otherwise follow unlawful orders without question.
they need psychological sculptable people, IQ doesn't matter.
Strong characters never make it in law enforecement and the army. Followers, not leader types who love bureaucracy and routine.
In reply to Those who score too high on… by serotonindumptruck
I've seen too many unarmed people being shot by the cop,I actually don't care about them.Even the "good cop" that protect the bad cop
Well, that is good news. I hope all the low-wage employees—working in dangerous sections of town, but unable to afford to afford an apartment on their paltry pay—are likewise safer.
Where Liberals and Socialists are defeated...Lives are saved!
Beam me up!
Probably all the surplus War on Terror stuff is falling into the hands of the cops. It might end in tears for the poor bastards when they realize too much budget was spent on equipment and actual numbers and pensions go out of the window. The 1970´s police strikes were not that bad but the effects could be possibly hair raising today.
U.K are already flirting with privatization via G4S.......
Why am I not surprised WaPo errs in favor of the state? Their numbers are about 20% too low, according to KilledByPolice.net which lists 1186 dead Americans this year. That's 215 more dead Americans than WaPo, but who's really counting? One thing is for sure: this will end badly.
That's too bad.
New sheriff in town sent freelance BLM agitators back under their rock.
Yep,,, The old saying shoot first, ask questions later really works!
Being a cop has NEVER been a dangerous job. It is not even on the list of dangerous jobs. Over half of the deaths that occur are behind the wheel, just like the pizza delivery kid or the guy who delivers potato chips to the 7-11 or the guy who brings the clothes to the mall. Cops are costumed drama queens who believe they have perilous occupation that is the "thin blue line" between order and chaos. What bullshit!. A liquor store clerk or taxi driver faces a much more likely chance of being shot and killed at work.
When is the last time you saw bagpipers and a 21-gun salute at the funeral of a farmer or roofer or truck driver? These are the people who are most likely to die on the job.
Gotta waste taxpayers 'earned' money somehow...
In Austin a few years back they stopped traffic on freeways for a really big shindig burial of a police dog. Several hundreds of thousands dollars spent.
In reply to Being a cop has NEVER been a… by roddy6667
Being a cop is one of the safest jobs there is. It's not even on the list of the top 20 most dangerous jobs. There was a ZH article about this awhile back, but I cannot find it. https://www.careeraddict.com/dangerous-jobs