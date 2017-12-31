These Are The U.S. Cities Getting The Least Sleep

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 12/31/2017 - 20:30

An adult requires 7 to 8 hours sleep every night on average but in the United States, many people are missing out on that... especially tonight, but which city's worse?

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, in 2014 the CDC found that more than a third of people aren't getting enough sleepThe Tuck Sleep Foundation recently carried out a further analysis of the factors that influence our sleep, such as sleep deprivation, commuting time, air quality, light pollution, construction as well as obesity and unemployment rates. The result was a ranking of the 150 U.S. cities with the best and worst quality of sleep.

Infographic: The U.S. Cities Getting The Least Sleep | Statista

You will find more statistics at Statista

The best sleep levels were recorded in Colorado Springs, Sioux Falls and Boise while the worst places were Detroit, Newark and Birmingham, Alabama.

The infographic above takes into account sleep patterns in selected major cities.

Detroit has the worst quality of sleep of any U.S. city with 50.8 percent of its residents not getting a proper night's rest. Some of the reasons behind the trouble nodding off there include heavy construction which in turn results in traffic jams and noise pollution.

In Philadelphia, 44.3 percent of people aren't getting enough sleep either, mainly due to high pollution and obesity levels as well as a higher than average unemployment rate. New York is known as "the city that never sleeps" and that title is certainly warranted. Due to high pollution levels, constant noise and long commutes, 41 percent of New Yorkers miss out on a full night of sleep.

Tags
Labor

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Implied Violins Dec 31, 2017 9:55 PM

"An adult requires 7 to 8 hours sleep every night on average"

I'd pay real cash money to be able to sleep 8 hours a night with regularity.  No, it's not that I'm stressed or doing meth or something, I just can't sleep that long.  When you get old I think you just need less sleep.  I used to be able to sleep a lot longer than I do now.

 

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
FreeShitter Dec 31, 2017 8:55 PM

The main reason is because peeps have to work 2-3 jobs now just to survive, of course their sleep is going to take a hit.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon FreeShitter Dec 31, 2017 9:10 PM

One stressful job will do it, too. If you have a long commute and an exhausting job with long hours, when you get home, you only have an hour or so before you need to go to sleep so that you can get up at dawn. I used to fall asleep and then wake myself up to exercise. You really have no time to do anything, with the moms who enjoy frequent and excused absenteeism telling you that they are the only ones who have no time for anything in life. Ya right, like I have the observation skills of a flea. 