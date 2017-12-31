These Are The U.S. Cities Getting The Least Sleep

An adult requires 7 to 8 hours sleep every night on average but in the United States, many people are missing out on that... especially tonight, but which city's worse?
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, in 2014 the CDC found that more than a third of people aren't getting enough sleep. The Tuck Sleep Foundation recently carried out a further analysis of the factors that influence our sleep, such as sleep deprivation, commuting time, air quality, light pollution, construction as well as obesity and unemployment rates. The result was a ranking of the 150 U.S. cities with the best and worst quality of sleep.
The best sleep levels were recorded in Colorado Springs, Sioux Falls and Boise while the worst places were Detroit, Newark and Birmingham, Alabama.
The infographic above takes into account sleep patterns in selected major cities.
Detroit has the worst quality of sleep of any U.S. city with 50.8 percent of its residents not getting a proper night's rest. Some of the reasons behind the trouble nodding off there include heavy construction which in turn results in traffic jams and noise pollution.
In Philadelphia, 44.3 percent of people aren't getting enough sleep either, mainly due to high pollution and obesity levels as well as a higher than average unemployment rate. New York is known as "the city that never sleeps" and that title is certainly warranted. Due to high pollution levels, constant noise and long commutes, 41 percent of New Yorkers miss out on a full night of sleep.
The main reason is because peeps have to work 2-3 jobs now just to survive, of course their sleep is going to take a hit.
One stressful job will do it, too. If you have a long commute and an exhausting job with long hours, when you get home, you only have an hour or so before you need to go to sleep so that you can get up at dawn. I used to fall asleep and then wake myself up to exercise. You really have no time to do anything, with the moms who enjoy frequent and excused absenteeism telling you that they are the only ones who have no time for anything in life. Ya right, like I have the observation skills of a flea.
In reply to The main reason is because… by FreeShitter
At least, their commutes are shorter. There are no jobs in the rural areas, so get ready to add 2 hours to your workday both ways for a $10 to $12-per-hour job. Good thing those jobs are high turnover or temp.
In reply to Yet, another reason not to… by Nekoti
Suburbs on the edge rule. The sticks and the city are both in reach, without having to -live- in either.
In reply to Yet, another reason not to… by Nekoti
