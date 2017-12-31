Why US Foreign Policy Will Re-ignite Extremism In 2018

Submitted by Elijah Magnier, Middle East based chief international war correspondent for Al Rai Media
"Islamic State" (ISIS) has been defeated in Iraq and Syria, regardless of the presence of a few tactical remaining pockets. Moreover, following the decision of the international community and the other countries in the region to end the war in Syria, al-Qaeda is facing infighting and at the same time acknowledging their defeat and accepting the impossibility of changing the regime in Syria and of splitting Iraq. Does this mean the bloody extremism that hit the Middle East is over and won’t ever return? Is it possible for terrorist organisations to rebrand themselves or regain control to hit back again?
Al-Qaeda found a fertile ground in Afghanistan following the end of the Russian occupation in the 80s. It enjoyed a “resplendent golden era” until the 2000s, attacking various US objectives and bases in the Middle East. The 2003 US invasion of Iraq and the presence of tens of thousands of American soldiers on the ground in Mesopotamia offered a perfect setting, after Afghanistan, for the proliferation of jihadist extremists in the Middle East.
A widely circulated image of an al-Nusra (AQ) fighter in Northern Syria in 2013. A highly sophisticated chemical grenade can be seen, indicating outside state-sponsorship. Image source: Jeffry Ruigendijk via Ruig Photography.
Al-Qaeda in Iraq metamorphosed into that more lethal and blood-thirsty organisation (ISIS) following the war imposed on Syria, occupying half of the country and a third of Iraq. It became known as ISIS, led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, one of many who graduated (arrested and later released) from the US “Jihadist University” at Buca detention camp.
Baghdadi became the master of Ijtihad, legalising looting, slaughtering of other Muslims and non-Muslims, raping, and reintroducing the slavery market. Through its highly sophisticated communication system and the use of social media, his group managed to attract recruits from Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Mauritania, Yemen, Africa, plus many Europeans and others from all corners of the globe. These were joining for money, adventure, looking for a home, for an easy marriage, following a relative or a friend; others were convinced by the cause, and eager to live in a “prosperous Islamic Caliphate”.
Baghdadi blended with his call, and with advanced communication tools, intellectuals and non-intellectuals alike. They responded to him positively, creating the largest gathering of those willing to embark on the Jihad ever seen in modern days. Borders were open to ISIS via Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon for all those willing to join the “Jihad” and for his group to exchange commerce, oil, and weapons. All taboos were lifted in favour of one cause: changing the Syrian regime.
What was the plan? To replace the Syrian President’s secular governance with an Islamic Emirates or State? Was it to install some de-facto “Islamic State” with little governance experience and no serious allies and easy to defeat, to expel Russia from Tartus naval base (under a 1971 deal with Syria, Russia has leased the Tartus facility as part of a multi-billion-dollar debt write-off) and protect Israel from the “Axis of the Resistance”? That may be the only plausible possibility since we are observing today the US decision to occupy a quarter of the Syrian territory and unilaterally consider Jerusalem as the “Capital of Israel”, threatening all those who stand in the way. It also explains why Saudi Arabia was eagerly willing to see Iran and Assad lose the war to the benefit of those extremists sent by its Kingdom and financed with billions of dollars to win and to stay camped on Israel’s borders.
The US-EU-Saudi-Qatar-Turkish-Israeli plan has failed and Syria, Iran, Russia and Hezbollah won. But are Takfiri jihadists going to disappear? The answer is simply and sadly “no!”. Baghdadi didn’t invent a new Islam, his source of inspiration derives from books available in most Islamic libraries worldwide, inviting readers to kill other Muslims and non-Muslims according to a specific interpretation of the holy book, the Quran, and the Hadith.
In fact, how can these Takfiri vanish when books calling for hate speech and the killing and intolerance of other continue to be widely available. To name but a few: ‘Millat Ibrahim’ by Abu Mohammad al-Maqdisi; the ‘Management of savagery’ by Abu Bakr Naji; Ma’alim fi al-tariq by Sayyid Qutb; Kitab al-tawhid by Muhammad bin Abdel-Wahab; Fusul fil-Imama wal-Bay’a by Abu Munser al-Sharqiqi; Masael fi Fikh al-Jihad by Abu Abdallah al-Muhajer; Maalem al-taifa al-Mansura by Maysara al-Ghareeb; Rafa’ al-Iltibas by Mohamad Al-Atibi; Fatawi Ibyn Taymiyah, Kitab al-Tawhid and Kitab al-kabaer by Mohamad bin Abdel Wahhab; and many more…
It is true that Jihadists are surely losing the Levant and Mesopotamia. Nevertheless, they operate in Sinai (Egypt), Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria and Asia. Killing jihadists is not difficult. However, the ideology remains alive and can damage any and every city: the tools and ideas are widely available which convert a peaceful human being into a beast hunting other men to kill. Moreover, the US’s foreign policy is one of the most provocative incentives for this ideology to continue existing. The US apparently cannot learn from its mistakes; occupying other territories means that, sooner or later, guns are focussed on its interests and against other associated states, worldwide.
US foreign policy has been a total failure in recent years:
- the failure of the partition of Iraq through the Kurdistan referendum weakened the US and Israel.
- The struggle between Saudi Arabia and Qatar gave more strength to Iran and weakened Saudi Arabia, one of US blind allies.
- The growth of ISIS in Iraq created al-Hashd al-Sha’bi (Popular Mobilisation Units), and gave more power to Iran and to Hezbollah in Syria.
- Hezbollah became a regional force threatening Israel and also the US interests and partners in the Middle East.
- The US Foreign Policy in Ukraine that was aiming to enlarge NATO and its negligence in eliminating ISIS in Syria and Iraq allowed Russia to move in and bite off a chunk of the US area of control and influence in the Middle East.
- President Assad has become stronger than ever before the war, willing to face losses and to confront Israel if necessary.
- The failed Turkish coup d’état pushed Turkey away from the US and closer to Russia and Iran: Erdogan is even willing to meet Assad again and put their differences behind them.
- The Saudi kidnapping of the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri damaged the Kingdom relationship with many of the Sunni in Lebanon and moved the pro-Saudi Hariri closer to Hezbollah.
- In Yemen, Ali Abdallah Saleh will be remembered as the one who betrayed the Houthis, and was killed at the hands of Iran’s allies while escaping.
- And finally, the US has become an unwelcome partner in the Palestinian peace process following Trump’s decision to recognise the Palestinian Capital as the Capital of Israel. Trump fell as manna to Iran and Hezbollah when he pushed the Palestinian cause back into the limelight after the damage it had received from ISIS in recent years. Even if Israel was occupying Jerusalem and was digging under the city and its holy places, the US overt decision turned the compass of all jihadists towards Israel and united most of the Arabs behind one cause, even if not all totally believe in it.
Since President Trump is in power his awkward alliance with Saudi Arabia, the “Israeli enemy” has been replaced with the “Iranian enemy”. Nevertheless, this failed attempt has created a counter effect, where Saudi prestige is hitting rock bottom, whilst Iran’s influence in the Middle East is growing at the speed of light, a country that has been guided for 29 years by a 78-year-old, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei triggers fear in the hearts of his enemies and enjoys the support of his own people every time he speaks. He – with a simple gesture or by taking a political position – is obeyed by the Iranians and is sitting on top of a solid ruling structure regardless of the endless western wishful thinking imagining the overthrow of his Islamic Republic. Khamenei has moved his country towards new horizons with solid ramifications in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan: much of the credit for this must go to the US’s bumbling foreign policy.
It seems the US has become expert in grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory.
Comments
I'm not scared
Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel alone is enough to increase extremism in the world ten-fold. Only razing the Dome of Rock and rebuilding the Temple on the Mount could insight more extremism and violence. What the fudge is Donald trying to achieve?
In reply to I'm not scared by sheikurbootie
The dude in the picture who is dressed in black, is that the ISIS version of Darth Vader? What are the handcuffs for? Kinky sex?
In reply to Recognizing Jerusalem as the… by zorba THE GREEK
In the list of books that promote Islamic violence, they forgot to list the Koran itself and Ibn Ishaq's biography of Mohammed's life.
In reply to The dude in the picture who… by zorba THE GREEK
Give this self-hate shit a rest. Fact is they don't think like us - this whole argument is flawed because of "taqiya" which means lying for the sake of islam - in other words you guys take their word WAY too easily without any other consideration for their motives. It doesn't matter what attrocities terrorists commit, they'll ALWAYS portray themselves as victims - and that's the bottom line.
In reply to In the list of books that… by Dindu Nuffins
Hang on, what did Syria win?
In reply to Give this self-hate shit a… by Joe Trader
Islam has been at war with the rest of humanity for the past 1400 years. It is irrelevant what the infidel's foreign policy is. They will hate us regardless.
In reply to Recognizing Jerusalem as the… by zorba THE GREEK
I have had 25-30 years of hearing of the "Religion of Peace" as they slaughter their own, Jews, Christians, and anyone else. I've had it.
Get the U.S. out of the Middle East, completely.
Let them kill each other, please.
In reply to Recognizing Jerusalem as the… by zorba THE GREEK
At some point, a point that would go badly very quickly for Islamic types could be reached, where western military and worst case domestic security forces drop the rules of engagement.
In reply to I have had 25-30 years of… by ebworthen
We need not fear Muslims who can only kill the body, but fear Him who can destroy the soul:
Matthew 10:28 And be not afraid of them that kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/02/17/839/
In reply to I'm not scared by sheikurbootie
Me neither.
In reply to I'm not scared by sheikurbootie
At home? Yes. Keep it up assholes
In reply to I'm not scared by sheikurbootie
it seems to me if the CIA isn't sending money and weapons to them, we won't hear from them.
"Follow the money" is the best way to understand nearly every question.
In reply to it seems to me if the CIA… by natxlaw
Without money it's not going to happen. Money strings have been cut.
ALLEGEDLY...
In reply to Without money it's not going… by JLee2027
http://archive.4plebs.org/_/search/boards/pol.x/subject/Knowledge%20Bomb/username/anonymous5/tripcode/%21%219O2tecpDHQ6/
UN strikes again.
In reply to ALLEGEDLY... by Ms No
FMR...need an edit button.
In reply to http://archive.4plebs.org/_… by WillyGroper
This is correct: US foreign policy has been a total failure in recent years.
0bama's Arab Spring fiasco is now being reversed. Look for a new Iranian gov't, the end of the HRC/0bama Syrian fiasco, and watch how the Arabs manage the HRC/0bama Libyan disaster. Oh, watch for HRC/0bama as new residents of Gitmo.
Fred, from your post, to God's ear.
In reply to This is correct: US foreign… by Fred123
Not a failure, as you probably know, Fred. It's designed to incite
turmoil. Ask Hamza bin Laden.
In reply to This is correct: US foreign… by Fred123
Look for a new Iranian government? LOL. Only in your dreams and the MSM.
In reply to This is correct: US foreign… by Fred123
The 13th imma is coming back.
In reply to Look for a new Iranian… by HominyTwin
may be going on right now.
Jesus, read the link i posted above on july 31...REASON FOR EO!
shit is happening right now & damned if i can figure it out.
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/155141379
djt doesn't get ahold of it & we'z gonna have a purple sprang.
In reply to This is correct: US foreign… by Fred123
Don't need to re-ignite anything because terrorists are fully accustomed to Obama's 8 years of green light for terrorism.
How much more can they possibly hate us than they do now? They already want us dead with a passion. They're going to want us, what? .... MORE dead?
My sentiments exactly ND. Looking at those equity market charts dating back to '45 earlier, all I see is war, except for the period ending Vietnam ----thru the '91 Iraq invasion to protect Kuwait.
Ironically, the markets performed pretty well, and GDP was stable. Someone wanted some volatility?
In reply to How much more can they… by NoDebt
2018 is the year they turn it up to 12.
In reply to How much more can they… by NoDebt
Yeah try vix 12 lmao 😂
In reply to 2018 is the year they turn… by TBT or not TBT
US foreign policy has been a failure since Reagan left town. It's headed back in the right direction. The problem with too many analysts is they're always looking at the last conflict. Just because intervention in Iraq and Syria was a mistake, doesn't mean it's wrong to cause an overthrow of the Iranian regime. That govt should have been the target all along.
Reagan funded terrorists too. It's how they collapsed Russia last time. They boom and busted oil and then funded enemies for them in Afghanistan. What is funny is they expected that same play to work again.
In reply to US foreign policy has been a… by cimbri
then can iranians overthrow the government here? why not? who gets to choose when and where it's okay?
In reply to US foreign policy has been a… by cimbri
The sandnigger pictured may have a ' highly sophisticated chemical grenade', but he dresses like a faggot.
lolz eheheheheh eheheh :)
In reply to The sandnigger pictured may… by Walt
Whatever!
Just don't forget to hedge accordingly as the PetroDollar's dealth will hurt us the most..., not the terrorists!
Good article.
Which rebranding is this? They change their names every week and assume everybody is that stupid (and of course some are). Last I heard it went like this Al Qaeda->ISIS->Al Nusra->moderate rebels->White Hats->New Syrian Army (NSA? Good job idiots). I know I am missing a few too.
Their supporters are that stupid. All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing, Ms No.
In reply to Good article. … by Ms No
I know right. People should stop sitting back and watching the west fund this horror. LOL
In reply to Their supporters are that… by TBT or not TBT
If we all don't die the future will be with Russia and China. Eventually coerced nations in the ME and everywhere else will defect to that side because the US can no longer terrorize people into doing otherwise. I am still not moving. Good luck to them. As long as the assholes lose power and we get our own currency we will be fine.
We are all going to die. The interesting thing to look at is demographics.
In reply to If we all don't die the… by Ms No
A few people profit from endless war. They are the ones calling the shots. That is why this fucking stupid war on terror continues.
Pro terror is no way to go through life son.
In reply to A few people profit from… by Mini-Me
people like fred in the comments make me laugh.
fred, listen to me, your life is worthless, you are not worth a god damn thing on this planet, your made up government facts and opinions doesn't mean shit.
motherfucker, hey i found something ,.|.. fucking shill, why dont you fucking shove it up your little dwarf ass you fucking faggot? FUCK YOU, TERRORIST SCUM.
want to know who the real terrorists are? look in the fucking mirror you disgusting piece of shit, motherfucker left right delusional fucking braindead idiot.
"Oh its obama and clintons fault..lolz im a fucking shill for agent orange. lol yeah im the moral one..lol my name iz fred! lolz its waz only obama and clintonz faultz, it'z not the zionist jewz who control both sides"
fred, choke on a fucking zionist cock you disgusting fucking american filth. i'll hit you in the fucking head with a steel pipe you little fucking dwarf...looking down on you fucking short faggot.
off your meds again? hopefully just drunk - it is new years after all. live it up!
In reply to people like fred in the… by ic_Slayer
US mainland in our nuclear strike range’, Kim Jong-un warns in New Year’s speech
YOU BETTER SIT THTE FUCK DOWN LITTLE FUCKING DWARVES. THE REAL FUCKING TERORRISTS ARE ABOUT TO GET WIPED THE FUCK OUT! I'M LOOKING AT YOU DISGUSTING FILTHY AMERICANS. PREPARE TO START SPEAKING MANADRIN!
The U.S. Military has had its hands tied up in red tape for decades, loose rules of engagement will bring swift victory, it always does.... you only lose if you hold back.
The sunni shiite schism has been going on since mohamed died. Syria was just another battle in that war. They all believe in continual war until the apocalypse. No one has been totally defeated because they do not think that way. Both sides will regroup, rebuild, and reattack. Westerners must realize these facts or be ultimately defeated. Letting muslims into western countries can only end in disaster. There will never be assimmulation into western democracies.