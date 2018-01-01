12 Killed In Iran, Security Forces Accused Of Opening Fire

Twelve people have been killed during the fourth night of "spontaneous" protests in Iran, according to state TV. The deaths follow reports that Iran's Revolutionary Guard vowed to "crush dissent" and take tough action if the unrest continued in what began as a protest against economic policies and seemed to immediately morph into a call for regime change - with demonstrators protesting against state security forces and calling for the ouster of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Daily Mail reported overnight that three people were shot dead by security forces who opened fire on protesters in Isfahan, while two individuals were run over in the town of Dorud by a stolen fire truck, and another two were shot overnight in the southwestern town of Izeh. "Armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces,” state TV reported.
Video purportedly filmed in the city shows dozens of marchers on the streets as vehicles burn around them before what sounds like gunshots are heard.
The deaths in Izeh were confirmed by local politician Hedayatollah Khademi, who said it was unclear whether they were killed by police or other demonstrators.
'The governor said it (the gunfire) was unlikely to be by police as they were not supposed to open fire,' he said.
The shooting in Isfahan was reported by several prominent Twitter personalities including Amichai Stein, foreign affairs correspondent for the Israeli public broadcasting corporation, but could not be independently verified.
Elsewhere police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a small protest in Tehran's Enghelab Square on Sunday evening.
#ايران_تتحرر_من_الطغيان— وكالـة الرافـدين...✍ (@Wady_8AI_rafdyn) December 31, 2017m
٧ جرحى بصفوف المتظاهرين بمدينة شاهين شهر الإيرانية نتيجة المواجهات المتواصلة بين المتظاهرين والبسيج والتي نجم عنها احراق ما لايقل عن ٣ عجلات للبسيج حتى الآن pic.twitter.com/dlfr6p03vm
Meanwhile, protesters in the small northwestern town of Takestan set fire to government buildings and a Shia Muslim monastery, according to the ILNA news agency.The Mail also reports protests in the cities of Izeh (southwest), Kermanshah and Khorramabad (west), Shahinshahr (northwest) and Zanjan (north).
City: Takestan— Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) December 31, 2017
Cameraman says: "This is Takestan's Hawza. A good number of people have shown up. They are united."#IranProtests #تظاهرات_سراسرى #يحدث_الان_في_ايران #متحد_شویم #IranProtest pic.twitter.com/RGGhUPs09i
Protesters also marched towards the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while others burned pictures of him:
#IranProtests: Protesters march toward residence of #Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Protesters in Iran set fire to a poster of Khomeini (Former Supreme Religious Leader of #Iran and the leader of the Islamic Revolution in 1979)
'Death to the dictator:' Videos show intensified #IranProtests overnight
#BREAKING#Demonstrations_in_Iran spreading from #Mashhad to other cities, including #Kermanshah. People voicing political demands & opposing regime's foreign policies.— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 29, 2017

"Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, My life for Iran."
"Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, My life for Iran."#Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/nifAwq1bb5
Some demonstrators threw rocks at the revolutionary guard:
.#يحدث_الان_في_ايران متظاهرون إيرانيون يرشقون قوات الحرس الثوري بالحجارة ـ #إيران_تنتفض #انتفاضة_الشعب_الإيراني pic.twitter.com/5h4APhbtWU #IranProtests #FreeIran #ايران_تتحرر_من_الطغيان #مظاهرات_ايران #تظاهرات_سراسرى #الربيع_اﻹيراني_بهار_آزادى #ايران #Iran— توفيق الرشودي (@tawfikrashkcycy) January 1, 2018
As we reported on Saturday, the US State Department has issued a formal condemnation of the Iranian government following two days of economic protests centering in a handful of cities, calling the regime "a rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos" while announcing support for protesters. It fits a familiar script which seems to roll out when anyone protests for any reason in a country considered an enemy of the United States.
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert released a statement on Friday which effectively calls for regime change;
U.S. strongly condemns arrest of peaceful protestors in #Iran, urges all nations to publicly support Iranian people.
The next day, President Trump tweeted that the "Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves," adding "The world is watching!"
Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime's corruption & its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people's rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!
And Mike Pence, of course, stands with Trump in supporting "peaceful protesters in Iran who are speaking out for freedom," adding "we condemn the arrests of innocents," and "The time has come for the regime in Tehran to end terrorist activities, corruption & their disregard for human rights."
.@POTUS & I stand w/ peaceful protestors in Iran who are speaking out for freedom & we condemn the arrests of innocents. The time has come for the regime in Tehran to end terrorist activities, corruption, & their disregard for human rights.
Yesterday, President Trump tweeted "Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!"
Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!
In a later tweet, Trump accused Iran of 'numerous violations of human rights,' and commented on the disruption to social media, saying it 'has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! As The Daily Mail reports, Iranian President Rouhani dismissed Trump's comments.
'This man who today in America wants to sympathise with our people has forgotten that a few months ago he called the nation of Iran terrorist.
'This person whose whole being is against the nation of Iran has no right to feel pity for the people of Iran.'
Somewhat interesting are the specific mentions of "corruption" and "human rights violations" in light of the Executive Order Trump issued the week before those tweets which allows for the freezing of US-housed assets of foreign individuals or entities deemed "serious human rights abusers," along with government officials and executives of foreign corporations (current or former) found to have engaged in corruption - which includes the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, and corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources.
Of note, anyone in the United States who aids or participates in said corruption or human rights abuses by foreign parties is subject to frozen assets - along with any U.S. corporation who employs foreigners deemed to have engaged in corruption on behalf of the company.
Might there be (or have been) a corresponding freezing of the assets belonging to Iran-linked individuals or entities in the United States on the horizon?
Have any D.C. lobbyists done work on behalf of Iranian interests which may be deemed corrupt?
Meanwhile, twitter user Strategic Sentinel has posted an unverified flight map of what appear to be a "large amount of aircraft leaving Iran at the moment, many with no callsign, origin, or destination" adding "Exodus in progress?"
Large amount of aircraft leaving Iran at the moment, many with no callsign, origin, or destination. Exodus in progress?
Charter flight company SCAT has an aircraft coming out of Iran with no registered callsign, no registered destination, and no registered origination point. pic.twitter.com/WD3WnLFtQ0— Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) December 31, 2017
This is in addition to two flights which are Iranian in origin with no callsign inside Iran: one from Iran Airtours and one from Iran Aseman Airlines. Both of these planes also have no callsign, no destination, and no origin, but are clearly landing in #Tehran .@AircraftSpots pic.twitter.com/QvCr4Q4MT9— Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) December 31, 2017
UPDATE: Still some aircraft with no callsign, but not as many as before. Some have disappeared, while the remaining aircraft have dispersed across Iran. Very few aircraft landing or departing at either IKA (Tehran Imam Khomeini Intl) or THR (Tehran Mehrabad Intl). pic.twitter.com/SEafVmgPWJ— Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) December 31, 2017
It's surprising how these "peaceful" regime change protests keep getting out of hand, although - connected to that - it's a change to see Adam Schiff agree with President Trump and Mike Pence on something.
Watching events in Iran with great concern over violence against and arrest of peaceful protestors. We stand with the people in Iran and their right to peacefully assemble, petition their government and choose their leaders in a democratic process free from fraud and interference
hillary tweeting towing same line as trump. orders from above (banker dynasty overlords)
The Iranian people, especially the young, are protesting for the freedom and future they deserve. I hope their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes.
In reply to hillary tweeting towing same… by Give_me_liberty_or
It's so sad, the number of morons that actually believe this narrative. The US is desperate for a war.. It's becoming more and more obvious.
In reply to https://twitter.com… by Give_me_liberty_or
time to liberate the sh-t out of them? for the children..
In reply to It's so sad, the number of… by Max Hunter
In reply to time to liberate the sh-t… by cheka
Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I.A. Attempting To Overthrow Yet Another Administration In Tehran
Clearly this is another regime change that Trump's CIA has coordinated with the Mossad and MI6.
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
exactly, how those "young people" in Libya doing?
In reply to Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I… by Super Sleuth
spontaneous, "peaceful" armed protesters trying to take over police stations and military bases(!). Sure. just your garden variety flower power peaceful expression of opinion.
The only thing that I am wondering about: why did the C!A/Trump/Bibi/MBS cabale wait for so long before pulling the trigger?
In reply to exactly, how those "young… by nevertheless
For those that are not in the know, the CIA overthrew the elected government of Mosaddegh.
In declassified document, CIA acknowledges role in '53 Iran coup...
Many Iranians regard Mosaddegh as the leading champion of secular democracy and resistance to foreign domination in Iran's modern history. Mosaddegh was removed from power in a coup on 19 August 1953, organised and carried out by the CIA at the request of MI6, which chose Iranian General Fazlollah Zahedi to succeed Mosaddegh.[10]
THen came the Shah. And then the Ayatollahs and now...
In reply to Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I… by Super Sleuth
Mosaddegh's crime.
An author, administrator, lawyer, and prominent parliamentarian, his administration introduced a range of progressive social and political reforms such as social security and land reforms, including taxation of the rent on land. His government's most notable policy, however, was the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry, which had been under British control since 1913 through the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC/AIOC) (later British Petroleum and BP).[9]
In reply to For those that are not in… by Bank_sters
Takeastan, now i've heard it all
In reply to Mosaddegh's crime… by Bank_sters
Back in '53 it was the UK which needed regime change ...
The Americans have been backing the wrong team for too long. I guess it all stems from the weird protestants who set the place up. America needs a 3rd revolution following on from Jefferson Davis' failed coup in the 1860's and the 1770's crazy gang. Perhaps an Hispanic colonel called Gomez can start one and show the gringos how it's done.
In reply to Mosaddegh's crime… by Bank_sters
The "weird protestants" you speak of were only part of the people who set the thing up. They were puritans, the same ones who helped Cromwell murder the King and opened the gates for the "jews" to take over England.
Jefferson Davis did not have an attempted coup. That is preposterous. He didn't even support secession himself, but as a Senator of Mississippi, had to follow what his State wanted. He was then elected as President of the States who reasserted their independence.
There was a revolution though, but it was by the Federalists, who wanted to subjugate the States and people under a more powerful, militarized "Federal Union", rather than the Republic of Sovereign States that had existed. The Constitution was already breached and several States chose to form a new Confederacy where the Constitution would be followed. They didn't all up and leave, but gradually separated from the federal regime that now no longer served as the government defined in the Constitution. Some of the States only left after the Federal regime attacked them, when they had not seceded at all.
The States were under direct military occupation and control for over a decade after the war, during which time the new "Federal Union" passed Amendments to the "constitution", which were never properly ratified, since several States were not under a Republican form of government as required by the Constitution.
The whole nature of the united States of America changed. They instituted a Federal education control in 1867 to re-educated the population, to bring up the next generations under delusion, and to wipe the crime away and to package it in a neat little propaganda tidbit called "Lincoln freed the slaves". Nonsense.
In reply to Back in '53 it was the UK… by caesium
The Iranian people are not falling for the non-sense coming out of Al Arabiya, a media arm of the Saudi royal family. And half these people pushing protests are from the mujahedin, a known terrorist organization that the US took of the list a few years back os that they could give them money to foment dissent and try to turn the regime.
In reply to The "weird protestants" you… by historian40
To be fair, the majority of settlers were not even remotely as weird as the "Pilgrim Fathers", but for some reason this particular band of idiots get all the press. They were thrown out of England for being too puritan, and then went to even stricter Holland, were they were thrown out three years later because even the born-again puritan Dutch couldn't cope with their nonsense. They went to the US because no one else wanted them,because they were religious nutters considered too extreme for the already extremist nutters in Europe. Imagine takfiri loonies too austere for Saudi Arabia, to get an idea. Like the Amish, only serious.
I don't understand how only this group gets to be founding fathers, as there were already European settlers all over the place when they arrived. Still, history is written by the victors, and all that.
In reply to The "weird protestants" you… by historian40
Yep. And anyone who doubts Britain as a 911 suspect is a fool.
In reply to Mosaddegh's crime… by Bank_sters
"For those that are not in the know, the CIA overthrew the elected government of Mosaddegh. "
The birth of BP oil
In reply to For those that are not in… by Bank_sters
Big misunderstanding. CIA offers people of Iran free showers, but only had lead available.
In reply to "For those that are not in… by Mustafa Kemal
We need more historical truth.
In reply to For those that are not in… by Bank_sters
Of course it's the same perps as always; "CIA + Mossad + MI6".
The core players of the Anglo-Zionist re-using the same Modus Operandi as in Kiev 2014 at the Maidan,
Daara in Syria 2011,
...paid mercs doin' the shooting.
ZIOTUS Trump is MAIGA...making izzahell great again.
Shekels are a comin' Donald. Bend-over.
In reply to Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I… by Super Sleuth
This really looks like a repeat of the Ukraine sniper story.
The protesters themselves must be really stupid to think that their lives are any more valuable than Syrians, Ukrainians, Libyans, and more.
By falling for whatever story the NWO spit up they allowed themselves to become expendable pawns.
Rinse, repeat.
And how could that many planes get organized to fly out at once and not have an accident along the way?
Who flew the planes, who was aboard, where did they land, and how could they get boarded and take off without any communication with the tower?
Planes are too big to hide and these were designated for a while, and had to be in the right place at the right time.
This must have been a plan in the works for a long time.
If Langley gets busted one more time being mixed up in something like this they really need to get shut down.
All of them.
In reply to Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I… by Super Sleuth
Just curious if Soros has any branches in Iran?
In reply to Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I… by Super Sleuth
"Nothing changes on New Year's Day..."
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
Yup, time to make the world safe for democracy!
Worked well in Syria and Vietnam, and Afghanistan, and Lybia, and Iraq.
Winning
In reply to time to liberate the sh-t… by cheka
The so called "Libertarian" crowd here on ZH seem to think that the Iranian people doesn't want or deserve liberty.
The facts on the ground are well known: a brutal theocratic regime which forces women to cover, hangs gay people to death, prisons and tortures any dissidents and on top of that squanders all their money on military adventures in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. And yet you think that the people are supposed to take that willingly? That any rebellion is the result of CIA or Mossad?
Who ever says so is either a Iranian propaganda agent, or a complete fool...
In reply to It's so sad, the number of… by Max Hunter
you're right. need to start killing them asap
In reply to The so called "Libertarian"… by Mementoil
and of course Isreal is the only democracy in the middle East. So they can lecture the rest of the world about sniping pregnant women, bombing kindergartens or using teenagers as Hunan shields. Right.
In reply to you're right. need to start… by cheka
Or stealing land and driving the native inhabitants out and into ghettos, where they can bomb or missile them at will, control all the food and water coming in and anyone and anything coming out. Just like the SS taught them in Warsaw.
In reply to and of course Isreal is the… by shitshitshit
You are fascist, tribalist filth
In reply to The so called "Libertarian"… by Mementoil
I'm a fascist, because I want the Iranian people to enjoy the same liberties that you have (assuming you live in a democracy)? :-)
If you think the Iranian regime is so great - why don't you go live there?
In reply to You are fascist, tribalist… by kochevnik
They are different people with different beliefs and customs and traditions. Why would you force them to listen to shit rap muzak and eat junk food? They are perfectly able to organize themselves as a society. Look at the other liberated countries courtesy the great Americano empire. Do you think they enjoy it more now than before?
In reply to I'm a fascist, because I… by Mementoil
zionist hasbara alert, here to push the zionist war narrative.
so, if i support another nation, you think i should "move there", i wish zionist who actually support israel, in spite of the harm it doers to America would gtf OUT!
In reply to I'm a fascist, because I… by Mementoil
I can't believe the Zionist color revolution army has tried to take over military bases in Iran and they still haven't turned them all into soup. You don't kid glove these bastards and Iran will be accused of horrors regardless. They need to get the mini-guns out!
In reply to zionist hasbara alert, here… by nevertheless
He came here to fool himself. Seems that's working out pretty well.
In reply to zionist hasbara alert, here… by nevertheless
It would be nice if we could help the Iranians have a colour revolution so they can enjoy democracy a la .....Iraq.
Or Syria.
Or Libya
Or Afghanistan.
Or Ukraine.
Need I continue?
At what point do people actually admit that Freedom For Democracy is actually Freedom FROM democracy? At what point do people admit that the biggest tyrant, killer and all around bad guy, is the one fomenting the colour revolutions?
Now do you see why "everyone" on Zerohedge supports the Iranian "regime" as opposed to the sudden, miraculously timed uprising? It's because we don't want yet more millions to die. It turns out that the bleeding-heart liberal do-gooder types are alive and well, and post on ZH, trying to stop another round of death and destruction.
Well, not trying to stop it, so much as point out the futility of it all, and the hypocrisy, and the lies and deceit, and the propaganda, and the vested interests, and the trolls paid by governments to pretend that killing people is good, etc.
Happy new year everybody. "Watch out for that first step - it's a doozy"
In reply to I'm a fascist, because I… by Mementoil
We don't want a democracy. We want a republic, where our elected representatives do what's best for the nation as a whole, instead of working for their own greed and lust for power, and those of their little clique.
Learn the difference.
In reply to I'm a fascist, because I… by Mementoil
The Republic was found dead in a broom closet on Capital Hill many many years ago.
It was bludgeoned to death with what appeared to be a Menorah.
In reply to We don't want a democracy. … by Potato Farmer
People see your stupid tricks and gnat memory of history. I prefer living in Iran over your apartheid state. My office across from Iranian embassy never any problem or noise. From you constant screaming for color revolutions with your NAZI buddy Soros. People know about your ponzi counterfeitting scheme and your intentions to convert planet into concentration camp. Go crawl back under your rock, or take college course in humility to temper your atavist genes
In reply to I'm a fascist, because I… by Mementoil
People know that the Iranians want freedom. We also know that this “revolution” is most likely fomented by nefarious goals to replace their duly elected leaders for our puppets. We are sick of us manufacturing these regime changes at th behest of banking overlords.
In reply to The so called "Libertarian"… by Mementoil
There are no elections in Iran. It's all a sham.
The people go out to vote, and whomever the supreme leader Khamenei chooses becomes the president.
Notice how Khamenei is never replaced?
In reply to People know that the… by IridiumRebel
Of course the situation is so much better in Amerika and Isreal. We need to export this of course.
In reply to There are no elections in… by Mementoil
I have plenty of criticism for the US federal government, and also regarding my own government, here in Israel.
But I have no doubt that the average American or European enjoys a whole lot more freedom than the average Iranian.
There is absolutely no room for comparison.
And the proof of that is that so many Iranians want to immigrate to the west, whereas very few Americans want to live in Iran...
In reply to Of course the situation is… by shitshitshit
However, Iranian Jews prefer to live there than racist apartheid Israel.
In reply to I have plenty of criticism… by Mementoil
Yes bomb some freedumb into Iran so they can eat chicken McShitlets. Many Iranians come to USA are Persian Jews traveling for the welfare and scamming opportunities, as Khamenei knows their tricks
In reply to I have plenty of criticism… by Mementoil
We don't even have freedom to keep the 3rd world from raping our own wives and daughters. How can we get excited about freedom for other countries when we see our own freedom is just a smokescreen for ZOG control?
You live in the one nation that ZOG wants to survive, so of course you think this kind of "freedom" is great.
In reply to I have plenty of criticism… by Mementoil
So you are saying they do have US style Democracy.
There are no elections in the US. It's all a sham. See Alabama and Non Verifiable Electronic Voting Machines!
In reply to There are no elections in… by Mementoil
No free elections in the US? So how do you explain the Trump presidency, who obviously was not the choice of the establishment?
Again, I don't deny that America has its problems, and that civil liberties are quickly being eroded, but you can still eat, drink and have sex with whomever you choose. In Iran alcohol is illegal. Having sex outside on marriage is illegal. Woman are obliged to cover themselves in public. Gay men are either put to death or forced to undergo sex change surgery (don't believe me? google it!).
In reply to So you are saying they do… by BorraChoom
It's not so obvious that Trump wasn't establishment. The man has been part of the establishment for years. The narrative of him being anti-establishment came out of thin air, created by "media magic". He has served the zionists for years, and still does, he has a golden tower in Jew York City. He has been in the media from spots on television shows, to "reality tv", to wrestling. He has made a business of selling himself.
You equate partaking in vice as freedom, which is a false premise.
Of course, you are a homosexual from the zionist "jewish state", so it's no surprise you'd want to destroy any nation that doesn't join the Pharisee's mob.
In reply to No free elections in the US?… by Mementoil
So thats why we must act now to effect another regime change war that will bankrupt the US on behalf of Apartheid Israel.
Israel is such a great place to live for Palestinians as Israel commits genocide and apartheid, BRUTALLY upon an indigenous people??
I think not. Take care of your OWN yard before you tell someone else how to mow theirs.
Israel is a CANCER upon the world and perhaps regime change in Israel is what's needed
In reply to No free elections in the US?… by Mementoil
"In Iran alcohol is illegal. Having sex outside on marriage is illegal. Woman are obliged to cover themselves in public. Gay men are either put to death or forced to undergo sex change surgery (don't believe me? google it!)."
You are also describing Isreal and US ally Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia also has no elections, it is a Kingdom. It is open and obvious for anyone who cares to see that what we are doing in Iran has to do with the interests of the oligarchs, and nothing to do with the interests of the people of Iran. If it were otherwise, the US and Isreal would not be sucking Saudi cock while trying to sell war in Iran because of human rights issues.
In reply to No free elections in the US?… by Mementoil