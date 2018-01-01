Assange Tweets Mysterious Encryption Key At 3AM; Sparks Rumors About His Safety, New Leaks

At roughly 3AM London time, Julian Assange sent another cryptic tweet featuring a 60-character code along with a link to the music video "Paper Planes" by Maya Arulpragasam (A.K.A. "M.I.A."). Of course, as with past such tweets, no one has any clue what the encryption key means but it sparked yet another wave of frenzied speculation by the twittersphere.
fb4e568623b5f8cf7e932e6ba7eddc0db9f42a712718f488bdc0bf880dd3 https://t.co/F0f5Gcsgeo— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) January 1, 2018
The reference to "Paper Planes" led some to speculate that Julian Assange had finally secured his freedom from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and was en route to the United States...
Is Julian on a plane headed to the US?? 🤞🤞🤞🤞 Im ready for him to let the truth be known!!— Deplorable_Gemini610 (@OnlyMe610) January 1, 2018
...while others jumped to far darker conclusions suggesting the the code was a "dead man's switch" intended to trigger the release of documents in the event of Assange's death.
Is that a....dead man's switch?— MAGA Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) January 1, 2018
Still others suggested the code was simply a signal that a new Wikileaks dump was imminent.
It signals another Wikileaks drop is imminent.— name redacted (@nameredacted5) January 1, 2018
Finally, others found a deeper meaning to the Assange tweet in the lyrics of "Paper Planes" and/or the political activism of its author, Maya Arulpragasam. As The Guardian pointed out last fall, Arulpragasam has her own "Visa" issues with the United States after her renewal application got mysteriously delayed back in 2014 and has been stuck in limbo ever since...a fact which she attributed to having "supported Wikileaks and stuff."
There is a song on the new album called “Visa” that takes aim at American immigration policy, something Arulpragasam unwillingly knows a lot about. Her application to renew an expired visa has been stuck in mysterious bureaucratic limbo since 2014. In an age when British popstars with any sort of US fanbase are routinely granted permission to work in America, her two-year hobbling seems unconventional. “Obviously what’s happening to me is very deliberate,” she says. “I don’t know who’s doing it, it’s like fucking playing Cluedo.”
In general, though, she does not pitch her suspicions small. “On paper I’ve supported WikiLeaks and stuff. And now Hillary Clinton is running for president. And until that’s solved I might have a problem, because anyone who ever associated with that website is going to get fucked up. Even if you delivered [WikiLeaks] their takeaway, you are going to be on a list. Do you know what I mean?”
I ask her if she ever worries she’s paranoid and she replies, smartly, that in the aftermath of Edward Snowden’s revelations about the NSA it’s wrong “to even use the word ‘paranoia’ as if it’s a weird condition. Because it’s common as a fucking cold now. Everyone has to have an element of paranoia.”
You should read about MIA her activism might be a bigger hint thank decoding lyrics. Do you know she is partially inhibited from visiting the US? https://t.co/dHNSatCRn4— liz (@lizcaffey) January 1, 2018
As RT points out, while Monday’s message seemed bizarre, it’s not the first time WikiLeaks has published lengthy character codes on Twitter. In October 2016, the organization published three “pre-commitments” regarding then-US Secretary of State John Kerry, Ecuador, and the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
In that instance, Gizmodo subsequently reported that the “pre-commitments” were a mechanism to ensure that unreleased information isn’t tampered with, as altering the information would also change the codes. Whistleblower Edward Snowden has also used the tactic, tweeting, and subsequently deleting, a similar message in August 2016.
Comments
Do you understand that if they wanted, Twitter would block his tweet?
M.I.A. beautiful, her heads in the right place in this fight, her music on the other hand really sucks...
In reply to Do you understand that if… by peddling-fiction
Happy New Year Julian Assange and thank you for your work!
In reply to M.I.A. beautiful, her heads… by Theta_Burn
SORRY I Don't Trust Thump Anymore ...
Prove Me Wrong, I am Hoping...
In reply to Happy New Year Julian… by WayBehind
It was never a matter of trusting Trump but rather a question of whether some of his actions corresponded with your own preferred actions. He hadn't done too bad until this Iran thing.
Regarding Assange, Seth Rich, etc. just remember that the swamp is dark and deep. It isn't easy to navigate let alone drain.
In reply to SORRY I Don't Trust Thump… by BaBaBouy
I fear for this hero's safety. The current "Julian Assange" twitter is definitely not him.
The mindfuck is so great here. We cannot know if the "new" twitter account is really his because the evil fuckers behind the fake news that twitter has become could simply be fucking with us. Julian would not be able to tell us or correct that account even if he wanted to.
Nothing that comes from this twitter is reliable. Period.
The dead man's switch could very well be real, but we wont know. Additionally, any release on Wikileaks from here on out is unreliable.
Until the deepstate is buried, we have to use our own individual wits to figure it out.
Where is the most lucid evaluation and analysis of the current situation with Julian?
In reply to I fear for this hero's… by The Chief
Does Julian still have access to the window?
In reply to The mindfuck is so great… by The Chief
The Mystery of Lawlessness is arising:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
Prepare accordingly!!!
The swollen tiger has paper mache eyes.....THE SWOLLEN TIGER HAS PAPER MACHE EYES.
589-ghtrr-1279-skjli-16590-aghuqq264974
...you know too much.
In reply to The swollen tiger has paper… by IridiumRebel
His hovercraft is full of eels.
In reply to ...you know too much. by Quinvarius
If the (((media))) would not want Wikileaks on the headlines, it would not happen. I happen to know of lots of valuable wiki leaks that are NOT being shared on the media though. I think Assange is an MK Utra "asset". His youth points to this Manchurian possibility.
Julian, you can break the MK bonds if you wish.
It takes deep spiritual change.
Follow the seven virtues.
No fear, anger nor pride.
Give me a break. He's not old enough to be an MK ULTRA. That CIA program was a 1960's program. I am an MK ULTRA child. period. It's funny, when I started writing essays about MK ULTRA, my life, wrote over 7000 essays, every young kid started saying they too were MK ULTRA. I stirred it up good.
In reply to If the (((media))) would not… by peddling-fiction
was?
clearly you never saw slick apologize w/associated testimony in the 90's.
it never ended.
In reply to Give me a break. He's not… by MK ULTRA Alpha
MK Ultra technology did not stop but has grown exponentially all over the world. Do you believe in the word of lying spooks from the CeeIgAye? Chuckle. There never have been more MK subjects. However, it is not only technology. There is a dark sinister spiritual side to it.
In reply to was?… by WillyGroper
Or, he just wanted to share the music video. Not much else to do but listen to tunes.
spy vs spy, all based on deception never ends. just another human flaw...
Is it a reference to the recent Gitmo flights and the exec order to confiscate criminal and corruption cash by Trump? I can dream that Hillary was carted off to Gitmo with Soros and all their assets seized.
From Paper Planes Wiki: "The song's backing track is a replayed sample of the 1982 song "Straight to Hell" by The Clash"
Sounds fitting for the Luciferian bastards.
All I wanna do is bang bang bang and kaa ching.
Sounds like a familiar breed of former U.S. government officials, soon to come to light?
We can only hope for good scrubbing ops by the swamp drainer in chief.
Kudo's to J. Assange, et al
some some are murdered, some are let go
I'll say it again...
When will one of you multimillionaire BTC holder(s) buy Richard Gage of AE911Truth an all expenses paid ticket for London to meet with Julian to discuss the unfinished business of "why" Julian hates the 9/11 Truth community so much?...
Do we know for sure JA is still alive?
Hate to say it VW per my previous comment on this thread does it really even matter at this point!...
JA is either the "man in the iron anonymous mask"?... Or he's a set up to draw the most desirable among the elite in agencies like the NSA/MI6 that are still invaluable but have a conscience and need just the right amount of "blackmailing" to keep them in line?...
If Julian had a meeting with Ae911Truth this year and signed the petition telling the media "why" he's ignored it for so long I'd find those question(s) and duality I just raised "resolved"!
In reply to Do we know for sure JA is… by VWAndy
wouldn't Pamela Anderson know if Julian was dead?
Just how would she know?
In reply to wouldn't Pamela Anderson… by SheHunter
He shouldn't be using Twitter... or at least he should use multiple social media outlets so a single one couldn't silence, manipulate or fabricate his messages.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: GRANT ASSANGE ASYLUM AND SEND A SPEC OPS TEAM TO GET HIM AND BRING HIM HOME TO THE US.
> a mechanism to ensure that unreleased information isn’t tampered with, as altering the information would also change the codes.
I wouldn't be so sure about that
JULIAN PLEASE -CROOKED HILLARY'S 35000 ERASED E-MAILS AND OBAMA TRUE BIRTH PLACE YOU WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY-
Hillary is a bonified hustler, and all she wants to do is "Boom Boom Boom Boom $ka-ching", and take your money....
Cmon everyone, he just got laid, mistry solved.