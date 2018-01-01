California Kicks Off 2018 With Statewide Pot Legalization

A long-awaited law in California kicked in today allowing anyone 21 and older to purchase marijuana at licensed shops, grow up to six pot plants at home and possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of the drug - joining Colorado, Oregon and Nevada's expansion into recreational use by adults.
Opponents say the law will encourage gateway drug use and lead to higher DUI rates.
Californians voted on the legislation in November, 2016, which has paved the way for around 90 licensed retailers - concentrated mostly in San Diego, Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley and Palm Springs.
“It’s been so long since others and myself could walk into a place where you could feel safe and secure and be able to get something that was good without having to go to the back alley,” Jeff Deakin, 66, who waited in Oakland with his wife, Mary, and their dog all night for Harborside dispensary to open at 6 a.m told the USA Today. “This is kind of a big deal for everybody."
Los Angeles and San Francisco, however, was unable to sort out local regulations in time to start issuing licences to local pot sellers, while Bakersfield, Fresno and Riverside have adopted laws forbidding recreational marijuana sales. The San Diego Union-Tribune estimates that over 70% of California cities have banned either the sale or cultivation of cannabis.
In late December, Los Angeles officials announced that they would not begin accepting license applications to sell recreational marijuana until Jan. 3, and it may take several weeks before licenses are issued. Meanwhile, lawyers advising medical dispensaries who wish to also sell recreational marijuana have advised businesses to continue to sell pot as "collectives" until local and state licenses are secured, according to Jarred Kiloh of the United Cannabis Business Association. There are around 1,000 existing medical marijuana dispensaries statewide.
The new pot laws include several specific provisions governing its use; no smoking pot in public areas or anywhere cigarettes aren't allowed, while traffic laws prohibit marijuana use in vehicles - smoked or ingested, even riding as a passenger.
Cannabis cannot be sold before 6 a.m. or after 10 p.m., and diespensaries and similar busineses can't operate within 600 feet of any school - and must maintain 24-hour surveillance for security reasons.
California is also imposing a 15% levy on all pot sales, including medical pot products - while local governments are piling new taxes on top of the statewide levy - which could result in a 70% increase in the price of marijuana. In Oakland, for example, taxes for most customers will increase from 14.25% to 34.25%. The state estimates an increase in annual tax revenue of $1 billion from the legal adult-use marijuana industry, which itself is expected to have a projected value of $7 billion.
As Fortune reports:
In order to collect $1 billion a year in taxes, the state will need to reach a projected $7 billion in annual legal recreational cannabis sales. (California residents already reportedly spend that much on marijuana annually, but most of it is still on the black market.) At that rate, California would easily be the country’s largest legal marijuana market, as the entire legal cannabis industry in the U.S. is expected to pull in roughly $10 billion in total sales for 2017. That number would almost certainly get a boost in the coming years, as legal markets grow in California and other states, such as Nevada (where legal recreational marijuana sales kicked off over the summer) and Massachusetts (where the adult-use market is expected to open in July 2018).
Five states have already created regulated marketplaces for recreational marijuana, with Maine and Massachusetts preparing to begin legal recreational sales next summer. according to Fortune, here’s how other states that have legalized recreational marijuana collect taxes on the substance:
- In Nevada, revenue from a 15% tax on wholesalers gets funneled into the state’s education budget, while a 10% tax on retail sales gets put into the state’s rainy day fund.
- Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational marijuana sales, has raised more than $500 million in tax revenue since January 2014. This comes from a 2.9% state tax on all marijuana sales along with an additional 15% excise tax and 10% special tax for adult-use weed sales.
- In Oregon, the state tax on recreational marijuana is 17% and local governments can vote to add municipal tax of up to 3% on each sale. The largest portion of this revenue goes to education, with the rest going to law enforcement, addiction treatment, and cities and counties around the state.
- Washington levies a 37% tax on adult-use weed purchases. Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Washington state began in July 2014.
- In Alaska there is a $50 tax on each ounce of marijuana buds or flowersand a $15-per-ounce tax for the remainder of the plant.
In anticipation of the new law going into effect, Jack in the box Inc. has partnered with a digital media company backed by Snoop Dogg to bring back their "munchie meal."
The “Merry Munchie Meal” will be available at three California locations for a week in January. Its price is an elbow-in-the-ribs $4.20, also the time of the day notorious for smokers to light up. The meal features two tacos, french fries, onion rings, five mini churros, three chicken strips and a small drink. -Deadline
Here's a 2014 promotion for the pot-themed meal:
Meanwhile, grandmas across the state can rejoice and partake of cannabis without worrying about getting busted by the fuzz.
Don't laugh.
Those bitches look GOOD.
In their 1964 yearbook.
If California is for it, it must be a good thing. I'm sold. Sodomy, pedophilia, drugs... let it all hang out, man.
Just remember this bit of wisdom from old J.S...
"When anything goes, everything goes."
White grannies smoking a bowl ... the industry is obviously trying to pacify the experience. They know it has been too nigged-out for a long time ... and white trash in black t-shirts. Make it mainstream you statist cunts.
Kind of a sick joke if you ask me ... you can bet your bottom dollar those crones bleated for Hillary and continue to bleat ... blithely getting stoned while tens of thousands are bombed and herded so they can maintain their phat privileged lifestyles. Kalifornia Kulture is sick to the core.
You need to be stoned out of your mind to be able to vote for the bonds and tax increases they want next.
I won't go schizo, will I? https://youtu.be/M4eS2SceeFk
Fact is that hemp has very interesting properties for the human body. The problem is to know what to take out of it to solve any given issue. You may find interesting literature on the topic elsewhere.
and i add to this that it was because of its health related properties that cannabis was so antagonized by big pharma in the first place, who conspired to get it out in schedule 1 drugs, whereas nobody ever died of any cannabis override.
PS: I am not even smoking.
Those white grannies were from Washington, asshole, but never give up a chance to bash California.
If it becomes mainstream, and it will, big pharma will be losing a lot of revenue.
Seems like a surprising bunch of ZHers have bought into the Reefer Madness bullshit of the 1930's and 1940's -evil weed and all that. Get a grip - it gave the FBI something to do after booze was legalized, and keeps big pharmas' monopoly on pain relief drugs. I don't smoke it, but as a former paramedic in grass country, it is a lot better for people and society than booze.
It's the globalist dream. Drug the country up, take over.
Everyone doing dope.
Any country that hates the US doesn't have to destroy the US. The US is destroying itself.
Next thing you know, there will be a spot price for cannabis on the comex run by the squid and the morgue. A small warehouse with a 1000 kilos of Mexican ditch weed will provide the collateral for the futures market, leveraged 200-1. An army of forklifts can shuttle it back and fro to all the "claimants" at the 4:20 fix.
chafukinching baby
That dirt weed will be like the Cheech and Chong days if the States continue to on the legalization course. Rolling doobies with the funny papers, with gobs of cheap dirt weed.
They should replace the water in the bongs with rat poison, so they get even higher and more liberal.
CA will not reap anything as forecast. Between all the city, county and state taxes, it's a 45% to 65% markup in this new year.
What'll happen is the NYC cigarette syndrome. Massive under the counter black tax aviodance market.
And CA thought they'd spend about 20% of the new revenues on enforcement.
They ain't gonna get anywhere near forecast and will spend more on enforcement as a result.
Meaning, because of everybody getting so fucking greedy, they ain't gonna get squat.
Further, medical MJ card holders will not have to pay the new taxes. I have a card, so I thought fine and dandy.
The folks at the dispensary said that nope, the doctor issued card come Jan 1 is no longer valid. For a MMJ card, you now have to register with .... hold on ... wait for it .... the COUNTY!
And consistent with the 9th Circuit's ruling on a Colorado case it was I believe, that the state then has access to the county records (They're not supposed to have access to the doctor issued cards as was standard heretofore due to HIPPA) and they have hinted that they're prepared to enforce the 9th's decision that if you got a card for a scghedule 1 substance (weed) you cannot own a firearn]m and can have yours legally confiscated.
Not many folks gonna get a discount tax MMJ card, folks, meaning just pay the higher prices (As Mrs K says, NFW you're doing anything with the government card.) which also means .... why pay 50% more and just find a nice young fellow who just happoens to have ...
See where this is going?
The appropriate "legalization" would be to just sell the stuff at any place sells cigs and booze and show proof of age ... but oh no, gotta implement additional tom fuckery for social purposes, oppressing disliked portions of the populace they're supposed to serve.
Yo knuks, there is always the ol' "420" search on Craigslist. I am in the same boat and many, many others.
Or be like me and just not smoke the shit. Spend your money on something that will help you, not mind numbing gubmint weed.
You don't like it or can't handle it; fine, then best to stay away. But there are plenty of us who do and can.
Drive high, get a DUI.
That's what the highways say now.
Hey Skate, how 'bout that Substratum? Debating investing in a weed crypto.
Seem like you could not handle it, soulless Buddhist.
I agree with your assessment. As I understand the situation you need to show your driver's license or Government I.D. to purchase cannabis products.
They then record the transaction with your I.D. inserting you into their database so that you do not exceed the one ounce per day limit on bud purchases or eight grams on the concentrates. Now I have to ask - Who the fuck is going to buy more that an ounce at a time at their grossly inflated prices? It is beyond me. I think this is about their state database... extrapolating on gun confiscation, medical tracking etc is only logical.
When was the last time you went to a liquor store and had your I.D. not only checked but entered into a state database for buying a bottle of something?
It's fake legalization just like in Canada.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/cali-sanctuary-state-600x571.jpg
Grow your own Knukles... I teach ya!
With that kind of punitive tax and govt upskirting, only a fool would register.
Any type of civil infraction, auto accident, etc., govt can now pin drug charges on you.
Black market indeed.
Leave it to you to explain things knukles. Not being from CA, a lot thing in that state need explaining to the non-residents.
I smoke two joints in the morning...
I smoke two joints at night.
I smoke two joints in the afternoon...
It makes me feel alright!
I smoke two joints in time of peace...
And two in time of war.
I smoke two joints before I smoke two joints,
Then I smoke two more.
My favorite song currently!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUsv4Lb7EQs
This used to be the Friday, 5:00 sign off sign on a station in the Gay Area.
I was in the shop van with the job runner and the rest of the crew. We'd pulled over on the way back to the shop ( don't want to let 'em know how many yards YOU CAN INSTALL ) and I heard this for the first time.
One of the great laughs of my life...I smoke two joints before I ....
Cracked me up!
Also if you smoke what they are smoking.
Don't laugh, I would take a head-job from Grandma number three. With her teeth out. SMOOTH.
I believe the limit is 12/residence here in CO.
Liberals aren't f*cked up enough. They have to add a joint to their issues. Mental disease and a dose of the munchies.
Incredible! I think I hear a toilet flushing Calif. down the drain of socialism.
Yeah, as if California needed another thing to bring them down.
perhaps the potzers will now stay in cali and stop migrating to other places
Enjoy your weed at home! Yay!
Can insurance companies ask if you're a pot smoker? Are they paying higher rates?
Interesting question.
That's the plan.... a dumbed down, fried in the brain populace will bend over willingly for anything.
What decade was that, the '70s?
You guys weren't in N. Calif in the late 60's, were you?
A State with some common sense.
blind squirrel ....nut....
bitpot
you don't hear about the robberies though. look it up. armed robberies a growing trend. pounds of pot in store and growing operations. good street value. security measures coupled with regulations will only drive the cost much higher
or if the feds back off laws and regs preventing large banks to operate in the space
It's happening.
https://www.rt.com/usa/340416-legal-marijuana-businesses-banks/
This thread isn't about, "robberies." Check it out.
with regulations, they will lobby for harsher laws and jail time for minor offences. if your joints don't have state tax stamps on pack and aren't made by marlboro or winston. you go to jail. tax evasion etc...
In California you are now allowed to grow up to six plants at home.
Did you miss the part about being a able to grow 6 plants?
Yeah, when CHiPs was on.
Well what will Jeffy Sessions do?