Conspicuous Consumption - Mapping Where America's Biggest Spenders Live

Consumer spending is the engine that powers the American economy, accounting for about 70 percent of all activity. An uptick as small as 0.3% can cause the Federal Reserve to reevaluate its plan on raising interest rates. Since looking at these numbers in aggregate can tell you a lot about the economy’s direction, we thought we’d break down personal consumption at the state level. As HowMuch.net notes, this reveals an interesting snapshot about the economy.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis— part of the U.S. Department of Commerce—published new numbers in October 2017 tabulating how personal consumption has changed year-over-year. This includes things as wide ranging as housing and utilities, health care expenses, and eating at restaurants. We color-coded each state based on how expensive it is there—green states are comparatively cheaper, and red states are more expensive. This approach gives you a good idea not only how much things cost, but also a thing or two about the economy at the state level.
There are a few obvious trends when you map the data for each state. First off, there’s a cluster of pink and red states grouped in the Northeast. The most expensive place on our map is Washington, DC ($56,843), followed by Massachusetts ($51,981). As a matter of fact, six of the top ten most expensive places are in the Northeast. It’s cliché that housing is expensive in New York, but there are a lot of other expensive states in the region too.
There’s also a collection green states across the Deep South to the Southwest, stretching all the way from North Carolina ($33,779) to Nevada ($36,177) and even up to Oregon ($39,742). The cheapest place is Mississippi, where it costs only $30,200 to pay for life’s most common expenses. Florida is the only state in the Deep South where it costs more than $37k. Keep in mind, Florida’s warm winter climate makes it a prime candidate formigration, which increases personal consumption..
There are a few other fascinating stories that you can infer based on our map. Take a look at Alaska ($49,547), the third most expensive state. There’s no doubt Alaska’s location far away from the contiguous United States plays a large part in driving up housing and health care costs, but who knew it costs more to live in the Last Frontier than New Jersey? Another standout is North Dakota, the seventh most expensive state in the country. It’s no coincidence that both Alaska and North Dakota have enormous oil wealth, which only puts upward pressure on prices. In fact, oil extraction in Alaska is only going to grow in the New Year.
Here’s another interesting trend. This map is a close approximation of the results for the 2016 election. East of the Mississippi River, every expensive state voted for Hillary Clinton, and every inexpensive state went for Donald Trump. The situation is a little convoluted out West, but it’s remarkable how the political divide mirrors an economic reality.
Top 10 Places Where Americans Spend the Most
1. Washington, DC: $56,843
2. Massachusetts: $51,981
3. Alaska: $49,547
4. New Jersey: $48,972
5. New Hampshire: $48,810
6. Connecticut: $48,497
7. North Dakota: $48,225
8. Vermont: $47,648
9. New York: $46,906
10. Hawaii: $45,123
The big takeaway from all this is that no matter where you live, you need a decent amount of money to make ends meet. Exactly how much depends on where you live, but you need more than $40,000 in 28 states, and more than $50,000 for two (if you count Washington, DC).
Looks like a map of people spending most of what they make. Pretty even across the board and the map is next to useless without context.
North Dakota shale hookers account for at least of 0.5% of US GDP.
What do women that fuck shale look like?
You left yourself way too wide open with that one so I'll post something here.
And yet another Lib lie is exposed...
"We're not like those rich Republicans."
I spend like I'm in Mississippi, but have the income for Connecticut. I sleep well at night.
I live by “The Micawber Principle” (David Copperfield, Charles Dickens):
Annual income: twenty pounds; annual expenditure: nineteen pounds, nineteen and six. Result: happiness.
Includes...'health Care services...'
that can eat up your entire annual consumption of you need a joint replaced or cancer treatment (or similar).
They are not like Repubs in one very important way - demonrats want to take your money and spend it on what they want. Repubs simply want to spend their own money. Big difference.
RepubliCONs love child tax credit welfare. No party that doubles refundable child tax credits, which already top out at $6,444, is anything but libertine in terms of welfare.
That tax welfare is issued on top of monthly welfare that covers rent, groceries and other bills. It goes to part-time workers who work few hours to stay below the earned income limit for welfare.
The non-refundable child tax credits often go to married, part-time workers.
Meanwhile, single non parents who work full time must cover all bills on earnings only, and with rent taking more than half of their pay, they are taxed more than these part-time worker parents.
Since it’s extra money issued in lump sum, child tax credits are often spent on expensive tattoos, trips to fornicate with boyfriends at the beach and other non-kid-related “expenses.”
The RepubliCON Party just doubled it, including the refundable child tax credit for parents who do not pay income tax, non-citizen parents included.
RepubiCONs have a special love for the Santa-style welfare for sex and reproduction that people make zero contributions to.
They add to the sex-and-reproduction welfare smorgasbord, while threatening to cut the programs that we all paid into at either 7.65% or 15.3% of our meager income, with The Swamp only paying into SS and Medicare at 7.65% up to $127,200 of their $175k salaries.
Tax The Swamp for SS and Medicare at 15.3% on their full salary.
Well, I do thank you for that.
You are a gentleman and a scholar.
However, if you are of the female persuasion, and
not so great in school-things, well,
I still thank you anyway.
You silly! The women don't fuck shale. They're made of shale. Some women are made of nails. These women are made of stone.
He is talking about the women who went to ND, thinking there were a lot of jobs due to the hype about fracking-generated jobs. From what I have read, the jobs are mostly for men, and they are temp jobs—high-paying temp jobs. Many women traveled there, but could not find employment that actually covered rent. Hey women, here is how they do it in the Bible Beltian and low-paying South:
They have gauze wrapped thighs
In reply to What do women that fuck… by Crisismode
These states have a lot of illegal immigrants, consuming products via welfare and child tax credits for US-born kids, while helping to lower wages and reducing consumption among citizens to medium and dark-green levels. When living in the underemployed South, it is pretty easy to feel in synch with the doom-and-gloom report.
Texas — per capita income — $19,617
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Texas_locations_by_per_capita_i…
Kentucky — per capita income — $18,093
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Kentucky_locations_by_per_capit…
Tennessee — per capita income — $19,393
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Tennessee_locations_by_per_capi…
Alabama — per capita income — $18,189
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Alabama_locations_by_per_capita…
Mississippi — per capita income — $20,670
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Mississippi_locations_by_per_ca…
South Carolina — per capita income — $18,795
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_South_Carolina_locations_by_per…
In reply to What is the average income… by takeaction
Yes correct. Florida for example will be biased towards a lower income by retired people who have no income. This doesn't indicate what average salaries might be due to the large non-working population.
In reply to Looks like a map of people… by Mazzy
LOL, Washington DC.
Capital of other people's money.
Yes. Several days ago there was a map of which states had the highest debt. Citizens of Washington, D. C. had the lowest debt of all. Put the two together and citizens of Washington, D. C. have the lowest debt and the highest spending. Must be other people's money.
The MEDIAN salary in the US is about 42k. Everything on the map is within 12k of that. People are poorer in the South, but wealthier in New England and in the upper midwest.
There's poor people everywhere, and rich people everywhere too. There's no context with age data, racial data, job growth/declines, or population inflows and outflows.
But the data is showing consumption, so we are talking after-tax income here.
If the median salary is 42K, the consumption figures seem to high.
Does this mean a lot of people are using credit?
Maybe so, so where's the side-by-side comparison with that data?
Like I said, context matters.
However, I gave a median figure. The data gives a per capita average, does it not? So we can assume that a handful of high net worth spenders drive the average up slightly above median.
Not sure if I should laugh or cry but I spent maroon level dollars last year on my girlfriend alone. Wife and kids not included.
You should laugh and cry. It's the one you do last that really matters.
Went from CT to OH to SC....little more life down here.
there is a little more life anywhere after ohio.
D.C. is not a state.
D.C. residents weren't even permitted to cast a vote for President until 1964.
And they shouldn't have a vote. It's not a State. It's a Federal Zone.
If they want to vote...they could move.
But...it does exist. And it does spend our money like it's free. Haha! For them..it is!!
The map and article is irrelevant since employees/employers in the lower cost expenditures states in general earn/make less money than the higher expenditures states.
Too many niggers in Mississippi.
ZeroHedge had an article about the salaries of the 2 million federal government workers. I've gone around telling people, nearly 500K federal government workers out of 2 million make more than the 50 states governors. Reactions were interesting, one woman exclaimed "Oh my God".
The reason for the Deep State swamp is money. The federal government is top heavy in pay, thus, they will lie, cover up and do anything to maintain their power of money. They regularly do not answer congressional requests for information.
The other part is they've hired an army of contract workers to do the work. So 2 million federal workers is not accurate, it's much more and we'll never know the truth.
The federal government has created a system which is supposed to serve the American people, but it duplicates the same function as the states, thus, the American people really don't need federal services.
The other evil is agency law, in the past, violation of an agency regulation was a civil matter, now it is a criminal matter. Many of the agencies maintain a paramilitary force to enforce their will over the American people. They use any excuse to maintain armed troops from the terrorist might get us, then it's our own citizens are terrorist.
What's bad is the agency government method was created because congress shirked it's responsibility to legislate, agencies create the laws, enforce the laws and have their own court system. It's a rigged system all the way through and a citizen doesn't have a chance. Think about it, agencies creating laws not congress has created a hell on Earth totalitarian police state in which the citizens elected congressman has no input and can't get the information to make an informed decision and really can't do anything with the monster they created. That's the swamp, agencies out of control dictating to the people. In this mess, a president is meaningless.
Obama and Bush used the agency form of government to abuse the people. Bush expanded the size of government by 65%, but we haven't gotten any data on how much Obama expanded the size of the agency system because mainstream media is still lying to us for Obama.
If Trump can't cut the federal government to pre-Bush levels, then this country must be destroyed and divided up. It is insane to continue to borrow money to maintain this agency system when we do not need the kind of services or governing the agency system of governing has provided. It was a good idea on paper, but the human input destroyed any good this system can provide us. In other words, we do not want, need or agree with the services from the federal government. We've been abused, robbed, lied to by two presidents in a row who used this massive agency system against us.
I pray everyday for Bush II, matter of fact, all administrations back to Bush I and all these federal workers who abused us and hurt our country to be put to death.
Trump is wrong, no amount of reductions in regulations(agency laws) will fix this system of horror. It will take abolishing federal agencies because the states have the same function and it is BANKRUPTING the nation. And most of all, the agencies are not accountable to anyone, not even a president.
I'm thinking "Gray State".
It's going to take a cabal of;
PRESSURE WASHERS
WATER COOLED THOMPSON SUB MACHINE GUNS - LIKE - 80 OF THEM - WITH CAGNEY-ESQE LUNATICS FIRING AWAY
WHISTLING UP A PATHFINDER SQUADRON OF F-22'S TO THOROUGHLY ROUT K STREET.....
...AND 500 ASSASSINS TO DRAIN THE MOTHERFUCKING SHIT STINKING SWAMP IN D.C.
