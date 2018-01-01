Drones Over Africa Target $70 Billion Illegal Poaching Industry

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/01/2018 - 11:53

In addition to the central bank-created bubble in financial markets, there is another bubble festering in the fields of Africa, called the "poaching boom."  Economic development in Vietnam, China, and the United States have fueled an illegal $70 billion industry of killing elephants and rhinoceroses for tusks.

1

Poachers illegally hunt elephants and rhinos under the cover of darkness using surveillance equipment and high-tech weaponry.

The boom in poaching has contributed to a 9000% increase in rhino killings since 2007 in South Africa alone. Across Africa, a rhino is slaughtered twice a day and an elephant is killed every 14 minutes.

w

According to Air Shepherd, a wildlife conservation group aimed at stopping poachers through a new AI drone system that targets poachers said, "at this rate elephants and rhinos will be extinct within 10 years."

Air Shepherd has already conducted 6,000 flight hours over the skies of Africa testing the new AI drone system. Air Shepherd’s drones use high-tech airborne sensors, such as thermal infrared vision to detect heat coming from human or animal bodies. The mobile command center fits into the back of a van and uses AI systems developed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon, the University of Southern California, and Microsoft to detect potential poachers.

d

Fei Fang, an assistant professor at the Institute for Software Research at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh said, “our main goal was to assist Air Shepherd in unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) operations and reduce the human effort needed to monitor the UAV cameras at night. In the future, we also want to automatically adjust the flight route of the UAV to automatically track the poachers.”

Discovery Magazine breaks down how Fang and her colleagues trained the deep learning algorithms to automatically spot humans or animals associated with poaching:

Fang and her colleagues trained a neural network—the basic architecture for the popular AI technique known as deep learning—to recognize the patterns in the thermal camera imagery associated with humans or animals. The SPOT (Systematic POacher deTector) system can run on common laptop GPU hardware. That means the SPOT system merely requires a wireless link between the laptop running the program and the flying drone in order to analyze the live video feed coming from the drone

This marks an early stepping stone toward the goals of a larger AI-enabled project called PAWS (Protection Assistant for Wildlife Security). That effort aims to eventually enable the drones to automatically detect suspicious humans below and then adjust their flight paths to track those humans. Eventually, Fang wants to deploy deep learning algorithms that can even help rangers predict the possible hotspots for poaching activities and automatically suggest the best patrol routes for intercepting such illegal hunting activities.

s

Air Shepherd’s current non-military operations fly at night and beyond the line-of-sight:

1

Across Africa, military rangers of each respected country patrol vasts amount of land searching for poachers, but are fairly limited to night operations. That’s where Air Shepherd’s AI drone comes in. Here is the process outlined by Air Shepherd to stop poachers:

2

The Air Shepherd program has four core elements:

w

Air Shepherd’s drone specifications:

2

Elephant tusks and rhino horns flow from East African ports to Asia.

22

For now, the new AI drone surveillance system could greatly expand the area of coverage used to protect endangered wildlife by spotting poachers and alerting officials before the killing of an elephant and rhinoceros occurs. Which begs the question: are AI drones set to disrupt an illegal $70 billion industry in Africa? Perhaps, but not without a fight. Which is why we expect that the poaching industry will soon unveil a new set of aggressive countermeasures, which renderd the drone system powerless, which leads to the next question: are we about to observe the first drone-on-drone violence deep in the bowels of Africa?

Tags
Environment
Software - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
greenskeeper carl Jan 1, 2018 12:09 PM

Probably a pretty easy way to stop this. Put up signs that say 'poachers will be shot' all over the place. Let it be known. Then, we people come anyway, shoot a few of them. Then they'll stop coming. Next...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe greenskeeper carl Jan 1, 2018 12:21 PM

In Botswana there is an army camp right on the northern border of Namibia. Poachers know they will be shot on sight, they still come, as the money is too good and the country is very big. China has pretty much taken over Mozambique and the demand for these items is sky high. Poachers are easily able to get into SA and grab whatever they want. I met a man and his family on vacation who has a company that uses drones to triangulate the poachers positions when shots are fired. Trouble is they shoot them down. Rhinos are definitely in trouble across the board. Elephants not so much, and I think they could be sustainably harvested if not for the international ban on ivory.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
CatInTheHat Jan 1, 2018 12:15 PM

70 BILLION dollar business?

Jesus H. Christ....

Why not a drone that kills poachers on site?

These people are psychopaths.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
8th Estate Jan 1, 2018 12:17 PM

The War On Terror has produced more terrorists.

The War on Drugs has produced more drug-users

The War on Poverty has produced more poor people.

If we want less of something bad then we will get it, if the government GETS OUT OF THE WAY.

Want more elephants, rhinos, giraffes, polar bears etc etc?

Then stop with the counter-productive lawmaking and we'll start farming them.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
new game Jan 1, 2018 12:18 PM

issue a bounty for poachers. simple solution but void of human rights. oh yeah, maybe they gave up their  human right by doing inhuman acts such as killing an animal for a horn. as i understand the laws in africa are subject to the biggest bore or fear of biggest bore. so it should work. any volunteers? very dangerous proposition for only the most death defying trill seeker...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
quesnay Jan 1, 2018 12:22 PM

70 billion? Get real. Pure fiction pulled out of thin air. Everyone in the west hates poachers and loves cuddle animals more than people so they could throw out any number and they will buy it unquestioningly.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Deep Snorkeler Jan 1, 2018 12:24 PM

Year 2023, On Clear Windless Days

Americans live in fear as random drone strikes

occur in every city. Hovering micro-killers

fire precision brain-penetrating nano-rockets in a

new wave of terrorism. Unseen aerial robots, in the skies,

untraceable, mindless, while everyone cowers in

basements and parking garages.  There is no defense.

Run to your car.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 6
Sizzurp Jan 1, 2018 12:25 PM

Imagine you were very poor, maybe even starving, and then some foreign country  full of animal lovers was flying drones over your country and ratting you out for hunting. BTW when the authorities catch you, you don't pay a fine, they shoot you on sight, all to the perverse delight of the animal worshipers.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
OverTheHedge Colonel Jan 1, 2018 1:04 PM

If we leave them to it, rhinos will be extinct and then the trade will stop. Problem solved.

Is that not the free market unleashed?

An economist would call it "the tragedy of the commons", and build a career over decades writing papers about how it could be changed by empowering the natives. If the animals are worth more alive than dead, then the locals will protect them. Currently they are just bush-meat, but with a huge bounty if you have the cajones to bring one down.

I understand that there is a big rhino horn market in the Arab world for traditional dagger handles.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janbiya

"Hilt or handle Edit A significant part of a janbiya is its hilt (handle). The saifani hilt is made of rhinoceros horn, which can cost up to $1500 per kilogram. It is used on the daggers of wealthier citizens. Different versions of saifani hilts can be distinguished by their colour. Other janbiya hilts are made of different types of horn, wood, metal and ivory from elephants and walrus. Apart from the material used for the hilt, the design and detail is a measure of its value and the status of its owner."

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
silverer Sizzurp Jan 1, 2018 12:47 PM

Screw the "very poor".  They have free birth control available to the propagators of the "very poor".  That will break the cycle if the perpetrators used it and gave a shit.  If you let poachers run amok, there would be no animals in about six months.  Then you still have your "very poor" anyway.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
new game Jan 1, 2018 12:31 PM

just like drugs the demand remains and this goes on until anything with a horn is extinct. just sayin. as the supply is killed the price goes up and moar poachers are drawn to this cash killing...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
silverer Jan 1, 2018 12:43 PM

Get a couple hundred on patrol, you can deep six those cruel motherfuckers.  They should let the public watch the camera streams, pay a $100.00 reward for every poacher captured or killed from a tip.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
. . . _ _ _ . . . Jan 1, 2018 12:56 PM

I'm pissed at you, Tyler.
Shame on you for letting this story squeak through. You should know better.

"Illegal Poaching Industry" my ass!

1) Most killing of endangered animals is state-sponsored (see Operation Lock) and it, as well as the drug trade, finances weapons purchases for warlords.
2) For the most part, they aren't poachers, they have fed on 'bush meat' since forever. Controling poachers is like controling the food supply. When hunters are called poachers, their independance and food security is lessened.
3) Many of these areas which need protecting also happen to be on border areas between rival states. Ever wonder why UN-confiscated land is always over a border area? To more easily move weapons/troops/drugs/slaves... across borders undetected. Rwanda much? The WWF maintains these trade routes which allow slaves, sex-slaves, and soldiers to go where they like or where they are needed.

The African war on poaching is akin to the American war on terror, or war on drugs... it is a battle for control under cover.

To say that this control is necessary is as ridiculous as saying that Royal hunting parties don't affect the endangered species list.

Everybody who works for the WWF should be skinned and eaten by jackals.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MrBoompi Jan 1, 2018 1:05 PM

The heroin industry, which harms and kills human beings, is at least $100 billion/year.  Yet it seems to be flourishing.  I don't know what it would take to prevent very profitable illicit businesses like poaching short of a militaristic approach and deadly force.  