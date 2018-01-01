Drones Over Africa Target $70 Billion Illegal Poaching Industry

In addition to the central bank-created bubble in financial markets, there is another bubble festering in the fields of Africa, called the "poaching boom." Economic development in Vietnam, China, and the United States have fueled an illegal $70 billion industry of killing elephants and rhinoceroses for tusks.
Poachers illegally hunt elephants and rhinos under the cover of darkness using surveillance equipment and high-tech weaponry.
The boom in poaching has contributed to a 9000% increase in rhino killings since 2007 in South Africa alone. Across Africa, a rhino is slaughtered twice a day and an elephant is killed every 14 minutes.
According to Air Shepherd, a wildlife conservation group aimed at stopping poachers through a new AI drone system that targets poachers said, "at this rate elephants and rhinos will be extinct within 10 years."
Air Shepherd has already conducted 6,000 flight hours over the skies of Africa testing the new AI drone system. Air Shepherd’s drones use high-tech airborne sensors, such as thermal infrared vision to detect heat coming from human or animal bodies. The mobile command center fits into the back of a van and uses AI systems developed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon, the University of Southern California, and Microsoft to detect potential poachers.
Fei Fang, an assistant professor at the Institute for Software Research at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh said, “our main goal was to assist Air Shepherd in unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) operations and reduce the human effort needed to monitor the UAV cameras at night. In the future, we also want to automatically adjust the flight route of the UAV to automatically track the poachers.”
Discovery Magazine breaks down how Fang and her colleagues trained the deep learning algorithms to automatically spot humans or animals associated with poaching:
Fang and her colleagues trained a neural network—the basic architecture for the popular AI technique known as deep learning—to recognize the patterns in the thermal camera imagery associated with humans or animals. The SPOT (Systematic POacher deTector) system can run on common laptop GPU hardware. That means the SPOT system merely requires a wireless link between the laptop running the program and the flying drone in order to analyze the live video feed coming from the drone
This marks an early stepping stone toward the goals of a larger AI-enabled project called PAWS (Protection Assistant for Wildlife Security). That effort aims to eventually enable the drones to automatically detect suspicious humans below and then adjust their flight paths to track those humans. Eventually, Fang wants to deploy deep learning algorithms that can even help rangers predict the possible hotspots for poaching activities and automatically suggest the best patrol routes for intercepting such illegal hunting activities.
Air Shepherd’s current non-military operations fly at night and beyond the line-of-sight:
Across Africa, military rangers of each respected country patrol vasts amount of land searching for poachers, but are fairly limited to night operations. That’s where Air Shepherd’s AI drone comes in. Here is the process outlined by Air Shepherd to stop poachers:
The Air Shepherd program has four core elements:
Air Shepherd’s drone specifications:
Elephant tusks and rhino horns flow from East African ports to Asia.
For now, the new AI drone surveillance system could greatly expand the area of coverage used to protect endangered wildlife by spotting poachers and alerting officials before the killing of an elephant and rhinoceros occurs. Which begs the question: are AI drones set to disrupt an illegal $70 billion industry in Africa? Perhaps, but not without a fight. Which is why we expect that the poaching industry will soon unveil a new set of aggressive countermeasures, which renderd the drone system powerless, which leads to the next question: are we about to observe the first drone-on-drone violence deep in the bowels of Africa?
Comments
Probably a pretty easy way to stop this. Put up signs that say 'poachers will be shot' all over the place. Let it be known. Then, we people come anyway, shoot a few of them. Then they'll stop coming. Next...
In Botswana there is an army camp right on the northern border of Namibia. Poachers know they will be shot on sight, they still come, as the money is too good and the country is very big. China has pretty much taken over Mozambique and the demand for these items is sky high. Poachers are easily able to get into SA and grab whatever they want. I met a man and his family on vacation who has a company that uses drones to triangulate the poachers positions when shots are fired. Trouble is they shoot them down. Rhinos are definitely in trouble across the board. Elephants not so much, and I think they could be sustainably harvested if not for the international ban on ivory.
In reply to Probably a pretty easy way… by greenskeeper carl
Inquiring minds want to know Air Shepard's association with the terrorist group Sea Shepard ?
In reply to In Botswana there is an army… by Mr. Universe
Yup.
https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/sea-shepherd-drone-shot-down
2 days ago a man was arrested for child human trafficking. The news station showed a photo of him on the Sea Shepard so I would believed he had worked for them at one time...
In reply to Inquiring minds want to know… by Stackers
Complete verification here:
http://www.seashepherd.org/news-and-commentary/news/sea-shepherd-launches-west-africa-anti-poaching-campaign-operation-sunu-gaal.html
In reply to Yup… by Lumberjack
Good eye. Where there's lefTARDS there is crime. Animal worship, child trafficking, slavery, UN "peace keepers". Yep globalist shitstains and their cheerleaders on ZH.
In reply to Complete verification here:… by Lumberjack
Arm those fucking things...Air Shepard...so easy to stop.
In reply to Probably a pretty easy way… by greenskeeper carl
A flak battery to anything that spams these retarded juvenile "infographics" to try to "enlighten" or "spread awareness of" SJW grimy drivel.
And yes, I am just as against making species extinct over their stupid bones as the next man.
In reply to Arm those fucking things… by takeaction
Wish I could get some action in poaching poachers.
Nothing is more Game than Human.
Round up the captured poachers and release them onto an African preserve. After a three-hour head start, hunters set out to track and kill them. Any captives who can elude the hunters, and a pack of hunting dogs for three days are set free.
In reply to Wish I could get some action… by English herbsman
Talk about a tourism boost.
In reply to Round up the captured… by AlaricBalth
"Naked Prey" classic movie.
In reply to Round up the captured… by AlaricBalth
Here ya go!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=74-WSM0xTyE
In reply to Wish I could get some action… by English herbsman
70 BILLION dollar business?
Jesus H. Christ....
Why not a drone that kills poachers on site?
These people are psychopaths.
Accusing a poacher of being a psychopath? Gee, how many ants did you pulverize last year - Murderer!
In reply to 70 BILLION dollar business?… by CatInTheHat
catin the hat, dr, you are providing a much to simple solution.
gotta honor that tyme proven tradition of human rights to inhuman humans. yeah, and of course they are not guilty until proven otherwise. never mind they are cutting off the horn of the animal they just killed...
lol...
In reply to 70 BILLION dollar business?… by CatInTheHat
trial by drone. lol. sic
In reply to catin the hat, dr, you are… by new game
Which ones are Trump Jr.s?
In reply to 70 BILLION dollar business?… by CatInTheHat
The War On Terror has produced more terrorists.
The War on Drugs has produced more drug-users
The War on Poverty has produced more poor people.
If we want less of something bad then we will get it, if the government GETS OUT OF THE WAY.
Want more elephants, rhinos, giraffes, polar bears etc etc?
Then stop with the counter-productive lawmaking and we'll start farming them.
Of course if you want endless problems in order to justify your continued existence as "problem-solvers"..........carry on.
In reply to The War On Terror has… by 8th Estate
Whatever one pours money into, they get more of it.
In reply to The War On Terror has… by 8th Estate
issue a bounty for poachers. simple solution but void of human rights. oh yeah, maybe they gave up their human right by doing inhuman acts such as killing an animal for a horn. as i understand the laws in africa are subject to the biggest bore or fear of biggest bore. so it should work. any volunteers? very dangerous proposition for only the most death defying trill seeker...
There are a lot of African ameriKans in Africa.
In reply to issue a bounty for poachers… by new game
70 billion? Get real. Pure fiction pulled out of thin air. Everyone in the west hates poachers and loves cuddle animals more than people so they could throw out any number and they will buy it unquestioningly.
The applications are endless. Will "extremists" now be called "poachers"?
Year 2023, On Clear Windless Days
Americans live in fear as random drone strikes
occur in every city. Hovering micro-killers
fire precision brain-penetrating nano-rockets in a
new wave of terrorism. Unseen aerial robots, in the skies,
untraceable, mindless, while everyone cowers in
basements and parking garages. There is no defense.
Run to your car.
Imagine you were very poor, maybe even starving, and then some foreign country full of animal lovers was flying drones over your country and ratting you out for hunting. BTW when the authorities catch you, you don't pay a fine, they shoot you on sight, all to the perverse delight of the animal worshipers.
Exactly. Fuck those animal worshipping pagan lefTARD pagans above. What a bunch of regressives.
In reply to Imagine you were very poor,… by Sizzurp
You are a fucking idiot.
In reply to Exactly. Fuck those animal… by Colonel
Fuck you Hitlery lover POS.
In reply to You are a fucking idiot. by Pollygotacracker
If we leave them to it, rhinos will be extinct and then the trade will stop. Problem solved.
Is that not the free market unleashed?
An economist would call it "the tragedy of the commons", and build a career over decades writing papers about how it could be changed by empowering the natives. If the animals are worth more alive than dead, then the locals will protect them. Currently they are just bush-meat, but with a huge bounty if you have the cajones to bring one down.
I understand that there is a big rhino horn market in the Arab world for traditional dagger handles.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janbiya
"Hilt or handle Edit A significant part of a janbiya is its hilt (handle). The saifani hilt is made of rhinoceros horn, which can cost up to $1500 per kilogram. It is used on the daggers of wealthier citizens. Different versions of saifani hilts can be distinguished by their colour. Other janbiya hilts are made of different types of horn, wood, metal and ivory from elephants and walrus. Apart from the material used for the hilt, the design and detail is a measure of its value and the status of its owner."
In reply to Exactly. Fuck those animal… by Colonel
Screw the "very poor". They have free birth control available to the propagators of the "very poor". That will break the cycle if the perpetrators used it and gave a shit. If you let poachers run amok, there would be no animals in about six months. Then you still have your "very poor" anyway.
In reply to Imagine you were very poor,… by Sizzurp
You think government is going to protect them? You watch those beasts will go extinct as soon as they are under goobermint "care".
In reply to Screw the "very poor". They… by silverer
You are a fucking idiot.
In reply to Imagine you were very poor,… by Sizzurp
this isnt about poor. its about greed. a missle up yer ass
In reply to Imagine you were very poor,… by Sizzurp
Be kind to Animals. Or I'll kill you.
just like drugs the demand remains and this goes on until anything with a horn is extinct. just sayin. as the supply is killed the price goes up and moar poachers are drawn to this cash killing...
They need to start displaying the hides of poachers.
Get a couple hundred on patrol, you can deep six those cruel motherfuckers. They should let the public watch the camera streams, pay a $100.00 reward for every poacher captured or killed from a tip.
Fuck you, you white nigger.
In reply to Get a couple hundred on… by silverer
kill them with the tusk jammed up their ass and hung for the buzzards while they bleed and scream
In reply to Fuck you, you white nigger. by Colonel
Who gives a shit? Faggot tree huggers.
mom's basement getting kinda cold there cranky fucknut?
In reply to Who gives a shit? Faggot… by Chris88
Interesting side-note, you can get a similar infrared system for your vehicle ... to help you avoid hitting people and animals at night.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sp3AtMphBZ8
GMO some tusks on progressives and let the poaching begin
The bigger players are the governments themselves. Same as the drug buis.
I'm pissed at you, Tyler.
Shame on you for letting this story squeak through. You should know better.
"Illegal Poaching Industry" my ass!
1) Most killing of endangered animals is state-sponsored (see Operation Lock) and it, as well as the drug trade, finances weapons purchases for warlords.
2) For the most part, they aren't poachers, they have fed on 'bush meat' since forever. Controling poachers is like controling the food supply. When hunters are called poachers, their independance and food security is lessened.
3) Many of these areas which need protecting also happen to be on border areas between rival states. Ever wonder why UN-confiscated land is always over a border area? To more easily move weapons/troops/drugs/slaves... across borders undetected. Rwanda much? The WWF maintains these trade routes which allow slaves, sex-slaves, and soldiers to go where they like or where they are needed.
The African war on poaching is akin to the American war on terror, or war on drugs... it is a battle for control under cover.
To say that this control is necessary is as ridiculous as saying that Royal hunting parties don't affect the endangered species list.
Everybody who works for the WWF should be skinned and eaten by jackals.
Your information is flat out wrong.
In reply to I'm pissed at you, Tyler… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
The heroin industry, which harms and kills human beings, is at least $100 billion/year. Yet it seems to be flourishing. I don't know what it would take to prevent very profitable illicit businesses like poaching short of a militaristic approach and deadly force.