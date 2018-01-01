Ethereum Surges As 2018 Starts With Dollar Freefall

While the US Dollar continues its tumbling trend from 2017, now near 4 month lows...

The recent regime in cryptocurrencies has shifted with Ripple being sold and Ethereum heavily bid...

For the first time since 2015, Bitcoin began a new year by declining.

Bitcoin got off to a much stronger start last year, and then kept that momentum going, helping to create a global frenzy for cryptocurrencies. It rose 3.6 percent on the first day of 2017 to $998, data from coinmarketcap.com show. It ended the year up more than 1,300 percent.