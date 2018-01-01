Ethereum Surges As 2018 Starts With Dollar Freefall

While the US Dollar continues its tumbling trend from 2017, now near 4 month lows...
The recent regime in cryptocurrencies has shifted with Ripple being sold and Ethereum heavily bid...
For the first time since 2015, Bitcoin began a new year by declining.
Bitcoin got off to a much stronger start last year, and then kept that momentum going, helping to create a global frenzy for cryptocurrencies. It rose 3.6 percent on the first day of 2017 to $998, data from coinmarketcap.com show. It ended the year up more than 1,300 percent.
Comments
Yes. Up about 13% in 24 hours is a lot, but Steem is up nearly 70%. lol
Something is wrong with my Ripple. I'm trying to cash out and it's not working right. I got a snapshot. Maybe one of you guys can explain what I'm doing wrong. I bought a lot of this stuff. Tmosely? Anybody? Help!
A lot of people have this problem with XRP. It's a centralized currency (not true crypto), thus people run into problems when one of the servers go down. Check on the server status - I've heard people for their money back after the server comes back up.
Good, just converted my 1st ICO (payed about 6ETH for their tokens) and got 27.5 ETH back after about 6mo time.
Mining since mid-2017. Invested in mining equipment a lot, and just took out enough money so all invested so far has been paid off. Bought gold with the amount I got from mining. Crypto to Gold :) From now on, 100% profit minus electricity (which substitutes heating in the winter.) Please, let this cypto craze go on for a few more years, I really make good profit!
Just looking at the gold chart. I see it formed a large downward triangle on the daily over the past 10 years. It seems to have bounced off the top of the triangle on the 12th. typically that implies a good rally.
Look up downward triangles in trading if dont know what I am saying.
Falling Wedge
Raiblocks is also off to a good start. Should overtake IOTA in the near future.
Raiblocks is going to be a top 10 coin soon. I'm still holding IOTA, too.
In reply to Raiblocks is also off to a… by monkeydart
The bitcoin yoyo. Is this the year they crash everything and ring in the new year with the one world currency as our savior? Might as well throw in the early phases of world war III also.
Don't worry your Federal Reserve Notes are safe, bend over.
2018 Year of the Dog, does that mean we get to lick our own balls for 365 days. Might be bad for productivity, good thing that doesn't matter anymore in the new economy.
Productivity and Store of Wealth are two different things; thus, one doesn't affect the other.
Convoluted as always, but feel free to like your pussy in the year of the dog.
Bitcoin dominance is down to 36% - an all time low. This will only accelerate, especially when people realize that the Lightning Network doesn't solve Bitcoin's problem.
The future belongs to IOTA, and until then currencies like Stellar and maybe Raiblocks will do a good job in replacing Bitcoin and all it's clones, Dash and Litecoin included.
And then there are thousands of very interesting crypoassets, but that is another story.
Been buying lots of Tron.
Long raiblocks.
It's all about buying the low value coins five cents and below and holding them for the better percentage gains.
One exception I had was Ripple. Bought that at .15 and .22 just because it was a good crypto. I made a lot of money off that one.
I am getting heavy into Tron lately. A no brainier. Already seen huge gains in that from a few days ago.
Where are you buying Tron?
Ripple will shoot up to be the #1 market cap crypto as soon as it's added to Coinbase (which may only be days away).