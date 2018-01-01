Ethereum Surges As 2018 Starts With Dollar Freefall

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/01/2018 - 22:50

While the US Dollar continues its tumbling trend from 2017, now near 4 month lows...

 

The recent regime in cryptocurrencies has shifted with Ripple being sold and Ethereum heavily bid...

 

For the first time since 2015, Bitcoin began a new year by declining.

 

Bitcoin got off to a much stronger start last year, and then kept that momentum going, helping to create a global frenzy for cryptocurrencies. It rose 3.6 percent on the first day of 2017 to $998, data from coinmarketcap.com show. It ended the year up more than 1,300 percent.

TIMBEEER Jan 1, 2018 11:01 PM

Mining since mid-2017. Invested in mining equipment a lot, and just took out enough money so all invested so far has been paid off. Bought gold with the amount I got from mining. Crypto to Gold :) From now on, 100% profit minus electricity (which substitutes heating in the winter.) Please, let this cypto craze go on for a few more years, I really make good profit!

Francis Marx Jan 1, 2018 11:03 PM

Just looking at the gold chart. I see it formed a large downward triangle on the daily over the past 10 years. It seems to have bounced off the top of the triangle on the 12th. typically that implies a good rally.

Look up downward triangles in trading if dont know what I am saying.

Manipuflation Jan 1, 2018 11:30 PM

I have made decision.  I am management at one of the WLR establishments.  I am going to hire that 22 year old kid that has a bogus felony.  Let's just try it because it will establish my case against his bogus felony.

I'm going to play dumb.  I know though.  What I know is that it was bullshit over a BB gun and a cell phone.  It's not felony material.  

No matter what happens, I will win and for this kid who got jacked by the system just because it was a new judge who wanted to make a name for himself.  NO, that is not justice.  That is some fuckhead thinking that he is better than everyone else.

We are ZHers.  That is not going to work.  We are the Remnant. 

mailll Jan 1, 2018 11:36 PM

The bitcoin yoyo.  Is this the year they crash everything and ring in the new year with the one world currency as our savior?  Might as well throw in the early phases of world war III also.  

0valueleft Jan 1, 2018 11:51 PM

2018 Year of the Dog, does that mean we get to lick our own balls for 365 days. Might be bad for productivity, good thing that doesn't matter anymore in the new economy.

heddahenrik Jan 2, 2018 12:26 AM

Bitcoin dominance is down to 36% - an all time low. This will only accelerate, especially when people realize that the Lightning Network doesn't solve Bitcoin's problem.

The future belongs to IOTA, and until then currencies like Stellar and maybe Raiblocks will do a good job in replacing Bitcoin and all it's clones, Dash and Litecoin included.

And then there are thousands of very interesting crypoassets, but that is another story.

Silver Savior Jan 2, 2018 12:43 AM

It's all about buying the low value coins five cents and below and holding them for the better percentage gains. 

One exception I had was Ripple. Bought that at .15 and .22 just because it was a good crypto. I made a lot of money off that one. 

I am getting heavy into Tron lately. A no brainier. Already seen huge gains in that from a few days ago. 

ZazzOne Jan 2, 2018 1:15 AM

Ripple will shoot up to be the #1 market cap crypto as soon as it's added to Coinbase (which may only be days away). 