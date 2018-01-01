Iran's "Iron Fist" Unleashed: Revolutionary Guards Take Over Security As Israel Praises "Freedom Fighters"

Tehran's iron fist has been unleashed. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal's Farnaz Fassihi - a well-known Iran watcher who has been following protests inside the country closely, reported that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced it is taking charge of security in Tehran after nationwide protests entered their fifth day, and as new reports of gunmen amidst the crowds of demonstrators have emerged.
The IRGC announcement was first reported by Iranian media outlets on Monday - a day after the IRGC reportedly warned that anti-government protesters will face the nation's "iron fist" if the unrest continues. Though demonstrations did not initially center on the country's capital, instead popping up last Thursday mostly in a handful of cities across the ultra-conservative northwest Khorasan Province, fresh videos purporting to show angry crowds confronting security forces in Tehran have emerged, and state-run media also reports that a police officer was shot and killed Monday.
Image via "Iran Freedom" - a media account associated with the controversial opposition in exile group, People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK). via Twitter
According to Reuters at least three other policemen were wounded after a man opened fire with a rifle in the midst of demonstrations:
The killing of the police officer happened when a demonstrator opened fire with a hunting rifle in the central city of Najafabad, police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi was quoted as saying by state TV. Three policemen were wounded. It was not clear when the incident took place.
State TV said armed demonstrators on Sunday had tried to seize police and military bases but were stopped by “strong resistance from security forces.” It gave no further details and there was no independent confirmation.
This comes after at least 13 people have been reported killed across the country - mostly demonstrators either reported shot or in a couple of instances accidentally killed by other rioters. But new reports of government buildings and vehicles being burned, along with today's death of a police officer, as well as claims of armed rioters among the opposition certainly indicates dramatic escalation of what many analysts say are protests driven fundamentally by widespread anger over economic mismanagement and corruption.
Over the weekend, Brigadier-General Esmail Kowsari, the IRGC's deputy security chief in Tehran, told the ISNA news agency: "If people came into the streets over high prices, they should not have chanted those slogans and burned public property and cars." Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has long been the country's most elite military group, and reports directly to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei - with a mission of "safeguarding the revolution" which first brought the Ayatollahs to power in 1979.
Thus these latest reports of the paramilitary group taking charge in Tehran indicates the government is increasingly choosing to view the demonstrators as unlawful rioters and potential armed criminals engaged in destruction and aggressive acts targeting authorities.
It was also previously reported that Iran had imposed "temporary" restrictions on social networks Telegram and Instagram in order "to maintain tranquility and security of society", according to a government source quoted in state run IRIB. Videos have since emerged of Tehran demonstrators attacking what are said to be IRGC militiamen engaged in suppressing protests.
Demonstrators in Iran stopped an Islamic Revolutionary Guard van carrying arrested protesters.— Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) January 1, 2018
City: Tehran
Cameraman yells: "Topple it!"#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/Ra1MUhZTff
In one widely reported video, protesters claimed to detain an IRGC member after he attempted to use an electric shock baton. They are shown stripping the guard's clothes off in an act of defiance and public humiliation.
Ten people killed in night of Iran protests violence, state TV reports https://t.co/yXdQbdGRWX— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 1, 2018
Meanwhile, unconfirmed videos purporting to show Iranian security forces firing on demonstrators have increased on social media:
#IranProtests: Direct shots at protesters by regime's repressive forces in the city of Tuyserkan Western #Iran. Monday January 1, 2017. People courageously and under fire are trying to evacuate the injured and killed, this is Tuyserkan in the Western province of #Hamedan. pic.twitter.com/vDonDPtK4N— NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 1, 2018
#IRGC announced it is taking charge of #Tehran security. Iron fist is out. #IranProtests #Iran #تظاهرات_سراسری https://t.co/NWXu99aWdr— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 1, 2018
And late Monday the head of a prominent Iranian opposition group in exile which has close ties to Washington and runs its own paramilitary organization issued a call for the UN Security Council to act: "I urge the UN Security Council, the US and the EU to undertake urgent actions to prevent the Iranian regime’s slaughter of protesters. The clerical regime has killed and wounded dozens of demonstrators in cities across Iran over the past five days," tweeted Maryam Rajavi of People's Mujahedin of Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq), an organization which has for decades devoted itself to the violent overthrow of the Iranian government.
Rajavi had previously in the day condemned western and UN "inaction" over the situation in Iran.
I urge the UN Security Council, the US and the EU to undertake urgent actions to prevent the Iranian regime’s slaughter of protesters. The clerical regime has killed and wounded dozens of demonstrators in cities across #Iran over the past five days#IranProtests— Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 1, 2018
Also on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a televised message directed at Iran via YouTube wishing "the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom" - something which is likely to have an adverse effect on protests, considering that authorities in Tehran have accused protest leaders of serving the interests of and being in league with foreign "enemies" like Saudi Arabia and Israel.
For this reason Netanyahu expressly denied that Israel was responsible for the unrest, as previously suggested by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a speech given earlier in the day.
"I heard today Iran's President Rouhani's claim that Israel is behind the protests in Iran," said Netanyahu in the video. "It's not only false. It's laughable - unlike Rouhani, I will not insult the Iranian people. Brave Iranians are pouring into the streets. They seek freedom. They seek justice. The seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades."
Netanyahu further accused the Islamic Republic of mistreating its people and wasting its money to "spread hate" abroad instead of taking care of its people. The unexpected speech came after Israeli ministers were previously told to "minimize" their comments on the situation in Iran - though in an irony not lost on many commentators, Israel has long lobbied the US and UN to enact crippling economic sanctions which have served to make the plight of the common Iranian citizenry worse.
Netanyahu's speech also came the same day that a viral Times of Israel story claimed the United States has quietly given Israel the green light to assassinate Iran's top military officer, Iranian Revolutionary Guards al-Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Is that a misprint? Was it "Israel Pays Freedom Fighters?"
Doesn't matter. The Neo Con regime change bunglers will also screw up this attempt at a color revolution. Most Iranians would rather be ruled by their won than by the USSA.
In reply to Is that a misprint? Was it … by DrData02
If the jews are for it, it must be a good thing for all of humanity. I'm sold. We should just give them control of the entire world. Their benevolence is unmatched by any other people. Now, please excuse me while I go read a few more chapters out of my Scofield Reference Bible.
In reply to Doesn't matter. The Neo Con… by Latina Lover
Send over Joe Biden. Joe did such a great job in the Ukraine......
Of course, you'll have to tear him away form the little girls he's so "very very friendly" with.
In reply to If the jews are for it, it… by J S Bach
Who's wants Netanyahoo to say: "I will not insult the Palestinian people. Brave Palestinians are pouring into the streets. They seek freedom. They seek justice. The seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades."
In reply to Send over Joe Biden. Joe did… by 847328_3527
The irony about Iran is that, for the most part, Iran is doing the right things, such as nuclear deal to attract investments and better price for their oil.
However, it’s not enough to take care of the whole population anymore because there are too many people.
Look at the US, the biggest benefited of industrialization and financialization but still have over 100 million adults out of the work force.
And Trump’s policies will make employment even lower by 2020. How would you be able to tell?
Watch clinics and hospitals going the way of the malls while the cost of healthcare and insurance will go up.
You can hold me to this prediction.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
"You can hold me to this prediction. "
Another Captain Obvious. Do you know nmewn?
All the wealth in Amerika went to the Banksters and Bankster programs like promoting war and terrorism.
Get with the program you Brazillian knucklehead. The Banksters rule the world to ruin it. Focus your attention.
In reply to The irony about Iran is that… by Escrava Isaura
The US -- "Russia hacked our elections"
Iran -- "The US hacked our insurrections"
In reply to "You can hold me to this… by Conscious Reviver
Hypocrites and Pharasees and Netanyahoo is an exemplary specimen...
......yet your average "Christian" in the west supports these so-called "jews".
Do they not realize that Christianity is a REJECTION of Judaism and it's practices?
Do they not realize it?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
There is no faster and safer way to condemn those Iranian protesters to extinction than an endorsement coming from Bibi...
In reply to Hypocrites and Pharasees and… by Mazzy
Exactly. More hubris from Bibi the demon. One day this is all going to go so wrong and he wont be smirking anymore.
In reply to There is no faster and safer… by monk27
And a joyous day that will be.
In reply to Exactly. More hubris from… by Ms No
It's a good damn thing the people of the middle east are so patient with Israel - if Israel were the enemy of US/Israel we'd a given em a little shock and awe by now. What is fun about this article is that the US has 'free speech zones', murders ranchers over land and deployes sound and water cannons at G20 protests yet the people yawn.
In reply to Exactly. More hubris from… by Ms No
Christ was invented by the Flavian Dynasty as a propaganda tool to defang the Maccabees.
To quote some book I read,
You've been had, you insoucient patsies.
In reply to Hypocrites and Pharasees and… by Mazzy
Proverbs 26:12 Seest thou a man wise in his own conceit? there is more hope of a fool than of him.
The promised seed was from far before the "Flavian Dynasty", and fulfilled in Jesus Christ.
In reply to Christ was invented by the… by Is-Be
You would have me grovel obsequiously before your illusions, monotheist?
My ancestors forbid such unseemly behaviour.
You will be greeted by raucous mockery on your entry into the Halls, poor fool.
In reply to Proverbs 26:12 Seest thou a… by historian40
Christians know the followers of Pharisaism(judaism) are still the enemies of the gospel, just as the scriptures say. We know these people are not real Jews according to Romans 2:28-29. We know that God is the one who gives the name Israel, and he gave it to his son, Jesus Christ. Matthew 2:13-15--->Hosea 11:1. Those who believe and obey the gospel have put on Christ and are of the Israel of God.(Gal. 6:16, Rom 9:6-8, Philippians 3:2-3. 1 Peter 2:9, etc)
The traditions of the Pharisees(judaism) is the very thing Jesus rebuked and corrected, and the same set of traditions that got the followers of called the "children of the devil". They are the Synagogue of Satan. Nothing has changed.
In reply to Hypocrites and Pharasees and… by Mazzy
Revelations says Jeruselem is Sodom.
In reply to Christians know the… by historian40
"Satan"?
He's one of your Gods, not ours.
In reply to Christians know the… by historian40
no they do not because they do not read the Script for themselves
In reply to Hypocrites and Pharasees and… by Mazzy
Behind the carefully worded statements...
of potentates/putinates/n poodles of the $power(aka - the only 'power' which matters anymore)
can be discerned by the thoughtful reader... the outlines of the emerging realities of a muddled east/eurasian... 'pivot' ... t'wards a new world ordure HQ'd in the 'new jerusalem' whence flows the spice, from an interlocking network of satrapies the trappings of which include ALL VARIETIES of 'apparently opposing' ideological trimmings... included but not limited to...
hard line 'islamist' theocracies which sit upon large reserves of petro products ... and even moar 'combustible' populations of fed up folks.
pretend 'neo-christian' regimes really run by guys with an astonishing frequency of connections to a tiny sect of lubavitch neo-gnostical millennialists... and similar supplies of carbon based combustibles.
pretend nationalist 'america-first regimes run by [see immediately above]...BUT ... dwindling stocks of petroleum... and however... large supplies of weaponry in UUGE need of inventory turn over and a huge interest in keeping their armaments industries in good health. ...
all jostling for a place under the sun in the coming neofeudalist paradise promoted on these pages!
In reply to … by BennyBoy
And they will have to give Joe’s kid a cut of the loot
In reply to Send over Joe Biden. Joe did… by 847328_3527
Iran's "Iron Fist" Unleashed: Revolutionary Guards Take Over Security As Israel Praises "Freedom Fighters"
Observation: ISLAM, a religion of PEACE!! NOT!!!!
Can you imagine if IRAN's rules were implemented in America? People of groups like ANTIFA, BLM, NEO-NAZIS, PROCHOICE RALLIES, etc would have been SHOT or IMPRISIONED for life. Oh, I forgot to mention TORTURED as well!!!
In reply to And they will have to give… by Anunnaki
Like in Waco?
In reply to Iran's "Iron Fist" Unleashed… by GUS100CORRINA
Those groups you describe are the minions and products of the very same cabal that stir up revolutionaries in other nations, Libya, Syria, Iran, Egypt, etc. When you see a real patriotic protest, in defense of the restraints of the Constitution on the Federal regime, then you see people die by the hand of the despotism.
In reply to Iran's "Iron Fist" Unleashed… by GUS100CORRINA
i dont think Gus reads the responses as he keeps on posting the same old hagiite garbage
In reply to Those groups you describe… by historian40
And what about ZION, where the very things you outlined is what psychopath Netanyahu is doing to the Palestinian people who want peace and FREEDOM WITH THEIR STOLEN HOMELAND GIVEN BACK TO THEM FROM THE EVIL BOLSHEVIKS
THE ASHKENAZI KAZHARIAN NOMAD NEED TO GO HOME TO THE UKRAINE AND RUSSIA
In reply to Iran's "Iron Fist" Unleashed… by GUS100CORRINA
the Russians probably do not want them either as they already kicked them out once before
In reply to And what about ZION, where… by CatInTheHat
Here is the latest, greatest archaeological FRAUD...
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-02/israeli-archaeologists-find-ancient-seal/9298084?pfmredir=sm
In reply to If the jews are for it, it… by J S Bach
From JINSA...
https://www.thenational.ae/world/mena/former-us-generals-and-diplomats-urge-anti-iran-strategy-in-syria-1.677440
In reply to Here is the latest, greatest… by Lumberjack
The Knesset - "The largest party, Mapai, moderate socialist, won 46 seats. It favored gradual nationalization of industry, leaving some margin for free enterprise, and advocated giving Arab Palestine to Trans-Jordan. Mapam, the United Workers party, Marxian socialist, won 19 seats. It stood for rapid and complete nationalization of industry and closer relations with Russia. Mizrachi, the United Religious party (16 seats) wanted to build the state on Jewish religious law. Heruth, the Freedom party (14 seats) the former underground group Irgun Zvai Leumi, wanted Israel to take all Palestine as well as Trans-Jordan by force of arms. The Communist party won four seats. The remaining delegates belonged to seven minor parties. Three members of the Knesset were Arabs." - Compton's encyclopedia
Any similarities between Congress and the Mapai, Mapam, Mizrachi and Heruth parties is purely coincidental.
In reply to If the jews are for it, it… by J S Bach
"The Jews" again?
Their menfolk are being cuckold by their womenfolk who are running off with Arabs. They prefer Sharia and strong masculinity.
Oh well, so much for "Votes for Women"! Another failed Progressive experiment.
Anyhow, back to the topic on hand.
I see two Monotheist death cults doing what Death cults do.
Did you know, you "morally superior" monotheists, that when a Mongol sets up his yurt, he drives no stakes into the ground, lest he desecrate mother earth?
Monotheism is THE problem, not the solution.
Did you think, monotheists, that the air you breath is made in a Capitalist factory somewhere?
In reply to If the jews are for it, it… by J S Bach
So Mongols couldn't drive a stake into precious mother earth, but had no problem whatsoever pillaging their way across the continent?
It's not just monotheists, it ANYONE who rejects their rational mind to instead lazily accept another's doctrine out of faith. It is these lazy idiots who refuse to reason and instead refuse to drive a stake into the earth who are the problem. Monotheism does not require an official title, it simply requires the refusal to THINK.
The human's ONLY true survival tool is their rational mind with its ability to reason, to discern and decide right from wrong, threat from opportunity. To refer to a book or simply a political ideology to decide for you, is DEATH.
In reply to "The Jews" again?… by Is-Be
What we witnessed with the Mongol invasion was the Revenge of Abel upon Cain.
Genghis Kahn hated cities as they are a blight upon God's perfect creation.
Which is consistent with their injunction against driving stakes into Mother Earth.
It was not mere wanton destruction that the Mongols embarked upon. Anyone who acknowledged Genghis as Khan was incorporated into the winning side.
And for a few blessed years the world was at peace. "
A naked 18 year old virgin could walk from Europe to China with a gold bar on her head and not be molested".
Genghis was quite strict that way.
And then the whispering, lying monotheists crept back into the Ger.
In reply to So Mongols couldn't drive a… by Oldwood
most fake Jews I know in the US are gay and are sacred of and/or hate their controlling, manipulative mothers
In reply to "The Jews" again?… by Is-Be
I have seen that too and they also are super socially retarded, so it's a good thing that they usually have money.
In reply to most fake Jews I know in the… by Killdo
The sooner Hell is unleashed upon Earth, more so than it already is, and Armageddon gets going, the sooner we will be lifted to Heaven for Judgement.
I read it in a JTC manga tract. Lake of Fire for the disbelievers.
Get It On! Onward, Christian Soldiers!
In reply to If the jews are for it, it… by J S Bach
Precisely.
Death Cults by definition.
In reply to The sooner Hell is unleashed… by any_mouse
Carry a rifle into a demonstration in JewSA or Israel, start shooting cops and see what happens.
In reply to Doesn't matter. The Neo Con… by Latina Lover
https://mobile.twitter.com/jinsadc?lang=en
In reply to Carry a rifle into a… by Conscious Reviver
In America you can burn buildings and even occasionally kill people and it is tolerated as part of your culture heritage if part of a select minority group. In the ME nations, tolerance has a much leaner interpretation.
In reply to Carry a rifle into a… by Conscious Reviver
Iran has gutsy Freedom fighters, who are not afraid to go kinetic.
USA has freedom bloggers, too scared to go kinetic. But they talk & blog a good BS story, as explained by George Carlin.
In reply to Is that a misprint? Was it … by DrData02
It is true. It takes a lot for westerners to make the decision to kill their fellow man. But do not misconstrue restraint for fear.
History shows that once Westerners are pushed into "kinetic" action, there is no restraint until the battle is won.
In reply to Iran has gutsy Freedom… by HRClinton
Korea?
Vietnam?
Sure, in Grenada....
In reply to It is true. It takes a lot… by 5000yl
America has not won a war since WWII because progressives had made sure we wouldn't. They have insisted that in every instance when victory was at hand we capitulate. They do not believe in winning, but they do believe in the power of chaos afford by keeping every conflict on a slow burn for decades.
Do we not think it odd that our opponents in WWII, who we bombed mercilessly into submission became our most trusted partners while almost every conflict since has remained on fire?
America does not lack the ability to win, only the will....a will tamped down from generations of progressive indoctrination. But is can be reversed, but it's questionable.
In reply to Korea?… by l8apex
Ww2 was won by Russia. The Americanos were mere bystanders.
Should Russia have not pushed Nazi Germany on the brink the so called D day activities would have been wiped out.
In reply to America has not won a war… by Oldwood
Partly correct. The USA defeated the Japanese.
Thus, their vassal state to this day.
In reply to Ww2 was won by Russia. The… by shitshitshit
Everyone on ZH prays to become a George Carlin, making millions while trashing their own nation and every person in it. Just like every black kid wants to be a famous football or Basketball star.
In reply to Iran has gutsy Freedom… by HRClinton
How about non Americanos?
Can a non Americano trash Amerika for free?
In reply to Everyone on ZH prays to… by Oldwood