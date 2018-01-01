Mattis: "War Is Not Over" In Iraq And Syria

Authored by Jason Ditz via TheAntiMedia.org,
Declarations of victory over ISIS by both Iraq and Syria, along with Russia, are not having an impact on US military policy in the region, according to Defense Secretary James Mattis, who insisted on Friday that “the war is not over.”
Which isn’t to say that the US is determined to keep fighting a war against ISIS, as such, but rather that there’s definitely going to be a war against somebody in those countries. Mattis in particular has been keen to talk up the idea of an “ISIS 2.0” emerging in areas ISIS has been expelled from.
Mattis’ comments are very interesting in the context of other Pentagon statements, which have insisted that US troops would stay in Iraq and Syria long after the ISIS war has ended. This had long been assumed to be just a quiet, permanent garrisoning of the two countries, particularly controversial in Syria since they don’t welcome a US military presence.
Instead, Mattis seems to be presenting this as not just an open-ended deployment, but an open-ended war against an ever-changing collection of enemies. In Syria in particular, this is likely to mean a shift away from Islamist rebels and toward pro-government militias.
In Iraq, the continuation of the war is likely to be very much like the last US occupation of Iraq, fighting with any and all forces that are aligned in opposition to the Iraqi government, or against the occupation itself.
Comments
Ah, echos of the death of the Roman Empire.
“the war is not over,” Mattis said, "We're waiting for those pansies over at the CIA to whip up another boogeyman. Then supply them with guns, money and intel so I stay employed."
In reply to Ah, echos of the death of… by aqualech
running out of enemies?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
"War Is Not Over"
Duh. It can’t be, because as the population grows more land, water, food, and resources are needed.
So, inequality, tension, and war are inevitable.
In reply to running out of enemies? by IntercoursetheEU
Land, water, food, and resources are not made available by war, only their distribution. War is control over existing resources.
There's plenty to go 'round for a long time yet, and there's no need for war, unless you are building an empire (while it crumbles around you.)
This bullshit 'overpopulation' argument is globalist doublespeak.
In reply to "War Is Not Over" … by Escrava Isaura
McCain was right about one thing. 100 years in the Middle East---WAR!!! Where are all of the GWB haters bellering out END THIS WAR!! Now is ENDLESS WAR!!
In reply to Land, water, food, and… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
War is not over but victory is definitely out of our reach.
In reply to McCain was right about one… by Beam Me Up Scotty
A Private Central Bankster's Stooge's work is never done.
In reply to War is not over but victory… by TuPhat
I'm still waiting for Mattis to tell us what the fucking goalpost looks like.
How can one declare victory or loss without knowing what the end-zone looks like?
"Say General Mattis, how would you define "winning"?"
When do we get to stand down in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and all the other little shitholes our sons and daughters fight in for big corporate America?
Fuck you and your endless war.
In reply to A Private Central Bankster's… by Moe-Monay
tell him to go fix Libya
In reply to I'm still waiting for Mattis… by Theosebes Goodfellow
You can't fix Muslim.
In reply to tell him to go fix Libya by dark pools of soros
The Zionist Israhell will tell Mattis what the goalpost looks like...all hail the great satan Israhell
In reply to I'm still waiting for Mattis… by Theosebes Goodfellow
I wonder if there is staging for Iran war going on in the ME. I wonder what those Saudi poet crucifiers and Zionists are doing.
In reply to The Zionist Israhell will… by runswithscissors
What would the bomb factories do if there was a victory and the war or all wars were over? Can never happen with the mentality and business structure they have.
It can only happen when the money dries up but that will be a while. It will happen, though, because money spent on bombs and fighter planes is an investment without yield for the people who have provided the money = taxpayer.
In reply to War is not over but victory… by TuPhat
Yep, cue the antiwar protests that disappeared during Oblameo's run. Although, Cindy Sheehan was still protesting she was no longer a cause celeb without a Republican in office. The Neocon warmongers in both parties need to be put away... like 20 years ago. One would have thought after the Iraq debacle the American people would have woke up to the Neocons... ignorance in America runs deep and miles to go before I sleep.
In reply to McCain was right about one… by Beam Me Up Scotty
slave, search Giammaria Ortes
the vipers of venice have been hammering the earth's carrying capacity since the 1700's.
it was 2B back then. it would appear that's tptb rational for genocide.
you can grow a lot of food in a small space & if they'd quit screwing up the water cycle with chemtrails that wouldn't be an issue either.
so what makes you believe such fear porn trash?
wake up.
In reply to Land, water, food, and… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Lebensraum!!!
In reply to "War Is Not Over" … by Escrava Isaura
Are those those holiday cookies at Trader Joe's? Mmm delicious.
In reply to Lebensraum!!! by Ace006
A change of direction is the ONLY thing that will save you !!
Western economies cannot extract themselves from the ‘heroin’ that is OIL
!!
In reply to "War Is Not Over" … by Escrava Isaura
I read only today, from trump supporters ;-) , that all US wars are now finished, thanks to the dotard-in-chief. I not surprised to see that this is not the way it is.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Wat's dis?
Our local 'lead from behind' quarterback of the Qabbalistic kind... is no officially behind... the DUUMP THE DRUMPF movement?
Clear signs that the upcoming anniversary in three weeks is bound to bring about the regime change which was baked into the mostest-indebeted POTUS ever CAKE... from day one!
Like a Kerensky model puppet introduced for purposes of a smooth transition from Czarist monarchy to full bore TALMUDIC BOLSHEVIK TERROR STATE...
Drumpf has bumped... up against his best before due date... and now we obediently wait...
for the head shot whot will be heard round the world... as the signal for the TALMUDIC BOLSHEVIK TERROR STATE... 2.0... which the quislings and fifth columnists lounging all over these pages have worked so hard on behalf of for the past year.
PENCE/KUSHNER 2018
HURRAH!
In reply to I read only today, from… by 07564111
Mad Dog aka Chaos. He is the decider in chief now?
There is no reason to be in Syria except to support Zionist plans for lebensraum and Syrian oil reserves.
The USA/NATO is the entity that does not belong in Syria. They are the invading virulent organism.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
If Trump is a dotard then what was Obama? Because given the relative performances Trump is running circles around the 2 standard deviation lacking in IQ token president. That's even given all the drawbacks that Zh'ers have seen.
In reply to Mad Dog aka Chaos. He is… by any_mouse
Mo, two sides of the same coin. Heads you lose. Tails you lose. Everyone in occupied DC works for the same crimminals. Put down the kool-aid. Trumpo is not there to save you.
MIGA is not MAGA.
In reply to If Trump is a dotard then… by Moe-Monay
We are the Indispensable nation. We can do what we want regardless of our Constitution and international law. Laws are for chumps.
It's great to be us.
In reply to Mad Dog aka Chaos. He is… by any_mouse
so this half tyme show? bring out the merican marching band with stars and stripes for another round of patriotism. plez no kneeling...
In reply to … by BennyBoy
"The purpose is not to win the war, but to continue the war"
In reply to Ah, echos of the death of… by aqualech
Yeah - It is NEVER about ‘winning’ - It’s all about ‘perpetual’ !!
In reply to "The purpose is not to win… by YUNOSELL
Yes aqualech - and never forget Smedley Butlers, War is a Racket
In reply to "The purpose is not to win… by YUNOSELL
echoes of the death of the british empire.
In reply to Ah, echos of the death of… by aqualech
Russia has given Iran and Syria the okay to assassinate Mattis.
In reply to Ah, echos of the death of… by aqualech
It's time for another stupid pill.
In reply to Russia has given Iran and… by Gardentoolnumber5
Hah hah. If only.
In reply to Russia has given Iran and… by Gardentoolnumber5
(attempted) regime change not over yet in Syria. I question Russia'resolve in Syria. Russia needs to up the ante!
In reply to Ah, echos of the death of… by aqualech
They might make a mistake like the US did when it orchestrated that attack on SAA troops near Deir ez-Zor. The Russians could forget to answer the phone on that deconfliction line. It happens.
There's an odd concept. Deconfliction. Neocons must regard it the way a dog cocks its head when you do stuff it thinks is weird. "De whu?"
In reply to (attempted) regime change… by Mr Twitch
DREAMers = Ostrogoths for Caesar’s Legions.
DRAFT is the only way for MOAR WOAR.
In reply to Ah, echos of the death of… by aqualech
"an ever-changing collection of Izrahole's enemies."
FIFY
War. It's his living. You don't expect a man to give up his living do you?
Upton Sinclair's famous (and oft-repeated) quote.
" It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it".
The higher the salary (Gen. Mattis has "earned" over $5 million whilst in the Army alone), the more difficult the "understanding".
In reply to War. It's his living. You… by Rainmaker
Marine.
In reply to Upton Sinclair's famous (and… by Parrotile
You are correct, he is a marine. I won't go into what the guys in the army called the marines but for Mattis they all fit exactly.
In reply to Marine. by any_mouse
"Dying ain't much of a livin" Josey Wales
In reply to War. It's his living. You… by Rainmaker
Gen. Mattis will have a nice living till he dies if he decides to collect sea shells tomorrow at dawn.
In reply to War. It's his living. You… by Rainmaker
Fuck these war mongering dickweeds.
If you are a dickweed with a hammer, you see everything as a nail.
A lot of military men cannot see the higher level threats, nor is the military a solution. The military is sometimes part of the problem.
Military is involved in making below problems worse: 1, 2,7
1)The money system and its subsidiary rents and thefts from producers (including the military drain) 2. Poverty 3. Infectious disease 4. Environmental Degradation 5.Civil War 6.Genocide (including white genocide agenda) 7.Proliferation of nukes and biological weapons 8. Terrorism, especially that funded by Zion 9.Transnational Crime
The MIC is part of unholy alliance that includes Zion, and protection racket for banksters, as well as opening up new frontiers for private corporations. MIC taking too much, makes American's poor with excessive taxation. Nukes are proliferating because countries like NK fear being treated like Libya. If you were NK would you want to be sodomized like Khadafi was, and have your country destroyed? Terrorism? U.S. MIC was supplying weapons to terrorists in Syria. Besides, having your family members blown up by drone attacks, does radicalize to form terrorists.
For higher level threats, the military is not a solution. Russia has actually decreased the budget for their military, and have diverted more of their budget for schools family formation, and internal security. People like Mattis cannot think in multiple dimensions, everything is a nail.
In reply to Fuck these war mongering… by dilligaff
8:military as boss promotes lies and liars'; 9: military thrives on secrecy and disinfo, which undermines and then destroys rational public discourse and democratic institutions.
In reply to If you are a dickweed with a… by MEFOBILLS
+1000
watch these pricks...
https://mobile.twitter.com/jinsadc?lang=en
In reply to Fuck these war mongering… by dilligaff
Folks, we need to shut this bitchass twat down! He can't think things through, and he's going to get a lot of naive young people broken badly. And, likely, a lot of other people as well...For no reason other than making rich people richer. And, no, if you are posting at Zerohedge, you are not one of the rich people!
We all seem to know the deal. Now we just have to take the message elsewhere and spread it. Most people on ZH already know.
In reply to Folks, we need to shut this… by kgw
War is a Racket