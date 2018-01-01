Mattis: "War Is Not Over" In Iraq And Syria

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/01/2018 - 19:30

Authored by Jason Ditz via TheAntiMedia.org,

Declarations of victory over ISIS by both Iraq and Syria, along with Russia, are not having an impact on US military policy in the region, according to Defense Secretary James Mattis, who insisted on Friday that “the war is not over.”

 

1

Which isn’t to say that the US is determined to keep fighting a war against ISIS, as such, but rather that there’s definitely going to be a war against somebody in those countries. Mattis in particular has been keen to talk up the idea of an “ISIS 2.0” emerging in areas ISIS has been expelled from.

Mattis’ comments are very interesting in the context of other Pentagon statements, which have insisted that US troops would stay in Iraq and Syria long after the ISIS war has ended. This had long been assumed to be just a quiet, permanent garrisoning of the two countries, particularly controversial in Syria since they don’t welcome a US military presence.

Instead, Mattis seems to be presenting this as not just an open-ended deployment, but an open-ended war against an ever-changing collection of enemies. In Syria in particular, this is likely to mean a shift away from Islamist rebels and toward pro-government militias.

In Iraq, the continuation of the war is likely to be very much like the last US occupation of Iraq, fighting with any and all forces that are aligned in opposition to the Iraqi government, or against the occupation itself.

Comments

. . . _ _ _ . . . Escrava Isaura Jan 1, 2018 8:09 PM

Land, water, food, and resources are not made available by war, only their distribution. War is control over existing resources.
There's plenty to go 'round for a long time yet, and there's no need for war, unless you are building an empire (while it crumbles around you.)

This bullshit 'overpopulation' argument is globalist doublespeak.

Theosebes Goodfellow Moe-Monay Jan 1, 2018 9:27 PM

I'm still waiting for Mattis to tell us what the fucking goalpost looks like.

How can one declare victory or loss without knowing what the end-zone looks like?

"Say General Mattis, how would you define "winning"?"

When do we get to stand down in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and all the other little shitholes our sons and daughters fight in for big corporate America?

Fuck you and your endless war.

uhland62 TuPhat Jan 1, 2018 9:36 PM

What would the bomb factories do if there was a victory and the war or all wars were over? Can never happen with the mentality and business structure they have.

It can only happen when the money dries up but that will be a while. It will happen, though, because money spent on bombs and fighter planes is an investment without yield for the people who have provided the money = taxpayer.

Gardentoolnumber5 Beam Me Up Scotty Jan 1, 2018 9:18 PM

Yep, cue the antiwar protests that disappeared during Oblameo's run. Although, Cindy Sheehan was still protesting she was no longer a cause celeb without a Republican in office. The Neocon warmongers in both parties need to be put away... like 20 years ago. One would have thought after the Iraq debacle the American people would have woke up to the Neocons... ignorance in America runs deep and miles to go before I sleep.

WillyGroper . . . _ _ _ . . . Jan 1, 2018 8:53 PM

slave, search Giammaria Ortes

the vipers of venice have been hammering the earth's carrying capacity since the 1700's.

it was 2B back then.  it would appear that's tptb rational for genocide.

 

you can grow a lot of food in a small space & if they'd quit screwing up the water cycle with chemtrails that wouldn't be an issue either.

so what makes you believe such fear porn trash?

wake up.

BobEore 07564111 Jan 1, 2018 9:11 PM

Wat's dis?

Our local 'lead from behind' quarterback of the Qabbalistic kind... is no officially behind... the DUUMP THE DRUMPF movement?

Clear signs that the upcoming anniversary in three weeks is bound to bring about the regime change which was baked into the mostest-indebeted POTUS ever CAKE... from day one!

Like a Kerensky model puppet introduced for purposes of a smooth transition from Czarist monarchy to full bore TALMUDIC BOLSHEVIK TERROR STATE...

Drumpf has bumped... up against his best before due date... and now we obediently wait...

for the head shot whot will be heard round the world... as the signal for the TALMUDIC BOLSHEVIK TERROR STATE... 2.0... which the quislings and fifth columnists lounging all over these pages have worked so hard on behalf of for the past year.

PENCE/KUSHNER 2018

HURRAH!

 

any_mouse BennyBoy Jan 1, 2018 7:57 PM

Mad Dog aka Chaos.  He is the decider in chief now?

There is no reason to be in Syria except to support Zionist plans for lebensraum and Syrian oil reserves.

The USA/NATO is the entity that does not belong in Syria. They are the invading virulent organism.

Ace006 Mr Twitch Jan 1, 2018 11:41 PM

They might make a mistake like the US did when it orchestrated that attack on SAA troops near Deir ez-Zor. The Russians could forget to answer the phone on that deconfliction line. It happens.

There's an odd concept. Deconfliction. Neocons must regard it the way a dog cocks its head when you do stuff it thinks is weird. "De whu?"

MEFOBILLS dilligaff Jan 1, 2018 7:51 PM

If you are a dickweed with a hammer, you see everything as a nail.

A lot of military men cannot see the higher level threats, nor is the military a solution.  The military is sometimes part of the problem.  

Military is involved in making below problems worse:  1, 2,7

 1)The money system and its subsidiary rents and thefts from producers (including the military drain)  2. Poverty  3. Infectious disease 4. Environmental Degradation 5.Civil War  6.Genocide (including white genocide agenda) 7.Proliferation of nukes and biological weapons  8. Terrorism, especially that funded by Zion  9.Transnational Crime

The MIC is part of unholy alliance that includes Zion, and protection racket for banksters, as well as opening up new frontiers for private corporations. MIC taking too much, makes American's poor with excessive taxation.  Nukes are proliferating because countries like NK fear being treated like Libya.  If you were NK would you want to be sodomized like Khadafi was, and have your country destroyed?  Terrorism?  U.S. MIC was supplying weapons to terrorists in Syria.  Besides, having your family members blown up by drone attacks, does radicalize to form terrorists.  

For higher level threats, the military is not a solution.  Russia has actually decreased the budget for their military, and have diverted more of their budget for schools family formation, and internal security.  People like Mattis cannot think in multiple dimensions, everything is a nail.

kgw Jan 1, 2018 7:35 PM

Folks, we need to shut this bitchass twat down! He can't think things through, and he's going to get a lot of naive young people broken badly. And, likely, a lot of other people as well...For no reason other than making rich people richer. And, no, if you are posting at Zerohedge, you are not one of the rich people! 