Oil Advances As Iran Turmoil Trumps Libyan Pipeline Restart

Oil futures are higher in early 2018 trading as tensions in Iran build (and a planned nationwide strike) trumping the 'bearish' oil news that Libya restarted crude flows through a pipeline that was hit by an explosion last week.
Bloomberg reports that repairs to the pipeline damaged on Dec. 26 were completed Saturday and pumping of oil to the Es Sider terminal has resumed, according to a person directly involved with the matter.
But oil prices are holding up due to the rising tensions in Iran and the potential impact of energy infrastructure from tomorrow's planned nationwide general strike...Which could reduce production...
I am receiving questions on the impact of the demonstrations in #Iran on Iran's #oil production.— Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) December 31, 2017
1- Oil and gas resources are far away from most populations centers
2- Attacks on pipelines have a limited impact.
3- Only a major labor strike in the oil sector can reduce production pic.twitter.com/RPOW4TzKBw
Additionally, oil may have got a brief boost from China's PMI coming in hotter than expected.
“There is some momentum for oil at the moment and that could continue,” said Ric Spooner, a Sydney-based analyst at CMC Markets. “There appears to be a developing consensus that the increase in U.S. shale production this year may not be as significant as many had forecast.”
More fake news from the Neocon USSA cabal.
Just checked spot crude prices. They are up a whopping 16 cents.
"U.S. shale production this year may not be as significant as many had forecast"
Let me know when oil hits $100 again.
$4-a-gallon gas by summer will hurt Dronny Drumpf's economy Bigly
ROFL Merry Christmas and happy New Year from Bibi the demon. A million more dead civilians coming right up...
Merry Christmas from Bibi? I don't think so! On your second point, your being way too conservative.
Good news for US petroleum industry. Looks like future contracts being bid up to avoid risk. And what is that risk? Supply
It's real strange when we hear, US production is predicted to drop when there are nearly 800 rigs drilling. And the Trump administration opened up the Gulf of Mexico drilling blocks which Obama had closed.
The opening of Alaskan oil fields next to North Slope production zones could potential increase US production in 2018. Only recently were 3D seismic studies done, this technology wasn't used in the past. The amount of oil in ANWR boggles the mind. Obama tried to add restricts on this area after it was found to hold huge amounts of oil. Obama was trying to do our country in, at the end he even went to the UN to tell them what he was all about. He wanted to limit the US and each time overseas he would make speeches apologizing for the US.
These Alaskan fields have been opened because it was a rider on the tax cut bill. Early estimates predicted 5 billion to 16 billion barrels in ANWR, based upon pricing below $24. The price is important because of the economics of recoverable oil. Above $50 a barrel means more oil is classified as economically recoverable. The higher the price of oil the more oil can be recovered.
A range of 20 billion to 30 billion barrels of recoverable oil has been discovered in many locations across northern Alaska. And there are large reservoirs of natural gas. Recently, March 2017 on the North Slope, the largest find in 30 years, over a billion barrels was discovered because of new technology.
This change in national direction means an end to dependence on the Middle East and OPEC.
Would anybody be even slightly surprised if Iranian oil infrastructure started going up like Roman candles? Iran was always purported to be the end game of all of this other BS. They didn't come this far for nothing. It is just a matter of when and being that they are already sparking off color revolutionaries... The couped the house of Saud and put somebody even more compliant in, Qatar is surrounded, Yemen is being starved... IDK, when do these idiots ever stop doing dumb shit. They will stop when they are stopped by force.