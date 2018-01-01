Trump Blasts Pakistan For "Giving Safe Haven To Terrorists" As Pakistan Defense Ministry Fires Back

It seems that Trump's first Twitter war of 2018 is officially underway. After his first tweet of the new year took direct aim at Pakistan for giving "safe haven to terrorists," the official twitter account of the Pakistan Ministry of Defense fired back saying they've offered valuable resources to the U.S. over the years but have received nothing but "invective and mistrust" in return.
"Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis."
Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.— Pak Minister Defence (@PakMnstrDefence) January 1, 2018
* * *
In his very first tweet of the new year, President Trump threatened to cut off financial aid payments to Pakistan saying that its leaders have given the U.S. nothing but "lies & deceit" while providing "safe haven to terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan."
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018
The tweet comes just one day after we noted that an annual State Department report on terrorism revealed intentions to deny Pakistan $255 million worth of military aid after the terrorist-harboring nation "did not take substantial action against the Afghan Taliban or [the Haqqani Network], or substantially limit their ability to threaten U.S. interests in Afghanistan."
“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a US National Security Council spokesperson told the Hindustan Times, one of India's largest newspapers.
“The President has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," writes The Times.
During a mid-October incident in which Pakistani forces freed a Canadian-American family and captured one of the Jihadi abductors belonging to the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, Pakistani officials rejected US requests to access the man - as authorities believed he could provide valuable information about at least one more American hostage.
American officials are eager to lear what the militant knows about Kevin King, an American university professor who was kidnapped along with Timothy Weeks, an Australian citizen, in August 2016. Mr. King is believed to be alive but ill and American officials are hopeful that he and Mr. Weeks might be released.
Another American, Paul Overby, vanished in 2014 in Afghanistan. Mr. Overby was trying to interview the leader of the Haqqani network when he disappeared. -NYT
Defense Secretary James Mattis previously delayed a $50 million aid package to Pakistan in July by withholding a certification that the country had done enough to fight the Haqqani terrorist network. The State Department told the New York Times that Pakistan's actions will ultimately determine the course of "security assistance in the future," adding without further comment that conversations with Pakistan are ongoing.
This is hardly the first time Trump has targeted Pakistan for harboring terrorists with his twitter rants on the subject starting shortly after the Osama Bin Laden raid in 2011...
Get it straight: Pakistan is not our friend. When our tremendous Navy SEALS took out Osama bin Laden, they did… (cont) http://t.co/s6u5o8Co— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2011
When will Pakistan apologize to us for providing safe sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden for 6 years?! Some "ally."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2012
Pakistani intelligence had full knowledge that Bin Laden was living in Abbottabad. They were sheltering him.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2013
Comments
I blame Binomo.
Trump Blasts Pakistan For "Giving Safe Haven To Terrorists"; Threatens To Pull Aid And Now Has More Money To Give to Israel and Saudi Arabia
there fixed it for you.
-------
Pakistan must not be following marching orders from the MIC
In reply to I blame Binomo. by chunga
but warren buffet makes his underwear there
In reply to Trump Blasts Pakistan For … by Bes
All this following "the" meeting:
http://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/163859-171229-us-israel-hol…
"The meeting, part of ongoing discussions between the US and Israel defining common strategic goals, culminated in the creation a number of joint teams focused on countering elements of the country’s threats" and “Israel and the United States see eye-to-eye on the trends and processes in the region, especially Iran, and reached agreements on the strategy and policy required in relation to them,...”
In reply to but warren buffet makes his… by MarshalJimDuncan
It's very populist of Trump to threaten pull back money, especially for fiscal conservatives and isolationists, but it'll never happen.... gotsta keep that money flowing.
In reply to All this following "the"… by two hoots
...or as the traitor-in-chief would say :
"Pah-kee-stahn"
In reply to It's very populist of Trump… by toady
Bring the troops home Trump. I didn't vote for you so you could continue the endless murder abroad.
In reply to ...or as the traitor-in… by InjectTheVenom
Soweeto Mohammed bin Bama filled the State dept and other gubmint agencies with Pakis so Trump should start his internal vetting there.
In reply to Bring the troops home Trump… by auricle
Is the Don going to reinvest the newly acquired Pakistani funds into his own crop of Isreali useful idiots wannabe terrorists?
In reply to Soweeto Mohammed bin Bama… by 847328_3527
There´s so much money around. There will never be a vacuum. That´s why i don´t understand why Greece never defaulted. A Mediterranian country with a thousand islands would have been afloated with money one day later.
In reply to It's very populist of Trump… by toady
But Pakistan did not have anything to do with 911 unlike Israel
In reply to There´s so much money around… by researchfix
But Pakistan did not have anything to do with 911 unlike Israel
In reply to There´s so much money around… by researchfix
Breaking News ...
Can everyone imagine what would be going on in the world (Pakistan, NOKO, etc..) if HRC was POTUS? A truly scary thought when one understands that HRC was diagnosed in 2013 as having subcortical vascular dementia. Why was MSM and DEMOCRATS covering up this fact?
Subcortical vascular dementia, also called Binswanger's disease, is caused by widespread, microscopic areas of damage to the brain resulting from the thickening and narrowing (atherosclerosis) of arteries that supply blood to the subcorticalareas of the brain.
In reply to There´s so much money around… by researchfix
Absolutely. We HAVE to protect our valuable heroine trade!
In reply to It's very populist of Trump… by toady
Bribe money, merica's tax dollars for the empire project cooperation fund.
In reply to It's very populist of Trump… by toady
Foreign aid is unconstitutional.
In reply to Bribe money, merica's tax… by Justin Case
Well, Trump is an idiot. If the USA pulls out of Pakistan then China will move in and say "Thank You America".
In reply to All this following "the"… by two hoots
By the way Mr. Trump, American people like to know: what are U.S. interests in Afghanistan?
In reply to All this following "the"… by two hoots
My theory is, the country is broke, and when the country is broke, the next step is to look at where to raise taxes and lower spending. There's a bunch of grandstanding going on, but in reality this is about money and an apparent lack of ROI.
In reply to Trump Blasts Pakistan For … by Bes
at a glance the psx has had some nice gains
In reply to My theory is, the country is… by techpriest
Wait....their or our country is broke?
And it's a shame that we have to get help from Pakistan so long after MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. Afghanis just don't get it. We won. They are supposed to act like it.
In reply to My theory is, the country is… by techpriest
Dropping the USD for trade is the REAL crime they're getting punished for.
Please try and keep up people.They announced that several weeks ago and only now
they're accused of harboring terrorists.
Just a co-incidence I'm sure.
In reply to Wait....their or our country… by a Smudge by an…
CPEC + Petroyuan + maybe CIPS
In reply to Dropping the USD for trade… by Winston Churchill
bigger.
http://archive.4plebs.org/_/search/boards/pol.x/subject/Knowledge%20Bomb/username/anonymous5/tripcode/%21%219O2tecpDHQ6/
In reply to CPEC + Petroyuan + maybe CIPS by peddling-fiction
arrested...GW/jg's paymaster.
http://conservative-headlines.com/2014/03/fbi-accused-oscar-winner-arno…
In reply to bigger… by WillyGroper
Best next to supporting Saudi Barbaria I always wondered why that shithole
of a country was nurtured as an ally of the West. Fucked up muslim remainder of British
India was left in place upon creation to counter India proper, just like that cancerous
little trouble spot was inserted into the Levant for the very same reason.
Or Paraguay comes to mind, defeated and robbed of most of its territory because they tried to do their own thing many moons ago, but kept unstable but alive on sub-South American standards just to host the headquarters of some infamous three letter agency there.
Pakistans „intelligence services“ were good to cover the US`s implicit support of all the terrorism that needed to be coming forth, now that demand may have shifted former allies get shaftet in true American tradition.
In reply to Dropping the USD for trade… by Winston Churchill
The War in Afghanistan has been lost.
America is unconscious and bankrupt.
In reply to My theory is, the country is… by techpriest
I was thinking the same.
What is the connection to Israel ?
Sad state of affairs we live in, everything linked to the goyium.
In reply to Trump Blasts Pakistan For … by Bes
Sad! I was thinking the same thing. Don't get excited because the money saved from cutting off Pakis will just be handed out to Israeli parasites.
Once again, we lose...
In reply to Trump Blasts Pakistan For … by Bes
Oh the blind hypocrisy.
In reply to I blame Binomo. by chunga
I just talked to dear old mom and dad and wished them a happy new year. They're both Fox news dittoheads.
Both of them freely admit they know nothing about Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and furthermore they don't care. They fully support Israel and that the US has a duty to stop somebody for some reason.
They also enthusiastically support mandatory national anthems.
In reply to Oh the blind hypocrisy. by robertsgt40
the british flag was flying higher that the american at keeneland this past fall. no one noticed
In reply to I just talked to dear old… by chunga
You should educate your pappy and mammy, transfer some videos to VHS and send to them. Wake your folks up, what kind of son are you anyhow? Heres a few good ones to start with:
David Duke The Zionist Matrix of Power Full Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vytSvPHXHdk
Holocaust History - Dr. Frederick Toben (2003)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AtsopSjooA
The Deliberate False Flag Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7uEXeByqhg
Proof the Jews are Not God's Chosen People - The Truth Will Set You Free - Marching To Zion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCEQ6kAN9DU
Everyone should be doing this, we have to wake America up ZH'ers. Do your part.
In reply to I just talked to dear old… by chunga
They're too far gone and very comfy in their safe-space. Our kids however do know the score.
In reply to You should educate your… by redmudhooch
YOU GOT THE WHOLE LIST THERE...BUT JUST REMEMBER...
JESUS WAS A JEW...SO WHY NOT YOU!!??
Y'ER GOING DOWN A DEAD END STREET...THERE'S NO JOY, PROFIT OR SATISFACTION IN JOO-HATING...GO SPEND A WEEK OR TWO IN ISRAEL...YOU FEEL BETTER FOR IT...I KNOW YOU'RE NOT A JOHN WAYNE GACEY...
In reply to You should educate your… by redmudhooch
YOU GOT THE WHOLE LIST THERE...BUT JUST REMEMBER...
JESUS WAS A JEW...SO WHY NOT YOU!!??
Y'ER GOING DOWN A DEAD END STREET...THERE'S NO JOY, PROFIT OR SATISFACTION IN JOO-HATING...GO SPEND A WEEK OR TWO IN ISRAEL...YOU FEEL BETTER FOR IT...I KNOW YOU'RE NOT A JOHN WAYNE GACEY...
In reply to You should educate your… by redmudhooch
Get your parents a copy of “Erasing the Liberty” by Philip Tourney.
In reply to I just talked to dear old… by chunga
Wish my parents were not incurable commies . Avoided political discussions with any relative alive and even more so next akin for a decade.Old commies hard questioned have some common national socialist treasures to hide, if they were still agile in mind - never having much of a reasoning capability - never mind-to start with , they will go full throttle on what made Volksheim Scandinavia made a great great success.
Beware of the great divide. Goyim being made to have had .
In reply to I just talked to dear old… by chunga
HEY DONALD.....I KNOW YOU READ THIS......
Do what you said....
You know 9/11 is horse shit....
You know Saudi Arabia was part of it...
You know you should CUT FUNDING to all of these crooks...
You know the "Military Industrial Complex" is strong and needs to be dismantled...Stop the wars.
You know the fed is corrupt...
You know the "Key People" around you are misleading you...
You know Sessions is worthless and was a mistake...
on and on.
We all make mistakes.... Just own up to it and move on. Do what you said. We as TRUMP voters and supporters still get harassed by Dem/Libs every day...yet we stand with you in hopes you will crush and drain this shit swamp. Thank You.
.
And #1 priority after the world is addressed is put Clinton/Huma/Shultz....etc. in JAIL and find out what really happened to SETH RICH.
In reply to I blame Binomo. by chunga
You are asking a lot from Dotard. He would rather masturbate with his tweeter box and watch tv ,to see what they say about him..
In reply to HEY DONALD.....I KNOW YOU… by takeaction
If (when) the clinton mob skates again my crystal ball had the frauds on the fake red team getting wiped out in the mid-terms and then the maverick outsider getting his ass impeached moments later for whatever reason.
My opinion is evolving to the fake reds still getting smoked in the mid-terms but no impeach for trump because the blues will love him and have no need to. At that point his main support will be from religious people fired up over the embassy, people fired up over brow-beating sports players, and people fired up over bombastic tweets about fake news.
In reply to HEY DONALD.....I KNOW YOU… by takeaction
We never give funding from generosity or altruism. It was decided long ago Pakistan was an important piece on the chess board.
But a piece is only important as long as it helps to get the win. If not, it is sacrificed for an advantage elsewhere.
Pakistan better hope someone else finds them useful.
In reply to I blame Binomo. by chunga
Yeah, sure, the Paks protected Bin Laden for years. Is that the guy falsely accused of 9/11? Is that the guy the Seals killed with no proof? And the same guy who was buried at sea with the ship's crew stating there was no sea burial? If you're going to make up stories, why should the Paks take you seriously. When I see an indictment of Bush & Cheney I'll take you seriously.
In reply to I blame Binomo. by chunga
MAGA!!
Still not tired of losing.
Happy New Year!!!
But these stories remind me of last year.
Yup. Bluff:called. Nobody wants to fight for the "coalition" anymore Donald. Which at this point looks like Saudi, Israel and guess who? You Donald. Oh and twitter. Pray the terrorists don't delete your twitter account again Donald.
In reply to MAGA!! … by Dilluminati
What bluff? He cut off their military aid.
The US doesn't need allies because it is ending the wars that were started by the neocons and neoliberals.
In reply to Yup. Bluff:called. Nobody… by a Smudge by an…
It's not a sense of alliance that keeps the world using the US$ ..
It's the stock of ICBM's on a hair trigger and the the historical precedent to use them.
In reply to What bluff? He cut off their… by tmosley
Or the idea that there is a stock of icbms that can be launched on a hairtrigger. Have you ever seen an ICBM?
In reply to It's not a sense of alliance… by curbjob
until we withdraw our presence it is all posturing bullshit as the budget exceeds one trillion per year. 500 billion could be cut and shifted to domestic growth policies as trump professed to do.
that is my frustration number 1.
not expecting this to happen.
wish/think/realise
ssm
In reply to What bluff? He cut off their… by tmosley
The US doesn't need to be sending aid money to anyone unless they are genuine partners. An embargo or partnership is more than just a photo-op or a tweet, these old metrics were what got Trump elected. If you think Pakistan will suddenly become some important and steadfast ally of another nation well then hooray for you. But pretending they were an ally to the US was a bad narrative as it never addressed the existential reality of the region. I'm reading allot of these posts and thinking my how the hate America first meme is prevalent. I suggest Russia or China hurry up and make the most of the opportunity and send millions instead.
New Year but same stupid on ZH.
In reply to What bluff? He cut off their… by tmosley