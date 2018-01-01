Trump Blasts Pakistan For "Giving Safe Haven To Terrorists" As Pakistan Defense Ministry Fires Back

Mon, 01/01/2018 - 10:53

It seems that Trump's first Twitter war of 2018 is officially underway.  After his first tweet of the new year took direct aim at Pakistan for giving "safe haven to terrorists," the official twitter account of the Pakistan Ministry of Defense fired back saying they've offered valuable resources to the U.S. over the years but have received nothing but "invective and mistrust" in return.

"Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis."

* * *

In his very first tweet of the new year, President Trump threatened to cut off financial aid payments to Pakistan saying that its leaders have given the U.S. nothing but "lies & deceit" while providing "safe haven to terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan."

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

The tweet comes just one day after we noted that an annual State Department report on terrorism revealed intentions to deny Pakistan $255 million worth of military aid after the terrorist-harboring nation "did not take substantial action against the Afghan Taliban or [the Haqqani Network], or substantially limit their ability to threaten U.S. interests in Afghanistan."

A soldier secures an area as other troops move toward a forward base during a military operation against militants in Pakistan. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zubair)

 

The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in FY 2016 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a US National Security Council spokesperson told the Hindustan Times, one of India's largest newspapers.

“The President has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," writes The Times.

During a mid-October incident in which Pakistani forces freed a Canadian-American family and captured one of the Jihadi abductors belonging to the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, Pakistani officials rejected US requests to access the man - as authorities believed he could provide valuable information about at least one more American hostage.

American officials are eager to lear what the militant knows about Kevin King, an American university professor who was kidnapped along with Timothy Weeks, an Australian citizen, in August 2016. Mr. King is believed to be alive but ill and American officials are hopeful that he and Mr. Weeks might be released.

Another American, Paul Overby, vanished in 2014 in Afghanistan. Mr. Overby was trying to interview the leader of the Haqqani network when he disappeared. -NYT

Defense Secretary James Mattis previously delayed a $50 million aid package to Pakistan in July by withholding a certification that the country had done enough to fight the Haqqani terrorist network. The State Department told the New York Times that Pakistan's actions will ultimately determine the course of "security assistance in the future," adding without further comment that conversations with Pakistan are ongoing.

This is hardly the first time Trump has targeted Pakistan for harboring terrorists with his twitter rants on the subject starting shortly after the Osama Bin Laden raid in 2011...

Bes chunga Jan 1, 2018 10:59 AM

Trump Blasts Pakistan For "Giving Safe Haven To Terrorists"; Threatens To Pull Aid And Now Has More Money To Give to Israel and Saudi Arabia

there fixed it for you.

-------

Pakistan must not be following marching orders from the MIC

 

two hoots MarshalJimDuncan Jan 1, 2018 11:32 AM

All this following "the" meeting: 

http://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/163859-171229-us-israel-hol…

"The meeting, part of ongoing discussions between the US and Israel defining common strategic goals, culminated in the creation a number of joint teams focused on countering elements of the country’s threats"   and “Israel and the United States see eye-to-eye on the trends and processes in the region, especially Iran, and reached agreements on the strategy and policy required in relation to them,...”

GUS100CORRINA researchfix Jan 1, 2018 12:34 PM

Breaking News ...

Can everyone imagine what would be going on in the world (Pakistan, NOKO, etc..) if HRC was POTUS? A truly scary thought when one understands that HRC was diagnosed in 2013 as having subcortical vascular dementia. Why was MSM and DEMOCRATS covering up this fact? 

Subcortical vascular dementia, also called Binswanger's disease, is caused by widespread, microscopic areas of damage to the brain resulting from the thickening and narrowing (atherosclerosis) of arteries that supply blood to the subcorticalareas of the brain.

techpriest Bes Jan 1, 2018 11:01 AM

My theory is, the country is broke, and when the country is broke, the next step is to look at where to raise taxes and lower spending. There's a bunch of grandstanding going on, but in reality this is about money and an apparent lack of ROI.

TheGardener Winston Churchill Jan 1, 2018 12:03 PM

Best next to supporting Saudi Barbaria I always wondered why that shithole

of a country was nurtured as an ally of the West. Fucked up muslim remainder of British

India was left in place upon creation to counter India proper, just like that cancerous

little trouble spot was inserted into the Levant for the very same reason.

Or Paraguay comes to mind, defeated and robbed of most of its territory because they tried to do their own thing many moons ago, but kept unstable but alive on sub-South American standards just to host the headquarters of some infamous three letter agency there.

Pakistans „intelligence services“ were good to cover the US`s implicit support of all the terrorism that needed to be coming forth, now that demand may have shifted former allies get shaftet in true American tradition.

 

chunga robertsgt40 Jan 1, 2018 11:10 AM

I just talked to dear old mom and dad and wished them a happy new year. They're both Fox news dittoheads.

Both of them freely admit they know nothing about Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and furthermore they don't care. They fully support Israel and that the US has a duty to stop somebody for some reason.

They also enthusiastically support mandatory national anthems.

redmudhooch chunga Jan 1, 2018 11:52 AM

You should educate your pappy and mammy, transfer some videos to VHS and send to them. Wake your folks up, what kind of son are you anyhow? Heres a few good ones to start with:

David Duke The Zionist Matrix of Power Full Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vytSvPHXHdk

Holocaust History - Dr. Frederick Toben (2003)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AtsopSjooA

The Deliberate False Flag Israeli Attack on the USS Liberty.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7uEXeByqhg

Proof the Jews are Not God's Chosen People - The Truth Will Set You Free - Marching To Zion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCEQ6kAN9DU

Everyone should be doing this, we have to wake America up ZH'ers. Do your part.

TheGardener chunga Jan 1, 2018 12:37 PM

Wish my parents were not incurable commies . Avoided political discussions with any relative alive and even more so next akin for a decade.Old commies hard questioned have some common national socialist treasures to hide, if they were still agile in mind  - never having much of a reasoning capability - never mind-to start with  , they will go full throttle on what made Volksheim Scandinavia made a great great success.

Beware of the great divide. Goyim being made to have had .

takeaction chunga Jan 1, 2018 11:12 AM

HEY DONALD.....I KNOW YOU READ THIS......

Do what you said....

You know 9/11 is horse shit....

You know Saudi Arabia was part of it...

You know you should CUT FUNDING to all of these crooks...

You know the "Military Industrial Complex" is strong and needs to be dismantled...Stop the wars.

You know the fed is corrupt...

You know the "Key People" around you are misleading you...

You know Sessions is worthless and was a mistake...

on and on.

We all make mistakes.... Just own up to it and move on.  Do what you said.  We as TRUMP voters and supporters still get harassed by Dem/Libs every day...yet we stand with you in hopes you will crush and drain this shit swamp.  Thank You.

.

And #1 priority after the world is addressed is put Clinton/Huma/Shultz....etc. in JAIL and find out what really happened to SETH RICH.

chunga takeaction Jan 1, 2018 12:07 PM

If (when) the clinton mob skates again my crystal ball had the frauds on the fake red team getting wiped out in the mid-terms and then the maverick outsider getting his ass impeached moments later for whatever reason.

My opinion is evolving to the fake reds still getting smoked in the mid-terms but no impeach for trump because the blues will love him and have no need to. At that point his main support will be from religious people fired up over the embassy, people fired up over brow-beating sports players, and people fired up over bombastic tweets about fake news.

ZH Snob chunga Jan 1, 2018 11:51 AM

We never give funding from generosity or altruism.  It was decided long ago Pakistan was an important piece on the chess board.

But a piece is only important as long as it helps to get the win.  If not, it is sacrificed for an advantage elsewhere.

 

Pakistan better hope someone else finds them useful.

Baron von Bud chunga Jan 1, 2018 11:52 AM

Yeah, sure, the Paks protected Bin Laden for years. Is that the guy falsely accused of 9/11? Is that the guy the Seals killed with no proof? And the same guy who was buried at sea with the ship's crew stating there was no sea burial? If you're going to make up stories, why should the Paks take you seriously. When I see an indictment of Bush & Cheney I'll take you seriously.

new game tmosley Jan 1, 2018 11:53 AM

until we withdraw our presence it is all posturing bullshit as the budget exceeds one trillion per year. 500 billion could be cut and shifted to domestic growth policies as trump professed to do.

that is my frustration number 1.

not expecting this to happen.

wish/think/realise

ssm

Dilluminati tmosley Jan 1, 2018 1:08 PM

The US doesn't need to be sending aid money to anyone unless they are genuine partners.  An embargo or partnership is more than just a photo-op or a tweet, these old metrics were what got Trump elected.  If you think Pakistan will suddenly become some important and steadfast ally of another nation well then hooray for you.  But pretending they were an ally to the US was a bad narrative as it never addressed the existential reality of the region.  I'm reading allot of these posts and thinking my how the hate America first meme is prevalent.  I suggest Russia or China hurry up and make the most of the opportunity and send millions instead.  

New Year but same stupid on ZH.