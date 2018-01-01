US, China Stocks Start 2018 With A Bang

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/01/2018 - 23:33

After 14 straight months of gains on the coat-tails of the largest global central bank balance sheet expansion since 2011, US (and Chinese) equity markets are starting 2018 as they ended 2017... by surging higher.

US equity futures gapped open tonight and are holding those gains with the late-day weakness from Friday almost erased...

 

But it is Chinese stocks that are kicking off the new year in style (yes we know the lunar new year is not until Feb), helped by a better than expected China Caixin manufacturing PMI, which showed a December reading of 51.5, beating the expected 50.7 and up from 50.8 the previous month. That positive figure followed Monday’s release of the official China manufacturing PMI, which at 51.6 still represented expansion in December.

Other data Tuesday showed Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI dropping to 49.3, Malaysia’s falling to 49.9 and the Philippines’ at 54.2. Singapore reported fourth-quarter economic growth of 3.1 percent, beating estimates.

And while mainland Chinese stocks are surging...

 

But it is Hong Kong that is soaring as the Hang Seng topped 30,000 (for the first time since Nov 2007) and up for the 9th straight day...

 

South Korean and Singaporean stocks crept higher, while Australia’s benchmark edged lower.

Markets in Tokyo are closed until Thursday for Japanese holidays, while New Zealand is also off Tuesday.

 

zorba THE GREEK Jan 1, 2018 11:39 PM

When you can print endless money, you can drive your stock markets up to infinity. But the end result will always be hyperinflation.

Bubble Man Juggernaut x2 Jan 2, 2018 12:58 AM

"No inflation in the plebes' wages- only in food, housing, car prices, college tuition,  healthcare, property taxes, rent, etc."

 

Basically we only have inflation on goods/services we can't import from China.  But don't worry, the Fed says we have under 2% inflation.  Whatever.  Once this Financial GPD growth scam ends in the USA, and people realize food, energy, housing are the only things worth anything than the SWHTF.  But buy more stocks, bonds, cryptos.  Cause that paper $$$ worth is such a productive asset.

 

Erwin643 Jan 2, 2018 12:24 AM

Wait a second Tyler: You were bragging about the market dropping big last Friday, sowhich is it?

I'm still long UVXY. These markets are way overbout on the monthly RSI chart.

Bloody Fkn Muppet Jan 2, 2018 12:30 AM

Bullish! Still plenty of Muppets to act as Greater Fools and buy overpriced stawks, we'll need a blow-off top with the S&P hitting 2800-3000 before we get a proper bear market. 

Erwin643 Jan 2, 2018 12:52 AM

If markets end-up higher tomorrow, it's only because we're in a continuing flatline, before the pullback comes. My sources say about 5% on the S&P.