You Can Now Buy A Private Prison On Craigslist For Only 88 Bitcoin

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/01/2018 - 20:40

Private prisons across the United States are set to reap the financial benefits of changes in the tax code signed by President Donald Trump. Under the new tax law, investments in REITs will see a 25% reduction in tax, from 39.6% down to 29.6%.

Jamie Trinkle, campaign and research coordinator with the racial and economic justice coalition Enlace said, “it’s going to be great for the investors, banks and hedge funds that own shares in private prisons, and are dependent on increased incarceration and criminalization.”

As a result, investors are focused on a catalyst that would trigger the next wave of incarcerations, such as Trump’s promise to greatly expand the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In this context, it’s not too often that a former medium-security prison comes up for sale on Craigslist. The facility is located in Brush, Colorado with an asking price of $1,200,000 or 88 bitcoins @ 13,650.23. Yes, you heard that correctly, as of December 2017, the listing broker on the property now accepts bitcoin.

 

The 60,000-square-foot former prison resides at 901 Industrial Park Road and sits on 7 acres of prime commercial real estate. The structure was built in the mid-1980’s, which last housed female inmates in 2010, but has been dormant ever since.

The Craigslist ad highlights the benefits of owning a private prison:

  • High-security facility
  • 8″ Precast Concrete Construction on Walls, Ceiling, and Floor (This facility is designed to withstand an F5 tornado)
  • 4″ Water Line
  • 3-phase Electric
  • Emergency generator
  • Wet fire sprinkler system
  • Property is located in an industrial park in Brush

So while Trump’s tax law changes could spark new interest among investors to reopen the prison in hopes for a government contract, there is a distinct chance that a newly minted Bitcoin millionaire could stumble across this property and find the current infrastructure appealing for one of two things: a bitcoin mining facility or a marijuana growing operation, or perhaps both.

Comments

zorba THE GREEK BennyBoy Jan 1, 2018 11:18 PM

Zorba has enough money to buy this property. If The Donald upholds his promise to drain the swamp, Zorba will gladly provide the facility to confine said swamp creatures: Hillary and Billary, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Podestra the Pedophile, treasonous FBI officials, Obama, and lets not forget, Maxine Waters  ( Zorba will provide a special place for her. ) Zorba will hire former Guantanamo Bay employees to run the daily operations. One can only dream.

Skateboarder Jan 1, 2018 8:42 PM

It's got three phase, can be used for engineering. It could make a nice headquarters after remodeling, though you will always be tormented by the ghosts of prison rapes past.

Pure Evil Jan 1, 2018 8:48 PM

If it was in Nevada it would make a great cat house.

You could house female prisoners while turning them out for tricks.

Theta_Burn Jan 1, 2018 8:48 PM

Add a bit more electronic security and you have a decent precious metals storage facility.

Still, keep D block available for a weed grow operation )

lincolnsteffens Jan 1, 2018 8:58 PM

Damn, that place is dirt cheap. Around central New England you couldn't build that for less than 10 million bucks plus the land. Even at $200 a square foot you're talking $18,000,000!

Cabreado Jan 1, 2018 9:17 PM

There's no more a "private prison" than there is a useful and legitimate "crypto-currency."

Have at it, crypto-fans... fix it up nice.

ConnectingTheDots Jan 1, 2018 9:47 PM

Anyone who profits from the misery of private prisons: executives, board members, investors, judges, politicians, police and others will have a lot to answer for when they ultimately meet their maker.

Milton Keynes Jan 1, 2018 10:24 PM

it's a stupid data center.  I doubt there is enough power, HVAC or data to feed it.  It's also a poor marijuana grow facility lacking good power.  

It would be better to use it as a prison, or movie set.

 

now if you want a survivalist center its not bad...

 

come the zombie apocalypse, if it has good water, you could hold out with 50 people there against anything less then an army battalion.

Conax Jan 1, 2018 10:31 PM

Turn it into a health retreat. Lock fat people in and feed them controlled rations so they are guaranteed to lose those extra pounds.

100% success rate for fatties. Might even be fun to run.

"No soup for you, Oprah!"