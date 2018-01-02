Arizona National Guard Deployed To Cuba To Support Guantanamo Bay

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/02/2018 - 22:27

Despite ongoing talk of its closure, Fox News reports that an Arizona Army National Guard unit will begin the New Year in Cuba - deploying to Guantanamo Bay for approximately nine months.

Once there, they'll be on a joint task force helping to augment staff.

These soldiers leaving for Guantanamo Bay in the coming days in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

"There was some discussion some time back about actually shutting it down. Right now that's not what's going to happen so it's still very important for us service members to be prepared to go and continue that mission," said Arizona Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Fidel Zamora.

That's exactly what nearly 50 Arizona Army National Guard soldiers will soon be doing.

"Part of that is being able to inform and advise the Joint Task Force Commander there on military police tasks and procedures and part of that is just making sure that the staff runs effectively on a day to day basis," said Colonel Rich Baldwin, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard.

This mission is so sensitive we were asked not to show the faces of these soldiers and their families.

"We don't want to telegraph to the world who is going, who's there and who's performing this mission because they all have families that are still back here while they're overseas doing this mission," Colonel Baldwin said.

Fox notes that these soldiers won't have contact with the detainees and they are expected to be deployed for about nine months.

Comments

StaySunny3000 cheka Jan 2, 2018 10:55 PM

Ben Fulford, too.

In a historic moment of poetic justice, most of the U.S.-based top perpetrators of the fake “war on terror” have now themselves been renditioned to the U.S. Navy camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Pentagon sources say. “The Rothschild assets George Soros, Peter Munk, Peter Sutherland, the Bushes, the Podestas, and many others may have been airlifted to Gitmo for military tribunals, as the Department of Defense spends $500M to upgrade the prison and send more military police and Marines,” the sources say.

zorba THE GREEK Truther Jan 3, 2018 12:16 AM

Not enough cells at Gitmo for swamp creatures. Going to need massive FEMA camps if swamp is drained for real. Gitmo and a reopened Alcatraz could be used for most Treasonous , such as Hitlery and Huma, Debbie Pig-faced Wasserman Schultz, Obama, Nasty Nancy P. , Comey and all his cohorts. Podestra the Pedophile just to skim the surface and lets not leave out Maxine Waters and her male counterpart, the congressman who looks like a werewolf.

LetThemEatRand Jan 2, 2018 10:35 PM

Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) is the official name used by the U.S. government for the Global War on Terrorism between 2001 and 2014.

Supposedly these national guardsmen are being deployed to Cuba in support of this mission that ended 3+ years ago?  This is just bizarre.

Ghost who Walks Jan 2, 2018 10:45 PM

Now this is an interesting development. Does it indicate that more inmates are expected? Is a rotation to develop skills for the future? Or are they just replacing existing troops who are now slotted for R&R?

It would be nice to know if net numbers at Gitmo are up over normal for an extended period and not just for a handover?

WFO Jan 2, 2018 10:50 PM

Thousands of sealed indictments for pedo, pizzagate perps. Child trafficking is something Donald and Ivanka have been on from day one. Remember the calm before the storm? Military tribunals because the civilians courts are packed with pedos and pedo protectors.

any_mouse Jan 2, 2018 10:56 PM

The AZ NG commander is saying that the personnel that is in contact with the detainees is not familiar with military police procedures and not capable of running day to day effectively.

Police Academy:Gitmo?

What has changed to require a National Guard unit? Or just a regular rotation that is getting publicity?

Who is actually working in contact with the detainees? PMC?

Green2Delta Jan 2, 2018 10:58 PM

A guy I used to lift weights with around the turn of the century served with a National Guard unit at Gitmo. I lost contact with him for about 6 years because I joined active duty. Shortly after I was paroled, I mean got out, from the army I ran into him at a local bar. Before I say anything else I'll give a bit of a back story on him. Star QB for the premier high school football program in our state, sheriff deputy and absolutely ripped. He literally walked around looking like an airbrushed model on a men's fitness magazine. When I ran into him at that bar he was a fat, slobbering drunk. He had lost his job as a sheriff deputy because he beat the shit out of his sister's boyfriend for pushing her. He asked me a little about my time in Baghdad and then started to tear up. He was an absolute mess over whatever happened at Gitmo. I didn't ask him any questions and then changed the subject to the good ol' days. I've always assumed he was a mess because he had to torture people. 

 

I take the attitude that we probably deserve to be a bit fucked up for the evil we took part in. Obviously I didn't join thinking I was joining the bad guys, but I realized it while serving in Iraq. 

Ms No Green2Delta Jan 3, 2018 12:21 AM

I know about a few things about it there late in the game (probably after the torture).  The military men who were housed there for work had terrible conditions also.  The place is rotten with lethal black mold and everybody was sick.  They had to revamp the whole place eventually and I imagine that they had to sleep outside for a time.  Essentially they were housed in damp and cramped dungeon conditions.  They absolutely hated it and it was the creepiest place ever.  There was literally nowhere to go.

The stories I have heard (once again late in the game) was that there were people that deserved to be there and people who clearly didn't and that they felt sorry for (I don't understand how any could have deserved it because we were funding the terrorists apparently so who the hell did they have in there?).  Supposedly the "terrorists" were treated better then the men.  This is a first hand account and it led me to believe that the big stuff was over by then because things had begun to be exposed.  And of course I don't ask questions about shit that might get me killed because I don't want to know.  I have my suspicions but it looks like later things changed.  I know they make a big deal out of one guy that left there super obese.

Borat Sagdiyev Jan 2, 2018 11:14 PM

All you people that believe in literally "following the (white) rabbit" and other Q Anon folklore need to do some serious introspection.. how do you genuinely believe that things are different now???  Lmao smh

DuneCreature Jan 2, 2018 11:28 PM

Finally, some movement toward locking her up.

Live Hard, I Hope The National Guard Is Up To Task And Brought Their Extra Large Cankle Restraints, Die Free

~ DC v8.4

Ms No Jan 3, 2018 12:12 AM

Add Cuba to the list of irons in the fire.  They wont be happy about this.  Looking back on the fact that the US has forced a base on Cuba by aggression it really isn't that surprising that they put ISIS/US military bases in Syria by force.  It's just so disgusting.  I'll tell you what, if major terrible things eventually go down as a result of this empires behavior the people who have always justified anything they do are the ones who deserve it.  Oh do they deserve it!