Arizona National Guard Deployed To Cuba To Support Guantanamo Bay

Despite ongoing talk of its closure, Fox News reports that an Arizona Army National Guard unit will begin the New Year in Cuba - deploying to Guantanamo Bay for approximately nine months.
Once there, they'll be on a joint task force helping to augment staff.
These soldiers leaving for Guantanamo Bay in the coming days in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
"There was some discussion some time back about actually shutting it down. Right now that's not what's going to happen so it's still very important for us service members to be prepared to go and continue that mission," said Arizona Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Fidel Zamora.
That's exactly what nearly 50 Arizona Army National Guard soldiers will soon be doing.
"Part of that is being able to inform and advise the Joint Task Force Commander there on military police tasks and procedures and part of that is just making sure that the staff runs effectively on a day to day basis," said Colonel Rich Baldwin, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard.
This mission is so sensitive we were asked not to show the faces of these soldiers and their families.
"We don't want to telegraph to the world who is going, who's there and who's performing this mission because they all have families that are still back here while they're overseas doing this mission," Colonel Baldwin said.
Fox notes that these soldiers won't have contact with the detainees and they are expected to be deployed for about nine months.
Comments
Lucky!
Swamp being drained into Gitmo.
In reply to Lucky! by Golden Showers
Code red?
In reply to Swamp being drained into… by Truther
Yes, sadly
In reply to Code red? by peddling-fiction
q annon boys been talking about this. also flights masking their id landing there
In reply to Yes, sadly by JLee2027
wars
wars
more cia/zionist wars
#thankstrump
In reply to q annon boys been talking… by cheka
Operation enduring freedom?
lolol!
war is peace!
freedom is slavery!
ignorance is strength!
In reply to wars… by Bes
Ben Fulford, too.
In reply to q annon boys been talking… by cheka
One can hope they are getting the cells ready for Hillary, Huma and Comey.
In reply to Ben Fulford, too… by StaySunny3000
http://ktla.com/2017/12/26/tokyo-bound-plane-heads-back-to-lax-after-ai…
In reply to Ben Fulford, too… by StaySunny3000
Yes, sadly
In reply to Code red? by peddling-fiction
Not enough cells at Gitmo for swamp creatures. Going to need massive FEMA camps if swamp is drained for real. Gitmo and a reopened Alcatraz could be used for most Treasonous , such as Hitlery and Huma, Debbie Pig-faced Wasserman Schultz, Obama, Nasty Nancy P. , Comey and all his cohorts. Podestra the Pedophile just to skim the surface and lets not leave out Maxine Waters and her male counterpart, the congressman who looks like a werewolf.
In reply to Swamp being drained into… by Truther
I really hope for your sake that you don't think that the swamp plans on putting themselves if there because if so you will be very disappointed.
In reply to Not enough cells at Gitmo… by zorba THE GREEK
US just went insane...
In reply to Lucky! by Golden Showers
"Just"????
In reply to US just went insane... by monk27
Best scuba diving in the world, landing in Guantanamo Bay Cuba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSpsgrlZMuI
In reply to US just went insane... by monk27
Pedogate to Gitmo.
The new Club Fed spa for pedophiles, traitors and Podestas is open for business. DWS belongs in a kennel.
Lmfao it’s so true. +++
In reply to The new Club Fed spa for… by Rex Andrus
Maybe enhanced interrogation of James Comey and Hillary or a pack of elite pedophiles?
The rumor is that 12/21/17 EO is going to make some noise.
protect their faces? could be high profile political prisoners? for sure
Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) is the official name used by the U.S. government for the Global War on Terrorism between 2001 and 2014.
Supposedly these national guardsmen are being deployed to Cuba in support of this mission that ended 3+ years ago? This is just bizarre.
They putting Oliver Stone Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen there with all the other perverts.
Now this is an interesting development. Does it indicate that more inmates are expected? Is a rotation to develop skills for the future? Or are they just replacing existing troops who are now slotted for R&R?
It would be nice to know if net numbers at Gitmo are up over normal for an extended period and not just for a handover?
Thousands of sealed indictments for pedo, pizzagate perps. Child trafficking is something Donald and Ivanka have been on from day one. Remember the calm before the storm? Military tribunals because the civilians courts are packed with pedos and pedo protectors.
9000 sealed indictments
In reply to Thousands of sealed… by WFO
When I looked at the state-by-state list of the sealed indictments, it did not include any from Texas. You may be sure that the number is well over 9k when you throw in Texas since trafficking routes run through here.
In reply to 9000 sealed indictments by Incorporated b…
12/22/17 9244 indictments. Looked like the 4 districts of Texas has around 400 roughly.
In reply to When I looked at the state… by azusgm
Here is the list without Texas that I saw.
https://twitter.com/damartin32/status/947593390140608513
In reply to 12/22/17 9244 indictments… by Incorporated b…
assisted living center for those who probably shouldnt be
The AZ NG commander is saying that the personnel that is in contact with the detainees is not familiar with military police procedures and not capable of running day to day effectively.
Police Academy:Gitmo?
What has changed to require a National Guard unit? Or just a regular rotation that is getting publicity?
Who is actually working in contact with the detainees? PMC?
A guy I used to lift weights with around the turn of the century served with a National Guard unit at Gitmo. I lost contact with him for about 6 years because I joined active duty. Shortly after I was paroled, I mean got out, from the army I ran into him at a local bar. Before I say anything else I'll give a bit of a back story on him. Star QB for the premier high school football program in our state, sheriff deputy and absolutely ripped. He literally walked around looking like an airbrushed model on a men's fitness magazine. When I ran into him at that bar he was a fat, slobbering drunk. He had lost his job as a sheriff deputy because he beat the shit out of his sister's boyfriend for pushing her. He asked me a little about my time in Baghdad and then started to tear up. He was an absolute mess over whatever happened at Gitmo. I didn't ask him any questions and then changed the subject to the good ol' days. I've always assumed he was a mess because he had to torture people.
I take the attitude that we probably deserve to be a bit fucked up for the evil we took part in. Obviously I didn't join thinking I was joining the bad guys, but I realized it while serving in Iraq.
Well said.
In reply to A guy I used to lift weights… by Green2Delta
I know about a few things about it there late in the game (probably after the torture). The military men who were housed there for work had terrible conditions also. The place is rotten with lethal black mold and everybody was sick. They had to revamp the whole place eventually and I imagine that they had to sleep outside for a time. Essentially they were housed in damp and cramped dungeon conditions. They absolutely hated it and it was the creepiest place ever. There was literally nowhere to go.
The stories I have heard (once again late in the game) was that there were people that deserved to be there and people who clearly didn't and that they felt sorry for (I don't understand how any could have deserved it because we were funding the terrorists apparently so who the hell did they have in there?). Supposedly the "terrorists" were treated better then the men. This is a first hand account and it led me to believe that the big stuff was over by then because things had begun to be exposed. And of course I don't ask questions about shit that might get me killed because I don't want to know. I have my suspicions but it looks like later things changed. I know they make a big deal out of one guy that left there super obese.
In reply to A guy I used to lift weights… by Green2Delta
Gotta have extra security to handle Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Huma, etc., etc.
start deployment to overthrow Castro regime... China and Russia need to send troops there ASAP
All you people that believe in literally "following the (white) rabbit" and other Q Anon folklore need to do some serious introspection.. how do you genuinely believe that things are different now??? Lmao smh
You mean they are lying again????
They aren't going to lock her up?
You mean they are going to let her walk?
You are saying she might even run for president again? .. And win? .. Steal the next election better?
Live Hard, People Like You Are Cruel And Unusual And Usually Right, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to All you people that believe… by Borat Sagdiyev
Finally, some movement toward locking her up.
Live Hard, I Hope The National Guard Is Up To Task And Brought Their Extra Large Cankle Restraints, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
They should have been deployed to Baltimore and Detroit.
Nothing to see here move along.
Add Cuba to the list of irons in the fire. They wont be happy about this. Looking back on the fact that the US has forced a base on Cuba by aggression it really isn't that surprising that they put ISIS/US military bases in Syria by force. It's just so disgusting. I'll tell you what, if major terrible things eventually go down as a result of this empires behavior the people who have always justified anything they do are the ones who deserve it. Oh do they deserve it!