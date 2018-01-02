Bitcoin Lags As Ethereum Soars To Record High On Putin 'Crypto-Rouble' Plans

While Bitcoin remains lower in 2018, down around 2%, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple are surging with ETH breaking to a new record high over $880 following headlines that Russia is exploring ways to create a 'cryptorouble'.
The worst start to a year for Bitcoin since 2015 is not hindering the rest of the crypto space...
With ETH at a new all-time record high (touching $882 overnight)...
However, Ripple remains 2nd highest by market cap...
As Bitcoin's share of the cryptocurrency market shrinks to just 36% - a new low...
The surge in Ethereum appears to have driven by headlines that continue to suggest Russia is exploring ways to create a “cryptorouble” that could help it circumvent western sanctions as the traditionally technophobic Kremlin gets swept up in the cryptocurrency craze.
Moscow officials say that President Vladimir Putin has commissioned work on establishing a cryptocurrency, as state-run Russian institutions rush to embrace blockchain, the shared ledger technology on which bitcoin and other digital currencies are based.
Sergei Glazev, an economic adviser to Mr Putin, told a recent government meeting that a cryptorouble would be a useful tool to get around international sanctions.
“This instrument suits us very well for sensitive activity on behalf of the state. We can settle accounts with our counterparties all over the world with no regard for sanctions,” Mr Glazev said.
He added that the cryptocurrency would be “the same rouble, but its circulation would be restricted in a certain way”, allowing the Kremlin to track its every move.
Following a meeting in the summer with Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-born founder of cryptocurrency Ethereum, Mr Putin ordered his cabinet to come up with a framework for regulating them.
Additionally, following our conspiratorial comments that wondered if Bitcoin wasn't a secretive ploy by the BOJ - which has had a far more permissive approach to bitcoin cryptocurrencies than its central bank peers - to boost Japanese animal spirits, which had been squashed by three decades of chronic deflation and disenchantment with rigged equities. Today, Deutsche Bank poses a similar question when it asks "Will Bitcoin ignite the “speculative spirit” of Japanese people?"
Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tweeted this morning of a 'New conspiracy theory' that Satoshi Nakamoto is former BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who in 2008 came up with a novel idea to reignite the Japanese economy.
Comments
Meanwhile, gartman goes full regard on bitcoin.
https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-headed-below-5k-is-one-of-silliest-things-dennis-gartman-to-cnbc
All time highs next week?
russia shits all over blockchain regulation
says it wants to decentralize and nationalize crypto
and that's bullish? =p
hey i love russia as much of the next grand chessboard player who appreciates more zero-ing to the net sum, but in what world is ANY national policy bullish to the decentral ideals of blockchain ^_^
In reply to Meanwhile, gartman goes full… by CJgipper
I'm assuming that was a rhetorical question.
In reply to russia shits all over… by Laowei Gweilo
BitchCoin is fucked...propper fucked.
In reply to I'm assuming that was a… by Killtruck
Bitcoin is garbage, and it will lose the number one spot this year. Better techs are coming while Core destroys the good name of BTC and Satoshi.
Oh well.
In reply to BitchCoin is fucked… by Klassenfeind
That may well happen. I just wonder what the bulk of speculators will do then? Most have little idea how BTc actually works, much less what differentiates the other cryptos from it. Which means they are in BTC because it is the mainstream posterchild for cryptos. Will they switch into other cryptos (but based on what "knowledge"?) or simply leave the space altogether?
My thesis at this point is that once BTC loses the top spot, the entire crypto rallye may be past its peak, meaning that it will be downhill from then, for almost each and everycrypto, except perhaps some very small and still undervalued ones that can really show some real achievements in the field of practical blockchain applications.
In reply to Bitcoin is garbage, and it… by tmosley
Nah. I think ETH and XRP will move past it and the market won't care one whit. People keep trying to tell me that "the market is anchored to BTC" and "if BTC goes down, crypto goes down" yet here we are at record low BTC dominance and record high crypto market cap.
Normies will buy ETH and whatever else is available on coinbase.
In reply to That may well happen. I just… by fx
XRP? The most worthless one of the major cryptos! A useful network (for banks, at this point) with a token that nobody needs to transact on said network. The morons in Korean and Japan will soon find out that they overpaid vastly for XRP.
I mean, BTC could succeed and then be worth a lot Or fail and become worthless. Now, for XRP, even if they succeeded, the XRP would still not be worth anything but a token amount (pun intended).
In reply to Nah. I think ETH and XRP… by tmosley
I didn't say either of those coins has long term value, I just said they will go past BTC in market cap and that nobody will care except for the Core shills who will commit mass suicide.
In reply to XRP? The most worthless one… by fx
you forgot to mention good ole tether my friend.
without it we wouldn't be here.
In reply to I didn't say either of those… by tmosley
tether is likely a scam, but its influence is way overrated at this point. I suggest you look at the Ponzi-MLM that is Bitonnect. This dwarfs tether by orders of magnitude and is, beyond any doubt, a full fledged Ponzi. Guranteed(!) annual returns of 30-90 % plus variable amounts that their secret sauce "trading bot" generates off Bitcoin's volatility. They draw in lots of money from poor morons who regard it as a superior, safer investment in BTC than outright buying BTC.
Watch out, when Bitconnect crashes, it can send real shockwaves through the cryptospace. Though likely it won't happen before money inflows dry up and/or BTC crashes.
In reply to you forgot to mention good… by shitshitshit
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to tether is likely a scam, but… by fx
What do you guys think will happen with trade settlements then? I'm a mere noob in this space, but right now its seems like most exchange trades settle in BTC. If I have AAA and want BBB, I have to sell AAA for bitcoin to buy BBB. Is that going to change or what?
In reply to I didn't say either of those… by tmosley
They will adapt or die.
In reply to What do you guys think will… by greenskeeper carl
Kraken settles everything in Euro or $, except for 2-3 cryptos. So does coinbase (though their fees and surcharges are ridiculous).
In reply to What do you guys think will… by greenskeeper carl
This is getting kinda ephemeral. It's not like Russia is gonna build their framework on ETH (or Ripple) cause guess what? They got geeks too. I guess this is seen as a major vote of confidence for the general idea....
Kinda silly at this point. Adoption of blockchain through multiple sectors is assured. 100%. With or without currency adoption.
In reply to I didn't say either of those… by tmosley
And yet, noone is USING any of those currencies you are talking so much about.
Market cap means fuckall, and always did. It is not reflection of currency or technology usefulness. We are at stage where people are just speculating and trying to make a quick buck, so if you think that Cardano, IOTA, Stellar or all the other shits are right where they need to be in terms of market cap, and they will rule the world - I have a bridge to sell you.
This is not what crypto currencies were about, and once the craze dies, not much will remain standing.
In reply to Nah. I think ETH and XRP… by tmosley
Gonna be nice when BTC collapses and all you retards go silent.
In reply to And yet, noone is USING any… by blentus
You fucking mongoloid, I am heavily invested in 7 out of top 10 currencies on coinmarketcap.com list. I don't give a fuck.
You still don't get it - I care about technology, not about 'which coin will give me most fiat X months from now'.
If BTC collapses, you'll end up with only centralized crypto currencies.
In reply to Gonna be nice when BTC… by tmosley
>BTC isn't centrilized
>Lightning isn't a banksters wet dream
The delusion is real.
In reply to You fucking mongoloid, I am… by blentus
BCH has a malleability flaw and can't properly implement LN - that is a bug not a feature. They plan to fix it eventually...
In reply to >BTC isn't centrilized… by tmosley
It would be very helpful if you could, from time to time, actually give some arguments and technical details.
Right now, it is hard to distinguish between your posts and my cat running on a keyboard.
I don't have a cat, though, but if I had one...
I will easily explain you why BTC is not centralized.
The effort required to make any change to running network is enormous. You could be a government and demand 'someone' to do 'something', yet noone can. You also can't change things easily (which is by design) in terms of code/protocol, since majority of nodes need to accept changes and run new code. That's why your favorite crooks had to fork BTC multiple times, since they couldn't get people to accept their shit.
Now you explain why you think BTC is 'centrilized'.
In reply to >BTC isn't centrilized… by tmosley
What's your call for best performing coin of 2018?
In reply to Bitcoin is garbage, and it… by tmosley
I think it will be a DAG-based coin. Choices are currently IOTA, Raiblocks, and Byteball Bytes. There may be more that emerge and even that take front row seats this year.
The lure of free transactions and unlimited scaling is just too much. If one or all of them can implement ERC20 layers, they will absolutely run away with it. Why pay money for transactions when you have a platform that DOESN'T charge you anything? Just barter a bit of processing power.
In reply to What's your call for best… by Infinite QE
I'm betting heavily on Raiblocks and IOTA.
In reply to I think it will be a DAG… by tmosley
Raiblocks needs to start moving to better exchanges to be taken seriously. They are listed on pretty lousy exchanges atm.
In reply to I'm betting heavily on… by smallblockchevy350
Yet the price keeps going up. It's crazy.
In reply to Raiblocks needs to start… by Brazen Heist
Before getting excited, I'd like to see this technology being tested and adopted on other exchanges than its native XRB exchange Bitgrail, which processes about 80% of current volume.
We don't know if this coin is centrally tied to its wallets because Bitgrail is made only for XRB.
In reply to Yet the price keeps going up… by tmosley
Not "yet". But "because of that".
Fixed it for you.
the thinner and less accessible the market, the easier it is to manipulate prices.
In reply to Yet the price keeps going up… by tmosley
That makes sense in a vacuum, but in practice it seems like the prices of these coins blow up whenever they get onto a new exchange.
Happy to take notes on that. I don't want to buy XRB after it has gone up this much.
In reply to Not "yet". But "because of… by fx
What resources or forums are you utilizing to keep abreast of all of this?
In reply to I think it will be a DAG… by tmosley
There are too many. I have a general interest crypto chat open all the time (which I won't repost because I don't want a flood of ZH rubes going there), and I visit the reddits of the coins I really like. I also let Google know that I like certain coins (just use their search for them a few times, maybe look for such on youtube), and it serves me up stories and videos on the subject.
In reply to What resources or forums are… by Infinite QE
All of which have never ever been tested in a real world, in any capacity.
It's tiring that people keep talking about 'technology' of crypto currencies while discussing which one will go up or down and how much money they think they'll make, without having a fucking clue if any of those are even usable.
Almost no crypto currencies have been tested, at all, in any way.
In reply to I think it will be a DAG… by tmosley
When do you guys think the crypto space will cross the 1 trillion dollar mark? Its sitting at about 650B right now. At this rate it will probably happen by mid feb at the latest.
In reply to What's your call for best… by Infinite QE
Wait.....Mosley proclaimed bitcoin "dead" in October 2017.
So....how can it be both "dead" and "garbage" and still in the "number one spot" months later?
Unless.......terminal cognitive dissonance prevails!
:D
In reply to Bitcoin is garbage, and it… by tmosley
At least he isn't pumping that shit coin bcash anymore.
In reply to Wait.....Mosley proclaimed… by Spaced Out
Bitcoin Cash is the real Bitcoin. What we call Bitcoin is some weird shitcoin that managed to hijack the Bitcoin name.
Satoshi never once said the words "Segwit" or "Lightning Network".
In reply to At least he isn't pumping… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
you failed to understand what a decentralised consensus is.
In reply to Bitcoin Cash is the real… by tmosley
Satoshi also never once said the words 'cheap' or 'low fee' or '8MB'.
In reply to Bitcoin Cash is the real… by tmosley
Decentralization doesn't work for the kind of business investment you are looking for. We're not looking to rush a product to the market, we're focused on security and decentralization.
Sorry that you misunderstood what Bitcoin is......best of luck in your future investments. Have fun calculating capital gains tax is on every single one your coffee purchases.
In reply to Bitcoin is garbage, and it… by tmosley
" Better techs are coming "....
Wait.....Mosley already claimed months ago that better techs are here NOW (BCH and IOTA).
He was wrong.
Oh well.
In reply to Bitcoin is garbage, and it… by tmosley
It's afraid.
In reply to " Better techs are coming "… by Spaced Out
Nice argument!
"It's" also true :D
In reply to It's afraid. by tmosley
Hell I'm afraid. I hold a bit of coin but all these exchanges scare me to death. They are unstable as hell, I have no idea who the men behind the curtain are, they want to know all about me, they want me to install third party apps that I either have no reason to trust (Authy et al) or outright mistrust (Google Authenticator). And most of them want a linked bank account.
Mose, do you have a whole separate identity to deal with this? Otherwise, how do you live with this paranoia inducing vomit comet every day?
In reply to It's afraid. by tmosley
Easy, he just leaves his remaining shitcoins on the exchanges, so he doesn't have to take any responsibility. He doesn't comprehend the concept of risk and doesn't have much capital invested, so he sleeps just fine and is completely unafraid and unsurprised by anything that happens in this new paradigm. He is totally not paranoid.....ignorance is bliss after all!
In reply to Hell I'm afraid. I hold a… by a Smudge by an…
What you're looking for are decentralised P2P marketplaces. There are a few coming online this year. Check out bisq.io to see the possibilities. No authentication with cumbersome details required, just download and start buying/selling directly using Tor network.
In reply to Hell I'm afraid. I hold a… by a Smudge by an…
BTC will improve. It is ok to take its time. Crypto is still probably 1-2 years away from mainstream implementation. Then i would think it is going to be a blast.
Dash and Ripple is already moving to the markets.
Ethereum is great, and will probably be fantastic in the short/medium to long run.
And IOTA, Stellar Lumens, NEO and Cardano is very exciting in the medium/longer run (probably 2-3 years+).
In reply to It's afraid. by tmosley
Happy New Year, tmosley!
I respectfully disagree with your prognosis.
I look forward to reading what you have to say a year from now.
In reply to Bitcoin is garbage, and it… by tmosley
You probably won't be here a year from now.
In reply to Happy New Year, tmosley!… by Mine Is Bigger
Is it a threat? lol
In reply to You probably won't be here a… by tmosley