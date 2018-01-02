"Bitcoin "Wealth Effect" To Boost Japan's GDP Up To 0.3%"

Back in early December, the Nikkei reported that 40% of cryptocurrency trading in Oct-Nov was yen-denominated. This means that while South Korea's "bitcoin zombies" were a remarkable media sideshow, it was Japanese traders who have come to account for nearly half of cryptocurrency trading since China started to shut down its own crypto exchanges. The report explicitly showed that Japanese men in their 30s and 40s who are engaged in leveraged FX trading (or who used to trade but have stopped) are driving the cryptocurrency market.
Commenting on this dominance of Japanese traders, Deutsche Bank last week observed that "the emergence of “Bitcoin wealthy” might ignite the “speculative spirit” of Japanese people with strong follower aspirations."
It also prompted us to wonder for the duration of 2017, and tongue-in-cheek, "if Bitcoin wasn't a secretive ploy by the BOJ - which has had a far more permissive approach to bitcoin cryptocurrencies than its central bank peers - to boost Japanese animal spirits, which had been squashed by three decades of chronic deflation and disenchantment with rigged equities."
Adding to the speculation, in his latest discussion of Bitcoin during the press conference following the Monetary Policy Meeting on 21 December, BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda once again refused to slam the cryptocurrency as fraud, as so many of his peers have done, and instead merely expressed an opinion that current Bitcoin market movements were the result of speculative trading. He also commented that price movements were abnormal, even if clearly beneficial as the below analysis reveals.
Fast forward to today, when Nomura analyst Yoshiyuki Suimon went the extra step of trying to quantify the actual profits, whether paper or realized, earned by Japan's Mr. Watanabe et al. This is what he found:
Figure 3 shows Bitcoin market cap and market cap divided by the weighting of yen-based trades. Assuming that the weighting of yen-based trades is equivalent to Bitcoin holdings by Japanese people, we estimate that Japanese people hold Bitcoin with a market cap of about ¥5.1trn. Assuming that the bulk of this ¥5.1trn belongs to Japanese investors, the scale of this increase in assets can hardly be ignored.
According to a 27 December 2017 Nikkei article, the number of Japanese people holding Bitcoin has reached 1mn, and assuming average holdings of 3-4 Bitcoin per person, this is broadly consistent with our estimate.
Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price rose by around ¥866,000 between Apr-Jun 2017 and Oct- Dec 2017, on which basis we estimate unrealized gains on Bitcoin held by Japanese people of roughly ¥3.2trn (3.7mn × ¥866,000).
This brings us to the next logical step, the one we have hinted repeatedly is what one or more central banks may well be after, namely the "wealth effect" generated by bitcoin appreciation, and the resultant boost to consumer spending, and therefore GDP, which a global cryptocurrency bubble would enable.
After all, central banks don't care if consumer spending rises as a result of higher stock prices, or higher bitcoin prices: at the end of the day, whatever boosts consumer confidence, works. Plus, as Citi pointed out last summer, everything is a bubble now, so may as well spread the wealth.... effect that is.
Here is Nomura's calculation of how much Japan's GDP may potentially rise as a result of bitcoin:
We consider the effect unrealized gains from this large-scale Bitcoin trading might have on the Japanese economy. Although Japanese investors' unrealized gains are unlikely to feed straight through to their patterns of consumption, it is common knowledge that personal consumption is bolstered as a result of increases in the value of asset holdings (ie, the wealth effect). According to earlier studies on the wealth effect in the context of the Japanese economy, an increase of ¥10bn in the value of assets bolsters personal consumption to the tune of around ¥0.2-0.4bn (a range that excludes the lower and upper limits obtained in the earlier studies shown in Figure 6).
Although it is difficult to generalize about the patterns of spending of a person whose assets have soared in value as a result of the sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin, if we calculate the wealth effect assuming that an increase of ¥10bn in the value of assets bolsters personal consumption by ¥0.3bn, as in the earlier studies, then the aforementioned rise of around ¥3.2trn in the value of assets is likely to generate an increase of around ¥96.0bn in personal consumption by our estimate.
Given that Japan's real GDP is around ¥522trn (2016 calendar year-basis), the y-y boost to GDP from this spending per se works out at just 0.07ppt. That said, given that the sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin occurred mainly in 2017 Q4, if that same wealth effect is replicated in 2018 Q1, we estimate it would boost annualized q-q real GDP growth by around 0.3ppt (= ¥96.0bn / quarterly GDP of ¥130trn x 4), which on a quarterly basis
represents an impact on a scale that cannot be ignored (Figure 5).
Yet while higher asset prices always result in greater consumer confidence, there is one notable difference between the wealth effect impact resulting from an increase in asset value caused by a rise in the price of Bitcoin, and an increase in asset value resulting from simply share price gains. Particularly in the case of Bitcoin, the high level of price volatility means that the formation of expectations vis-a-vis future asset value will doubtless be unstable compared with share prices and other financial assets on which the earlier studies were based. This is why as part of its analysis, Nomura shows the discounted wealth effect of Bitcoin transactions based on the volatility of both Nikkei 225 share prices and the price of Bitcoin (fig 5 above).
While it is unclear to what extent major Bitcoin holders who have increased their assets through the end of the year will bolster consumer spending through the beginning of year remains, Nomura is confident that there is a distinct possibility that spending, and thus GDP, will exceed expectations as a result of this factor.
And from there, we go to the final unknown: how long before rising bitcoin prices, and associated wealth effect, become part of the institutionalized calculation of GDP, and how long before the BOJ feels compelled to step in and bailout bitcoin investors should a major crash send the cryptocurrency crashing. Because remember: the wealth effect works both ways, and what may boost Japan's (and South Korean, and US, and so on) GDP today, will lead to an equal, or greater, decline tomorrow when the drop eventually happens.
Are central banks ready for it?
That's assuming that the profits will be spent in Japan
BTC is a pump and dump that .govs will use to collect taxes, goose the economy, and then crash when its time to dump the $IMF system and the US dollar as the world reserve currency and usher in Freegold.
and a waste of electricity
hugely flawed article... "assuming investment start FY17"
right... because that makes total sense considering the early '17 volume crashes from China, the slow start flowing into summer, and Japan only starting to replace the disappearing Chinese volume July-Aug and MOST volume coming in Oct. and Nov. There's a reason why volume and prices surged so quickly -- because they were entering the market at THAT time -- not at the start of the year.
assuming the wealth effect is based on all investment principle at about $1000-2000 USD rather than $7500ish or fuck even $4000 skews the new wealth created pretty stupidly.
wealth effect also assumes broad use and broad spending, e.g. most people have mutual funds so stock rallies get distributed evenly, and get spent evenly. applying the wealth effect to something where barely 1000 accounts (IN JAPAN) controlled like 80% of the volume (IN JAPAN -- similar to KOR too and global), with massively skewed principle ROIs (again, start FY17 are you bedazzled...?), is pretty silly.
you got maybe a few thousand people who did better than 2-3x returns, and will probably either hodl or spend that money on bedazzling their shity old gallardo lambos and sex dolls. WEALTH EFFECTZ tho amirite.
the desperateness of banks, funds, finance op-eds, etc to try catch up by pushing out these stupid estimates with fundamentals or assumptions that have no business being used in this way so save face and provide guidance on cryptos so they don't look like the missed the bus to their clients is instead just making them look like caught the short bus.
free gold ?????????????? outta my way bitches !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You are looking at it the wrong way. BTC/Cryptos are what give average people an even playing field with big banks and the elites. The economy and the finance mechanism are so rigged against the average people that the people don't have a chance to be rich. The average people must have extraordinary skill against the vast and intricate datas of the elite/system to even have a chance to make gain.
However, crypto is a gambit that the elites didn't see. The average citizens have a chance against the elites by supporting cryptos if they are willing to learn what crypto is all about.
Agreed. The elites did not see it coming, so were unable to develop a systematic drain on the system, as they have in other areas. However, other, more flamboyant criminals have stepped in with large frauds, so it is the wild west and buyer beware.
Still and all, money to be made by the little guy.
Yes and true; thus, we have to learn the basic of cryptocurrency so that we can set up the elites and take their money... :)
Two can play the stupid shitty ass game too :)
Nothing personal, just business :)
Best wishes to you... and beat those assfuckers and take all their money.
UP <--- Bitcoin is for idiots. It's an investment dead end.
DOWN <--- I am an idiot, wanna go broke buying this ponzi scam.
Profits ain't for pussies.
"Bitcoin "Wealth Effect" To Boost Japan's GDP Up To 0.3%"
Hey!... And why not keep them thoroughly entertained with this magic trick of alchemy currency theft of their money after this (https://311truth.wordpress.com/tag/magna-bsp/) happened to them almost 6 years ago because they refused to peg their currency to the $$$USD and were giving aid to Iran's commercial nuclear ambition(s) under the UN charter that sanctioned it?...
And it if THAT wasn't enough?....
"Rocket Man D.C." has promised his IS THE BIGGEST (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-02/trump-warns-kim-ive-got-bigge…) and will provide fireworks that will make the Japanese pine for Hiroshima and Nagasaki 1945!
Hence no resistance from the Fed.
It doesn't matter that much. It's just war against cash and the gold standard.
Gold is getting hammered down again.
Gold is a rock. It came from an exploding star, I'll give it that much. But what it has to do with us humans I dont know.
Just because somebody says so, I guess.
The theory now is that gold and other heavy elements come from neutron stars colliding and pieces breaking off. The smaller pieces have less gravity and are torn apart by the strong force and electromagnatism. Spectral analysis of the latest collision is thought to have created a quantity of gold similar to the earths mass. That's a lot of gold.
That sounds like enough gold to back a lot of Bitcoin.
Or, why can’t the Bitcoin and other cryptos be backed by robotic production, like the eventual agricultural output that will be produced solely by Robots, as it already is in Japan?
Water will supposedly be scarcer in the future, so there could be a crypto backed with robotic water treatment and bottling.
Our great leaders are avoiding the issue, rewarding working moms for taking part-time jobs with layers of welfare and refundable child-tax-credit welfare, as if most of them were still needed in an already overpopulated pool of job seekers in a quickly automating workforce.
Fewer full-time human workers are needed all the time.
We need a way for the little guy to get enough out of robotic production to survive.
Bill Gates says tax the robots, but why can’t the little people own a part in robotic production through these crypto currencies? Since cryptos are birthed by computers, it would be a symmetrical solution.
2018 WILL A MASSIVE YEAR FOR PRO-CRYPTO NATIONS...
.3% BOOST NOW... > 1% IN 2020
I feel the wealth effect myself. It feels pretty good, have to say.
I feel the poverty effect and am looking for a third party, possibly the American Pirate Party.
BitCon is a dead horse running. Within a couple of years it already eats up enough energy to power a decent size nation. In twenty years you will need a nuclear reactor on every corner just to keep it running. Now is all that expended energy and resources worth an imaginary coin? What a joke!
BTC is a living programmable codes. You don't see the future too well.
I agree, although part of me says the goldbugs are right, likely the part of me that is well into middle age. The part of me that refuses to be that age says cryptos are the new idea that will change a world that needs a different — less corrupt — path.
The only problem is the grid. Weirdly, in my city, they are telling people to conserve power. The reason it is strange is that this is the first spate of bitter-cold weather. Normally, we have much longer stretches of coldness, but I have never seen them ask people to conserve before. Why would they be doing that in a year with so little cold weather? It must be the cumulative effect of crypto mining.
?
You need a little more understand of cryptocurrency.
Google: Proof of Stake
Moving forward, your age doesn't matter that much. If you do it right with crypto, you will have enough money to extend your life for a very long time. People in their 40s or younger have a great chance. People in the 50s/60s have a good chance of living a long time. All you need is the money :)
Best Wishes :)
Bitcoin is the model T of crypto. Whadya think, it won't evolve?
Dream on.
Brainy math dudes are working on it right now.
When BTC is forked to be Proof of Stake, electricity issue will go away :)
Smells awful shilly to me. Wadya think, guys?
The games now being played on unregulated crypto exchanges allow massive manipulation. There are reasons stock exchanges were regulated.
Your money might be safe but that doesn't protect it from rogue market manipulators.
Interesting that an increase in value of something that doesn't exist (unlike say a share in an airline) boosts GDP. I don't understand why we can't all agree that any arbitrary collection of bits is valuable and make all of the world wealthy.
We could create a paradise in which no-one works. Fantastic.
Yeah, well, those share certificates, oh wait, they're all digital now, a record in somebody's database (sound familiar?), not even paper anymore.... anyway, how bout that Citibank share drop to near zero some years ago. Worldcom, didn't do so good. AIG was saved by a massive bailout.. wowsers. Greenbergs must be pretty well plugged in.
Real value there, they told me.
Zerohedge sure has a lot of jealous Crypto hating losers.