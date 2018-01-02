Gas Wars - Will The Eastern Med Be The Scene Of The First Conflict Of 2018?

Authored by Metin Gurcan via Al-Monitor.com,
The eastern Mediterranean is expected to witness the first conflict of 2018, as developments at the end of 2017 are signaling worsening relationships between Turkey and the Greek Cypriot-Greece-Israel-Egypt bloc. Territorial disputes over natural gas and newly discovered hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean basin are the reason.
Up until a few years ago, the hope was that these hydrocarbon reserves would offer a real opportunity for a peaceful settlement of the Cyprus conflict. But these optimistic hopes vanished with both Turks and Greek Cypriots unilaterally speeding up exploration and drilling operations.
In 2004, the European Union had declared the Greek Cypriots the sole entity representing the island of Cyprus and accepted it as an EU member. Feeling that its hand has been strengthened following the EU decision, the Greek Cypriots claimed the right of natural resources exploration in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around Cyprus.
Turkey, however, has been insisting that the Greek Cypriot administration in Nicosia cannot unilaterally “adopt laws regarding the exploitation of natural resources on behalf of the entire island,” as it doesn’t represent the Turkish Cypriots. Also, there is a separate disputed EEZ between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean — another point of tension in the conflict.
Ankara reacted strongly to the Greek Cypriots' natural gas drilling efforts in July. The Turkish army dispatched a frigate in the eastern Mediterranean to "monitor a drilling ship that is believed to have begun searching for oil and gas off ethnically divided Cyprus despite Turkey's objections,” The Associated Press reported.
On Nov. 20, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Greek Cypriot for a trilateral meeting in Nicosia to discuss hydrocarbon resources in the region. In addition to Egypt’s president, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also participated in the meeting, which was hosted by Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. The Turkish Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, declared the outcome of the trilateral meeting to be “null and void."
However, despite Turkey’s opposition, drillship Saipem 12000 sailed to carry out exploration and drilling operations on behalf of French TOTAL and Italian ENI companies in the Calypso region between March 1 and Dec. 26 in accordance with an agreement reached during the trilateral summit.
Moreover, Italy, Greece, Greek Cypriot and Israel had already agreed on the construction of a gas pipeline from newly discovered fields. The project — dubbed “East-Med” — will cost some $6 billion. An over 2,000-kilometer-long (1,243-mile-long) pipeline will channel offshore reserves in the Levantine basin to Greece and Italy.
The East-Med project could be interpreted as an effort to form a regional alliance between Greek Cypriot and Greece to confront Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean. The Greek Cypriots and Greece also signed a separate agreement with Israel to channel natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean basin via an undersea pipeline. Italy’s participation in this project didn’t come as a surprise, as Italy has already been exploring natural gas in the Mediterranean on behalf of the Greeks. The undersea pipeline is expected to channel natural gas from Israel’s Leviathan Basin and Greece's 12th plot — also called Aphrodite — to Crete, and then to Europe via Greece.
On Dec. 5, the energy ministers of Greece, Greek Cypriot and Israel and the Italian ambassador to Greek Cypriot signed an accord in Nicosia on the construction of the East-Med pipeline. The participation of EU representatives in the ceremony indicated Brussels’ support for the project.
In 2017, the Greek Cypriots, Israel and Greece conducted three joint exercises in March, June and November. At the beginning of November 2017, Greece and Egypt held their first joint naval exercise for the first time in quite a while.
In response, Ankara initiated its own moves and issued a navigational telex to reserve an area for military exercises. The area covers the disputed sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth blocs that the Greek Cypriots had declared as their EEZ. Ankara’s declaration came at a time when Saipem 12000 arrived in the Mediterranean.
Also, the Turkish army has kept some of its forces in the eastern Mediterranean following NATO’s Standing Maritime Task Force exercise, which was conducted Nov. 7-16. The Turkish navy’s TCG Gediz and TCG Barbaros frigates; the TCG Kalkan, TCG Mizrak, TCG Bora and TCG Meltem gunboats; the TCG Akar fuel tanker; and four underwater commando teams are still in the sixth bloc.
In 2018, Turkey will have its first brand-new drilling vessel, the Deepsea Metro II. According to navigation data, the ship left Norway's Hoylandsbygda port some two weeks ago and is currently sailing west of Portugal. It is expected to arrive in Turkey on Dec. 31. The critical question now is whether the Turkish navy will be providing military escorts for the new drilling vessel.
If the Deepsea Metro II is to be escorted by a Turkish navy fleet while sailing to the sixth bloc, then the affair is bound to heat up. In the meantime, the Nicosia administration also announced that drilling operations in its EEZ would begin Dec. 30 and that Saipem 12000 would join the operations as well.
Now the question is whether Turkey’s Deepsea Metro II and Saipem 12000 and naval fleets escorting them will confront each other in the disputed sixth bloc.
One should also consider domestic developments in relevant countries when trying to measure the extent of a possible crisis. A possible hydrocarbon crisis is an excellent domestic political issue that all governments can use to consolidate their nationalist support base.
In sum — and in comparison to 2017 — one will witness more eventful scenes in the eastern Mediterranean in 2018. The only actor that could mediate between Ankara and Nicosia is not Washington but Moscow, the new shining star of the Middle East.
Russian natural gas is twice the price of US gas
http://thesoundingline.com/russian-natural-gas-twice-expensive-us-gas/
The Greeks made a smart decision with aligning itself with ISRAEL BUT a DUMB mistake by NOT letting RUSSIA use the GREEK islands for refueling and naval bases During the times of conflict with RUSSIA AND TURKEY what do you expect when TSIPRAS makes OBAMA look GOOD!!
Pick a Team. I am picking any team that has Russia on it.
I am picking any team that is against Israel!
scanned the article for any mention of syria which i did not find. years ago the tinfoil hat crowd had a theory that syria would be invaded so certain middle eastern entities could run a gas pipeline through there. i don't know if that will happen but ya gotta love conspiracy theories playing out left and right. gas wars indeed.
Indeed. Here's a 2008 map of what folks were thinking about. Plenty of pipe to go around causing all kinds of trouble.
http://www.2point6billion.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2008/07/central-a…
'A carpet of gold, or a carpet of bombs' thus did the USA (accidentally?) declare war on the Taliban all those years ago, on behalf of Chevron...thanks Old Bill Clinton.
Big Oil and its bitch, the CIA, know that bullets, bombs and murder are cheaper than real negotiations with countries that their pipelines go thru.
Man, that's a lot of pipe to be laid!
This shows the pipeline reality from Israel's perspective.
http://www.sott.net/image/s4/82737/full/cyp_oil_and_gas_drilling.jpg
The direct route goes through Lebanese economic zone, otherwise it will be as long or longer than the Egyptian route. Hence Israel has to get a puppet regime installed in Lebanon and Hezbollah destroyed. To do the latter, it will need either Syria or Iran destroyed. The export of Israel oil/gas rather than use for its growing population/water needs assumes a supply of cheap oil/gas looted from Syria/Iraq by its Kurd/ISIS stooges. This looks increasingly unlikely, however Israel will keep trying.
Alles is klar, ya?
I forgot to mention - the abovel does not take Turk Stream and any Iran/Iraq/Syria pipeline into account. Any and all of these serves to fsck up Israel's ambitions to control Europe's energy supplies. Hence, they too have to be prevented.
It's too bad that much of Europe has banned fracking. I guess they prefer to be dependent on others for heat in the winter.
Has fracking made any money yet? Or, are they just being helped out by the banks who pass on the loss to the American people while they were really just trying to crush Russia's economy?
Another dumb hick that hasn't seen fracking hydrocarbons or the inside of a chemistry book. I'm so tired of people proclaiming an opinion without a damn clue about that which they speak. Fracking can't break even without forcing the market to crash. We're chasing the Red Queen and trying to hide from the fact.
Excuse me, Mr. Holier-Than-Thou, but I have a four-year degree in chemistry and do know a thing or two about fracking technology. So take your know-it-all attitude somewhere else.
Screw the Turks - Erdogan - little make believe Ottoman Sultan - sick person and very very corrupt along with his sons, Call Turks Bluff.
As bad as he is he is literally a saint compared to Bibi the demon.
Erdo could eat the smack-talking pink Bibi for breakfast and shit him out before lunch.
I wonder what amount of hydrocarbons have been wasted on the hydrocarbon wars.
Never trust a Turk.
Or a Cypriot Greek, I have nieces and nephews who are.
Each side knows the other only too well. Hopefully this will make for a sensible resolution, but somehow, the sensible people never seem to be the ones making the decisions.
When will American taxpayers begin to see the benefits of the trillions pissed away on war?
You mean like all the hours we piss away on social media, video games, and netflix while we sit around stuffing our faces with food that was shipping thousands of miles? Like those kinds of benefits?
When was the last time you had to churn your own butter, fire your own forge, or darn your own socks? You're like the pavement apes rolling around in Cadillacs bitching about racism as you sell crack to your kinsman.
Actually I do have my own forge, blower, anvils, cut my own firewood, grow my own food.
How bout you? Try again....
Once the hyperinflation phase sets in, all those trillions will flow back to US!!
