Nasdaq Jumps, Dow Dumps As VIX Plunges Back Below 10

The Dow is notably lower since the US cash market opened (though still higher from Friday) but Nasdaq is soaring unilaterally today... As VIX is crushed back below 10 for good measure.... So much for "higher vol" in 2018!! Tags Business Finance Comments Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 buzzsaw99 Jan 2, 2018 12:16 PM that reminds me, i need to buy some china ag bank stock. lulz quick, to the chinese FAZmobile! Vote up! 0 Vote down! 1 YUNOSELL buzzsaw99 Jan 2, 2018 12:19 PM Keep Calm and Short the VIX In reply to that reminds me, i need to… by buzzsaw99 Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 wacky47 YUNOSELL Jan 2, 2018 12:45 PM VIX a no brainer long every time it dips under $10. In reply to Keep Calm and Short the VIX by YUNOSELL Vote up! 1 Vote down! 0 troubadourcapital buzzsaw99 Jan 2, 2018 1:44 PM The easiest long term trade is to short a VIX ETF. Those things erode like crazy. e.g. UVXY keeps falling even if VIX is flat over the long run In reply to that reminds me, i need to… by buzzsaw99 Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 Stan522 Jan 2, 2018 12:16 PM Don't hold your breathe because it will change.... Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 0valueleft Jan 2, 2018 12:28 PM Fund managers and algos have only one play at this point. It worked last year! Will they have honor to jump or will they cry to the fed to do something? We have a beautiful thing called the PPT, they're really doing some very very excellent work. Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 asteroids Jan 2, 2018 12:36 PM Only robots trading. Humans are still on vacation till next week. Nothing to see here folks, move along.... Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 wacky47 Jan 2, 2018 12:44 PM Opening week head fake. Johnny come latelies who missed 2017. Market is topping out.......VIX a steal under $10. Vote up! 1 Vote down! 0 lester1 Jan 2, 2018 12:47 PM HEMP is soaring !! easy $$$ Vote up! 0 Vote down! 0 wacky47 Jan 2, 2018 12:51 PM when the Dow goes negative today...heavy selling will result!
