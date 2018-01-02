Nasdaq Jumps, Dow Dumps As VIX Plunges Back Below 10

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/02/2018 - 12:10

The Dow is notably lower since the US cash market opened (though still higher from Friday) but Nasdaq is soaring unilaterally today...

As VIX is crushed back below 10 for good measure....

 

 

So much for "higher vol" in 2018!!

0valueleft Jan 2, 2018 12:28 PM

Fund managers and algos have only one play at this point. It worked last year! Will they have honor to jump or will they cry to the fed to do something? We have a beautiful thing called the PPT, they're really doing some very very excellent work.

wacky47 Jan 2, 2018 12:44 PM

Opening week head fake. Johnny come latelies who missed 2017. Market is topping out.......VIX a steal under $10.