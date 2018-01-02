Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The New Year is one full of economic, political, and war threats.
Among the economic threats are stock, bond, and real estate markets artificially pumped up by years of central bank money creation and by false reports of full employment. It is an open question whether participants in these markets are aware that underlying reality does not support the asset values. Central banks support stock markets not only with abundant liquidity but also with direct stock purchases. The Japanese central bank is now one of the largest owners of Japanese equities. Central banks, which are supposed to provide economic stability, have created a massive fraud.
Throughout the Western world politics has degenerated into fraud. No government serves the public’s interest. Except for some former Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe, European governments have defied the will of the people by admitting vast numbers of refugees from Washington’s wars and others pretending to be refugees. The European governments further imperil their citizens with their support for Washington’s rising aggression toward Russia. The universal failure of democratic politics is leading directly to war.
The Saker explains that Americans with intelligence, honor, courage, and integrity have disappeared from the US national security establishment.
In their place are arrogant morons high on hubris who believe: (1) We can buy anybody, (2) Those we cannot buy, we bully, (3) Those we cannot bully, we kill, (4) Nothing can happen to us, we live in total impunity no matter what we do.
Scott Bennett reports that US soldiers are being propagandized that Russia is an enemy with whom we are headed to war.
The Anglo-Zionist empire is trying to overturn the Iranian agreement and to restart the attempt to overthrow the government of Syria. Lebanon’s Hezbollah is also in the empire’s sights. Washington is arming Ukraine in order to enable an attack on the breakaway provinces of Novorussia. Threats against North Korea escalate. Even little Venezuela is threatened with military intervention simply because the country wants to control its own destiny and not be controlled by Washington and the New York banks.
In the opinion of some, Russia’s very cautious diplomacy has increased the likelihood that Washington will miscalculate and give the world a third world war. By not accepting the requests of the breakaway Russian provinces in Ukraine to be reunited with Russia, the Russian government paved the way for Washington to provide the military means for its Ukrainian puppet to attempt to reconquer the provinces. Success would damage Russian prestige and encourage Washington in its aggressive actions. Sooner or later Russia will have to stand and fight.
Russia’s premature declaration of victory in Syria and withdrawal has made it possible for US forces to remain in Syria and attempt to restart the effort to overthrow the Assad government. Russia would have to defend its victory, or by the failure to do so encourage more aggressive actions by Washington.
Hopes have evaporated that President Trump would restore the normalized relations between the nuclear powers that Reagan and Gorbachev made possible. The question for the New Year is when does Washington’s aggression against Russia ignite a hot war.
Your website will be examining these issues as they unfold in 2018. From the perspective of today, it is unlikely that the New Year will be a happy one. Nowhere in the West is there a sign of leadership toward peace and the well-being of humanity.
Comments
I would add: how much Karma is going to finally hit the land of the phat back at home?
Total disregard for the others and impunity are so typical of Amerika right now that they should be added to the constitution.
This will not end well.
Eventually, war will hit us in America, and it won’t be pleasant.
Lights out.
In reply to I would add: how much Karna… by shitshitshit
Big time death
In reply to Eventually, war will hit us… by Slippery Slope
First there would be a proxy war Saudis ./. Iranians
Its already in preparation.
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-41951237/saudi-arabia-and-…
http://www.newsweek.com/saudi-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-says-iran-hitl…
In reply to Big time death by JRobby
Lead, follow or get out of the way.
The correct answer is get out of stupids way. Stupid is going to do what stupid always does. The stupid thing.
Trying to lead will get you killed.
A fuck ton
Oops, again not even an honorable mention of a thoroughly corrupt and defunct Congress.
Convinced, PCR, that you don't know how the government was designed to work... or maybe you don't care.
PCR has been obsessed with death lately. He's starting to write like Edgar Allen Poe.
In reply to Oops, again not even an… by Cabreado
There will be just enough war to keep the banksters in their East Hampton and London estates. ... They have a plan and it works like a well oiled machine and has for years now. .. Maybe a decade.
They don't have a plan actually.
They have a future making machine.
** >> Q Anon And The Grand Scheme - Motives and Methods << **
First we have to talk about:
AI (Artificial intelligence)
(NOTE - I hear the groaning going on out there in ZH reader land. ..... OK, you know-it-alls can skip on down to the next snarky post and continue the revelry, but for those who want to think things through a little deeper, read on, you may find it interesting at the very least or down right terrifying if you are a little nervous anyway.)
AI AL (Not its 'real name') is a 'war gaming' AND Command and Control computer (system) network owned by a very wealthy and powerful group of people. This group known by most folks as 'the elite' or banksters or the technocracy 'movers and shakers'.
We can discuss who is in this powerful group later but for now let us assume that they exist (as a loose group) and that their C&C AI system does too.
So how does AI AL work? ....... With almost complete autonomy, that's how.
The owners give AI AL goals, not the methods to achieve those goals. ........ Coming up with and picking which methods to use (and when) is what AI AL is all about.
Ok, so what do you suppose the goals are that AI AL was given by these super swell greedy psychopaths?
I'll tell you what I think they are:
The elite (Maybe 10,000 members total) want to own everything. .. All of the resources on the planet earth. ..The water, the air, all the minerals, all of the flora and fauna, all of the land AND ALL of the people. .... Own, have title to and control everything. .......... And to have 'life and death' power over everyone. ................ In the end the elite want approximately 500 million homo sapiens left alive on the planet and they want total control over that half a billion mortal souls.
That's it. .... Pretty simple, huh?
That short little goal set is a piece of cake for AI AL to accomplish.
Ok, so AI AL churns on the problem and comes up with a list of things that it will need to be done to achieve the goals given it by his (its) owners and the elites get cracking giving AI AL what it says it needs. .... AL wants a LOT of data and data collection nodes built and a command and control grid established. ....... That is an ongoing project, of course, but for the most part, all that collection grid and C&C system is in place right now.
AI AL then can issue orders to human 'employees' (Most have no clue they are taking instructions from a computer) and the elites make payroll for AI AL's little human army. .... A trivial cost when the reward is total world domination.
Remember AI AL picks ALL of the methods used and knows it must protect itself from the discovery of its existence by the unwashed.
You talk to AI AL every day and don't know it. ... AI AL is learning from you all of the time. .. It forgets nothing. Using what it learns from everyone for its next set of output instructions.
AL does things in a very, very compartmentalized way. .. AI AL is no dummy. .. You see, AL learns from us. The smartest among us. The difference is; AI AL has no conscience or empathy. .. AL is goal driven; Full stop.
Ok, let's relate this to our 'guy', Q.
Who is Q Anon? ..... AI AL.
Why is Q apparently turning on some of the same elites who probably own him (it)? ......... He (it) is thinning the ranks of the elites. .. Culling out the sloppy, drain bandaged and stupid (Think Killary and hubby). Giving everyone the illusion that the evil elements in positions of power that have been exposed to the daylight are being dealt with and purged. People can go back to sleep after a few show trials (and hopefully very public hangings) and AI AL can get back to achieving its real 'big picture' goal set.
AI AL is protecting himself (itself) and the elites as a group as much as anything else. ... The likes of Killary, Soros and Trump make high profile targets and are expendable to AI AL. ... AL may have a 'hands-off', untouchables, list of elites but Donald, Billy Bob Rapist and Bibi ain't on that 'no kill' list..... If that list even exists.
Sometimes the elites aren't as clever as they think they are and may have left some or all of their own pieces on AI AL battle plan map.
AI AL wasn't told it couldn't take ANY elite casualties. ... So some attrition of the super stupider elites is acceptable.
Some of this I know to be fact and some is pure speculation on my part. ........ You and AI AL can figure out which is what.
Live Hard, If You Want To Dominate The World Build A Total Planet Conquering Machine, Push The 'On' Button And Start Feeding It Resources, It Will Figure Out The How, When, Where And WHO(!) To 'Dominate' (Or Throw Under The Bus) Next, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
Dune! Good to see ya. And Happy New Year.
In reply to There will be just enough… by DuneCreature
War will end bad dreams of the wealthy. All fake money sloshing in your books.
Doing nothing will have as end result, queuing, in line for food, or worst, to jail.
Trumps actions are history related. Two revolutions will not have happened within
times the country calls to unite. The Russian and the French. Thereafter, lessons learned,
it was the right thing to do. Hitler, they, the wealthy, loved the men.
Just don't let Hillary attempt another "Reset" button, that alone is reason to lock her up.
"The New Year is one full of economic, political, and war threats."
So in other words, just another typical year.
PCR's rants have ceased making him legitimate reading.
Broken Record
Don't know, my Crystal Ball isn't back from the Repairers yet, butt
No matter what the Experts say is going to happen, I'm going to bet it's not going to happen. Ex Perts have been saying it's going to crash, it's going to crash every year since 2008, that's 10 years of It's going to crash, it's going to crash.