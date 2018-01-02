Trump Warns Kim: "I've Got A Bigger Nuclear Button Than Yours"

Perhaps we should not be shocked any more by the tone of President Trump's tweets but he has kicked off 2018 with bang and his latest shot across North Korea's bow is quite stunning in both its seriousness and its juvenileness.

Apparently responding to what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year's Day speech - that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea's status as a nuclear-armed nation as a "reality."

President Trump responded by tweeting "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Happy Newclear Year World...