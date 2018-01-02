Trump Warns Kim: "I've Got A Bigger Nuclear Button Than Yours"

Perhaps we should not be shocked any more by the tone of President Trump's tweets but he has kicked off 2018 with bang and his latest shot across North Korea's bow is quite stunning in both its seriousness and its juvenileness.
Apparently responding to what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year's Day speech - that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea's status as a nuclear-armed nation as a "reality."
President Trump responded by tweeting "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
Happy Newclear Year World...
Shit-Poster n' Chief! Kim desperately wants to be taken seriously, and Trump just laughs in his face.
Is it just me or does Kim look more and more like an Oompa-Loompa these day? Never try to bullshit the biggest bullshitter on the planet today, Trump!!!
Who controls NK?
Who really controls NK?
Q
Piteous impotent Donald Trump boasts of his minuscule nuclear "button." Marshal Kim Jong-Un possesses long, virile, and manly nuclear keyboard.
Agree. What Trump REALLY means for America: Destruction. http://bit.ly/2fhGqif
International relations and diplomacy a la trump is surely going to help a lot the decadent and failing Americano empire in the future.
God the Don is showing off his exceptional abilities in doing nothing to defuse otherwise dramatic tensions.
Either he wants to justify war at all costs or he's a dangerous idiot.
Your call.
who controls America?
who really controls America?
Q
Untimely baby-man Donald Trump expresses button envy, showing complete inability to use it or comprehend one, in sophomoric metaphorical conclusion.
"who controls America?"... Lockheed Martin?
How Cheney and His Allies Created the North Korea Nuclear Missile Crisis
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48515.htm
Gareth Porter - December 30, 2017
We'll give you cheney and throw in the bushes for free. Clinton bushes and husseins all are NWO TRUMP is NOT.
Bartertown runs America.
Exactly. When TRUMP tells NK he has a bigger dick he is telling hussein, clintons, soros, CIA and the NWO he has a bigger dick.
And he does have a bigger one than all of them except hillary.
In reply to Who controls NK?… by DeadFred
Oh hogwash. Wake up and realize you have been played like a fiddle. Trump ain't no different than the rest of them. He is just a different style of deep state.
In reply to Exactly. When TRUMP tells NK… by Korprit_Phlunkie
Sometimes I almost feel sorry for the little, soft, inept, fucking commie psycho....but then again he deserves the Gaddafi treatment
Hell, as far as I'm concerned, even Gaddafi didn't deserve the Gaddafi treatment. I mean shit, anally raped with a fucking bayonet, by the angry mob .. and then to REALLY add insult to injury, the laughing hyena you love to hate, laughs on Nat tee vee like satans own spawn, giigling like a school girl for all the gore. Holy shite, we ain't in fucking Kansas any more Toto ..
It won't be funny when the nukes start going off.
https://thebulletin.org/what-would-happen-if-800-kiloton-nuclear-warhea…
The nukes aren't going off. This is all posturing. Remember, one of the key components of keeping the population in line is to keep them constantly afraid. No fucking way does Trump risk NK killing hundreds of thousands in Seoul with a conventional attack on NK, no way does Trump break with 70 years of precedent in starting a nuclear war with a purely regional power, and no way does little Kim give up his cushy life as God of the North Koreans starting nuclear war with the US.
You’re a special kind of stupid, aren’t you? You really think any of these two are running “their” country? You’re being played for a fool by the globalists. Look! A distraction........
Bingo. Winner.
If You're that worried take the time you have enjoying life not whining about it.
Exactly right. I find at times like these, it's best to embrace the fuck. Go all Zen on this shit . I man no one ever solved an F'ing thing worryin about a whole bunch of shit not within their control. I find the older I get, the more ground that covers ...
The way I see it, I woke up today. A bloody miracle. Having cheated the devil his due a time or two, every new day a victory. Hell, I even got a chance to do some actual worthwhile shit today, a bonus ..
Relax, Freda.
It won't be funny when the nukes start going off.
Inner city violence solved.
Put up a parking lot ....
On a different note
Joni Mitchell - Woodstock (Live In-Studio 1970)
"We are stardust, we are golden, we are billion year old carbon."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRjQCvfcXn0
Lord almighty
Hands Opera, Part II
(coming soon to a theater near you.......)
that's not true.
LOL, the image of Calvin pissing on "Lil Kim" would make a great bumper sticker.
He so classy!
Trump Warns Kim: "I've Got A Bigger Nuclear Button Than Yours"
My response: GOD BLESS President TRUMP.
ROFL!!!!! I can't wait to see the hysteria from MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS like MAXINE WATERS, PEOLOSI, SCHIFF, AL GREEN, etc.
Mr. President, you made my day.
By the way, HRC is confirmed to have been diagnosed in 2013 as having subcortical vascular dementia. If you are so moved, you may want to pray for her soul because she most probably is about to meet her maker in the not to distant future.
Can you provide a link?
Link here: http://hampsterdancesong.com/
This might be a better site for your link needs: http://www.dankatie.com/funstuff/horses/
You don't need a link to understand that the Hilda Beast is fucked in the head.
That's right, eating little babies for breakfast is not good for reptilian shapeshifter brains.
Got me all excited about HRC's diagnosis being leaked. Sure enough several sites posted 'wikileaks' credited images of her primary care doctor stating that she has SVD and that it's worsening. However, after searching a bit more, that same document can be found posted to reddit more than a year ago. While that doesn't prove it's fake/forged, it does discredit the claims that it is new and just released by wikileaks.
Oh well...
In reply to Trump Warns Kim: "I've Got A… by GUS100CORRINA
First they came for HRH Feant, and I said nothing....
Yay! Trolling enemies with nukes is so president-y! Yeehaw!
Now, now, don't be jealous of the Big Cheeto himself... You may come away with some orange fairy dust stuck to your lips...
How would you know you looking at it?
