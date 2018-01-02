Trump Warns Kim: "I've Got A Bigger Nuclear Button Than Yours"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/02/2018 - 22:33

Perhaps we should not be shocked any more by the tone of President Trump's tweets but he has kicked off 2018 with bang and his latest shot across North Korea's bow is quite stunning in both its seriousness and its juvenileness.

Apparently responding to what North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year's Day speech - that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea's status as a nuclear-armed nation as a "reality."

President Trump responded by tweeting "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

 

Happy Newclear Year World...

 

shitshitshit bobcatz Jan 2, 2018 11:24 PM

International relations and diplomacy a la trump is surely going to help a lot the decadent and failing Americano empire in the future. 

God the Don is showing off his exceptional abilities in doing nothing to defuse otherwise dramatic tensions. 

Either he wants to justify war at all costs or he's a dangerous idiot. 

Your call. 

Giant Meteor Willfully Nude Jan 3, 2018 12:12 AM

Hell, as far as I'm concerned, even Gaddafi didn't deserve the Gaddafi treatment. I mean shit, anally raped with a fucking bayonet, by the angry mob .. and then to REALLY add insult to injury, the laughing hyena you love to hate, laughs on Nat tee vee like satans own spawn, giigling like a school girl for all the gore. Holy shite, we ain't in fucking Kansas any more Toto ..

LetThemEatRand Perimetr Jan 2, 2018 8:21 PM

The nukes aren't going off.  This is all posturing.  Remember, one of the key components of keeping the population in line is to keep them constantly afraid.  No fucking way does Trump risk NK killing hundreds of thousands in Seoul with a conventional attack on NK, no way does Trump break with 70 years of precedent in starting a nuclear war with a purely regional power, and no way does little Kim give up his cushy life as God of the North Koreans starting nuclear war with the US.

Giant Meteor Bill of Rights Jan 3, 2018 12:17 AM

Exactly right. I find at times like these, it's best to embrace the fuck. Go all Zen on this shit . I man no one ever solved an F'ing thing worryin about a whole bunch of shit not within their control. I find the older I get, the more ground that covers ...

The way I see it, I woke up today. A bloody miracle. Having cheated the devil his due a time or two, every new day a victory. Hell, I even got a chance to do some actual worthwhile shit today, a bonus ..

GUS100CORRINA Dratpmurt Jan 2, 2018 8:32 PM

Trump Warns Kim: "I've Got A Bigger Nuclear Button Than Yours"

My response: GOD BLESS President TRUMP. 

ROFL!!!!! I can't wait to see the hysteria from MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS like MAXINE WATERS, PEOLOSI, SCHIFF, AL GREEN, etc.

Mr. President, you made my day.

By the way, HRC is confirmed to have been diagnosed in 2013 as having subcortical vascular dementia. If you are so moved, you may want to pray for her soul because she most probably is about to meet her maker in the not to distant future.

 

MozartIII morongobill Jan 2, 2018 10:10 PM

You're making my night! Fricking Tool!! You got links! No sausage.

Go do some research next time you fricking lazy interweb crip that can't look for stuff!!!  Did the state give you free money for a long time.... So you think others will do that too with research....

 

Pounding sand is in your future! You have no other.... Pound away!!!

erkme73 GUS100CORRINA Jan 2, 2018 10:47 PM

Got me all excited about HRC's diagnosis being leaked.  Sure enough several sites posted 'wikileaks' credited images of her primary care doctor stating that she has SVD and that it's worsening.  However, after searching a bit more, that same document can be found posted to reddit more than a year ago.  While that doesn't prove it's fake/forged, it does discredit the claims that it is new and just released by wikileaks. 

 

Oh well...