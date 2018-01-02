US Empire Is Running The Same Script With Iran That It Ran With Libya, Syria

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via CaitlinJohnstone.com,
Two weeks ago a memo was leaked from inside the Trump administration showing how Secretary of State and DC neophyte Rex Tillerson was coached on how the US empire uses human rights as a pretense on which to attack and undermine noncompliant governments. Politico reports:
The May 17 memo reads like a crash course for a businessman-turned-diplomat, and its conclusion offers a starkly realist vision: that the U.S. should use human rights as a club against its adversaries, like Iran, China and North Korea, while giving a pass to repressive allies like the Philippines, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
“Allies should be treated differently — and better — than adversaries. Otherwise, we end up with more adversaries, and fewer allies,” argued the memo, written by Tillerson’s influential policy aide, Brian Hook.
With what would be perfect comedic timing if it weren’t so frightening, Iran erupted in protests which have been ongoing for the last four days, and the western empire is suddenly expressing deep, bipartisan concern about the human rights of those protesters.
Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
The Iranian people, especially the young, are protesting for the freedom and future they deserve. I hope their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2017
Secretary Tillerson reiterates the United States' deep respect for the Iranian people. We call on all nations to stand with us in demanding the regime respect their basic human rights. #Iranprotests
— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) December 31, 2017
Watching events in Iran with concern. Vital that citizens should have the right to demonstrate peacefully.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 31, 2017
Exact same script from Kiev, Libya, etc dusted off again. Same words. Particularly cruel when you are preparing to bomb these same citizens to pretend to care about their rights… https://t.co/AWJJ896AIJ
— Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) December 31, 2017
So we all know what this song and dance is code for. Any evil can be justified in the name of “human rights”.
In October we learned from a former Qatari prime minister that there was a massive push from the US and its allies to topple the Syrian government from the very beginning of the protests which began in that country in 2011 as part of the so-called Arab Spring. This revelation came in the same week The Intercept finally released NSA documents confirming that foreign governments were in direct control of the “rebels” who began attacking Syria following those 2011 protests. The fretting over human rights has occurred throughout the entirety of the Syrian war, even as the governments publicly decrying human rights abuses were secretly arming and training terrorist factions to murder, rape and pillage their way across the country.
We’ve seen it over and over again. In Libya, western interventionism was justified under the pretense of defending human rights when the goal was actually regime change. In Ukraine, empire loyalists played cheerleader for the protests in Kiev when the goal was actually regime change. And who could ever forget the poor oppressed people of Iraq who will surely greet the invaders as liberators?
In 2007 retired four-star General Wesley Clark appeared on Democracy Now and said that about ten days after 9/11 he learned that the Pentagon was already making plans for a completely unjustified invasion of Iraq, and that he was shown a memo featuring a plan to “take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.”
So it’s an established fact that the neocons have had Iran in their crosshairs for a good long time.
This is all coming off the back of the nonstop CIA/CNN narrative being advanced that Iran is a top perpetrator of state-sponsored terrorism, which is just plain false. I have a lot of Trump-supporting followers, and I would like to stress to them that the group of intelligence veterans who authored this memo about Iran is the same group who released a memo dismantling the bogus Russiagate narrative; these are good people and you can trust them. I encourage you to read it.
Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
Trump is lying when he says Iran is “the Number One State of Sponsored Terror”. This is the same exact script they run over and over and over again, and people are falling for it again like Charlie Brown and the football. It is nonsensical to believe things asserted by the US intelligence and defense agencies on blind faith at this point, especially when they are clearly working to manufacture support for interventionism in a key strategic location. In a post-Iraq invasion world, nothing but the most intense skepticism of such behavior is acceptable.
Luckily, because a full scale invasion of Iran would be far more costly and deadly than the invasion of Iraq, support for this will need to be manufactured not just in America but within an entire coalition of its allies. This will be extremely difficult to do, but by God they are trying.
Please keep your skepticism cranked up to eleven on this Iran stuff, dear reader, and be very loudly vocal about it. My Trump-supporting readers especially, I implore you to think critically about all this and look closely at the similarities between the anti-Iran agenda and the other interventions I know you oppose. Together we can kill this narrative and spare ourselves another senseless middle eastern bloodbath.
* * *
I'm not giving Trump a pass on this. Why do you insist on mischaracterizing folks at every turn? It's almost as if you want to goad those who voted for Trump to support him no matter what.
In reply to And it's all for Israhell… by bobcatz
whenever the public at large can figure out the intricacies of the few, it is a telling sign that intelligence has dropped down significantly.
This illustrates perfectly how the political purges ushered during the Obamination era have done spectacularly well for the "intelligence" apparatus.
Amerika, you are being run into the ground by a band of obedient (to whom?) fools.
In reply to but you know, all is… by Billy the Poet
liberate the sh-t out of them! netyahoo put out an infomercial supporting it. green light
In reply to whenever the public at… by shitshitshit
But he does make a valid point in that the timing is pretty coincidental -- just as Iran happens, we're suddenly back on Hillary going to jail, an issue which divides Americans and distracts both Teams from Iran.
Not that Trump and company would deliberately create such a diversion. That would be wrong.
In reply to but you know, all is… by Billy the Poet
Who specifically has been distracted? Americans want out of these stupid wars and more talk about Hillary isn't going to change that.
In reply to But he does make a valid… by LetThemEatRand
I know you don't live in a cave. Do you?
In reply to Who specifically has been… by Billy the Poet
I live in a house and I don't know anyone who has been distracted from the Iran story by the Hillary story. If you know of such a case please cite it.
In reply to I know you don't live in a… by LetThemEatRand
Let me ask the average American who still thinks Saddam was responsible for 9/11, who thinks Trump was elected by Putin's hacking, who thinks that Obama was born in Kenya and was installed by Muslims to destroy America, or who thinks that Trump is a KKK grand wizard.
In reply to I live in a house and I don… by Billy the Poet
You can't ask an "average american" anything. Such an individual is a statistical notion.
In reply to Let me ask the average… by LetThemEatRand
Exactly. Those who were not paying attention still don't understand and no one who has been paying attention has become confused. It is possible for those who follow current events to pursue more than one story at a time.
If anything the Iran story has distracted me from the Mueller investigation. I know it's of great importance because it involves extra-constitutional elements running the government behind the scenes but at this point I'm not particularly interested in the personal fate of Donald Trump.
In reply to Let me ask the average… by LetThemEatRand
A fair number here do unconditionally support him. He could never do anything wrong in their eyes. Ever. Same ones who see some ultra-savvy move in his every fumble. The general Amican population ain't real clever.
In reply to but you know, all is… by Billy the Poet
Maybe you're right but it's my impression that far more people here are willing to call a spade a spade. The ones who want more war always want more war and that's not going to change, Trump or no Trump.
In reply to A fair number here do… by dirty fingernails
In reply to Maybe you're right but it's… by Billy the Poet
on the other hand one has to wonder who could go into the office of presidency and not be brought to heal.
Ok so which one of you commenting here who have children or anyone else they care about would go against the banksters if you were bluntly made aware that "your kids are wonderful ........it would be a shame if something were to happen to them"
Now before you say you are more brave than Trump I want you to imagine that favorite grand child being "accidently" run over by a car. These accidents happen quite often it seems.
Seems to me the presidency has been a case of that guy who bought JATO rockets and strapped them onto a Rambler. Just how effective can you through the brakes on with that Rambler?
If we get started breaking down the state today 3 generations in the future things might be better. I would not expect things to get better much faster than that.
In reply to Truth by dirty fingernails
I have a feeling that the US is going to have its ass handed to it militarily in the near future. It will be some obscure affair in which we should have prevailed easily and there will be catastrophic loss of life.
When US military might is doubted at home and abroad the entire edifice will come tumbling down, dollar and all.
Should that happen I'm taking control of my own fate. It's a damned shame when the world only allows you dreams in the form of nightmares but make of it what you will.
In reply to on the other hand one has to… by Moe-Monay
What happens to be the vital USS[rael] interest in trying to regime-change Iran?: Eratz Yisrael via NetanYaHu and his legions of sayanim (including the POS turncoat Trumpenstein in the form of Ivankastein and her husband Jaredathan Pollack).
In reply to but you know, all is… by Billy the Poet
Iran does not have a private central bank. See: Petro Dollar.
Come on now anyone on Zh for more than a week knows about that!
In reply to What happens to be the vital… by JSBach1
But too... you might imagine that a Presidency that has no support from virtually anywhere, including a critical mass of the People and a thoroughly corrupt Congress might have a struggle dealing with the MIC on his own.
Don't make it appear so simple -- that's a farce.
In reply to trump, the MIC's best friend by Bes
Trump was elected to not be a war president. If he pushes for covert or overt war with Iran he will sink below critical support levels.
Here's a new video from James Allsup who is a college Republican, alt-right kind of guy and he gets it. When Trump loses this demographic he's done.
War Pigs: The Truth About the Iran Protests
https://youtu.be/0Vz2jXS6AMk
In reply to But too... you might imagine… by Cabreado
The US regime plots to attack Iran along with the "jewish state", which would result in untold numbers of deaths. At the same time, those "collateral damage" are now of concern when protesting the Iranian government? I'd walk out if it were a movie.
Color revolutions are so hot right now.
Operation AJAX/TPAJAX. Look it up. I recently started a youtube channel and uploaded a video on it today.
It continues to amuse me to no lengths that people fail to realize that the PNAC script, yes, that PNAC, calling for regime change subsequent to some sort of 9-11, er... Pearl Harbor... has still not been refuted, rejected, abandoned or quit. Iraq, Libya, Syria... and Iran and, hey, guess who... North Korea... were alllllll on the list. Yes. It's still 1999. And WHY are we surprised again? The only reason Iran hasn't been taken down yet according to their script, is because they shit the bed. They fucked up their own Iraq plans and got stuck in a quagmire. They were able to spin it into Syria "regime change" by pumping money into Al Qaida and rebranding Al Qaida, but if anyone here is under any illusion that anything has changed since 1999, I've actually just stumbled across an old thumb-drive and low and behold... I found a shitton of bitcoin! It's all yours at massively discounted price of a mere several thousand dollars. Hurry up! I only have one thumb-drive... but it's chock-full of bitcoin....
It backfired bigtime last time they tried it. With Iran? lol Not a chance with the gold those guys have? They could pay off all the spooks on both sides.
Who believes this shit anymore? You know what? What goes on in Iran is NONE OF OUR FUCKING BUSINESS. Yet, you will read this fucking crusty, old bullshit from all the faggot commenters here, even on ZH: "oh, the regime is blah, blah, blah, and I support the Iranian people's blah, blah, blah."
So let me get this straight? We are going to bomb the fuck of Iran to bring them freedom and democracy? Even though we really no longer have any freedom here at home, and democracy here is just a charade. So if the Iranian people are going to get real freedom and democracy from the bombs, maybe we should bomb ourselves too.
Yep they done went feral. They will do just about any stupid shit for money. If it pays well they dont give a shit about anything. Pretty much we are dealing with crackheads.
In reply to Who believes this shit… by HominyTwin
Nicely said, Hominy. The best we can hope for is that Iran's own MIC has been focusing all its efforts on national defence and none on offensive wars abroad. That might - should - give Iran a significant edge over any foreign invaders and fifth-column protesters, when push comes to shove.
In reply to Who believes this shit… by HominyTwin
I'm sorry, but you simply fail to understand the importance of the US helping these poor people in countries that treat women and gays unfairly. It is our moral duty, and fortunately we have strong allies like Saudi Arabia to help us.
In reply to Who believes this shit… by HominyTwin
Bravo.
In reply to Who believes this shit… by HominyTwin
Why do you whine aimlessly... you complain about "we" as if you don't belong to "we."
But I notice there is much "we" to support your aimless whining.
In reply to Who believes this shit… by HominyTwin
One of these days, our toxic meddling in the affairs of sovereign countries is going to backfire, big time. It's LONG overdue. It's it's going to be very UGLY, and well deserved.
Moonofalabama.org is doing a great job of covering this foreign aggression against Iran. Something like 500 cars were just burned in Paris overnight and not a big story. But 20 guys light a trash can on fire in front of an office in Iran and it's front page news. Images of a mass pro-government rally in Tehran, a mass anti-government rally in Argentina and a mass anti-government rally in Bahrain were all relabled and pushed by MSM as anti-government rallies in Iran.
Check out Moonofalabama.org
Great truthy site.
Idiots going to repeat the same actions, again and again, expecting the different results...
I keep trying to figure out why people we elect keep doing stuff like this. I understand most are unfeeling, malignant sociopaths, who would kill their mothers for a dollar, and it's hard for regular people to comprehend that. But this seems to go far beyond that. Is it because their lives, and those of their families, are being threatened?
The neocons and USSA is far and away the number one practitioner of terrorism, and supporter of terrorism and terrorists.
Is it? Usually there are armed troublemakers and professionally printed signs. And the MSM sells it big with the goal of fomenting civil war amongst the people. This one seems more like the ME powers at work against the globalist aims.
From the looks of it, Iran and North Korea don't have central banks tied in. I mean, what else do you have to think about? In both cases direct US interaction, MI6 and Moussad have pissed off some folks. If I come to your house and fuck your shit up are you telling me I don't have the right to self determine? I don't have the right to land? I don't have the right to be vigilant? I have to do whaever you tell me?
Oh, but look at Africa. Well, let's look at Africa. It's a shit hole. South Africa has the green light to genocide whites off the land if it pleases, not to mention it's a filthy shit hole full of murdering niggers. Lybia is in Africa. It was the most successful enlightened dictatorship of all the continent. "Human Rights" is selective. Yellow zipperhead Nips in ww2 weren't humans. Gooks weren't humans. And what's up with Zimbabwe? Africa is a fucking mining town to the Chinese, the DeBeers, the Game Hunters, and it's a fucking dump. At least if you change a name of a country in Africa no one gives a fuck. But you can't do that with European states.
Not sure how accurate this info is, since I heard it on NPR today, but 1%... 1% of the US population is active military or veteran. Back in the day in the early 70's, it was 8 or 9%. Now how much of that is contracting outside? Like how many military jobs were never created to have a Taco Bell in Baghdad? Ain't no MOS. When the military quits making welders, mechanics, accountants, linguists, cooks, carpeners, engineers it hires halliburton. It outsources to Pepsi co to bring in a Pizza Hut on base to feed stupid fucks so they can get an rpg up their ass. Happened to my dad's librarian co-worker. He went out and got blown the fuck up by an rpg. 25. No one gives a shit. But his mom sure does. I'm sure he has a problem with it.
For some reason it's fine to go into sovereign nations and fuck them up. But while the world turns two nations that still exists are getting help from whom? Let's just say that for over a century America has been following orders to create mediocrity, hell, death, starvation, assassination, economies, democracies, lies, nuclear devastation, depleted uranium devastation, governments, and nations. Meanwhile it's all done under your nose as a sovereign American citizen because the lies are so thick you wouldn't believe what the New Atlantis is all about. You don't have rights. You aren't human to your own government. You're an all caps legal fiction entity that is dead and salvaged.
Even Arjuna fled the 16,000 strong harem of Krishna because of robbers with bamboo. There is a reason why DC is a city state. Full of fags and pimps. That's to choke you out and fuck up the rest of the natural world.
God Bless.