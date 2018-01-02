This Is What Dennis Gartman Thinks Is The Dumbest Thing He Said In 2017

Dennis Gartman has a habit of saying many things over the course of a year, most of it entertaining. Likewise, he has a habit of making numerous predictions, most of it - as we have documented every week for the past 5 or so years - dead wrong.
What about combining the two, to result with Gartman's most hilarious forecasts. Well, there's that too, and as Gartman conveniently writes himself in today's issue of the Gartman Letter, the first of 2018, here is what the "world-renowned commodities expert" himself thinks was his dumbest comment of 2017:
What was our truly dumbest comment of 2017? There is no question: it was, and is and shall be going into the New Year our statements regarding Bitcoin. We thought it was a bubble at $5,000. We thought it was a Bubble at $10,000 and at $15,000 and at $20,000. We thought it would crash and burn long ago and clearly we were wrong...thus far.
So admitting that his bitcoin forecasts are, well, dumb, did Gartman learn his lesson? Apparently not, as this is what he says next.
BitCoin will crash; it is a Bubble and the public shall be hurt when it does. We are certain that it will see $5000 again before it sees $20,000, but shall we be short and shall we put money where our forecasting mouth is? No we shall not, for as Sir Isaac Newton noted after he had lost his fortune speculating in the shares of the South Sea Island Company during that stock’s parabolic rise and historic plunge, he could forecast with precision the movement of the heavenly bodies but he had no idea of the speculative thoughts of men caught up upon a speculative frenzy. Nor, obviously, can we. Nor shall we... or should we even... try.
And with that, we begin our search for the dumbest thing Gartman will say in 2018. One thing is obvious: there will be many candidates.
So... does this mean he was right?
One needs to be extremely un-smart, to achieve a string of ever dumber forecasts year after year. It's an accomplishment of sorts and only very few will ever be able to do that. So have some respect for the guy. LOL
It takes great skill to be wrong ALL the time. Random guessing would result in an approximate 50% success rate.
That's how psychologists can tell when a criminal who pleads NGI is malingering: truly crazy people don't answer EVERY question incorrectly...
Fuck me. McAfee may yet keep his dick.
McAfee will NOT keep it...he will eat it. It will most likely turn into a penis cake eating spectacle or an animated version, because he is full of $hit.
The dumbest thing Gartman said in 2017?
EVERYTHING!
"One needs to be extremely un-smart, to achieve a string of ever dumber forecasts year after year."
The man is a nearly perfect reverse indicator. Bet with him at your peril.
What the dumbest ting Crooked Hillary said?
Comey?
Shelia Jackson lee?
Yes. Prophetically.
The man is some sort of nexus of anti-information.
In reply to So... does this mean he was… by The_Juggernaut
Gartman-jackass, fuck imbecile
Paradoxically, to buy bitcoin is to short Gartman.
These stiffs are always right, until they're wrong. The excuses are most entertaining, though.
Opinions are worthless without having a vested interest in the outcome. If he put some money behind his opinions, maybe, he would have some credibility. Eventually, he may actually learn from his stupid opinions and be right once in awhile.
I would totally pay this guy to manage my money. He would tell me what he planned to do and I would tell him to do the opposite. Guaranteed profit 100% of the time!
It's a very long list to work through to find the absolute dumbest comment.
Gartman has said a lot of dumb things in his life. So it's hard to pick from
It would take far more effort to find something "smart" that he has said....Ever!
What about when he said oil will never go over $40 again in his lifetime???
Was that before or after he took a long position? LOL
Look out belowwwwwww ...
is gartman a trumpkin? if yes, lock him up too...
Has anyone told Dennis there is a new law on the books for 2018 in which every instance of the use "shall" is punishable by a $1,000 fine per instance (doubled in the case of its use in a deliberately pretentious fashion).
Add a penalty for every glib self-reference in the plural. "We" are not amused.
I was wondering what was going on, been a long time since I saw a Gartman post on ZH.
Well, he was bitching and moaning on TeeVee that ZH should give him a break. He got one. Hope he enjoyed it.
Everything is a bubble when your financial manager (FED) works the system
Is he long on glue? Appears to me he's on some commodity himself. So, yes... Bitcoin is a bubble and it will crash and despite it didn't, like I predicted, it's still a bubble and will crash. And now I shall err back to the glue and make it disappear.
Even broken (analog) clocks are accurate twice a day, and I agree with Gartman's latest comments regarding bitcoin. I don't trust it, but I'm not going to bet against it either. I'm bullish on tangible assets.
Whoa, Kemo sabe.
"Prediction", isn't prediction when it is already a geologic time certainty. Newton was not predicting the heavens activities, which do the same observable thing every night. That's simply keen perception of the obvious.
If I observe that CNN is an anti-Trump, pro-hillary fake news outlet, red-faced furious at their loss of the election in 2018, it is not a prediction to say that they will continue to act as if they won it, lie, cheat and steal to make themselves look serious and relevant. That's perception of the obvious.
It is not a prediction to say that once a liar lies, that they will continue to lie. And lie. And lie. And lie.
"BitCoin will crash; it is a Bubble and the public shall be hurt when it does. We are CERTAIN that it will see $5000 again before it sees $20,000, but shall we be short and shall we put money where our forecasting mouth is? NO WE SHALL NOT....." Dennis Gartman.
That is the FUNNIEST thing I've seen since Mosley's last bitcoin proclamation!!!
You cannot make this shit up!
He writes like a 18th century carriage mechanic...
Who doesn't bet on a certainty? Gartman apparently
Gartman is a tool, but a move from nearly $20,000 to about $12,000 qualifies as a crash in my book. Bitcoin seems to face some real headwinds.
What's the title of your book?
That is not a crash, that is just a mild correction in Bitcoin terms. It will bounce back in no time, what used to take years and then months now only takes weeks to regain.
Well Reverse-Trade Man has spoken. Time to buy more BTC.
The only thing dumber than a Fartman quote are the people in the media who report it. F**k this guy!
No, he is one of the most reliable contra-indicators around. Reporting on his calls is a valuable service. You just have to remember he is wrong 70% of the time and bet against him.
THANK YOU !!! THANK YOU FARTMAN !!!
STFU Gartman!
"Earth is a ball" LOL! dumbest thing said, BUT TRUE! gartman your a fart poof you stink!
Lay off of Gartman--I make a fortune doing the opposite of what he says
How does this stupid slug even have a job?