This Is What Dennis Gartman Thinks Is The Dumbest Thing He Said In 2017

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/02/2018 - 09:29

Dennis Gartman has a habit of saying many things over the course of a year, most of it entertaining. Likewise, he has a habit of making numerous predictions, most of it - as we have documented every week for the past 5 or so years - dead wrong.

What about combining the two, to result with Gartman's most hilarious forecasts. Well, there's that too, and as Gartman conveniently writes himself in today's issue of the Gartman Letter, the first of 2018, here is what the "world-renowned commodities expert" himself thinks was his dumbest comment of 2017:

What was our truly dumbest comment of 2017? There is no question: it was, and is and shall be going into the New Year our statements regarding Bitcoin. We thought it was a bubble at $5,000. We thought it was a Bubble at $10,000 and at $15,000 and at $20,000. We thought it would crash and burn long ago and clearly we were wrong...thus far.

So admitting that his bitcoin forecasts are, well, dumb, did Gartman learn his lesson? Apparently not, as this is what he says next.

BitCoin will crash; it is a Bubble and the public shall be hurt when it does. We are certain that it will see $5000 again before it sees $20,000, but shall we be short and shall we put money where our forecasting mouth is? No we shall not, for as Sir Isaac Newton noted after he had lost his fortune speculating in the shares of the South Sea Island Company during that stock’s parabolic rise and historic plunge, he could forecast with precision the movement of the heavenly bodies but he had no idea of the speculative thoughts of men caught up upon a speculative frenzy. Nor, obviously, can we. Nor shall we... or should we even... try.

And with that, we begin our search for the dumbest thing Gartman will say in 2018. One thing is obvious: there will be many candidates.

Comments

Pool Shark fx Jan 2, 2018 9:53 AM

It takes great skill to be wrong ALL the time. Random guessing would result in an approximate 50% success rate.

That's how psychologists can tell when a criminal who pleads NGI is malingering: truly crazy people don't answer EVERY question incorrectly...

Tim Knight fro… Jan 2, 2018 9:42 AM

Has anyone told Dennis there is a new law on the books for 2018 in which every instance of the use "shall" is punishable by a $1,000 fine per instance (doubled in the case of its use in a deliberately pretentious fashion).

Vageling Jan 2, 2018 9:45 AM

Is he long on glue? Appears to me he's on some commodity himself. So, yes... Bitcoin is a bubble and it will crash and despite it didn't, like I predicted, it's still a bubble and will crash. And now I shall err back to the glue and make it disappear.

fishwharf Jan 2, 2018 9:48 AM

Even broken (analog) clocks are accurate twice a day, and I agree with Gartman's latest comments regarding bitcoin.  I don't trust it, but I'm not going to bet against it either.  I'm bullish on tangible assets.

Honest Sam Jan 2, 2018 10:08 AM

Whoa, Kemo sabe.

"Prediction", isn't prediction when it is already a geologic time certainty. Newton was not predicting the heavens activities, which do the same observable thing every night. That's simply keen perception of the obvious.

If I observe that CNN is an anti-Trump, pro-hillary fake news outlet, red-faced furious at their loss of the election in 2018, it is not a prediction to say that they will continue to act as if they won it, lie, cheat and steal to make themselves look serious and relevant. That's perception of the obvious. 

It is not a prediction to say that once a liar lies, that they will continue to lie. And lie. And lie. And lie.  

Spaced Out Jan 2, 2018 10:09 AM

"BitCoin will crash; it is a Bubble and the public shall be hurt when it does. We are CERTAIN that it will see $5000 again before it sees $20,000, but shall we be short and shall we put money where our forecasting mouth is? NO WE SHALL NOT....." Dennis Gartman.

That is the FUNNIEST thing I've seen since Mosley's last bitcoin proclamation!!!

You cannot make this shit up!

OldTrooper Jan 2, 2018 10:12 AM

Gartman is a tool, but a move from nearly $20,000 to about $12,000 qualifies as a crash in my book.  Bitcoin seems to face some real headwinds.

ffed Jan 2, 2018 11:34 AM

