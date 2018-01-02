This Is What Dennis Gartman Thinks Is The Dumbest Thing He Said In 2017

Dennis Gartman has a habit of saying many things over the course of a year, most of it entertaining. Likewise, he has a habit of making numerous predictions, most of it - as we have documented every week for the past 5 or so years - dead wrong.

What about combining the two, to result with Gartman's most hilarious forecasts. Well, there's that too, and as Gartman conveniently writes himself in today's issue of the Gartman Letter, the first of 2018, here is what the "world-renowned commodities expert" himself thinks was his dumbest comment of 2017:

What was our truly dumbest comment of 2017? There is no question: it was, and is and shall be going into the New Year our statements regarding Bitcoin. We thought it was a bubble at $5,000. We thought it was a Bubble at $10,000 and at $15,000 and at $20,000. We thought it would crash and burn long ago and clearly we were wrong...thus far.

So admitting that his bitcoin forecasts are, well, dumb, did Gartman learn his lesson? Apparently not, as this is what he says next.

BitCoin will crash; it is a Bubble and the public shall be hurt when it does. We are certain that it will see $5000 again before it sees $20,000, but shall we be short and shall we put money where our forecasting mouth is? No we shall not, for as Sir Isaac Newton noted after he had lost his fortune speculating in the shares of the South Sea Island Company during that stock’s parabolic rise and historic plunge, he could forecast with precision the movement of the heavenly bodies but he had no idea of the speculative thoughts of men caught up upon a speculative frenzy. Nor, obviously, can we. Nor shall we... or should we even... try.

And with that, we begin our search for the dumbest thing Gartman will say in 2018. One thing is obvious: there will be many candidates.