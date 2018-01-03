Allergan Fires 1,000 In Hopes Of Halting Stock Slide

Not too long ago, Allergan was one of the best performing stocks largely thanks to the rollup nature of its Carl Icahn-sponsored core "roll-up" vehicle of Forrest Labs/Actavis, and led by mercenary activist CEO Brent Saunders, at least until its ill-fated 2015 merger with Pfizer was unceremoniously blocked by the Obama administration in April 2016, when the pharmaceutical company suffered a breach in its upward trajectory and has since suffered a steep decline in the past two years. In fact, in 2017 AGN stock was one of the worst performers in the S&P.

And so, with rumors of disgruntled activists swirling (which is ironic as current CEO Saunders is an activist puppet himself), Allergan had no choice but to do something, and moments ago the pharmaceutical company said it plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs and eliminate an additional 400 currently open positions, as it works to cut costs in the face of new competition for its second most important drug, dry-eye treatment Restasis.

The cuts would predominantly come from parts of the business that are facing new competition, the drugmaker said in a filing.

As Bloomberg notes, in November, Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said the company was preparing as though a generic version of Restasis, a dry-eye drug, would launch in the beginning of 2018. Allergan had attempted to shield Restasis from one type of patent challenge with an unconventional deal with a Native American tribe but a judge later ruled the patents were invalid on scientific grounds.

And now, with all other hail mary's having failed, the company hopes to halt the stock slide using the oldest-trick in the book: by firing 6% of its roughly 16,700 workers. If that fails to boost the stock, it may be time for Carl Icahn to find Brent Saunders a new job...

Full statement from Allergan below: