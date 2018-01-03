Bannon Goes Nuclear: Calls Don Jr. Meeting In Trump Tower "Treasonous"

The ongoing feud between Steve Bannon and various members of Trump's inner circle, including family members Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., is hardly a secret (we wrote about it here: Steve Bannon In "Self-Imposed Exile" After Disputes With Trump's Inner Circle). But, if The Guardian's reporting on excerpts from an explosive new book penned by Michael Wolff are even directionally accurate, then Bannon has just taken his White House feud to a whole new level.
According to The Guardian, which apparently got its hands on a copy of "Fire and Fury" ahead of its expected release next week, Bannon unloads on Don Jr. and Kushner saying that their meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York was "treasonous" and/or "unpatriotic" and the FBI should have been called immediately.
Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has described the Trump Tower meeting between the president’s son and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”, according to an explosive new book seen by the Guardian.
The meeting was revealed by the New York Times in July last year, prompting Trump Jr to say no consequential material was produced. Soon after, Wolff writes, Bannon remarked mockingly: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.
“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”
Bannon went on, Wolff writes, to say that if any such meeting had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people”. Any information, he said, could then be “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”.
Bannon goes on to say that Trump's repeated messaging that the Mueller probe will come to a quick end are nothing more than wishful thinking and that money laundering investigations will ultimately ensnare not only Paul Manafort but Don Jr. and Jared Kushner as well.
Bannon has criticised Trump’s decision to fire Comey. In Wolff’s book, obtained by the Guardian ahead of publication from a bookseller in New England, he suggests White House hopes for a quick end to the Mueller investigation are gravely misplaced.
“You realise where this is going,” he is quoted as saying. “This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”
Last month it was reported that federal prosecutors had subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank, the German financial institution that has lent hundreds of millions of dollars to the Kushner property empire. Bannon continues: “It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner shit. The Kushner shit is greasy. They’re going to go right through that. They’re going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.”
Scorning apparent White House insouciance, Bannon reaches for a hurricane metaphor: “They’re sitting on a beach trying to stop a Category Five.”
Trump is not spared in the new book either. According to The Guardian, Wolff writes that Thomas Barrack Jr, the billionaire founder of Colony Capital who counts himself as one of Trump's earliest supporters, allegedly told a friend: "He’s not only crazy, he’s stupid."
All of which should make for some very entertaining Trump tweets once the book drops next week.
Meanwhile, even Drudge couldn't avoid getting dragged into the fray and on Wednesday morning tweeted: "No wonder schizophrenic Steve Bannon has been walking around with a small army of bodyguards..."
No wonder schizophrenic Steve Bannon has been walking around with a small army of bodyguards...— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 3, 2018
Comments
This guy is batshit.
How does Drudge always know? Thought it was weird when Drudge turned on Bannon. Seems to make sense now.
In reply to This guy is batshit. by navy62802
Thank God that Uncle Steve is not a jogger.
he might go out for a late night run and die mysteriously of a heart attack in the prime of his life.
and the coroner might die too.
Maybe he drives a Mercedes...those are safe, right?
In reply to How does Drudge always know? by Ramesees
Wrong team. The Democrats are the ones that execute for turning on them. Seth Rich.
In reply to Thank God that Uncle Steve… by Killtruck
Its all About getting Richer ...
He's Playing for himself, #ONE, End of Story...
In reply to Wrong team. The Democrats… by Ramesees
Must be another book deal in the works...
In reply to "" Meanwhile, Trump is not… by BaBaBouy
Just buy and read my book!!!!
In reply to Must be another book deal in… by Gap Admirer
Told you guys he's a fucktard. I'm sure he's for Iranian color revolution big time too!
In reply to Just buy and read my book!!!! by Gap Admirer
Bottom Line: Trump SOLD OUT the presidency. http://bit.ly/2fhGqif
In reply to Told you guys he's a… by ne-tiger
"Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”
Does this sound like something Bannon would say? Calling bullshit
In reply to Bottom Line: Trump SOLD OUT… by bobcatz
NO WAY Bannon said that....... this is more fake news.
In reply to "Breitbart or something like… by overbet
Bannon is just trying to sell his book and he is such a POS that he has no regard for who he slanders. I'm surprised that any media outlet still prints stories about this guy.
In reply to Bottom Line: Trump SOLD OUT… by bobcatz
Read first... not his book
In reply to Bannon is just trying to… by IH8OBAMA
Jump to conclusions much? Idiot, he did not write the book.
Stupid people like yourself is why there is so much fake news.
In reply to Bannon is just trying to… by IH8OBAMA
Your gay spam site is only 1/2 right. The Israelites are all around you. We are the white Europeans and Americans.
Your subversion is noted.
In reply to Bottom Line: Trump SOLD OUT… by bobcatz
I have no loyalty to Trump.
Any scumbag who calls themself a "Republican" or a "Democrat" simply needs to go to the zoo and get fucked by an orangutang.
In reply to Told you guys he's a… by ne-tiger
I think I'll pass on that.
Did you have a good time when you were there?
Did you call him your name?
In reply to I have no loyalty to Trump… by bluez
Mr Obama is that you under Moochelle?
In reply to I have no loyalty to Trump… by bluez
"Fire and Fury" Bannon, out in a couple of weeks.
Something must soon give and it will shake the markets and make the media rich.
In reply to Just buy and read my book!!!! by Gap Admirer
Once a Jesuit, always a Jesuit. Trump is surrounded by these suicide bombers.
In reply to "Fire and Fury" Bannon, out… by two hoots
So, let's see, meeting "with Russians". Apparently "Russian officials". And "no lawyers". Right.
Not seeing any Russian Officials in the attendance list, actually. Plenty of lobbyist pros and friends of industrialists, though. Akhmetshin is a *naturalised American* lobbyist. The translator Samochornov is an *American citizen* who has worked for the *US State department*, and most likely is a Bernie fan. Oh, and Kaveladze (another naturalised American) is a *Georgian* surname. And as we all know Veselnitskaya is a lawyer who works for Prevezon Holdings/Katsyv, and is lobbying against commercial sanctions which affect her client.
"Attending the Trump Tower meeting was Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. British music publicist Rob Goldstone, Veselnitskaya, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, translator Anatoli Samochornov and Ike Kaveladze, who works for the Russian oligarch who initiated the meeting, were also there."
In reply to Must be another book deal in… by Gap Admirer
"The meeting had been proposed by Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov and his father, Moscow-based oligarch Aras Agalarov - Kaveladze's employer."
However, (the Georgian origin) Kaveladze present at the meeting is also a US citizen.
Manafort was born in Connecticut, and Rob Goldstone the music industry guy is clearly no Boris or Natasha.
So the only Russian present, Veselnitskaya, was in fact a lawyer employed by an industrialist. She was absolutely open about what she wanted and the reasons why, and was rejected out of hand by Trump!
The proposer of the meeting (not present) Aris Agaralov is an ethnic Armenian property developer, born in the Armenian SSR.
Where are the Russian officials? Hiding behind the drapes?
In reply to So, let's see, meeting "with… by land_of_the_few
Look Look! Collusion! over there and here and maybe here! Run for the hills Russians everywhere!
Meanwhile Seth Rich and Vince Foster and 80 plus over other folks are crying out from the grave
http://lasvegas.cbslocal.com/2016/08/10/the-list-of-clinton-associates-…
while Hitlery walks free.
In reply to So, let's see, meeting "with… by land_of_the_few
Bannon reveals himself as a retard if he actually says this in his book. By taking the meeting, they keep their options open. If there is an ACTUAL CRIME, then they can report it to the FBI while also knowing about what they had to say, which helps them tremendously. Just handing it over to them without hearing about it first means the political hacks there could have covered it all up if there was something to it.
This is very basic game theory. You would literally have to be a retard or a rube not to take that meeting.
In reply to "" Meanwhile, Trump is not… by BaBaBouy
Can’t wait to see the Bannon lovers here when he says the truth………………..but it doesn’t go with their agenda.
In reply to Bannon reveals himself as a… by tmosley
Troll, what agenda is that?
In reply to Can’t wait to see the Bannon… by Escrava Isaura
Brazil-guy is a troll, but sometimes he's right. And on this topic, he's more right than most of the nutclappers on this limited hangout.
Does it strike any of you as odd that The Guardian not only has an advance copy, but it publicizing it? Perhaps you'll argue that's standard procedure for mainstream books; I would argue that is exactly the point.
Or how about Matt "ZOG" Drudge weighing in with ad hominem?
Can any of you recognize how you're being manipulated?
In reply to Troll, what agenda is that? by bigkahuna
they're great connecting HillBillary dots but when it comes to actual guilty pleas, taking money from Russians as a U.S. General
and keeping it secret, $100 million loans (DB), Campaign Chief offering "inside" info to Russian oligarchs, assisting
Sanctions removal contra USA/Euro Policy they go blind.
In reply to Brazil-guy is a troll, but… by house biscuit
Escava is the biggest fucktard on this board- give your 5 MONTHS of existence here, you may not have noticed-
Or- more likely- you're Escava's mom.......
In reply to Brazil-guy is a troll, but… by house biscuit
I upvoted you although I wont acknowledge that the truth is full out yet.
Most plausible scenario to me is that Bannon is just extremely bitter that he got played by the Ziocons...... but time will tell.
If the quote is indeed from Bannon then something will shortly come out about Bannon to bury him (figuratively not literally, they arent that stupid, I dont think)
In reply to Brazil-guy is a troll, but… by house biscuit
Not that I care for Kushner or Trump’s kid but he didn’t tell the truth at all. This is nothing but rank propaganda about the Russians again.
Fact is, this well known and previously disclosed meeting was a setup and ended up as a nothing burger.
In reply to Can’t wait to see the Bannon… by Escrava Isaura
I think this is clearly red meat for the MSM to fall for. Let's see if I'm wrong.
In reply to Not that I care for Kushner… by Bay of Pigs
Fact is, this well known and previously disclosed meeting………………
C’mon, well known?
How would you know?
Anyway, if there’s nothing there, Trump has nothing to worry, right?
As the say goes, money is like mud, the more you surround yourself around it, the dirtier you become.
So, let’s find out. It’s the America way.
In reply to Not that I care for Kushner… by Bay of Pigs
Yes. The Tylers and other media outlets wrote about this meeting months ago and Trump Jr. released his emails about it to the press. Nothing happened.
Are you trolling, stupid or just uninformed?
In reply to Fact is, this well known and… by Escrava Isaura
So, this might help you:
Bannon: “Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York……….The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.
First: How you meet a foreign government without being in office? Without diplomats.
Second: How you meet a foreign lawyer without a lawyer? You can’t get a divorce without both parties having a lawyer when you talk money and business.
In reply to Yes. The Tylers and Other… by Bay of Pigs
Your reasoning defies the normal bounds of stupidity.
Go back to washing urinals in Brazil- you and your multiple profiles on this board keep trying to make a point, but you reek of desperation, dude;
It's just sad now, Beaner..........
In reply to So, this might help you:… by Escrava Isaura
I wanted to give you the benefit of the doubt but you really are that stupid....
In reply to So, this might help you:… by Escrava Isaura
You sound just like the shit-for-brains Dems. It wasn't a foreign govt. It was a lobbyist.
You think every Russian is a foreign agent?
In reply to So, this might help you:… by Escrava Isaura
Hey Escrasshat, perhaps you've heard that we have elections for the presidency here, and when someone new gets elected, there's whats called a transition period where the new administration takes the reins?
In reply to So, this might help you:… by Escrava Isaura
Maybe, but why no lawyers? No one likes lawyers, until they need one.
In reply to Bannon reveals himself as a… by tmosley
Sort of like Cops.
In reply to Maybe, but why no lawyers? … by 11b40
Never needed cops, can’t think of a situation I’d be in, where I’d rather they dealt with it than me? ;-)
In reply to Sort of like Cops. by Ajax-1
Why not some roofers?
Or maybe a few plumbers?
In reply to Maybe, but why no lawyers? … by 11b40
Property developer for his first 50 years in the workforce. I think he knows a little bit about when he needs a lawyer.
In reply to Maybe, but why no lawyers? … by 11b40
Does anyone read the story anymore?
He was "quoted" in a an unreleased book so we don't know if it's even an accurate quote...
In reply to Bannon reveals himself as a… by tmosley
He is already rich.
Maybe he is just a patriot. Maybe not. Maybe just another ego maniac, but he has a strong personal belief system, and seems to be working hard to move the country in the direction he believes in. He is a lot like Trump in that Honey Badger attitude that just charges ahead down the selected path.
In reply to "" Meanwhile, Trump is not… by BaBaBouy
Bannon like Trump?
You should stop writing.
Bannon has an ideology.
Trump is an opportunist.
Huge difference.
In reply to He is already rich… by 11b40
There’s one major difference I can think of off the top of my head: Trump was elected President, Bannon was not.
In reply to He is already rich… by 11b40
next question was would Trump have gotten elected without Bannon.... I doubt it.
In reply to There’s one major difference… by Arctic Frost
Robert Mercer and Cambridge Analytica had a lot to do with it. Same with Brexit - lots of sock puppet social media accounts carefully targetting, that suddenly vanished after the vote. Bannon is bright too, no doubt about it.
To be fair the Dems tried too with their young Indian guy from Google with his ADA-based campaign planning software system. It failed horribly, though.
Some effect to do with this? ;)
ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest
Highest Rank Of Countries In Last Final (2017)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ACM_International_Collegiate_Programming_…
In reply to next question was would… by gatorengineer