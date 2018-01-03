Bannon Goes Nuclear: Calls Don Jr. Meeting In Trump Tower "Treasonous"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/03/2018 - 10:15

The ongoing feud between Steve Bannon and various members of Trump's inner circle, including family members Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr., is hardly a secret (we wrote about it here: Steve Bannon In "Self-Imposed Exile" After Disputes With Trump's Inner Circle).  But, if The Guardian's reporting on excerpts from an explosive new book penned by Michael Wolff are even directionally accurate, then Bannon has just taken his White House feud to a whole new level.

According to The Guardian, which apparently got its hands on a copy of "Fire and Fury" ahead of its expected release next week, Bannon unloads on Don Jr. and Kushner saying that their meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York was "treasonous" and/or "unpatriotic" and the FBI should have been called immediately.

Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has described the Trump Tower meeting between the president’s son and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”, according to an explosive new book seen by the Guardian.

The meeting was revealed by the New York Times in July last year, prompting Trump Jr to say no consequential material was produced. Soon after, Wolff writes, Bannon remarked mockingly: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Bannon went on, Wolff writes, to say that if any such meeting had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people”. Any information, he said, could then be “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”.

Steve Bannon

Bannon goes on to say that Trump's repeated messaging that the Mueller probe will come to a quick end are nothing more than wishful thinking and that money laundering investigations will ultimately ensnare not only Paul Manafort but Don Jr. and Jared Kushner as well. 

Bannon has criticised Trump’s decision to fire Comey. In Wolff’s book, obtained by the Guardian ahead of publication from a bookseller in New England, he suggests White House hopes for a quick end to the Mueller investigation are gravely misplaced.

“You realise where this is going,” he is quoted as saying. “This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”

Last month it was reported that federal prosecutors had subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank, the German financial institution that has lent hundreds of millions of dollars to the Kushner property empire. Bannon continues: “It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner shit. The Kushner shit is greasy. They’re going to go right through that. They’re going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.”

Scorning apparent White House insouciance, Bannon reaches for a hurricane metaphor: “They’re sitting on a beach trying to stop a Category Five.”

Trump is not spared in the new book either. According to The Guardian, Wolff writes that Thomas Barrack Jr, the billionaire founder of Colony Capital who counts himself as one of Trump's earliest supporters, allegedly told a friend: "He’s not only crazy, he’s stupid."

All of which should make for some very entertaining Trump tweets once the book drops next week.

Meanwhile, even Drudge couldn't avoid getting dragged into the fray and on Wednesday morning tweeted: "No wonder schizophrenic Steve Bannon has been walking around with a small army of bodyguards..."

land_of_the_few Gap Admirer Jan 3, 2018 11:04 AM

So, let's see, meeting "with Russians". Apparently "Russian officials". And "no lawyers". Right.

Not seeing any Russian Officials in the attendance list, actually. Plenty of lobbyist pros and friends of industrialists, though. Akhmetshin is a *naturalised American* lobbyist. The translator Samochornov is an *American citizen* who has worked for the *US State department*, and most likely is a Bernie fan. Oh, and Kaveladze (another naturalised American) is a *Georgian* surname. And as we all know Veselnitskaya is a lawyer who works for Prevezon Holdings/Katsyv, and is lobbying against commercial sanctions which affect her client.

"Attending the Trump Tower meeting was Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. British music publicist Rob Goldstone, Veselnitskaya, Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, translator Anatoli Samochornov and Ike Kaveladze, who works for the Russian oligarch who initiated the meeting, were also there."

 

land_of_the_few land_of_the_few Jan 3, 2018 11:18 AM

  "The meeting had been proposed by Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov and his father, Moscow-based oligarch Aras Agalarov - Kaveladze's employer."

However, (the Georgian origin) Kaveladze present at the meeting is also a US citizen.

Manafort was born in Connecticut, and Rob Goldstone the music industry guy is clearly no Boris or Natasha.

So the only Russian present, Veselnitskaya, was in fact a lawyer employed by an industrialist. She was absolutely open about what she wanted and the reasons why, and was rejected out of hand by Trump!

The proposer of the meeting (not present) Aris Agaralov is an ethnic Armenian property developer, born in the Armenian SSR.

Where are the Russian officials? Hiding behind the drapes?

 

tmosley BaBaBouy Jan 3, 2018 10:32 AM

Bannon reveals himself as a retard if he actually says this in his book. By taking the meeting, they keep their options open. If there is an ACTUAL CRIME, then they can report it to the FBI while also knowing about what they had to say, which helps them tremendously. Just handing it over to them without hearing about it first means the political hacks there could have covered it all up if there was something to it.

This is very basic game theory. You would literally have to be a retard or a rube not to take that meeting.

house biscuit bigkahuna Jan 3, 2018 11:08 AM

Brazil-guy is a troll, but sometimes he's right. And on this topic,  he's more right than most of the nutclappers on this limited hangout.

Does it strike any of you as odd that The Guardian not only has an advance copy, but it publicizing it? Perhaps you'll argue that's standard procedure for mainstream books; I would argue that is exactly the point.

Or how about Matt "ZOG" Drudge weighing in with ad hominem?

Can any of you recognize how you're being manipulated?

gatorengineer house biscuit Jan 3, 2018 12:06 PM

I upvoted you although I wont acknowledge that the truth is full out yet.

Most plausible scenario to me is that Bannon is just extremely bitter that he got played by the Ziocons...... but time will tell.

If the quote is indeed from Bannon then something will shortly come out about Bannon to bury him (figuratively not literally, they arent that stupid, I dont think) 

Escrava Isaura Bay of Pigs Jan 3, 2018 10:59 AM

Fact is, this well known and previously disclosed meeting……………… 

C’mon, well known?

How would you know?

Anyway, if there’s nothing there, Trump has nothing to worry, right?

As the say goes, money is like mud, the more you surround yourself around it, the dirtier you become.

So, let’s find out. It’s the America way.

 

Escrava Isaura Bay of Pigs Jan 3, 2018 11:44 AM

So, this might help you:

Bannon: “Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York……….The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.

First: How you meet a foreign government without being in office? Without diplomats.

Second: How you meet a foreign lawyer without a lawyer? You can’t get a divorce without both parties having a lawyer when you talk money and business.  

 

11b40 BaBaBouy Jan 3, 2018 10:40 AM

He is already rich.

Maybe he is just a patriot.  Maybe not.  Maybe just another ego maniac, but he has a strong personal belief system, and seems to be working hard to move the country in the direction he believes in.  He is a lot like Trump in that Honey Badger attitude that just charges ahead down the selected path.

land_of_the_few gatorengineer Jan 3, 2018 12:54 PM

Robert Mercer and Cambridge Analytica had a lot to do with it. Same with Brexit - lots of sock puppet social media accounts carefully targetting, that suddenly vanished after the vote. Bannon is bright too, no doubt about it.

To be fair the Dems tried too with their young Indian guy from Google with his ADA-based campaign planning software system. It failed horribly, though.

Some effect to do with this? ;)

