Brandon Smith Asks "Will Manliness Make A Comeback In 2018?"

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
Men embracing their masculinity and biological heritage has not been the easiest path the past few years, at least, for those who care about being labeled a "toxic" curse hanging over the history of the world.
For me, frankly, I am indifferent to the gnashing and wailing of feminists and the social justice cult. They are a paper tiger and always have been. Beyond that, it's almost impossible to live in rural Montana without being a capable man (or living in a family with capable men), so even if I wanted to become some kind of liberal my-little-pony metrosexual, the environment simply would not allow for it. I would get eaten alive, or I would have to leave.
It is this lesson above all else that I would like to impart here — masculinity can only be abandoned when the environment is sterilized and controlled and entirely "safe." Put any feminist out in an uncontrolled and dangerous environment (like the wilderness) for a few weeks, and it won't be long before they will beg for someone with all those "toxic" masculine traits to come and help them.
In fact, though scientists rarely undertake any social experiments to explore this reality (due to science in our era being heavily tainted by identity politics and liberal bias), there are many examples of the vast differences between genders on display in survival shows such as the Bear Grylls show 'The Island'. The British reality series originally featured a group of thirteen men left on an island with nothing but a few tools and the clothes on their backs. Their goal? Work together to survive for one full month.
After accusations of "sexism", the show started its next season with a group of men and a group of women given the same task. The show had various versions and copycats in other nations, some featuring competitions between the men and the women, but the end result was invariably the same regardless of the country.
While having their own setbacks, the men's groups do decidedly better in every case, not just because of superior strength, but also superior organizational ability (an evil masculine trait). In the American 'Survivor' version of this experiment, which had the groups in proximity to each other, the women inevitably depended on the men for aid.
The reality is, when push comes to shove society cannot function without psychological traits that are decidedly masculine. This is why matriarchal (or feminized) societies generally collapse or are highly dysfunctional and regressive. For an example outside of the jungle, read this article by a female entrepreneur who had a utopian idea to build a company made up only of women - a company which suffered complete gridlock and bankruptcy only two years later from employee discord and laziness.
Because of the inadequacies of a culture without strong male presence, feminism and "social justice" as ideologies instantly lend themselves to socialism and collectivism. In fact, it's hard to separate one from the other.
Socialism provides the governmental and legal bubble that helps to protect people who cannot or will not protect themselves, and collectivism forces capable people (mostly men) to do all the hard labor necessary to keep a system functioning and safe "for the sake of the group," whether they want to participate in that group or not. In the beginning this is done through taxation, entitlement programs and the centralizing of wages into metropolitan areas. In the end, it is done through unabashed slavery. If you want to see an example of this simply look up the end result of the Stalinist and Maoist models - a productive minority is always tasked (or forced) to feed, house and clothe the non-producing majority.
And this is how these people hope to live out their entire lives — blissfully sheltered from unpredictable environments that require technical know-how, independent ingenuity or decisive and sometimes violent action.
Feminism in particular seeks the destruction of all masculinity as a prerequisite to a supposedly safer world. To illustrate, take a look at this article published by the ever-establishment, ever-collectivist Bloomberg titled "How To Make Better Men."
The article is typical propaganda, falsely associating masculinity first with institutions that do not define masculinity as well as attitudes that are not necessarily only attributed to men. The goal here, of course, is the demonization of men in general through association with already-established negative events and symbols. Bloomberg ties men and male behavior to the scandal surrounding the recent string of accusations of sexual aggression in politics and Hollywood.
To be sure, these institutions and industries in particular seem to attract a certain type of deviance, not that all the accusations made so far should be treated as fact. Prosecuting someone in the media and in the court of public opinion is not the same as prosecuting them in a court of law. The #MeToo movement is mostly a farce on par with the witch hunting displayed in The Crucible; relying solely on stirring the frothing fervor of the mob rather than generating facts and evidence.
That said, the cases that do seem to be provable illustrate a pattern of narcissism and sociopathy common in the entertainment industry and in politics, and this is a problem among men AND women within these cultural structures. Just look at Hillary Clinton and her treatment of the women that threatened her husband's career.
And despite what feminists claim, narcissism and sociopathy are not inherently masculine traits. Many women display these character flaws constantly, but in slightly different ways from men.
Is it wrong for a man to pressure a woman into sexual activity through leverage or force? Of course. But is this a "masculine" behavior, or a sociopathic behavior? Bloomberg and the feminists want to condition you to assume the two are interchangeable.
Now, many other behaviors that have been wrongly attached to rape in order to demonize men are in fact masculine and are not negative. Is it an assault for a man to tell a woman on the street she looks good? No. Is it an assault to be direct with a woman or to pursue her for a relationship? No, as long as she doesn't tell you to back the hell off then all is fair game. Is it an assault to look at a woman and think thoughts you would not share with your own mother (unless you are a freak)? No, not at all. In fact, you will find that many women PREFER a man that is direct over a man that walks on eggshells and is constantly apologizing for acting on what is biological and natural. It is feminists who are complaining about these behaviors, and feminists do not represent women in the slightest.
How do feminists plan to weed out masculine behavior that has sustained civilization since the beginning of recorded time? They hope to accomplish this through public schools. First by propagandizing children (like Bloomberg propagandizes their readers) into believing that traditionally masculine behaviors are "bad." Boys should be more calm in class, sit still, be quiet, less high strung, they should cry more and share their feelings, they should be admonished for playing violent games such as war with sticks and their imaginations, they should be taught to be vulnerable and less ambitious, they should be, for all intents and purposes, feminized.
Make no mistake, there is a highly concerted effort in the public school system to enforce the feminist ideology by sinking their fangs into the next generation of men and "training" the manliness out of them. Of course, it seems to me that if these behaviors weren't entirely natural, then the feminists would not have to put so much effort into an agenda to condition children to their side. Why not keep ideologies out of schools completely and let the children decide what comes naturally when they are older?
Beyond the circus of sexual issues dominating the media for the past few weeks or the feminist final solution, I will say that the violence of action is indeed a predominantly masculine characteristic, and honestly, we need far more of it.
It seems to me that feminism and social justice, whether knowingly or unknowingly, feed into the establishment power structure and allow it to thrive. Encouraging men to be weak, indecisive, indirect, fearful of group condemnation and fearful of their own aggression makes a society less secure and more malleable. Masculinity is often raw and unpredictable. It makes sense that potential tyrants would seek to diminish it so that they do not have to worry about sudden rebellion. In ancient times, invading armies would target the military age males of a culture and kill them off. They would then assimilate the women and children, and young boys would be raised to defend the banner of the conqueror.
Today, this is being done in a different manner. Men are being castrated symbolically in media and film, or castigated through our educational system as a nuisance. We are being encouraged to abandon all the qualities that make us a threat to the establishment, in the name of social tranquility. But of course, in the end only the establishment benefits, and "tranquility" is certainly not guaranteed once we fall on our own swords.
Believe it or not, though, I am hopeful.
The tides have been turning against the feminists and the social justice cult lately. And contrary to popular belief, this is NOT because of Donald Trump. If anything, Trump's popularity is merely a reflection of the vast and growing backlash against the extreme left and the cultural Marxism they promote.
When there is a social backlash, it usually results in people immediately educating themselves on everything the offending movement originally condemned. Meaning, if the feminists hate it then it is probably good. Will this encourage men, and the millennial generation in particular, into finally pursuing technical prowess, physical and mental toughness, independence and self sufficiency, personal security and self defense and the ambition to build something better? Will our dwindling Western populations see a resurgence of child births? Will the newest Generation Z, growing up in the midst of an increasingly difficult economic environment, adhere to more masculine traits by necessity?
If there is any indication of such a return to masculine roots, it will probably become visible in 2018 as the influence of the feminist agenda continues to wane. We shall see. If not, then the Western world is in dire trouble. For if we do not make manliness "fashionable" again and soon, it might be bred out of our culture entirely. And with this loss, a cultural death is guaranteed.
Comments
Not sure about everyone else, but I never stopped.
You know something's wrong when there's a big gap between a "real man" and a typical male.
In reply to Not sure about everyone else… by vulcanraven
Masculinity is dead and won't be coming back until progressive socialism dies.
In reply to You know something's wrong… by The_Juggernaut
I've worked in construction for 25 years. Come onto a building site and say that. Count your teeth before and after.
In reply to Masculinity is dead and won… by FullHedge1
Masculinity is alive, it's been kept alive by groups that meet privately and go through rituals in private, that teach the honor code, self discipline, self empowerment, teach the reality of the world and what feminization is. The pendulum always swings back. Also nothing is more distasteful then listening to a Faminazi for more that 10 seconds. Al Bundy was truly ahead of his time with the creation of "No ma'am".
In reply to I've worked in construction… by Zero Point
The problem with this article is that "manliness" is attributed to all races. No, the left has ONLY been against "manliness" of whites. Blacks, hispanics, arabs and everyone have been free to express "manliness" as much as they want.
That's why the left never complains when blacks rap about beating up their black bitches and shooting each other. That's why the left never complains about the number of MS13 murderers in the US. That's why the left never complains about multitude of rapes muslims commit against white women every minute of every day.
The left only wants to castrate white men, everyone else can do whatever they want. Just another facet of white genocide.
In reply to Masculinity is alive, it's… by JimmyJones
"it's been kept alive by groups that meet privately"
Sounds crazy, but I've come across this in business. Like-minded, motivated men who feel discriminated against by the 'new social direction' are indeed creating private 'clubs' to share their professional skills and create/keep their wealth safe. Presumably so it can be used for their children's benefit once society has had enough of, or collapsed from, destructive liberalism.
It's a mindset of intelligent, motivated thinkers with something to offer a group. Much like some people who find themselves on ZH, sharing knowledge and useful opinion because they know something's wrong. Every sensible person adds a valid piece to the consensus.
Let's hope it doesn't go so far that ZH is forced to 'go private', too.
In reply to Masculinity is alive, it's… by JimmyJones
Will manliness make a comeback?
Let me ask my wife!
;-)
In reply to Masculinity is dead and won… by FullHedge1
Exactly.
In reply to Will manliness make a… by AlaricBalth
Will manliness make a comeback?
Let me ask my wife!
LOL. That summarizes well this whole idiocy.
Anyway, you can achieve any conclusion by ludicrous explanation.
Writer: The reality is, when push comes to shove society cannot function without psychological traits that are decidedly masculine. This is why matriarchal (or feminized) societies generally collapse or are highly dysfunctional and regressive. For an example outside of the jungle……………
Regressive? Outside of the Jungle?
Wait, it gets better:
a highly concerted effort in the public school system to enforce the feminist ideology by sinking their fangs into the next generation of men and "training" the manliness out of them.
Fangs?
Will conservative men ever learn to mature?
Masculinity? Really? So then tell me, how will these men ‘hold together’ when they get old and weaker?
Masculinity only works when you’re young. After that you become invisible.
In reply to Exactly. by historian40
So your dick (if you even have one) takes up residence in your wife's purse, permanently huh? I am making a big assumption that you're not gay. With a mouth like that, you're certainly qualified for the Soros destabilization Marxist/Leninist shock troops, driving cars over innocent crowds of the "less-enlightened-than-yourself" masses. You're a sorry excuse for a man. My guess is, you probably couldn't even find the oil pan on vehicle much less change it out. Instead, you queer big mouths come to guys like me. You shold really go fuck yourself.
In reply to Will manliness make a… by Escrava Isaura
Psssst....Escrava Isaura is a woman, I am 99% sure (no one is 100% sure of anything on the net).
In reply to So your dick (if you even… by ZIRPdiggler
You have obviously never been an uncle or had one. One of the best ways of raising boys. The listen and learn from uncles. Learn to be strong and independent, quiet and slow to anger.
In reply to Will manliness make a… by Escrava Isaura
Too late. I already did.
;-)
In reply to Will manliness make a… by AlaricBalth
Which leads to the question...just how does a snowflake dude get his man card back? Cut down to one skinny latte per day? Stop wearing makeup? Make him watch a couple of John Wayne movies?
In reply to Masculinity is dead and won… by FullHedge1
Masculinity is alive and well, thankyouverymuch.
In reply to Masculinity is dead and won… by FullHedge1
No. These half faggots are too busy taking selfies in their skinny jeans. They can’t change a tire or their oil. They live with their parents. They would throw up with a dip of Copenhagen. Manliness will live on, but in obscure towns in the American West. The hipster white stains will only fool some fatherless whores into mating by wearing flannel.
Now that's funny. I just ordered my 25 year old son a flannel shirt. And yelp, he lives with me. I think he can still be saved though. Jsut last night we had talk about real men. And he iniatied the conversation.
In reply to No. These half faggots are… by OrderfromChaos
Make him watch "the Cowboys"
In reply to Now that's funny. I just… by TheNeosNeo
I'd start with "Brokeback Mountain". And watch him VERY closely. You will know what to do when it's over.
In reply to Make him watch "the Cowboys" by PlayMoney
Make him watch The Red Pill movie http://theredpillmovie.com/ and watch him get annoyed , then angry and then rant!
Then give him a beer and say 'Welcome to world of men!'.
In reply to Make him watch "the Cowboys" by PlayMoney
Good luck to you. I have two sons and I fear for what they will be up against. American culture is being destroyed. It will be hard to hold out.
In reply to Now that's funny. I just… by TheNeosNeo
My son is 22, on his own, and barely making it. But he is making it. I help in little ways (load him up at gift time, throw hams at him occasionally, pay insurance still), but he is making it. He knew if he came to live with me he would not like my very strict rules about contributing and being quiet at night. I am not sure why he rejected living with his dad but he did. Three young men are living in a small house. I think they are happy, actually. Young women visit often, they all have jobs, it is working. Poor but normal as hell.
I hate to admit it, I am proud of him given what all I hear these days. Bachelor's degree, no debt. I do get an earful about how hard it is out there to find decent work for his age group (he is only a couple bucks over minimum and he is considered to have a really good job). He says he cannot see the way clear right now to ever be able to earn enough to be in a marriage. We shall see.
In reply to Now that's funny. I just… by TheNeosNeo
Lolz ahahaha ahahahah
In reply to No. These half faggots are… by OrderfromChaos
Couple of years ago came across dude, mid to late 20s, hood up in the parking lot. Staring at the engine like a dog looking at a TV. Had oil in his hand....of course because oil light was on. No idea where to put it. Had bought 2 different weights (ugh). Ended up 2 quarts low. But he had designer jeans and a 12 inch comb over. Asked me if I had a rag, I suppose to not get his hands dirty. So I just put the oil in myself shaking my head.
In reply to No. These half faggots are… by OrderfromChaos
Ha!
In reply to Couple of years ago came… by PlayMoney
Hey now...
I did (almost) toss my first time with big chaw of Cope. From then on however, it was all good. Actually, Skoal was more queez-inducing than Copenhagen - for me anyway...
In reply to No. These half faggots are… by OrderfromChaos
Yeah, but it will be dressed in metrosexual clothing. You koo wit dat?
Happy New Year~ S/B. Haven't seen you around for awhile.
In reply to Yeah, but it will be dressed… by Skateboarder
Arrrghhh Mateys, Mr. Skidmark is back in vogue~
Real men do not know what "Real Men" are. They just are.
Well put. Masculinity isn't something you think about, it's just what you do. Nobody thinks about masculinity except women when they're angry and gay guys.
Now mind you, there's nothing admirable about being a prick. I mean, some of the guys being hung out to dry right now were beating off in front of their employees, or at least workplace subordinates. When was that OK? If that's how "Real Men" behave; well, I'm not buying it.
The problem is that nobody is articulate when they're angry, so angry women haven't been able to grasp that they're not angry about masculinity; they're angry about being treated like shit. A Real Man can find some common ground in that.
In reply to Real men do not know what … by jmack
I am almost afraid to say it.
Reducing this to feminists vs. real men is way too reductionist. Women painting all men with too broad and negative a brush is, of course, going to alienate men. That is a great loss and it shuts down conversation. Masculinity is awesome.
Painting all women any particular way is just as toxic. Individuals are individuals. If some men WANT to be more feminine, I have no problem with that choice. Ditto the reverse. Everyone judging everyone, or trying to force anyone, is the problem. That is on all sides. Just let folks alone. They will gravitate to what works for them.
I gotta laugh at some of it. When my son was a toddler, I got him boy toys and 1 doll and 1 stuffed animal for good measure. He took that doll and used her head to hammer in a toy nail on a toy tool bench. Bam! Bam! Bam! After I was done being dismayed at the damage to the baby doll, I had a good laugh at myself. I could not make him be anything he did not want to be. I stopped trying to be equitable and giving him those opportunities to nurture a baby doll or stuffed dog. He didn't want it. He did want computers! Got him those instead. Great idea!
In reply to Well put. Masculinity isn't… by swmnguy
I broke a nail.
I think I broke a toe, but I never found out for sure. Just taped it up and went to work.
In reply to I broke a nail. by I hate cunton
If you want to be treated like a gentleman then act like one.
Yeah I'm looking at you ZH.
A gentleman is a prissy bitch with a tailor. A man is someone who fixes shit that breaks and stays true to his wife and children.
In reply to If you want to be treated… by Savvy
LOL! That works too.
But you don't have to be a prissy bitch with a tailor to be a gentleman. Nope. Most of the finest gentlemen I've met wore steel toed boots and mill shirts.
In reply to A gentleman is a prissy… by OrderfromChaos
My husband has a quiet strength that drew me like a moth to flame. When he becomes a part of any group, he does not try to get attention. He just hangs out and just seems to "do" the right thing all the time. Open a door for someone quietly struggling with too much in their hands, ask someone to stop talking when someone else seems to want to say something and the other one won't acknowledge it. He does not offer opinions, he is a little shy. He will get asked his opinion on things and people will like what he has to say. Next thing you know, they are asking him to be president of the group. I have watched it over and over again over the years. He sometimes quits groups because it keeps happening and he just wants to be a member. He moderates a web page now for a group, people will approach me in the neighborhood and let me know how reasonable and even handed he is. He is wise and they feel safe with him, trust him. If he shuts something down, it is because it was not good for the folks involved. No one complains, he has not taken a side.
Yeah, he is no prissy bitch, he is a gentleman.
In reply to LOL! That works too. by Savvy
The traits you outline are a rare find - evenhandedness and the ability to not call attention to oneself, yet follow a code of internally directed good conduct.
In reply to My husband has a quiet… by MsCreant
It's going to get a LOT worse, before it gets any better. The last 50 years was just the warmup.
The feminists are not a paper tiger. The influence is insidious and subtle, and the effects are self-evident.
It was pretty much finished when they were given the privilege of killing a living human life in the womb just because they "made a choice". Every killer makes a choice.
Berated the housewife into practical non-existence. Bra-burners to this day intimating that a conservative family, with a mother and housewife that stays at home, raises the kids, etc, and a man that is head of the household, the wage earner, and defender is somehow perverse. Upside down land.
Oh, and don't forget, "a man never hits a female". Talk about privileges that have been abused.
Feminists are definitely a paper tiger. They're a tiny part of the population, but they're supported by the banksters and governments, which are not a paper tiger.
In reply to The feminists are not a… by historian40
Exactly. They are a tiny minority that they fraudulently make look large with stolen election and fraudulent polls. Even at the biggest pussy hat parties there was literally nobody there.
In reply to Feminists are definitely a… by runningman18
I’m hairy, messy, drink a lot and fart way too much.
I also pay pay the bills, fix shit, move heavy stuff around and kill snakes.
My wife couldn’t be happier.
I used to watch Grylls. Until he showed up as a SJW. And there are rumours that he left a campsite and stayed in a hotel. Never good if you are trying to do a survival show.
12 For there are some eunuchs, which were so born from their mother's womb: and there are some eunuchs, which were made eunuchs of men: and there be eunuchs, which have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven's sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.
"CNN says that all American women are feminists who want the country overrun by Muslims despite the fact that the only way you can find one of those bull dykes is to hunt in a University where the Zionists placed them all."
Zionist trolls reply: "Lets kill all the American white bitches because everything is there fault."
Zionist smirks and licks his chops. "Well that was easy..."
The gender war began with single women having children and government endorsement thereof. 1965 and the damned LBJ crowd. Oh, and of course homosexuals. Hyper groomers. The insult, sin and degradation to real manhood. MGTOW.
It all started when men gave them the right to vote, then it accelerated after the pill and legal abortion. Now they had power and the politicians knew how to play it. The welfare state came next and women no longer depended on men. Enter the rise of feminism, a statist movement that, along with wimpy males among us, will eventually ruin civilization.