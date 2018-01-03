Groundbreaking Blindness Cure Will Come With $850,000 Price Tag

How much is a patient's eyesight worth?
That’s a corollary question that a transformative medical treatment released by Spark Therapeutics seeks to answer. The treatment, known as Luxturna, has the potential to cure a rare genetically inherited form of blindness, according to Bloomberg.
Luxturna
The price tag? $850,000 – or $425,000 per eye.
A transformative genetic treatment for a rare, inherited form of blindness will come with a price tag of of $425,000 per eye, or $850,000 for both, said Spark Therapeutics Inc., the tiny biotechnology company that is bringing the therapy to market.
Since Spark’s Luxturna was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month, speculation over the price has grown as it became clear the therapy would be one of the first in a wave of medicines that yield remarkable results after a single treatment - and would carry a commensurate cost.
Of course, few patients will pay the whole amount out-of-pocket. Even for the uninsured, Spark will offer discounts based on whether or not the drug works initially and remains effective for the estimated 1,000 to 2,000 patients in the US with the inherited retinal disease caused by the gene mutation that the medication treats.
Though the price tag also reflects what Spark CEO Jeff Marrazzo describes as the drug’s “life-altering” properties.
“We believe that this price reflects not only the breakthrough, life-altering value of one-time Luxturna, but it will enable us to continue to invest and build on the revolutionary science that supports not only Luxturna but the rest of our pipeline,” Chief Executive Officer Jeff Marrazzo said in a phone interview.
The company’s “novel” pricing scheme was devised to help placate insurers who don’t want to get stuck paying for the entire course of treatment if a patient changes plans while still enjoying the benefits of the treatment, which only needs to be administered one time.
A one-time treatment presented a challenge, since the cost would be paid for by one insurer or government, only to have others reap the benefits when the patient changes coverage.
To help mitigate that dynamic, Spark is rolling out several programs to spread out the cost over the years or give rebates to payers if the benefits wane with time.
For example, the company said it’s discussing a program with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that would spread payments for Luxturna over several years, even though the therapy would be given only once. It didn’t say how many installments would be made, or how long it would take to pay the full cost of the drug.
Insurers are also wary of getting stuck with the entire bill if the treatment proves ineffective, or if its benefits only persist for a brief period.
In an agreement with the Boston-area insurer Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Spark will get the full price of treatment up front. If patients don’t get an immediate benefit - measured at 30 days, or a long term one - measured at 30 months, Spark will have to give some of the money back in a rebate.
Spark has also proposed selling the gene therapy directly to insurance companies or specialty pharmacies. That would sidestep the current process that requires hospitals or health care providers to buy expensive therapies upfront. Spark is working with Express Scripts Holding Co. on such an arrangement, and said it’s talking with other drug plans.
However, some insurers said they expected the drug to cost even more, considering the narrow customer base.
Express Scripts has been a frequent critic of costly drugs, yet said that the Spark treatment is an exception.
"Many people were anticipating this would be more than a million dollars" said Steve Miller, the St. Louis-based company’s chief medical officer. “In the end, this is a revolutionary product, and I think in most plans this will be covered."
Spark’s biggest challenge may be finding patients to treat.
Of the few thousand people with the disease, only a few have actually been tested and confirmed to have it, since there was no cure, and thus little use in diagnosis. Many with more advanced forms of the disease won’t qualify for treatment, according to the company.
President Donald Trump has shaken pharmaceutical stocks, like he did back in October, when he criticized pharmaceutical companies for charging too much for their drugs, and nebulously threatened to do something about drug prices (though as of yet no direct action has been forthcoming).
However, Spark may need to raise the price if its medication if it doesn’t find enough people to treat. Only a few thousand people in the US possess the genetic mutation that the drug treats. And many of them won’t qualify for treatment.
Spark’s biggest challenge may be finding patients to treat.
Of the few thousand people with the disease, only a few have actually been tested and confirmed to have it, since there was no cure, and thus little use in diagnosis. Many with more advanced forms of the disease won’t qualify for treatment, according to the company.
So, what’s a specialty drug maker to do?
Comments
Why can't we sort comments by newest first?
<Insert pithy NoDebt comment to above>
I'm not going to do it because you teed that one up just too perfectly. I don't have the heart to do it.
In reply to Why can't we sort comments… by Wilcox1
I don't think that Jesus would approve of the $850,000. price tag. But..... what the hell, who needs His approval anyhow?
In reply to <Insert pithy NoDebt comment… by NoDebt
What I want to know is how'd they replicate his spit, and do you need to mix in some Palestine mud.
In reply to I don't think that Jesus… by zorba THE GREEK
In tijauna, $5.00
In reply to What I want to know is how'd… by Crush the cube
Obamacare will cover that, right? I mean with what we pay and all.
In reply to In tijauna, $5.00 by Blythes Master
.
The Price ALONE $850 K... Will open a few eyes
.
Edgey
In reply to Obamacare will cover that,… by YUNOSELL
It's a ($850,000) miracle.
In reply to test by Sir Edge
No no. those shows CAUSE blindness ..
In reply to In tijauna, $5.00 by Blythes Master
I believe the primary side effect is hairy palms.
In reply to No no. those shows CAUSE… by Giant Meteor
Jesus? This is a Khozars racket guaranteed
In reply to I don't think that Jesus… by zorba THE GREEK
How about a new reality TV show, Eyesight to the Blind? The network picks up the tab and we could follow the entire process from selection of the suitable candidate to the wonder of a blind man's first sight of a flower, his child's face and hard core pornography. It has it all.
In reply to <Insert pithy NoDebt comment… by NoDebt
And everyone assembled could yell, "move that bus !" at the unvailing ..
In reply to How about a new reality TV… by Billy the Poet
I doubt it will be like that. Anyone blind from birth is going to have to build up ocular muscle control, retinal response, they are gonna have to learn what these new sensations are and how they relate to the world they know. I imagine it will take months for them to recognize shape and pattern, interposed objects, motion detection, etc.
In reply to How about a new reality TV… by Billy the Poet
Patience, grasshopper.
In reply to Why can't we sort comments… by Wilcox1
or best rated. I want the color scheme to come back, green and red. This way it was easy to tell who is cool and who is a douche. Tyler went full retard douche with this comment revamp.
In reply to Why can't we sort comments… by Wilcox1
It's not Tyler anymore. Not even a shell of the former self.
Welcome to CorporateHedge. On a long enough timeline, something something something.
In reply to or best rated. I want the… by Cluster_Frak
You can... skip to the last comment and read backwards. And I'll give you that cure for free.
In reply to Why can't we sort comments… by Wilcox1
Takes new wonder drug... "It's a miracle! I can see!"
Immediately retreats to bathroom to joyously rub one out... "Oh, my god, I'm blind again!"
Won't have to see the hair that grew on his palms, he's got that going for him.
In reply to Takes new wonder drug... "It… by NoDebt
Just for a very limited inherited condition.
Thats why.
at first you want to make sure those with $$$ pay up.... get those with big wallets first then slowly lower the price... just makes sense
My eyes are failing me, I thought the price was $850.00
I see what you mean.
Can we please make a drug that can change the flavor of semen? Like Willy Wonka flavors. I’d gladly spend $2000 on that instead of exercise equipment
Wire me $12K and I'll FedEx you a six-pack of Dole pineapple juice.
In reply to Can we please make a drug… by Catullus
Pineapple juice will make her smile.
Asparagus will make her sad.
Send my $2000 to FzS542yz17aha23.
In reply to Can we please make a drug… by Catullus
A man walks into a bank and asks for a million-dollar loan. The banker inquires what the loan is for. The man pulls out a small bottle from his pocket and puts it on the table. Inside the bottle is some yellow colored powder. He tells the banker they sprinkle the powder on a pussy and it makes it taste like an orange.
The banker tells to get the fuck out of his office and that is the stupidest idea he's ever heard of.
The man puts the little bottle back in his pocket and leaves.
A year later the same man comes back to the bank and asks to open account to deposit 10 million dollars into.
The banker says "please don't tell me that idea with the powder actually worked".
The man pulls out a little bottle containing white powder from his pocket, smiles and says "ironically, you sprinkle this on an orange".
In reply to Can we please make a drug… by Catullus
If the Lord were a man, jizz would taste like chocolate.
In reply to Can we please make a drug… by Catullus
This will keep being an issue over and over again, this is why rare diseases don't get cures, no money in it. Something needs to be made factory/industry like about this process of curing peculiar genetic aberrations.
Reminds me of Lorenzo's oil. It takes a person like Don Suddaby to devote his time and energy into getting the job done.
Lorenzo's oil costs approximately US $440 for a month's treatment.[7]
In the U.S., Lorenzo's oil is currently available to only the patients taking part in a clinical trial under the direction of the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Thus, Lorenzo's oil can be obtained only through prescription by Kennedy Krieger Institute-authorized physicians. A 500-ml bottle costs approximately $56.00. Some insurance companies will provide coverage for the oil, but others do not because it is still considered an experimental drug by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Makes me wonder if Crispr ultimately (http://crisprtx.com/) is a better route to go.
https://www.wired.com/2015/07/crispr-dna-editing-2/
In reply to This will keep being an… by MsCreant
Reminds me, in a way, of the movie, "Elysium." Sure, you can be healed. If you can afford to buy that auto-doc for $10 million. Latest cool toy for the rich kids.
Whats the price cross the border?
"You might not like what you find."
Your eyes can deceive you. Don't trust them.
-Obi Wan
too bad they don't have a cure for greed and stupidity...there's a mass market just waiting to be tapped.
I would just get one eye done.
:)
The old one eyed snake.
In reply to I would just get one eye… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Man, leave it to big pharma to give "eye gouging" a whole new meaning.
A+ comment
In reply to Man, leave it to big pharma… by Albertarocks
What about all the money peope donated to find a cure for blindness? And now they can't have it? You would think one of those big foundations would use their money to help people. Maybe the cost will go down over time. I don't work in the medical field. At this point it seems shady.
"You would think one of those big foundations would use their money to help people."
You mean like the Clinton Foundation?
In reply to What about all the money… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What are the odds of one of these rare cases also being a millionaire?
Is it just me, or did Tyler go through the whole article without naming which disease this is? I get that it's rare.
Good thing Jesus didn't charge a million dollar fee.
What did it cost this pharmaceutical for their spit and mud?
Price (and vision) discovery
What we REALLY need is a cure for greed.
But the price should go down once they mass-produce it, right?
Auto-matically.
If the pharma/'medical'/govt cabal were put in check, a la nothing but Law, this wouldn't be so complicated, and more blind people could see, too.
What a win...
What's the price tag on a cruise missile these days?
What's the price tag on a day's operations in Afghanistan?
What's the price tag of that massive embassy in Iraq?
What's the price tag on the silly biofuel the Navy is using?
What's the price tag of the EV subsidy these days?
What's the price tag of that useless TSA?
What's the price tag of the Mueller probe?
Nobody seems too concerned about these. I'm not too concerned about giving a few thousand people a shot at vision.