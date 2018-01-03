Iranian Protests - Target Of Opportunity Or Necessity?

From the moment reports of protests in Iran surfaced I was skeptical of the narrative. It only makes sense to be. So many things are coming together in the first half of 2018 that the timing of these protests warrants scrutiny.
The earliest reports were of legitimate and peaceful protests of changes in law creating huge price spikes in certain foods and commodities. But, that was quickly hijacked by forces both internal and external to foment wider strife and violence.
I recommend Moon of Alabama’s commentary on the early days of these protests to get up to speed with how complicated the situation may be in Iran (here and here). In short, what started as normal grievance airing has blossomed into something uglier but that still hasn’t reached anything close to the critical mass needed to replicate successful regime change operations in Libya and Ukraine.
And with very good reason. Iranians are not as fractious in their opinion of their government as simplistic narratives spun by the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Israel would have you believe. This commentary by Ramin Mazaheri over at The Saker’s Blog makes this very salient point:
For 8 horrible years the West foisted Iraq on Iran, supplied Iraq with weapons, turned a blind eye to the worst chemical weapons atrocities since World War One, and did all they could to create, prolong and influence the deadliest war in the last quarter of the 20th century.
And it was still not enough.
A 2nd phony Western war would also totally backfire in 2018 – have no doubt about that. The Iran-Iraq War created a nationalist unity which Libya did not have; Libya’s revolution did create the highest standard of living in Africa and fewer poor people than the imperialist Netherlands (and free loans, education, health care, etc.), but it was never really tested. Syrians, on the other hand, will soon enjoy a nationalist unity also forged in the crucible of a horribly unjust war.
So there are simply not the type of divisions in Iranian society which the West was able to exploit in Libya.
[emphasis mine]
And you can’t gaslight well-intentioned conservatives on Twitter to produce the kind of results necessary for overthrowing the Iranian theocracy. This is not to say there isn’t an undercurrent of unrest in Iran. There is. But, it’s just not enough that can be stoked into regime change.
That time will come but I sincerely doubt it’ll be 2018.
So, if this isn’t going to work, why try now?
What Israel Wants…
Israel, with its failure in Syria is feeling incredibly vulnerable now. Iran has helped secure Syria’s future. Russia will continue to act to guarantee it while President Putin and his diplomatic staff try to hammer out deals with everyone and de-escalate the situation.
Israel’s leadership is dead set against any land route from Iran to Lebanon. Moreover, Israel knows that once Iran acquires nuclear weapon capabilities through its partnership with North Korea, then the window closes permanently on any military solution to its Iran problem.
The problem with that analysis is that there is simply no path to that end without the U.S.’s involvement. This is why we claim, quite against international law, sections of Syria’s airspace to be off-limits to the Syrian government. Kurdish enclaves east of the Euphrates River are being used as logistical staging grounds for a war on Iran. So, is the escalation of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
All of this is sold to us as ‘fighting ISIS,’ which I believe President Trump and the factions of the Pentagon that are loyal to him want. But, at the same time these are also some of the biggest Iran-hawks in U.S. political circles and will use this fight against ISIS as a pretext for establishing a network of bases across the region to pressure Iran.
I’ve been handicapping a grand peace bargain in the Middle East for months, but I’m beginning to wonder if that is even possible at this point. Israel under Netanyahu will push for as aggressive approach as possible. He is leveraging whatever he can to get the U.S. to not pursue peace in the region.
And in that respect the real question is whether the Israeli people want to continue with him as their leader if he continues to pursue this path?
The Saudi Connection
In that sense the pressure of the loss in Syria already created regime change in Saudi Arabia, so predicting the potential for the same thing in Israel follows. The Saudis need Iran to stay out of the oil markets.
They are getting no help from their benefactors in the Trump administration who continues to open up U.S. oil production. Pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, opening up ANWAR, approving pipeline projects like Keystone XL. These, along with the new tax cut bill which is designed to create a domestic investment boom will do nothing to lift the price of oil in the long run.
Meanwhile the Saudis were only able to get a temporary 300,000 barrel reduction from Russia. And the last thing Crown Prince and de facto King Mohammed bin Salman needs is for Iran’s full potential to hit the market.
So, it makes sense to activate splinter groups to blow up pipelines and push the U.S. for more sanctions by reversing the Nuclear deal. All of these things are meant to ratchet up the fear of an oil supply disruption and get the price up high enough for the Saudis to balance their budget in the short term.
They can’t de-peg the Riyal and they can’t accept Yuan for their oil. So, the next best thing is to help along any sign that the Iranian people are fed up with the Mullahs, even if it’s long odds. At a minimum it’ll push up oil prices for a few weeks.
In politics, like crime investigation, motive, means and opportunity matter. The Saudis, Israel and the U.S. have all three here. The timing window is closing with the advent of nuclear deterrence. So, don’t believe everything you hear and don’t take CNN’s silence as anything more than domestic political wrangling.
Regime change in Iran would be a feather in Trump’s cap. Not a black eye for Obama, who is now wholly irrelevant. The fact that every bloodthirsty neocon in the U.S. is showing its support for the Iranian people is beyond laughable.
If anything, a tweet from John “Bomb Iran” McCain or Netanyahu will harden internal support for the Iranian government more than it will feed the opposition. There is real opposition to the current Iranian regime. Most of the protestors are young, under 25. Contrary to what most Americans believe, Iran does hold elections. And last year President Rouhani won re-election over the objection from the clerics who openly backed a different candidate. R0uhani’s victory was clear, but he has a lot to do to quell the discontent in Iran.
So, ask yourself this question, what goal does putting the sanctions back on achieve? Will it support Iranians with increased economic opportunity or strengthen support for a domestic government no one supposedly wants?
In reply to My god not again… by Peak Finance
1) The US government does not give a flying fuck about humanitarian issues in other countries. If it did, we'd be occupying 3/4 of Africa right now.
2) Y'all should really read this:
https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB28/summary.pdf
It's the summary of an account of Operation AJAX, which was used to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran in 1953. It was written in 1954 by the guy who initially planned it and it was not written WITHOUT public consumption in mind. A point of great importance is that, even though targeted at the Iranian government, the CIA planted propaganda articles in the then US MSM.
3) Operation AJAX happened because in 1951, the Iranians nationalized the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company - a British company. The Brits wanted us to help overthrow the Iranian government and even blockaded Iran, sending its economy into a tailspin, making the PM, who was once a hero, into a villain. After Eisenhower was elected, the Brits pointed that the Iranian PM was "unofficially" allied to Iranian commies (this was an alliance of convenience, not that the PM was a commie.) Of course, with commies on the line during the cold war, the US said, OK, we'll play now. And play we did. The point being, we don't fuck with countries because of humanitarian reasons. We do it because there is either an economic or a geopolitical reason. This has not changed.
4) Raise holy hell if we're going to go into Iran.
In reply to I once knew a girl from Iran… by zorba THE GREEK
Even the ZioCons must be getting bored with their own robotic War Crime Scripts...
In reply to 1) The US government does… by El Vaquero
In reply to test by Sir Edge
This is happening now because of Fracking. The mullahs and Saudis and petrokleptocrats cash flows are in the toilet.
In reply to Geebus yes! by Moe-Monay
you mean like tRumptards tired of "no more foreign interventions...i"ll be too busy to play golf because I'm working for you...oh boy am I going to pay more taxes, my friends are not going to like me...I'm going to drain the swamp" script?
In reply to test by Sir Edge
You're fucked up. Must be something in the water that dilutes any class USers used to have.
In reply to I once knew a girl from Iran… by zorba THE GREEK
SERIOUSLY, has no one noticed the report on a US-Israeli plan to 'deal with' Iran? It was in the goddamn news the week BEFORE this shit started over there.
Here. Let me help y'all:
http://thehill.com/policy/international/366721-us-israel-reach-cooperat…
US, Israel reach cooperation agreement on Iran: report
12/28/17 05:09 PM EST
U.S. and Israeli officials reached a closed-door cooperation agreement on how to deal with Iran, according to Israel's Channel 10 News.
The agreement, which was reportedly signed on Dec. 12 at the White House, aims to counter Iran's missile and nuclear programs.
In reply to My god not again… by Peak Finance
In reply to My god not again… by Peak Finance
Iranians, by protesting your government, you are inviting Americans into your fold. That's like inviting Satan into your house. For Allah's sake, work out your differences with your government.
..........That's like inviting Israel into your home!
-Benny Netanyahu
In reply to Iranians, by protesting your… by zorba THE GREEK
zorba those aren't Iranians protesting they're paid mercenaries. Like Libya Syria and Ukraine. What's funny is the Pentagon and Mossad think it'll work again. Iran has had years to plan a counter move.
In reply to Iranians, by protesting your… by zorba THE GREEK
United States: "Hey lets sanction Iran"
Iran: Cue Difficulty and starvation
United States: "Hey, the government is starving their peeps, regime change time!"
What's with the graphic showing Uncle Sam and the words "You're Next". It's Uncle Jew and his running dog Shlomo Trump that wants a piece of Iran, not us.
I wish all the best to the long suffering Iranian people.
Good article. I'd say he just left out one thing. Stirring up riots in Iran is like Operation Gladio aka the Strategy of Tension where tension means fear. The fear is for the Saudis. They can see what's in store for them if they even think about selling oil priced in Yuan. Saudi is fragile. More fragile all the time.
The riots are over, but this article is right on, the us-israel-saudi axis of evil was defeated one more time.
With any luck the alien forces in Iran showed their hand...and got it cut off. It'd be even better if Trump knew it all along, and just tweeted along for the ride.
What a bunch of pigs these Clinton/McCain neolibcon Deep State traitors are. Disgusting.
In reply to The riots are over, but this… by Davidduke2000
Jim your idolized version of Trump is at odds with reality. Do yourself a favor and go to YouTube. Search for Trump AIPAC speech 3/21/2016 and see the real face of your hero in action. The whole speech is about destroying Iran and the whole kippa wearing audience is on their feet, applauding every line. Now you could say he's just stringing AIPAC along and not the American people. But then you'd be like the fool at the poker table who doesn't know who the mark is.
In reply to With any luck the alien… by Jim in MN
In reply to Jim your idolized version of… by Conscious Reviver
Operation AJAX Redux 2018, for those of you in the dark ( Gov, Education ), this all happened over oil price in 1953, Operation AJAX, CIA, MI 6, usa, and england gave, IRAN The SHAH of IRAN, and we have been friends ever since.
Hope the latest news from the only journalists with integrity left (https://www.rt.com/news/414915-iran-protest-fake-news-videos/) (https://www.rt.com/in-vision/414907-tens-of-thousands-march-iran/) answers your question(s)...
Along with the comment(s) on this post (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-03/russia-boosts-2017-crude-oil-…)
very skeptical here too.... very dangerous shit
This new "communication" thing is certain to upset all the apple carts...
it unveils corrupt points of control...
and exposes the entitlement of the controllers,
and the ignorance of the controlled, too...
problem is, the entitlement of a different flavor, of the controlled,
hasn't figured out that Rule of Law (that one towards personal liberty)
is the best it gets.
In summary, as a civil society, We're failing from every direction.
This is the Rise of the Self-Absorbed -- the Narcissist and Sociopath -- to a critical mass of places of influence and control.
Maybe, just maybe the population of Iran don't want to live under a religious dictatorship. Perhaps that is why they riot in the streets and attack the government? Perhaps they are entitled to a revolution as you were? There has been civilization and disorder in Persia 1000's of years before your country was even drawn on a map. Get over yourselves and deflate your egos you don't control the events of the entire world, however much you secretly wish to.
The average American must be becoming so tired of all the boring foreign policy interventions and world police force activities. Is this really all coming from the 'land of the free' that has claimed for so long to be on a moral high ground in comparison to the rest of European civilization?
Trump, Clinton and Obama are basically no better than King George III. May I remind you Americans:
'He has abdicated Government here ... He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.'
This is now your action Americans expect others to do to you as you did to Britain. Eventually countries will declare themselves free of your banks, military bases and interference.
And open border for Israel, ammiright?
In reply to Maybe, just maybe the… by vonmisesrises
In reply to Maybe, just maybe the… by vonmisesrises
Very good article.
Any military move done by the Beast against Iran is going to be suicidal. This does not mean that the Beast will not try it. It is really,really desperate.
A war against Iran can not be won.Do not try it,the Donald! I have seen you don't have the smarts,but hey,do not go full retard just to please your chosen masters!
just remember his spiritual advisor is paula(false prophetess)white who thinks Russia and Iran are gog and magog when it is really that slimey country of the tribe.
In reply to Very good article… by veritas semper…
The author never stated WHY the KSA can’t sell oil for Yuan !!!
They CAN and they eventually WILL !
The ONLY reason Iran accepted the sanctions ‘deal’ in the first place - they just want to get rid of the FUCKING oil at ANY price !
Iran has huge reserves of NG and has developed FREE plasma energy !
Iran knows that OIL just makes them a TARGET !
KESHE TECHNOLOGY of IRAN - FREE ENERGY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYe80aEIN6o
Keshe Self-Running Power Generator - 4kW Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrP-5Q65kfo
An introduction to Keshe Foundation and Plasma Science and Technology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTqLsqMK_lg
In reply to The author never stated WHY… by Jack Oliver
This:
The author never stated WHY the KSA can’t sell oil for Yuan
I think it's implied that we (USA) would tell KSA to "Get Fucked" if they took Yuan, and, end any and all special protections we give these FUCKERS.
In reply to The author never stated WHY… by Jack Oliver
US can't. KSA supports the fossil dollar in return for keeping the monarchy in control. If the monarchy ends, so goes the US$. No much of OPEC would hang around to watch the dust settle. OPEC members are: Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. How many in the list are going to support the USA to the bitter end and the to the detriment of their own economies?
In reply to This:… by Peak Finance
I suspect that the "Iranian Protests" is another funded set up by the USA or Cabal.
The USA basically screwed up with its policies with sanctions against Iran.
Iran needed western goods.
China needed oil.
China manufactures western goods.
China is the worlds largest producer of gold.
So China has been buying oil in exchange for western goods + gold.
Iran and Russia's relationship seems to have got better fighting together to get rid of ISIS and helping Syria.
So China has been buying oil in exchange for western goods + gold.
Not US$. lol.