Manufacturing Rebounds In December As New Orders Hit 13 Year High

Following Markit's Manufacturing PMI's surge to the highest since March 2015, ISM Manufacturing for December rebounded after two down-months as Prices Paid and New Orders spiked (but employment dropped).
ISM's rebound confirmed PMI's rise...
The Breakdown shows a massive spike in new orders and prices but a drop in employment...
Respondents remain exuberant:
- “Our business is moving higher into the new year. Increased sales are resulting in increased purchases of CapEx and raw materials.” (Chemical Products)
- “Strong international sales — Europe and Australia — versus last two years. U.S. sales continue to grow. Seeing commodity pricing pressures.” (Machinery)
- “We are seeing a ramp-up with companies releasing early 2018 spend now.” (Computer & Electronic Products)
- “Business conditions are good; we are tracking well to our projections for the year.” (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)
- “First quarter 2018 probably will be better than the fourth quarter 2017.” (Fabricated Metal Products)
- “Domestic and international sales on the rise.” (Transportation Equipment)
- “Economy [is] strong and business is strong, yet signals of headwinds in 2018 are persistent.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)
- “All suppliers are reporting strong business activity and difficulties obtaining qualified employees.” (Paper Products)
- “Demand at this time is strong in the construction part of our business. I think it is due to the impact of the hurricanes and the rebuild and new construction that is required.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)
New Orders soared to their highest level since Jan 2004...
But employment tumbled?
Fully understandable the manufacturing of pot resale containers is driving this boom.
In reply to "When the shit gets serious,… by gatorengineer
It is all rosy, so why on earth are interest rates and policies still set on emergency mode for TEN years?
One question, who is buying all this shit? People either can't spend or are not spending. So they build all this stuff then throw it away and make it down as a loss?
I know in retail we throw away gobs of good shit all the time but can't take it home to even sell as scrap.
People carry around 3-5 credit cards man.....banks are giving them out like candy.....dem cash back rewardz
In reply to One question, who is buying… by Silver Savior
those cards were all maxed 5 years ago. I see alot of cash transactions for hundreds of dollars at the local grocery and Costco, doesnt make sense. People are busted....
In reply to People carry around 3-5… by FreeShitter
So unbelievable! I just bought the farm on margin.
notice the 1st table in article copied and pasted right off the ISM website.
it indicates October and September not December and November.
Could a human be responsible for this mistake? Wonder if the numbers in report are made as instructed too.
never
Yes, folks... more bombs, missiles, guns, uniforms and body bags will be needed for governments 2018's wars. Tax time as well. We get to watch those dancing Liberty Tax clowns dressed like lady liberty. ( nothing is sacred in Merica! ) Don't cheat on "your taxes!" or Al CIADA might be attacking your cupcake and donuts suppliers.
Sucks to be on the downer train. Very difficult to find any bad numbers now and all of these highs are going back to pre-recession levels..Suck it up buttercup...
The entire world is making preparations for a global war. Australia defense spending is impressive to say the least, Europe and the UK have increased defense spending, and we all saw the Saudi $120 billion arms purchase plan. The only country aligned with the US which is having difficulty ramping defense spending is India. The Indian requirement is so great, they're working to fit this requirement in to a shorter time frame and have ran out of money, they're working hard to find a solution.
I would have to say US manufacturing is benefiting from a lower valued dollar and defense spending here and around the world. Many inputs go into procurement for weapons, metals, parts etc. These two drivers, lower dollar and a global defense build appear to be having an impact, and we're still in the early phase of a massive US defense build up.
One area I'm proud of, is the US Navy plan to build modern missile frigates with the latest technology. I've written for many years about the need for this weapon to protect fleet assets. I wrote on Navy read sites for many years and railed against failure, at one point the Navy officers in charge stated they didn't know where to begin to build a missile frigate, I railed and railed. So maybe, we'll get the 80 to 120 frigates we need. That kind of defense build added to many growth inputs ie exports, will add significantly to the coming economic boom and American revival.
Long Live the Orange LION and What do Americans do for fun? THEY RULE THE WORLD!!!