Martin Armstrong Slams 'Universal Basic Income' Supporters

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,
The idea of free money being touted by Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg only demonstrates that they know nothing about humanity or economics.
They see universal free money as a cushion for workers whose jobs might be replaced by automation or robots.
They argue that free money could provide workers with the flexibility to retrain for a new career, pursue creative interests, or start their own business.
If we are talking about a temporary benefit during a retraining period, then that is an entirely different idea from a universal basic income guarantee. You can drive down the streets in New Jersey and you see hand-made signs posted that they pay cash for diabetes medical material handed out free by the government. They also sell food stamps. You cannot change humanity. Some people will obey the rules and others will circumvent them.
The last thing you want to do in society is provide to the population some sort of guaranteed income where people can stay home and do nothing.
This will foster the same hatred of anyone who works and has more than they do and it will promote hatred and class warfare.
When the automobile was invented, that displaced people who were carpenters making wagons. When the Dust Bow hit during the Great Depression, it added to the displacement of farmers. The tractors replaced people tilling the soil just as the cotton gin replaced slave labor in the South. Technology will always replace workers and the greater the tax burden, the greater the incentive to replace workers.
Neither Elon Musk nor Mark Zuckerberg has any clue about economic history for if they did, they would understand that technology always advances and displaces segments of the workforce. This is also one reason governments like war to thin the herd when unemployment rises.
Providing free money is actually an experiment in Finland. It began one year ago taking 2,000 unemployed Finns who were randomly selected from across the country for a trial testing universal basic income. Each month for two years they would receive €560 euros from the government, tax-free. They can spend the money however they decide. The plus of this program is the reduction in bureaucracy. As I said, the US government hands out food stamps but people sell them. From an economic standpoint, this system is less costly than the current one in play with bureaucrats determining what they will allow people to have or not. The full report on the Finland experiment will not be issued until the 2-year program is complete after January 1st, 2019.
More poor people, what a plan. How about a birth control plan?
Class warfare and hatred for one another is what the lawless want:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to More poor people, what a… by Umh
Slamming UBI is great, but it is an objectively better system than the current welfare system, which MUST be abolished before we breed ourselves into a society composed entirely out of niggers.
In reply to Class warfare and hatred for… by mobius8curve
FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY(!!!!) is class warfare/vote buying at its best.
In reply to Slamming UBI is great, but… by tmosley
Free money is only reserved for the Pentagon for use in reducing populations worldwide.
In reply to FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY(!!!!… by Gap Admirer
ZIRP has given bankers 10 years of UBI.
In reply to Free money is only reserved… by zorba THE GREEK
Some day way off when I retire on my Bitcion gazillions of dollars I will have plenty of time to DEMAND that youngin's pay a LOT more taxes in order to pay me to upkeep my multiple vacation homes. Since my gazillions of Bitcoin dollars won't be tracable to me, and the real estate all in blind trusts, I will get my UBI (that I deserve). By force of gubmint!
BWAAAAAAAAA, HHHAAAAAAA, HHHHaaaaaaaa, haaaaaaa, haaaaa.
Sucker, youngin's. Keep transferring your incomes and your futures to me.
In reply to ZIRP has given bankers 10… by oddjob
Hurrayyyy...... Cryptos
ahahahaha.....
In reply to Some day way off when I… by Gap Admirer
^^ from the guy that sat in a jail cell for years, supported by the taxpayer. Mix stupid with arrogant and it's just too insane to even comment about. So it is with this psycho.
In reply to Hurrayyyy...... Cryptos… by JibjeResearch
If the people touting basic income want to use their own money, good for them, otherwise I’m already supporting 43mil people every two weeks now. Don’t need more hands in my pockets.
In reply to The last thing you want to… by nope-1004
You made a good point.
However, UBI is already here. We just call it something else.
If we call all financial assistance as UBI, you'll understand.
In reply to If the people touting basic… by 3.7.77
That's another issue.
Useless people in jail should be killed. If people disagree with me, then they should pay for those criminals' life style.
In reply to The last thing you want to… by nope-1004
"Free money is only reserved for the Pentagon for use in reducing populations worldwide. "
Well, true but the WIC (Welfare Industrial Complex) free money is over three times the size of the MIC and destroys more lives. Cut both of them dramatically. For the children...
In reply to Free money is only reserved… by zorba THE GREEK
We hear lots about reducing populations, but please show me where the depop is taking place (other than the white middle class). Seems to me the pop of the world is still increasing, especially among the poorest in the world. If they have a depopulation program going for the world's poor, it's not very effective.
In reply to Free money is only reserved… by zorba THE GREEK
If it is such a good idea why don't they try putting their toe in the water and abolishing the IRS.
In reply to FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY(!!!!… by Gap Admirer
Fucken IRS.... is another UBI for the Gov...
UBI is already here... folks.
In reply to If it is such a good idea… by Moe-Monay
A guaranteed income is what will cause class warfare among the dindus and the middle class. That is exactly what the elite want. It would completely wipe out the middle class, insure complete gov. control and leave them richer.
In reply to FREE $HIT FOR EVERYBODY(!!!!… by Gap Admirer
Just think of universal basic income as food stamps but called cash stamps, and unlike food stamps that are paid for by everyone through universal taxes the cash stamps are paid for by the individual businesses that get a benefit from those employees who provide their labor. Otherwise, the low end of wages would really never go up in this market. The government only cares because the poor spend money more freely than the rich, so this indirectly will benefit the government down the road in higher tax receipts.
In reply to Slamming UBI is great, but… by tmosley
>Just think of universal basic income as food stamps but called cash stamps
Everybody doesn't get food stamps though.
>Otherwise, the low end of wages would really never go up in this market.
Why?
>so this indirectly will benefit the government down the road in higher tax receipts.
There is no such thing as a federal sales tax ATM.
In reply to Just think of universal… by YUNOSELL
But everybody should get food stamps......if it is given to one, it should be given to all, regardless of income. Or don't give free shit to anyone.
The best idea the idiots had in a long time, was give free lunch to every kid at public school, regardless of income.
Cut out all the fucking foreign aid.....Charity begins at home.
Fucking idiots are running this country.
In reply to >Just think of universal… by tmosley
Indeed the "general welfare" phrasing in the Constitution was as opposed to the specific welfare of some groups only. Postal roads. The common defence. Patent office. Not, cash money for people who choose not to work and freebies for baby mamas (also = systematic subsidy to sociopath males' genes)
In reply to But everybody should get… by FORD_FIESTA
>The best idea the idiots had in a long time, was give free lunch to every kid at public school, regardless of income.
I think that is only in NYC and maybe a few other places?
But in many other places almost all students are getting free lunch due to massive fraud. With extra .gov funds tied to low income students, school administrators are actually incentivized to try to compel parents to lie on the application, or are even forging documents, both of these things are happening. And so you have a school with parents picking up their kids in brand new 40k vehicles with 90%+ free lunch rates. Massive massive fraud. Like how many of the fucking government offices skip out on work an hour early on Fridays or just don't come in at all on the days surrounding holidays, setting up the phone to leave you on permahold or having someone take the phones off the hook cause none of them actually took a holiday day and entire buildings of workers are commiting wage fraud on the taxpayer dime. Drives me crazy.
In reply to But everybody should get… by FORD_FIESTA
The "lunch ladies" in my school system in the 1960s saw to it that kids from families that couldn't afford the school hot lunch program got a hot lunch anyway. This was a small, semi-rural school district. You could call it fraud, I guess, but the ladies with the hairnets took it into their own hands to feed the kids that needed food, without any embarassing paperwork or humiliating vouchers. No one - not parents, school administrators, taxpayers, or politicians questioned the Lunch Ladies' judgement either publically or privately. You would have been run out of town if you said that kids from poor families shouldn't get a hot meal for lunch.
In those days, in that school district, every school had its own kitchen staffed by Lunch Ladies who cooked the lunches from scratch, on the premises, from bulk supplies. They cooked huge pots of goulash and potatoes and vegetables. They had real commercial-style kitchens. The schools didn't have computer labs or sports uniforms or metal detectors at the doors, but they had well equiped kitchens. The school district did not contract out the kids' lunch program to some third-party food service. Serving school kids lunch was not seen as an enterprise for profit.
In reply to >The best idea the idiots… by tion
How much less crime would there be if the din du nutten's had to actually work for there money.
In reply to But everybody should get… by FORD_FIESTA
You mean all the genocidal, GMO food public school children should receive? Why not offer seconds of giant slabs of previously-frozen, Big-Daddy pizza??
In reply to But everybody should get… by FORD_FIESTA
More welfare (UBI) certainly benefits the gubmint by increasing leftist nut-job vote quantity but it doesn't increase government tax intake vs expenditures. Although Nanny Pelosi did state that more welfare is good for the economy so it must be true.
In reply to Just think of universal… by YUNOSELL
They want to take printing up a notch at the expense of people who save.
The human gene pool is already becoming a fetid stinking mess and they want more of this?
At the same time they want to reduce world population. With UBI no one will be able to afford to leave their absolute minimum siza apartments except for the ruling class. What do you suppose would happen next?
Ooops Mark Z. hits the delete button on 6 billion people.
In reply to More welfare (UBI) certainly… by Gap Admirer
Yup, that's the main reason they're so keen on UBI: once everyone is on the teat, everyone becomes psychologically dependent on the State. They'll be unable to imagine that they can live without those .gov paychecks, despite the fact they're actually paying for them via higher taxes and prices.
In reply to They want to take printing… by Moe-Monay
Watch this elitist jerk-wad defend massive de-population. Buuuuuuut, we gotta kill people to Save people!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qOX8Asqtvw&t=4s
In reply to They want to take printing… by Moe-Monay
Or maybe they both suck. Are you doing your part to make demographics great again, or is that a burden only worth shouldering if you get UBI?
It seems like many that complain about FSA are just salty that they are missing out on the FS, they want to be to match the FSA's rate of devolution.
In reply to Slamming UBI is great, but… by tmosley
where the fuck in nature is the a free ride...Only in buying votes.
In reply to Or maybe they both suck. … by tion
The current welfare system MUST be abolished and it's advocates punished for their crimes. Replacing it with any other coercive government scam will be no better and probably much worse. You've seen their work. You are free to work out whatever you like for yourselves but you have to leave me and my resources out of it if I want nothing to do with it.
Take It Back 2018
In reply to Slamming UBI is great, but… by tmosley
QUESTION: Just how uncreative / unimaginative do you have to be to advocate for Universal Basic Iincome?
I hear NO other ideas and there must be some. Say like allowing cryptocurrencies to function completely untaxed and unregulated? You could build a whole parallel economy and see where that all went. Wouldn't you try that before you try UBI? Isn't there a million other ideas that are probably better that come to mind?
ANSWER: Bankers own the government and the media. You have to be banker level unimaginative to advocate UBI I think you can sooner find Mendinkas who can do calculus than a banker that can imagine an alternative economic system. And trust me in my experience that is rare.
In reply to Class warfare and hatred for… by mobius8curve
UBI will certainly come with conditions. Such as chip implants and giving up the right to own firearms. People still won't give a shit and line up for their duckets.
In reply to QUESTION: Just how… by Moe-Monay
UBI is a must moving forward. May be not right now, but when Robots and AIs are all over the place, some people will not have jobs. This is not like back in the 1800. Today's Robots and AIs are/will be smarter than the average Joe.
On top of that, the Fed is an UBI for the rich! Even the DoD creates welfare program for half of the workers.
Most poor people have some kind of UBI already... Just call it the way it is.
In reply to QUESTION: Just how… by Moe-Monay
You are unimaginative. You obviously have no vision as to what humans could be.
Just calling it the way it is. I feel sorry for you. If you had my mind it would probably blow through your paper thin skull so probably best you don't.
All those pseudo UBI's you cited are ones that corruption ( not necessity ) has put in place. Bankers tricks.
In reply to UBI is a must moving forward… by JibjeResearch
Unimaginative huh?
Well, my smart ass ZHer, I am a product of a foodstamps program because I was a war refugee.
Born poor, join the army, work for 20 years, broke top 10% in net-wealth, and on track to break top 5% net-wealth in America, and I am a foreign-born, naturalized citizen. I am an Asian American.
I stand by my libertarian strength.
What about your story? Can you take all the shits I took?
In reply to You are unimaginative. You… by Moe-Monay
So one poor foreigner made it. How many poor of your kind did you finance along with you?
In reply to Unimaginative huh?… by JibjeResearch
You can hate all you want. The fact that I made it is not about my kind. It's about determination.
Determination is a cultural issue relating to education.
If you pick "your kind" as the choice of division, the problem in America will get worst.
You should stop your hating and try to solve the nation's issues which is UBI.
UBI is already here, but you don't have to accept it as fact because we call it something else.
In reply to So one poor foreigner made… by FIAT CON
In 1900, 70% of Americans worked on the farm. Today, after the industrial and computer revolutions, unemployment is around 4%. Only those lacking imagination think that robots will replace all the jobs. On top of that, there are lots of jobs that can't attract capital, like helping kids read, helping old people, building bike trails and public gardens, etc. IF you are going to pay people to sit around and play video games and smoke weed all day, why not get them out of the house instead, build some skills and self esteem, work ethic, build community. Paying people for nothing is the most idiotic idea ever.
In reply to UBI is a must moving forward… by JibjeResearch
There a lots of jobs that need to be done in the community, that should be mandatory if on welfare.
Why should I pay for the city worker's wages, benefits and pension and have to pay for the welfare mom, her guy, and their kids as well?
Having no kids by choice, I still have to pay for others kids to go to school and daycare as well.
How much is enough????
Maybe we need to replace the single mothers and baby daddies with robots.
In reply to In 1900, 70% of Americans… by Vlad the Inhaler
how 'bout free kryptokoins for ever'buddy!?!!
In reply to QUESTION: Just how… by Moe-Monay
Present design probably works better. Those who grep first grep largest and guide the social mind.
After all a currency / money system is essentially that in essence. Money provides a very valuable signaling function. But these lefty tards who are in favor here commenting and the banking overloards want UBI. But for very different reasons. Lefties are simply lazy turds with no creativity and as always as with Black Lives Matter they think we believe their poorly constructed lies. Lies which are made all the worse by the fact THEY believe them. Good god I am so glad I wasn't born with such a low IQ as they.
In reply to how 'bout free kryptokoins… by not-me---it-wa…
Well hell, before detaxing cryptos how about the baby step of detaxing money as defined by the Constitution: gold and silver. FFS.
In reply to QUESTION: Just how… by Moe-Monay
UBI is how they will get the general population to accept FedCoin and the abolition of cash.
So easy a caveman could see it.
After the carrot comes the switch.
In reply to QUESTION: Just how… by Moe-Monay
When it comes to government policy there are only two choices: eugenics and dysgenics. For some reason, the former has been declared evil and rejected, while the latter is thought virtuous and implemented. And so productive people are penalized and discouraged from reproducing, while the most useless, irresponsible parasites are encouraged to breed like rodents.
In reply to More poor people, what a… by Umh
Planned Parenthood has killed 50million mostly minority babies. Eugenics is doing well alongside dysgenics.
In reply to When it comes to government… by Semi-employed …
Births should be like a mortgage whereas you have to qualify as a parent, and second you must qualify financially.
In reply to More poor people, what a… by Umh
upvote 1000000000000
In reply to Births should be like a… by FIAT CON
We already have UBI in the form of Welfare, Disability, SNAP, TANF, HEAP, Rental Assistance, Subsidised phone and Internet service....and 25 Million Government jobs, millions of which are completely unnecessary/make work/no show.
In reply to More poor people, what a… by Umh