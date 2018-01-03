Palladium Panic-Bid To Record Highs As Shortage Fears Mount

Palladium was up 55% in 2017 - the best performing commodity in the world - and if the first two days of this year are anything to go by, 2018 will see a repeat.
Palladium inventories in warehouses tracked by Nymex shrank 25 percent in December, capping a fourth straight annual decline, the longest streak since 2000.
Amid shrinking inventories and still strong (credit-fueled) auto production (and sales), Bloomberg reports the metal used to curb pollution from gasoline-fueled engines climbed to a record on the New York Mercantile Exchange as the dollar weakened for a fifth straight day.
Palladium production will continue to lag behind consumption until at least 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts forecast in a report Dec. 11.
“People are worried about shortages,” Peter Thomas, a senior vice president at Zaner Group LLC in Chicago, said by telephone.
“The market took off on short supply, good demand and a weak dollar, and ran into some monstrous amounts of stops and popped and rallied.”
Good thing there is no inflation.
Comments
Still waiting on that silver panic...
Silver?
BWahahhahaha ahahahahha
In reply to Still waiting on that silver… by Killtruck
Bunker Hunt told me to hang on just a bit longer...
In reply to Silver?… by JibjeResearch
This will run a good while longer. You can't switch to Platinum overnight and there truly are shortages. And perhaps even other applications (other than gasoline catalyst) for the metal that have not been disclosed yet?
In reply to Bunker Hunt told me to hang… by HerrDoktor
Russia controls the Pd supply. We have been wondering when they were going to squeeze it. China controls the Rare Earth Minerals. They are up next.
In reply to This will run a good while… by 3LockBox
i did good buying palladium a couple years ago at $550
a few months ago i got out at $900 and bought platinum instead, because the pt/pd ratio was historically very low and i expected it to reverse - normally 1oz pt will buy 2.5 oz pd:
http://www.infomine.com/investment/price-ratios/platinum-palladium/all/
but platinum stayed put and palladium has continued its run upwards.
In reply to Russia controls the Pd… by Clint Liquor
Palladium: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QixVEoa598
In reply to i did good buying palladium… by stacking12321
Elon's gonna lasso a palladium asteroid, using our money. Hyperloops to the curb.
In reply to Russia controls the Pd… by Clint Liquor
ITS A BUBBLE....
BOOM! Then it will crash to zero.
Also Palladium is mainly used in jewelry .
In reply to Silver?… by JibjeResearch
Catalytic converters
In reply to ITS A BUBBLE… by Raffie
Hydrogen fuel cells
In reply to Catalytic converters by YourAverageJoe
we're going to be waiting at least another year.
In reply to Still waiting on that silver… by Killtruck
Hard to get that silver panic when demand has cratered due to crypto.
In reply to Still waiting on that silver… by Killtruck
Me too .... I will be retiring shortly afterwards
In reply to Still waiting on that silver… by Killtruck
Doug Casey has your back
In reply to Still waiting on that silver… by Killtruck
I very recently sold my palladium since it has had such a huge run-up. Time will tell if I sold too early.
The guy at the LCS by my old house tried to get me to buy it like 2 years ago. Said it was rare and underappreciated, and said that he was adding it to his personal holdings. But, I didn't listen, and stuck with the ol' standbys of gold and silver.
In reply to I very recently sold my… by RedDwarf
I think now is a good time to take profits. Palladium seems to be on the crest of the commodity wave right now... and oil over $61... the only thing u can lose $ on is volatility. Who knows how this will shake out.
In reply to I very recently sold my… by RedDwarf
Doesn't really matter. As technology advances, energy will get cheaper, which will make anything that comes out of a mine cheaper.
Crypto supply is generally controlled by algorithm. Much better money in that respect.
In reply to I very recently sold my… by RedDwarf
Doesn't really matter. As technology advances, energy will get cheaper
you are aware energy price and energy generation sources are horrendously controlled, and technologies horribly suppresed?
not doing so would endanger the controlling overlords!
In reply to Doesn't really matter. As… by tmosley
Not an argument.
In reply to Doesn't really matter. As… by HenryKissinger…
This is one of the reasons I am switching to cryptos. Eventually we will have cheap solar and even fusion power and amazing mining technology. Deep mining, asteroid mining, etc. Technology is going to get to the point that availability of raw materials is going to increase greatly.
Just because gold et al are scarce elements on a cosmological scale does not mean we will not have access to more than the demand, ie they might not be scarce in our context. Scarcity with these raw materials is not guaranteed. It can be guaranteed with cryptos.
For some reason the idea that as humanity becomes masters of physical reality that raw materials will become less scarce is deemed silly or triggers a lot of people on ZH. They are emotionally invested in things like gold, to the point it is akin to a religion.
In reply to Doesn't really matter. As… by tmosley
And people are not emotionally invested in cryptos to the point where it is like a religion/cult to them? Personally I have seen more of that behavior from bitcoin "hodlers" than gold bugs.
In reply to This is one of the reasons I… by RedDwarf
Depends on ore grade more than energy costs, and there are many other factors involved also.
In reply to Doesn't really matter. As… by tmosley
Sweet, the only PM I don't have.
Why worry about shortage when you can Ctrl+P?
Does that generate paper palladium?
In reply to Why worry about shortage… by saldulilem
Palladium? Worst than gold..
Someone can't get gold going, now try to shit on Palladium :)
Bwaahhhahahaha.... .. all metal are shits ahhahaha
tough bets when everything is oversold. we have these speculative money rushes at any elevated volatility or media buzz. today is palladium tomorrow god knows what. Pd demand or fundamentals have not changed in last 3 weeks. sad and insane.
whats next beryllium?
Beryllium agitators are the next flux capacitors.
In reply to tough bets when everything… by DEMIZEN
Buy high, sell low? Not!
Try rolling with platinum while it is out of favor.
While I only have 4 ozs, I've doubled my investment.
Industrially, Platinum and Palladium are substantially able to be substituted, one for the other. Palladium has historically been less expensive than Platinum (not today however) so it tends to have been preferentially used, for example in automobile catalytic converters.
However, the BRICS countries between them have more than 97% of all PGM resources in the ground. (PGM is Palladium and Platinum combined, almost all ore is in South Africa and Russia) This might just have been a big part of why South Africa was admitted to the BRIC in the first place. https://minerals.usgs.gov/minerals/pubs/commodity/platinum/mcs-2015-pla…
As a consequence, I can foresee Palladium backed Rands and Rubles rather than gold backed. It just needs the price to be a bit higher (already >80%) and the time just right. Then, suppose you want to buy Rand so you can buy Rubles or Yuan to buy oil? No problem as long as you can pay in precious metal of any kind.
Only India is screwing up BRICS right now and if they are not careful BRICS will become Brasil, Russia, Iran, China, South Africa. India needs to make a pipeline deal with China soonest or India is a candidate to become the next Libya.
palladium (XPD) price is a "pip" away from all time High.
I am looking for a long term sell, which means that I will try to hold the trade until the end of 2018.
However, if we get to 700 I will close the trade with some mad profits.
Dollar is expected to get stronger until the end of 2018, so lets see how we do.
If you are to believe in the auto slow down due the multiple rate hikes (mentioned many, many time by the good folks right here at ZH) and couple that with a subscription to the theory of going the other way than the masses some long dated Puts into Q4 might pay off? But then again you might you A$$ handed to you. Last time I bot Put was when the S&P was at 2550 and I thought it looked ripe for a 10%er.
We all know how that ended.
This is just the beginning of Precious Metals returning to the forefront ... based upon the fact that they are realistically valued commodities in their physical form.
Shove that up your blockchain alimentary canal and twist on it.
I came here to laugh at you.
In reply to This is just the beginning… by Ink Pusher
PMs will do very will in 2018 IMO. Fiat is collapsing, many will go into PMs. However the days of PMs being the forefront is over.
In reply to This is just the beginning… by Ink Pusher
in other news inflation is .5% a year...right?
you can hear the world sloshing with trillions of printed "coins/dollars/yen/euros"
If the electric goes out I am betting on Lead, Brass and Crushed Carbon