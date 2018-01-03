Petro-Yuan Looms - How China Will Shake Up The Oil Futures Market

The "huge story",as Graticule's Adam Levinson called it, will, it appears, be a "wake up call" for the West that seems to happily be ignoring this potential bombshell that is China's looming launch of domestic oil futures trading.
Additionally, Levison warns Washington that besides serving as a hedging tool for Chinese companies, the contract will aid a broader Chinese government agenda of increasing the use of the yuan in trade settlement... and thus the acceleration of de-dollarization and the rise of the Petro-Yuan.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt we’re going to see use of the renminbi in reserves go up substantially”
China has been planning this for a number of years and given rising tensions, now seems like a good time for China to flex a little.
The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, a unit of Shanghai Futures Exchange, will be known by the acronym INE and will allow Chinese buyers to lock in oil prices and pay in local currency. Also, foreign traders will be allowed to invest -- a first for China’s commodities markets -- because the exchange is registered in Shanghai’s free trade zone. Even Bloomberg admits there are implications for the U.S. dollar’s well-established role as the global currency of the oil market, as Sungwoo Park sums up some of the key questions...
1. When will trading begin?
According to the Shanghai-based news portal Jiemian, which cited an unidentified person from a futures company, trading is expected to start Jan. 18. Multiple rounds of testing have been carried out and all listing requirements met. The State Council, China’s cabinet, was said to have given its approval in December, one of the final regulatory hurdles. The push for oil futures gained impetus in 2017 when China surpassed the U.S. as the world’s biggest crude importer.
2. Why is this important for China?
Futures trading would wrest some control over pricing from the main international benchmarks, which are based on dollars. Denominating oil contracts in yuan would promote the use of China’s currency in global trade, one of the country’s key long-term goals. And China would benefit from having a benchmark that reflects the grades of oil that are mostly consumed by local refineries and differ from those underpinning Western contracts.
3. How do oil futures work?
Futures contracts fix prices today for delivery at a later date. Consumers use them to protect against higher prices down the line; speculators use them to bet on where prices are headed. In 2017, oil futures contracts in New York and London outstripped physical trading by a factor of 23. Crude oil is among the most actively traded commodities, with two key benchmarks: West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, which trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and Brent crude, which trades on ICE Futures Europe in London.
4. Why didn’t China begin trading futures until now?
Lower crude prices have played a part. Chinese oil futures were proposed in 2012 following spikes above $100 a barrel, but prices in 2017 have averaged little more than $50. There’s also concern over volatility. China introduced domestic crude futures in 1993, only to stop a year later because of volatility. In recent years, it repeatedly delayed its new contract amid turmoil in equities and financial markets. Such destabilizing moves have often prompted China’ government to intervene in markets in one way or another.
5. What’s China’s track record in commodities?
Nickel was the last major commodity to be listed there in 2015; within six weeks, trading in Shanghai surpassed benchmark futures on the London Metal Exchange, or LME. In China, speculators play a far greater role, boosting trading volumes but making markets susceptible to volatility. In early 2016, the then-head of the LME said it was possible some Chinese traders did not even know what they were trading as investors piled into everything from steel reinforcement bars to iron ore. Steep price rises relented when China intervened with tighter trading rules, higher fees and shorter trading hours.
6. Will foreigners buy Chinese oil futures?
That remains to be seen. Overseas oil producers and traders would need to swallow not just China’s penchant for occasional market interventions but also its capital controls. Restrictions on moving money in and out of the country have been tightened in the past two years after a shock devaluation of the yuan in 2015 prompted a surge in money leaving the mainland. Similar hurdles have kept foreign investors as bit players in China’s giant stock and bond markets.
7. Could the yuan challenge the dollar’s dominance in oil?
Not any time soon, since paying for oil in dollars is an entrenched practice, according to some analysts. Shady Shaher, head of macro strategy at Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC, says it makes sense in the long run to look at transactions in yuan because China is a key market, but it will take years. Bloomberg Gadfly columnist David Fickling argues that China doesn’t have “nearly the influence in the oil market needed to carry out such a coup.” On the other hand, paying in yuan for oil could become part of President Xi Jinping’s "One Belt, One Road" initiative to develop ties across Eurasia, including the Middle East. Chinese participation in Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering could help sway Saudi opinion toward accepting yuan, which is used in only about 2 percent of global payments.
With regards that final point from Bloomberg, Pepe Escobar disagrees, recently concluding, the era of the petro-yuan is at hand...
Intractable questions referring to the US dollar as top reserve currency have been discussed at the highest levels of JP Morgan for at least five years now. There cannot be a more politically charged dossier. The NSS duly sidestepped it.
The current state of play is still all about the petrodollar system; since last year what used to be a key, “secret” informal deal between the US and the House of Saud is firmly in the public domain.
Even warriors in the Hindu Kush may now be aware of how oil and virtually all commodities must be traded in US dollars, and how these petrodollars are recycled into US Treasuries. Through this mechanism Washington has accumulated an astonishing $20 trillion in debt – and counting.
Vast populations all across MENA (Middle East-Northern Africa) also learned what happened when Iraq’s Saddam Hussein decided to sell oil in euros, or when Muammar Gaddafi planned to issue a pan-African gold dinar.
But now it’s China who’s entering the fray, following on plans set up way back in 2012. And the name of the game is oil-futures trading priced in yuan, with the yuan fully convertible into gold on the Shanghai and Hong Kong foreign exchange markets.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange and its subsidiary, the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) have already run four production environment tests for crude oil futures. Operations were supposed to start at the end of 2017; but even if they start sometime in early 2018 the fundamentals are clear; this triple win (oil/yuan/gold) completely bypasses the US dollar.
The era of the petro-yuan is at hand.
Of course there are questions on how Beijing will technically manage to set up a rival mark to Brent and WTI, or whether China’s capital controls will influence it. Beijing has been quite discreet on the triple win; the petro-yuan was not even mentioned in National Development and Reform Commission documents following the 19th CCP Congress last October.
What’s certain is that the BRICS supported the petro-yuan move at their summit in Xiamen, as diplomats confirmed to Asia Times. Venezuela is also on board. It’s crucial to remember that Russia is number two and Venezuela is number seven among the world’s Top Ten oil producers. Considering the pull of China’s economy, they may soon be joined by other producers.
Yao Wei, chief China economist at Societe Generale in Paris, goes straight to the point, remarking how “this contract has the potential to greatly help China’s push for yuan internationalization.”
It ain’t over till the fat (golden) lady sings. When the beginning of the end of the petrodollar system – established by Kissinger in tandem with the House of Saud way back in 1974 – becomes a fact on the ground, all eyes will be focused on the NSS counterpunch.
Comments
ollar is already falling. The Federal Reserve has no intentions on saving it.
Just watch as it continues it's steady fall.
In the meantime inflation continues to ramp.
Shady Shaher Sounds trustworthy.
In reply to ollar is already falling… by yogibear
"yuan convertible to gold"
.
In reply to Shady Shaher Sounds… by Fester
Tyler!
When will Best Buy® Geek Squad® finish your downgrade?
ROTFL
Edgy-Tyler likes living dangerously.
At least we can reedit after being replied to.
In reply to Tyler!… by Déjà view
DOW go up 50 pts+ every day, who cares what happen in the world or China
Hope they dont have short selling the 'Russians' or 'North Koreans' from either Wall Street or Langley might hijack it
The U.S. markets are too restrictive. Bring back CFD's.
How are lower leverage and financial investment restrictions bad for the $usd if everyone else is taking advantage of the antiquated CFTC requirements?
Give the retail guys a fair playing field. WE NEVER got bailed out!!! Fuk wads
Petrodollar theory is just conspiracy theory crap. Commodities are routinely traded in all sorts of currencies. The currency of the transaction doesn't matter and is irrelevant.
LOL exactly!
In reply to Petrodollar theory is just… by pitz
Your delusion (disinfo) is strong.
Once the petrodollar goes, hyperinflation will arrive eventually.
It ain't gonna be pretty.
What you got to pay for gas, sailor?
"Dollars"
Nah, we do not accept that.
Only gold-backed currencies, post reset will do.
But, but... No buts and no massive Navy.
In reply to LOL exactly! by MK ULTRA Alpha
Mr. "anti-American" Finland controlled by the CIA with microwaves, the US would be far better off without being the world reserve currency. The US CB has a difficult time providing a stable currency. The flow of hot money in and out of the US markets is one reason, trillions flowing in and out everyday.
Up and down valuations wipe out many firms and cause loss of employment. It means the US has a more difficult time exporting goods and services because the Fed, the US CB can not control the value of the dollar. The Fed's actions take 18 months to impact a change in value, it is not like people think, someone in the Fed is pushing buttons and magic happens. Every move the ECB European Central Bank takes must be monitored, it used to be a game of Russian Roullette, that's a game in which the chamber of a pistol is spun, place it to the head pull the trigger, survive, pass pistol to next player, you should try it sometime. This is the game the US CB would play with the ECB. This was always a subject in US business journals ie BusinessWeek.
Those days are over because the Chinese CB makes it infinitely harder to provide dollar stability for the US economy. It's impossible. So it will be good if US dollars are not floating all over the world causing currency stability disruptions. Many competitive US firms, competitive in the global economy lose and lose and lose because of fluctuations in the value of the dollar.
The Chinese CB has it easy, the Chinese export with it's mercantile economic model to the US, we pay in US dollars, then China buys oil, raw materials and grain with our dollar. Chinese currency is not a freely traded floating currency, but the US dollar is. When Chinese currency is floated, it will become an internationally recognized IOU, payment for Chinese products will be in Chinese currency, not the valuable US dollar, China will not be able to print to keep a massive state sector running, a debt ridden banking system humming, the Chinese will face REAL GLOBAL COMPETITION. In other words, the Chinese economy is PROTECTED FROM GLOBAL COMPETITION. And the only reason China's economy is protected is because of the US dollar world reserve currency.
In reply to Your delusion (disinfo) is… by peddling-fiction
'Anti-American' ----- how many times again...?
In reply to Mr. "anti-American" Finland… by MK ULTRA Alpha
China still has a controlled capital account and a communist government that rules by fiat. The US Dollar and US Government aren't great either at protecting your money, but China and the CCP are far worse. Hold Yuan at your own risk.
The US has a lot of problems, but the Chinese can't be trusted. Xi recently had to start an anti-corruption campaign. Executions were the order of the day, now currency flow out of China is being controlled to the point, the only way to get money out is, Bitcoin or one of the others, and exporting a product and keeping the proceeds from the sale offshore. And I know of Asians who have done this.
Chinese CB prints to maintain four bubbles on top of each other, every time one bubble begins to collapse, the Chinese CB must print to keep it up. The Chinese banking system is riddled with non-performing debt and the state owned sector is fed with capital just to maintain employment. No record of the flow of capital and no accountability of capital productivity in the state sector.
And Pepe Escobar who I always thought was a drug dealer, now I know he is just a two bit anti-American always looking for some reason to destroy the US. Any analysis by him is suspect and loaded with slanted bias conclusions for the purpose of supporting his anti-American OBSESSION.
The Chinese invest not knowing anything about the investment is an understatement, it is gambling, worse than any other equity, bond or commodity market in the world. .
And last and most important, this is what anti-Americans can't stand, if anything happens to the US China trade, China will be the loser, not the US. China must feed 1.4 billion people. 18% of Chinese exports are to the US, a loss of 18% exports will not be made up like the anti-American whine it will. It will cause a total and undeniable collapse of the Chinese economy. It would force the sell off of US debt which will NOT hurt the US, it's just one trillion in US treasuries. And they hate this one too, China needs America more than America needs China. The end of the US China trade means starvation and civil war because there will be no Chinese Dream and no way to feed all of their people, the Chinese have been promised a better life if they just keep suffering, that is Xi's message. It's so crooked, Chinese dissent over the government is greater than even the anti-American Americans and anti-American foreigners combined, it was so bad, the CCP Chinese Communist Party had a massive building campaign to provide better housing, after the cities were built, in order to live in one of the new cities, one had to prove loyalty to the communist party, so each city has a rank and to get in, you must have a rank too. So huge new cities are sparsely populated. How would you like to be told to keep you suffering at the grind, that we're building cities for you, only to find out you're restricted because of your low rank.
The Chinese and the Chinese banking system can NOT be trusted, they do not publish accurate data on anything and China's mercantile economy is a shell game because it is powered on the flow of free easy money unaccountable money. Zombie companies are all over the place ready to fold, from the state owned sector to the private sector. And since Xi is cracking down on westerners and western investors and companies, China will soon be impossible to operate.
The game plan is war and China is preparing, we're in the early phase of war through economics.
In reply to China still has a controlled… by PGR88
How many times -------- 'Anti-American'...?
Respectfully, you show your hand way to easily.
In reply to The US has a lot of problems… by MK ULTRA Alpha
So the end game is finally to be staged, the one that started on 9/11. All the minor players (significant exporters but non-CB) have been given something else to think about and will not be participants. So who gets to be Ferdinand? And who will they choose to assassinate the Arch-Duke in order to attack Iran? NK is irrelevant, a useful bogeyman. Russia only needs to be denied a market for resources she doesn't need to be attacked. Net crude importer China will be hobbled in every way without energy.
But then Russia has a huge market in China and have just doubled exports. China has some $2 trillion in US notes. Perhaps why it took so long to get the petro -yuan started, they were getting rid of US$.
It'll be sad for the EU when NATO cuts off access to Russian LNG via Ukraine and hands the supply lines to Qatar and KSA.
China holds less than a trillion US treasuries, there has been fear porn stories of Chinese selling some of this off and they did, but a trillion dollar sell off, would be handled by the Fed in Open Market Operations. Considering trillions flow in and out of NYC daily, the Fed will have no problem soaking it up.
The end of the US China trade means 300 million Chinese dead from starvation, civil war and external wars to distract the masses to save the Chinese Communist Party from being destroyed, a vent for anger over economic failure is the planned Taiwan invasion. But one million dead Chinese soldiers in Taiwan Strait cracks the foundation of the CCP.
In reply to So the end game is finally… by Savvy
petro-yuan.... yawn
gold buying by .....[yur fave "anti-central banker" central bank goes here] at record pace!............. yabba yabba
us $ collapse now! //// snooze button pls.
fake news agitprop perps put outta business - permanently! Yowser!
now that's a story!
David Fickling argues that China doesn’t have “nearly the influence in the oil market needed to carry out such a coup.”
No, but if Russia is organizing a competitor to OPEC via agreements to handle crude from Venezuela, Mexico and yes even SA (especially in light of ARAMCO/Sovereign budget issues), then the RU-CN combo has plenty of influence.
PetroYuan, sounds like a newly discovered, financial, arbitrage, element, BULLISH! BTFD...
Don't get too excited. The British Empire was over the top around 1880, but it took to WWII before US took over.
LOL, that's 65 years, Pepe Escobar will be dead by then, wasted his entire life wound so tight about America and his obsession with destroying America, it caused him to waste his entire life on a meaningless pursuit and he will die knowing he failed. LOL can't make this up.
For Pepe Escobar, What do Americans do for fun? THEY RULE THE WORLD!!!
In reply to Don't get too excited. The… by androkles
Yeah, I just want to know when gold is going to be worth something. I don't want to hear "eventually" anymore.
Flicking my k-9 tooth, have to say I'm short (3) large [wti,h1] just under $62.00
Also short Nas100, and S&P h_8 contracts.