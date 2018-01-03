Ripple Ramp Continues - 2017's Best-Performing Crypto Is Up 30% Already In 2018

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 01/03/2018 - 12:25

After gaining over 36,000% in 2017 - the best-performing crytocurrency, Ripple is soaring again today (after a brief dip yesterday) to $100 billion in market cap and up 30% year-to-date for 2018.

While Bitcoin grabbed many headlines - testing $20,000 - in percentage terms it never came close last year...Ripple, the centralized bank-focused digital currency, claimed the gold medal with a staggering 36,018% return over the past year.

 

Source: CoinTelegraph

And despite a very modest drop yesterday - after Peter Thiel Bitcoin headlines - Ripple is now up 30% for 2018...

 

And as Bloomberg notes, Bitcoin alternatives are closing the gap with the market leader after names like stellar and cardano became red hot as 2017 was closing.

The biggest cryptocurrency’s share of market value has fallen to a record 36 percent from 56 percent a month ago, according to CoinMarketCap prices for coins and tokens.

 

“The altcoins today, in large part, are not trying to be bitcoin competitors,” said Lex Sokolin, global director of fintech strategy at Autonomous Research LLP in London. “They are doing something else entirely -- ethereum as a smart-contracts platform, iota as a machine-economy token, ripple for interbank payments, and so on.” How each is used “should become increasingly relevant as the novelty of crypto wears off.”

Mike McGlone, a commodity strategist at Bloomberg Industries, warned "when the frenzy subsides, 2Gs should continue to gain on bitcoin, which has flaws and where futures can be shorted,” in a note last week. “Ethereum appears prime to assume benchmark status, though bitcoin forks ripple and litecoin are the primary up-and-coming contenders.”

Cognitive Dissonance Raffie Jan 3, 2018 12:31 PM

I'll have my white paper and ICO Paypal account set up by 3 PM.

Only 30 million coins will be mined, so coins will go for $250 each to start.

Of course, as the founder I will reserve 2 million coins for myself for all the hard work setting this up.

They shall be called CogCoins

/sarc

Cognitive Dissonance Nature_Boy_Wooooo Jan 3, 2018 12:52 PM

As you shall see in my soon-to-be-released white paper, I shall retain complete unilateral control and can change the CogCoin rules when they suit my purposes or simply when I'm having a bad day and want to squash some little people.

When this is all said and done I shall be appointment the new Federal Reserve Chairman and be anointed as the greatest Ponzi operator in history.

/sarc

Rickety Rekt Raffie Jan 3, 2018 12:32 PM

If you think the gov't is going to let some full anon coin get too far you need to remind yourself of how these fks work. You have been on ZH long enough to know that betting against them just hurts. 

XRP has real value to banks.

Just the fact that settlement goes from 3-6 business days to ~8 seconds or less...

The amount of money, time, and resources saved will be immense. 

 

Nature_Boy_Wooooo Raffie Jan 3, 2018 12:58 PM

It's unbelievable how we arrived here.

 

Bitcoin rises to fame due to its decentralized network........ people see profits being made and start buying centralized currency. Now every idiot in the world is a professional crypto trader.

Would these people be buying up all of these shit coins if Bitcoin never exsisted? My guess is no.

 

ronin12 Jan 3, 2018 12:37 PM

$3 a coin seems cheap to average idiot - many people too stupid to understand basic math and the fact that there will be 100 billion in circulation. 

Nature_Boy_Wooooo Jan 3, 2018 12:40 PM

How to make a successful alt coin in 2018.

 

-Marketcap becomes a popular statistic.

-Creates coin with gigantic supply.

-Market cap looks huge because of giant supply.

-Morons buy.

-Gets rich.

VWAndy Jan 3, 2018 12:42 PM

 And just how do I as a producer calculate my labor rate in fanta coins? Its tricky seeing as there is actual work involved. Then there is that skill level issue.

anti-cen Jan 3, 2018 12:44 PM

Well this is my first post here and I want to say that BTC with its crazy fees as high as $40 has me running for cover and I have looked into the Lightning Network and it looks like a collection of small banks to me they like to call Hubs. Maybe Ripple is a safer gamble because it looks a better tulip to me 

Nature_Boy_Wooooo anti-cen Jan 3, 2018 12:52 PM

Nobody actually uses crypto currency for purchases. In the USA you would have to calculate capital gains tax is on every single purchase based on the price of Bitcoin at the time of purchase. That would be insane.

 

Even in places like Venezuela people are using crypto more as a store of value than as a currency.

 

 

Buckaroo Banzai VWAndy Jan 3, 2018 1:06 PM

"Crazy" that people are using BTC as a store of value? OK. Can you name a competing store of value that has all of the following properties?:

- hard-coded supply limited to 21 million units, forever

- electronically tradable 24/7/365 all over the globe, with settlement times measured in hours (or even minutes for Segwit transactions)

- divisible to eight decimal places

- requires no intermediaries to trade (although there are dozens of major global exchanges if you choose to use an intermediary)

- governments cannot arbitrarily increase the supply or engage in off-balance-sheet shenanigans

- uses a public ledger for transparency

- pseudonymous so provides some privacy, but not so much privacy that it will attract criminals and money launderers

Yellow_Snow Jan 3, 2018 1:07 PM

GO RIPPLE :))

Don't worry if your coinz haven't 'popped' yet...

Ripple is just the first...  Many, many coinz to follow  !!!

maneco Jan 3, 2018 1:12 PM

Steem is up 400%for 2018! Zerohedge should use the Steem blockchain. People could earn ZH token and ZH power posting and commenting here!