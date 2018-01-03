Trump Jr. And Newt Gingrich Unleash On "Backstabbing, Harassing, Leaking, Lying, Opportunist" Bannon

In the course of less than a day, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has gone from simply "former Trump strategist" to "radioactive backstabber," after The Guardian reported that Bannon, in Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury, called a June 2016 meeting at Trump tower involving Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately."
In response, President Trump issued a four-paragraph scorching reply, saying Bannon had "lost his mind." Donald Trump Jr. also responded, calling his father's former chief strategist "backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President," adding "Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist."
Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018
Newt Gingrich chimed in on Fox News, telling Neil Cavuto, "I think that Bannon thinks he's extraordinarily important. But the fact is, Trump had won the nomination without Bannon. Trump would have won the presidency without Bannon. And Trump has governed without Bannon."
So I think there's an exaggerated sense of who Steve is. And I think, remember, this is a guy who got fired. So you have a guy who has been fired who is trying to claim a bunch of things, which he apparently did not claim at the time.
And I think you have to just say, you know, it's noise. It has nothing to do with -- the things that matter to America and the things that matter to the American people have no relationship to the kind of noise that we're going to spend all day today with.
And luckily for the president, he's really come to distinguish between the things that matter and the things that don't. The meeting this weekend at Camp David matters with the Republican leadership. Steve Bannon saying a bunch of junk doesn't really matter in the long run. It will disappear. -Newt Gingrich
Trump Jr. also replied to a tweet by conservative pundit Bill Mitchell, which quotes a portion of Bannon's book, reading:
"On Election Night, when the unexpected trend , Trump might actually win, seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears—and not of joy."
Trump Jr. responded: "Another good one. Anyone who knows me or follows me knows that's about as far from something I would say or how I speak as possible... What a joke."
Another good one. Anyone who knows me or follows me knows that's about as far from something I would say or how I speak as possible... What a joke.😂 https://t.co/4L9rYK8W56— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018
And earlier in the day, Trump Jr. tweeted "Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading!," after tweeting "Wow, just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he's left with . . . umm, nothing."
Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading!— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018
Wow, Just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with . . . umm, nothing.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018
Trump Jr. also poked fun at Bannon's support of Roy Moore, who lost the special election last month to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions' vacant Senate seat.
Thanks Steve. Keep up the great work. https://t.co/J9O8CUfJAD— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018
Several other tweets received Trump Jr. retweets throughout the day, including:
"Mr. Bannon, the WSJ got an advance copy of that book..." pic.twitter.com/mDvg6h2Qy6— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2018
There is no side to choose. There is no dilemma here. @realDonaldTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr are patriotic class acts who have the best interests of this nation at heart.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 3, 2018
Steve Bannon has Steve Bannon's best interests at heart.
Nothing I despise more than jealous disloyalty.
So, someone tell me how the ejecting of Bannon will hurt the movement?— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 3, 2018
Pssst.
It won't hurt the movement no matter what Senator Roy Moore says. pic.twitter.com/GAGJfgNr4Y
And now, it appears as though Bannon may have lost any hope of cobbling together political capital. As US News reports;
Despite his blatant miscalculation and the animosity he stirred among traditional Republicans, Bannon's enduring influence was that he purportedly had a direct line to Trump – the White House confirmed they spoke by phone last month – and could help mold the president's thoughts on policy and political strategy.
Now, that line appears lacerated.
"Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look," Trump said in the statement. "Steve doesn't represent my base – he's only in it for himself."
The extraordinary breakup between the two larger-than-life comrades led to immediate fallout across the Republican Party. GOP leadership rejoiced at Bannon's fall from grace, with allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reveling in and sharing the president's takedown.
Bannon's split from the Trumps puts wealthy GOP donor Robert Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah Mercer in an awkward spot - as the financier have financially supported Breitbart, while also supporting President Trump and his GOP causes. Mercer announced in November that he was selling his stake in his company to his daughters - while at the time, making it clear that while he occasionally discusses politics with Bannon, he's not always aligned with him.
And as Trump Jr. said earlier today - when Bannon has lost Breitbart, "he's left with ... ummm, nothing."
In September, Bannon appeared on 60 minutes where heb called himself a "street fighter" and "declared war on the GOP" for trying to "nullify the election." Bannon also said that the Trump administration made the "original sin" of embracing the establishment. "I mean, we totally embraced the establishment ... Because ya had to staff a government."
Bannon also said he was going to be Trump's "wing man outside for the entire time, to protect [Trump] and to "make sure his enemies know that there's no free shot on goal."
Well - it looks like Bannon just took a shot on his own goal, and will be cast into radioactive irrelevancy for time immemorial.
The Grinch lives?
Swamp creatures never die......
In reply to The Grinch lives? by peddling-fiction
If Trump was so good, he would have been his own chief strategist, yet he was not. Saying your chief strategist was useless is laughable.
In reply to Swamp creatures never die… by gatorengineer
he he heh...
as the wheels not only FALL ... off a TRUMPTARDIANMOBILE careening outta control...
but the debris from the demolition of the MAGA dystopia flies all around...
hitting tired and dis-spirted poets/long-nosed fictionalists/and the rest of the ghoulish gang here...
in the ass, in the crown, and all over...
AS PREDICTED...
tis indeed... ALL OVER... for them... their pathetic orange haired hero... and the back stabbin banano as well...
as the 'hairy faced' harlots of the alt-0-rights sinking ship o fools fall to biting and kicking each other... too dumb to even jump n swim to safety!
Bobees predictive accuracy scorecard: 99.9%
Tards predictive scorecard: less than zero%
and cue: even moar pathetic scraggly beard muttering from behind the floorboards!
Banano
Adelson
2018
hurrah!
In reply to If Trump was so good, he… by auricle
Trump Jr. And Newt Gingrich Unleash On "Backstabbing, Harassing, Leaking, Lying, Opportunist" Bannon
My response: AMERICAN REPUBLIC is in REAL TROUBLE.
Maybe we have all lost our minds.
I believe in my heart that President TRUMP is America's Nineveh moment. For the LAST 24 years, we have had POTUS office holders who should all be SHOT for TREASON.
Steve Bannon should seriously think about the consequences of his actions.
NOTHING GOOD WILL COME FROM THIS SITUATION AND IT WILL DO A LOT OF DAMAGE TO WHAT IS LEFT OF THE REPUBLIC.
I think it is time for a MARKET CRASH to bring people to their senses.
In reply to he he heh… by BobEore
The amazing thing is that Trump kicks your ass around every corner, time after time, confounding every single one of your "it's over" moments, yet you maintain hope. If nothing else your mental retardation allows you to see things that don't exist and then allows you to move on to the next delusion without shitting your pants. Bravo you dim witted dumbass. May 2018 prove to be as fruitful for you as 2017. Haha.
In reply to he he heh… by BobEore
Bullshit. This country is evenly divided. No real conservative would ever support Clinton nor would most Democrats ever support someone like Trump. Believing that Bannon was the deciding factor is as ridiculous as thinking that Russian FB Ads made the difference.
Given the choice Trump was preferable to Clinton for most white voters. It's really as simple as that and Bannon massively overestimates his own and BB's importance.
He singlehandedly managed to lose a locked Republican senate race so he's more of a liability at this point if anything.
In reply to If Trump was so good, he… by auricle
President Trump has responded in the past to Steve Bannon's boasts, and said that he was, indeed, his own chief strategist. Trump won the nomination while Bannon was still at Breitbart, which was supporting the Mercer's choice -- Ted Cruz. So the America First strategy -- that was Trump's. Mercer had a problem with the government for owing back taxes. He wanted a seat at the table and sent Kellyanne and Bannon to the campaign after Manafort had been fired. Kellyanne earned her keep. Who knows what Bannon did.
In reply to If Trump was so good, he… by auricle
Newt = pedo.
In reply to The Grinch lives? by peddling-fiction
i guess i just don't see the point of this entire storyline
sorry
Point is that Bannon is being revealed as a backstabbing alarmist; perhaps a mole from deep within the State, someone compromised years ago.
Read The Fourth Turning a few too many times without comprehension.
Winter is no longer coming, it's here.
In reply to i guess i just don't see the… by Jim in MN
Me either.
A 3D rickrollin misdirect... now, on to those indictments about to get unleashed..
In reply to i guess i just don't see the… by Jim in MN
This is a psyop
In reply to i guess i just don't see the… by Jim in MN
You can say that again , I mean all of it, A thru Z, soup to, pardon the expression, "nuts." Chock Full of nuts .. and the aroma !
In reply to This is a psyop by fauxhammer
Hey Jim! Doncha remember the obnoxiously repetitive subheader posted here throughout last winter/spring....
BANNONS' WAR
And...
the plethora of propaganda which pressured the zheeple to pin their (fading) hopium balloons upon the BREITBART guy with the closest ties to Sreal-firstin/Merika-fistin billionaires?
Which more level-header commenters described succinctly and accurately at that time as "the WAR ON YU! /???????
twas all tru. But...
truth, tis said... is the first casualty of war.
In reply to i guess i just don't see the… by Jim in MN
Well I've never even visited the Breitbart site, so, WHATEVER.
In reply to Hey Jim! Doncha remember the… by BobEore
You didn't need to go to Breitbart.
"Bannon's War" was plastered all over Tyler's rimjobbing cuck face.
In reply to Well I've never even visited… by Jim in MN
Now we can't reverse the comments so the newest are first?
Was there ever an explanation for why ZH made these changes? I saw nothing.
In reply to Now we can't reverse the… by Goldennutz
Tyler!
When will Best Buy® Geek Squad® finish your downgrade?
In reply to Was there ever an… by Stan522
1- that you couldn't hit more than one "up/Down arrow" per page refresh
2- that spell check was disabled in the composition window.
I am sure there were other reasons. Possibly related to attacks and security.
In reply to Was there ever an… by Stan522
To be clear, the new book is not written by Steve Bannon. It is written by a sleazy leftist author, Michael Wolff.
Well then, let’s hear Bannon refute these bullshit quotes.
In reply to To be clear, the new book is… by navy62802
He did, he denied everything HOURS ago, but it's not being picked up on ANY news service.
Clearly a hit-job fake news bullshit, otherwise why not report Banons side of the story?
In reply to Well then, let’s hear Bannon… by Bay of Pigs
Got a link to the outlet where he made such a denial?
In reply to He did, he denied everything… by Peak Finance
I just checked Breitbart and while they have changed their main page, there is absolutely no statement from Bannon denying any of the things mentioned.
In reply to He did, he denied everything… by Peak Finance
LOL that's my point, it's not being picked up ANYWHERE
He posted the initial denial right away, on his twitter feed, like 10 hours ago. I forgot where else I have seen this.
https://twitter.com/SteveKBannon?lang=en
In reply to I just checked Breitbart and… by FoggyWorld
Speaking of quotes ... I dug these oldies up, by Newt on a toot, star date 112016.7
The ever helpful Newt apparently had once and for all dismissed accusations that Donald Trump's senior counsellor Steve Bannon was associated with anti-Semitism and the alt-right due to the fact he had in the past worked as “a managing partner at Goldman Sachs” and as “a Hollywood movie producer”
I don't care what anybody says, that was some funny, funny shit ..
Pure comedy gold .. in a Shakesperean, Rasputiny kind of way ..
In reply to Well then, let’s hear Bannon… by Bay of Pigs
Newt is as swamp critter as it gets.
Truth is coming out!
Bwahaha hahahahhahah
Is it ok to backstab if the information is truthful?
I don't see the logic in Bannon making this statement.... Looks personal...
The only point is to fragment the base....... I think Bannon will walk away with the larger share, as Trump has NOT delivered, to the middle class white man that elected him. Endless war, endless immigration, endless swamp, endless H1Bs, electric car subsidies and global warming statements are still coming out of Washington
In reply to I don't see the logic in… by Stan522
At least CNN has something to talk about for the next week or so. For me though this doesn't matter at all. These days I pretty much stick to bitching about the Federal Reserve, CIA and NSA. I figure if those 3 things were to be taken care of other important shit would fall in line.
Lord Jesus, what a shitshow ...
the orange moron made bannon his "senior advisor" and campaign chairman...what did the asshole expect?
This is the part of the story arc where you think things couldn’t be worse for POTUS.
where shit looks like it’s off the rails
keep watching
Clearly Fake News
Bannon denied everything, and it's obviously fake news. Don't know why that fact has not been widely reported, he issued denials HOURS ago at this point. I mean who you gonna believe, Bannon or some jew at USA Today?
Anyway, if Bannon is going to run and support full-on nazis like that Nehlen dude, it's good to have distance between him and Trump anyway.
Really? Got a link to the outlet through which Bannon issued such a denial?
In reply to Clearly Fake News… by Peak Finance
Here is one place:
No one is picking this up, actually, he is being totally ignored.
https://twitter.com/SteveKBannon?lang=en
In reply to Really? Got a link to the… by Blankone
Well, that makes in confusing. Is Bannon covering for something he did say, is it totally out of context, is it a complete lie. Bannon should give move background or info.. If something was said in anger and taken out of context Bannon should clarify the circumstances and give the context.
Just the same, Trump should have (maybe he did) contacted Bannon's camp prior to blasting at Bannon. Or maybe Trump wants to sink Bannon and this was an opportunity.
Your link looks legit. Confusing to me.
In reply to Here is one place:… by Peak Finance
If you see this as a fake news co-ordinated hit across all media, it makes a lot of sense.
With the exception of ZH and Briebart, even the fucking copy is the same on every site I go to.
Don't you think it's weird that NO ONE reached out to Bannon for quotes?
In reply to Well, that makes in… by Blankone
I find it weird everyone has decided that media is suddenly safe for consumption.
In reply to If you see this as a fake… by Peak Finance
battered wife syndrome I think but it sure shows how powerful they are regarding hit pieces
In reply to I find it weird everyone has… by RumpleShitzkin
Do you think the target is Trump, or Bannon or both.
Do you think Trump jumped on it in such a vicious manner to protect himself or to sink Bannon or both.
I can come up with reasons for the original story misrepresenting but Trump's response attacking only Bannon and not the "fake news" is a curve ball.
In reply to If you see this as a fake… by Peak Finance
were doomed .... rise machines
Gingrich is human detritus in the Swamp, judging from how he treats women and the $M+ payoff for doing some study for a bureaucracy under Shrub or Obama, I don't recall. His positive opinion is poison, imho. Trump Jr, I don't know about.
George Webb talked about Bannon having the resume of a Deep State asset today, so Bannon requires reassessment, imho.
So I still side with Trump, I see no one better to take his place. TINA, I really hate the lack of choices.
Bad, bad, bad thoughts toward Libertarians, who squandered so many activist's efforts over so many years in building a third party by allowing themselves to be bought, becoming Republican Lite. Heard anything about the LP this entire year? Such fools, so easily coopted by $.
All I know is that I loved what Trump said on the campaign trail..
I loved listening to Steve Bannon on XM patriot.
I do not like the people that Trump has surrounded himself with and I do not like Trump's family.
Any give on DACA and Trump can fuck off far as I'm concerned.
Bannon got his marching orders from his (((boss))) and teamed up with a scumbag (((author))). Another kosher hit job.
What made the Alabama special election special was...it was a trap for voter fraud.
That’s why they are playing up the Moore bit.
It’s important to frame it right before hand.
oh, what...you thought...Alafuckinbama would go completely against the spread of the presidential election and go all in on Mr. Infanticide Freakshow?
Right. Better look at the results a bit closer. That dog don’t hunt.
it was fraud. It was allowed to move forward for a reason.
Gingrich said - "Bannon has an exaggerated sense of self importance" Wow - looks who's talking!