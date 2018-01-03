Who's Really Got The Biggest Nuclear Button?

Currently, there are an estimated 14,555 nuclear warheads in the hands of just nine countries.
Statista's Martin Armstrong points out that at the top of the list, as compiled by the Federation Of American Scientists (FAS), are of course Russia and the U.S.With a combined arsenal of over 13,000, this particular hangover from the Cold War is still plain to see.
Up to now the two have been undergoing programs of disarmament - of this 13,400, over 5,000 are officially retired and awaiting dismantlement.
In Kim Jong-un's New Year's Day speech, he claimed that North Korea's nuclear forces are now "completed", stating that the nuclear launch button is always within his reach.
The FAS does indeed estimate that the country is in possession of between 10 to 20 warheads.
In response to the claim, U.S. President Trump fired back, pointing out that his button is "much bigger & more powerful" - something which can not be disputed, as the infographic below shows...
Israel got them from?
What's the title quoting when it says "biggest" despite the article quoting "bigger" and the tweet saying "bigger"?
The first question is to what degree does your arsenal even work, from C3I to launch through reentry and full yield detonation on target.
How many do you need?
Israel got the nukes from France under DeGaulle, who wanted to use Israel as their proxy to fight the Arabs so that France could keep the Suez canal. Lots of fighting over that canal.
Lot of fighting is ultimately over access to tight channels. Freud agrees with evolutionary psychologists here.
They stole their nuclear material from the U.S., then lied to us about their intent for the Dimona reactor: To make bomb grade material (gee, kind of the pot calling the kettle black with Iran, isn't it?).
They came close to it with their Samson Option during the 1973 War.
Lot of it in solar wind. But also, helium is a fuel for further stages of fusion, at higher temperature and pressure, after years have exhausted hydrogen, or in deeper more central layers of stars where temperature and pressure are adequate. Fusions right up to iron yield energy. Elements beyond that are theorized to be made mostly in supernova and collisions of neutron stars with other very dense former stars.
I dont fear nuclear war
I fear surviving one
Don't fear the reaper.
Why n fuck does France need 300 nukes? Does take that many to power a white waving flag?
Would you trade DC for Paris? That used to not be a trick question so bear with me.
France abandoned Military NATO in 1966 under de Gaulle and pointed their nukes at everybody else.
de Gaulle properly distrusted ZIONATO.
France then began redeeming FRNs for Gold until the Gold Window was slammed shut.
Israel has over 400 nukes, not 80.
Israel got nukes from France originally, but since then they have developed their own production.
If you don't believe Japan already has several assembled, locked, and loaded you are naïve.
All it takes is one going off near you to totally ruin your day.
They would be the ones that are immune from criticism and naming.
I just wonder, how likely is a nuclear bomb, when launched, to strike a target in another country.
Launched by an ICBM, dropped by a bomber or launched from a bomber.
We now live in the age of lasercannons and A.I and i feel there should be about a million ways to halt something that is flying through the air
All of the ABM tests on the US side have been weighted for success.
Who outside of the MIC knows for sure?
Like testing self driving vehicles in downtown Las Vegas, flat terrain, no roundabouts, always sunny and dry. Unlike most of the USA.
