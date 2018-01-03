Who's Really Got The Biggest Nuclear Button?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 00:30

Currently, there are an estimated 14,555 nuclear warheads in the hands of just nine countries.

Statista's Martin Armstrong points out that at the top of the list, as compiled by the Federation Of American Scientists (FAS), are of course Russia and the U.S.With a combined arsenal of over 13,000, this particular hangover from the Cold War is still plain to see.

Up to now the two have been undergoing programs of disarmament - of this 13,400, over 5,000 are officially retired and awaiting dismantlement.

In Kim Jong-un's New Year's Day speech, he claimed that North Korea's nuclear forces are now "completed", stating that the nuclear launch button is always within his reach.

The FAS does indeed estimate that the country is in possession of between 10 to 20 warheads.

In response to the claim, U.S. President Trump fired back, pointing out that his button is "much bigger & more powerful" - something which can not be disputed, as the infographic  below shows...

Infographic: Who's Got the Biggest Nuclear Button? | Statista

You will find more statistics at Statista

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TBT or not TBT Yen Cross Jan 4, 2018 1:13 AM

Lot of it in solar wind.  But also, helium is a fuel for further stages of fusion, at higher temperature and pressure, after years have exhausted hydrogen, or in deeper more central layers of stars where temperature and pressure are adequate.  Fusions right up to iron yield energy.  Elements beyond that are theorized to be made mostly in supernova and collisions of neutron stars with other very dense former stars.   

     

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Jan 4, 2018 1:07 AM

  Why does everything have to be so complicated? 

 

   *trader tip.  eur/usd  is wedged between the 100/50 hourly--- Never Mind/

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation Jan 4, 2018 1:11 AM

So what?  I had a nice talk with Mrs M.  14 years later.  I was terrified the first time I went to Russia.  I didn't had gotten myself into.  I would have been able to function without who was to become Mrs. M.  She was there at Pulkovo 2 airport so I didn't have to march up to Finland.  I brought boots with me just in case.

Mrs.M was terrified when she came the U.S..  I was there for her.  Let's rock this shit.  We have become machines.  She has twice as much cash on hand as I do and we have no debt.  Ochen priyatna.  очень приятно    

FUCK NO on fighting with Russia.  I have all kinds of guns and ammo.  Good for me.  I'm not fighting the Russians.   

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Manipuflation Jan 4, 2018 1:22 AM

Have fun trying to learn Russian. 

http://mangorussia.com/before-you-go/russian-language

It has taken me a long time to try to figure this language out.  It's a hard language to learn.  I can't do it.  You can't train your vocal cords easily.  If I try to speak Russian to a Russian and miss an inflection they know right away that I am not Russian.  Then they stare at you like you an the idiot.   

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
random999 Jan 4, 2018 1:26 AM

I just wonder, how likely is a nuclear bomb, when launched, to strike a target in another country.

Launched by an ICBM, dropped by a bomber or launched from a bomber.

We now live in the age of lasercannons and A.I and i feel there should be about a million ways to halt something that is flying through the air