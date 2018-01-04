The 20 Most "Jaw-Dropping" Claims From Explosive New Trump Book

The Daily Mail has compiled a list of 20 of the most "jaw-dropping" claims contained in the new book by author Michael Wolff - who was served with a cease-and-desist letter along with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon - and who was warned that legal action is imminent.
As we noted earlier, the book which was originally scheduled for publication next week, has been accelerated for broad release to Friday to capitalize on the widespread controversy it has generated, not to mention free publicity courtesy of the White House.
One thing to note: numerous media peers of Wolff's have already expressed skepticism about the book's accuracy and contents, which is why it will be up to the reader to determine if to buy it from the fiction or non-fiction section.
And so, without further ado, or commentary, is the list:
- Steve Bannon described Don Jr's Trump Tower meeting with Russians as 'treasonous and unpatriotic' and thinks he will 'crack like an egg' under the pressure of the Russia investigation
- Bannon said there's 'zero' chance Donald Trump didn't know about the meeting and said Don Jr likely 'walked them to his father's office'
- First Lady Melania Trump openly wept on the night her husband won the election - and the tears 'were not of joy'
- The whole campaign from the top down thought Trump would lose and everyone had planned for defeat, with Trump himself planning a TV network because he would be 'the most famous man in the world'
- Trump and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms and he demanded a lock on his bedroom door against the wishes of the Secret Service
- Trump orders McDonald's so he's not poisoned, told staff not to touch his toothbrush and strips his own bedsheets
- Trump regularly sits in bed eating a cheeseburger at 6.30pm while calling his friends and watching three TVs
- Rupert Murdoch called Trump a 'f***ing idiot' after a phone call and billionaire backer Tom Barrack said 'he's not only crazy, he's stupid'
- Trump's aides say he doesn't read and 'for all practical purposes is no more than semi-literate'
- Trump would try to bed his friends' wives by goading their husbands to cheat while the wife listened in on speakerphone
- White House Communications Director Hope Hicks dated married Corey Lewandowski and Trump later told her: 'You're the best piece of tail he'll ever have.'
- The president called acting attorney general Sally Yates a 'c***' after she refused to enforce his immigration ban
- Sean Spicer, then press secretary, said 'you can't make this s*** up' after his first briefing and went on adopt the phrase as his personal mantra
- Trump tells the same stories three times in ten minutes and forgot a succession of old friends' names at a Mar-a-Lago party
- He called Jared Kushner a 'suck-up' and said he should never have let Ivanka and her husband move to Washington
- Among his verdicts on his staff: Bannon 'looked like s***', Reince Priebus was a midget and Kellyanne Conway was a crybaby
- Among his staff's verdicts on him: 'dope', 'dumb as s***', 'hopeless idiot', 'just a f***ing fool', 'lost his mind', 'incapable of functioning in his job'
- Trump wondered what a 'golden shower' was after reading reports about the notorious Russian dossier
- Trump offered to marry Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough - and mocked Jared Kushner for saying he'd do it
- Ivanka Trump jokes with friends about her father's hair secrets: He had a scalp reduction, combs over from the sides, and uses Just for Men badly
Comments
Love it, more popcorn please! I know weed is illegal by Sessions now.
Not sure what to believe in this hall of mirrors.
They're playing Bannon as crazy. I am completely certain the Russian narrative is made up. So if Bannon is claiming that then he's off his rocker. But the reporter is reputed to misquote people to his own benefit.
In reply to Love it, popcorn! by ne-tiger
Disgusting and trashy. The media is making the office of the POTUS into a tabloid. Truly a national enemy.
In reply to No by Moe-Monay
Book's true author: Hillzebub
In reply to The office of the POTUS has… by overbet
I would doubt if any of it was true and any truth would be exaggerated. This is more liberal media trash following the by any means philosophy.
In reply to Book's author: Hillzebub by Delving Eye
I think I'd like him better!
In reply to Im sure you know its true… by overbet
This book misses a point:
Trump systematically engages and kicks his opponents' asses.
This book sounds like it is ready for composting.
In reply to I think I'd like him better! by chubbar
You get a serious atta boy for that one, PC...spot on!!
In reply to This book misses a point… by Pinto Currency
"" Trump's aides say he doesn't read and 'for all practical purposes is no more than semi-literate' ""
WOW ...
In reply to You get a serious atta boy… by johnf322
"" Trump tells the same stories three times in ten minutes and forgot a succession of old friends' names at a Mar-a-Lago party ""
WOW.2
In reply to "" Trump's aides say he… by BaBaBouy
BaBa, I have to agree with you wholeheartedly on WOW and WOW.2 and however many more WOWs to come.
WOW indeed. I am over WOWed.
I can barely contain my indifference.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to "" Trump tells the same… by BaBaBouy
Trump voters did not vote Trump in because of literacy, lack of vocabulary, personal character defects, lack of tact, his incessant braggadocio, etc, etc. We voted for him because he kicks ass and cares about America. He is not there to get rich. Trump says everything middle America says, but other wimp politicians or way to PC to ever talk like Trump. "The wall just got 10 feet higher." "Build the wall." ect, etc.
Look what all the fcking eloquent, highly educated, literate, suave, non cheeseburger eating mother fcking government insiders have done to this country. They have raped up and run the country into a ditch. Look at the national debt for one thing. Look how they all go to DC to serve the public but instead serve their corporate masters. And worst of all the motherfckers get filthy rich while performing public service. I hate every one of the bastards.
I can't believe Bannon is attempting the same thing the lib media, political establishment and MSM have been doing to Trump for the last year and a half. None of their dirty tricks worked, they all failed. They said Trump will drop out of the race for sure now or he will resign now for sure, etc etc. Bunch of bullshit doesn,'t work on Trump or his supporters, the more they attack him the more we support him.. Surprised Bannon didn't know that. What a dipshit.
In reply to BaBa, I have to agree with… by J. Peasemold G…
"Look what all the fcking eloquent, highly educated, literate, suave, non cheeseburger eating mother fcking government insiders have done to this country."
Exactly. The elite have only themselves to blame for the Trump phenomenon. Bottom line: Trump is a human who acts like a human as all of the opposing"eloquent elite" humans do in private. Trump is simply not as prone to paper over his real side with a slick-willy persona. And doesn't have the MSM Cronies lined up to cover it up and paper it over like all the other corrupt hypocritical pandering politicians do.
If if weren't for Hitlery's enabling media cronies and their political bias, there would've been far WORSE private behavior of her's emphasized in the mainstream media outlets.
My jaw is NOT dropping.
In reply to Trump voters did not vote… by Fed Supporter
Come on people, use your own head.
Elections for presidents are supposed to be grueling affairs, which separate wheat from chaff.
Trump would stump for hours, not reading teleprompters. He thus has the ability to remember things.
He might forget people he just met. That would be normal. Forgetting old friends - not likely.
In reply to "" Trump tells the same… by BaBaBouy
BaaaBaaa,
Your intro should say "An author who is a known bullshitter writes..."
In reply to "" Trump's aides say he… by BaBaBouy
This Is Some CRAZY Weird Shit ...
I really can't believe Im reading all this about the Prezident ...
In reply to BaaaBaaa, … by Pinto Currency
BaBaBouy re "This Is Some Crazy ..." :
Where have you been? Or was that sarc? It's all standard "smear a President we don't like" stuff. They said similar stuff about Gadaffi. They said similar stuff about other people they didn't like who's names I can't remember. Maybe the entire elite is like that and you only hear about it when they stop doing as they are told. Or maybe it is all lies. Who knows?
In reply to This Is CRAZY Weird Shit … by BaBaBouy
You should try the NYT and WaPost, they write complete bullshit too.
In reply to This Is CRAZY Weird Shit … by BaBaBouy
He sounds like a normal regular guy. I bet he posts on ZH.
In reply to This Is CRAZY Weird Shit … by BaBaBouy
Has anyone ever heard Trump discuss a book he's read?
Has anyone ever asked him what his favorite books are and why?
In reply to "" Trump's aides say he… by BaBaBouy
Seriously? Is this all they have got? What is this? New Idea? Women's Weekly?
EDIT: Oh, it's Daily Mail. I guess they must be similar. Now I just have to wonder how it ended up on ZH. "Women's Day Tyler"?
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
Agreed.
This sort of petty magnifying of irrelevant matters is what the MSM tried in the first place. Many other presidents were much worse yet produced great results.
In reply to Seriously? Is this all they… by PT
'The Art of War'.
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
Jeezus dude how many people do you know that actually read? In my family I am the only one that still reads entire books. Right now I am reading two books at the same time and waiting for two more to be delivered and thinking about buying two others written by the same author. I can tell you right now that puts me in the top .5% of the US population.
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
Sounds like Lady Proof heading for a bi-weekly library run. Place is busy as the local economy declines. Can even get a loaner eBook for 2 weeks and never leave the house. Visitors to our home have remarked there is no TV on ever - because books are better.
In reply to Jeezus dude how many people… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am impatient. I love reading e-books, yes, I have a paperwhite Kindle and the auto delivery feature is delicious. I have learned how to get library books on it, a bit more work. But some books I must have, in hand, as paper copies! One book I am waiting on is a first edition science fiction book which was finally released on 1/2/18 (I collect first editions of science fiction because the runs tend to be limited and small). And the final two books I want (the ones by the same author) are more like workbooks so I like to be able to flip through the pages of those types and make notes and write in them. Lucky Proof!
In reply to Sounds like Lady Proof… by Proofreder
It would be nice if the president of the United States had read a few books - some non-fiction, biographies, histories, novels.
I get the feeling he just reads summaries of "tell-all," Gossip-type books.
In reply to Jeezus dude how many people… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He didn't get where he got by being an idiot. Idiots tend to blow the family fortune, not make it bigger. Illiterates don't tend to do to well at business school ... unless they have some amazing, redeeming feature to overcome the handicap. Plenty of multi-millionaire salesmen admit to being terrible at maths and spelling but it doesn't matter. They're multi-millionaires. Their gift of dealing with people totally obliterates their lack of maths and spelling skills. When they need technical stuff sorted, they hire experts - accountants and lawyers. And their people skills allow them to make sure they hire the right experts. Of course, it helps to have enough technical skill to ensure the accountants and lawyers don't fuck you over ... if you can't read it in their face or their eyes ...
In reply to It would be nice if the… by Give Me Some Truth
Did anyone ever ask oBUMMer about any job he ever created?
Any skyscraper he ever built?
Any NYC ice rink he ever saved?
How many pro golfers he ever beat?
How many FINE women he was never with?
etc etc etc etc etc
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
Obama is scummy garbage deserving to be in GITMO, keep him out of this discussion.
In reply to Did anyone ever ask oBUMMer… by wisehiney
I do not know about the rest,I don't necessarily believe them,but the accusation he never reads anything ,this one I believe. I mean ,look at his vocabulary.
Have you seen him talk without reading from the teleprompter? he is an ignoramus.
not that the Faggot was better( I remember 57 states ,Austrian language,corpse man),but he was a weasel. the Donald is a bully .
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
25th October 2015 :
http://blog.dilbert.com/2015/10/25/talking-like-a-fourth-grader-part-of…
Please try to keep up*.
Bonus 30th December 2015:
http://blog.dilbert.com/2015/12/30/trumps-language-skills-analyzed/
*On the one hand I wanted to say that but on the other hand I didn't want to sound cocky. I failed in the latter. My apologies. The internet is a big thing and I can not expect you to see all of it at once.
In reply to I do not know about the rest… by veritas semper…
I believe he just talks that way to be understood by what he imagines to be the "common folk". Frankly, I don't think he's far off.
George Bush pulled some of the same with his yokel routine.
In reply to I do not know about the rest… by veritas semper…
If he is illiterate, how can he read a TelePrompTer?
fake news
This book should be used to start fires
In reply to I do not know about the rest… by veritas semper…
This book should be used to start fires.
That's exactly what it was written for. California wildfires are just for roasting marshmallows . This may be different, snowflakes will melt.
In reply to If he is illiterate, how can… by IridiumRebel
Does it matter what he reads or if he reads at all. I read a lot and I'm dirt poor and not president.
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
Great minds ...
In reply to Does it matter what he reads… by Koba the Dread
Hint: PT has read absolute shitloads of books. But I am not a billionaire and I am not a President.
We all get the same 24 hours in a day. Who uses those 24 hours the most wisely?
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
So a guy who Graduated from the Wharton School at UPenn is illiterate? You either live in Colorado or California and have been heavily indulging in their new found taxable substance!
In reply to Has anyone ever heard Trump… by Give Me Some Truth
If this surprises anyone, they're an idiot.
In reply to "" Trump's aides say he… by BaBaBouy
Anyone believing that list has issues
In reply to "" Trump's aides say he… by BaBaBouy
and anyone, after reading the list, caring about the list also has issues.
In reply to Anyone believing that list… by OneLessZombie
Let's just hope #15 is True, and he finally sends Jared and Ivanka home.
In reply to Anyone believing that list… by OneLessZombie
My copy of the book will show up Tuesday. Consider me off line for a few days.
LOL
In reply to "" Trump's aides say he… by BaBaBouy
Ive heard Trump over the years in interviews, call ins, savage nation, on Howard Stern, etc. He isnt stupid. He might not care about looking like he reads the Economist (he doesnt), but he isnt a dummy. And the more they disparage him the sadder it is their golden child Hillary lost to him.
In reply to This book misses a point… by Pinto Currency
Trump "Watching 3 TVs" = MORON who can be easily manipulated by foreign powers. http://bit.ly/2fhGqif
In reply to I think I'd like him better! by chubbar
I disagree. I bet the guy's got st least some of it on tape.
In reply to Im sure you know its true… by overbet
Where's #21?
21. Secretly posts on ZH after he locks the bedroom door at night while wearing his Marvel Superhero pajamas.
In reply to I disagree. I bet the guy's… by Mikeyyy
" Trump regularly sits in bed eating a cheeseburger at 6.30pm while calling his friends and watching three TVs "
For His Age, he looks dangerously Overweight IMO (check Pics of him in Golf clothing)...
In reply to Where's #21?… by johngaltfla
I guess Hillary then has a better than zero chance in 2020?
In reply to " Trump regularly sits in… by BaBaBouy