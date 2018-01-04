The 20 Most "Jaw-Dropping" Claims From Explosive New Trump Book

The Daily Mail has compiled a list of 20 of the most "jaw-dropping" claims contained in the new book by author Michael Wolff - who was served with a cease-and-desist letter along with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon - and who was warned that legal action is imminent.

As we noted earlier, the book which was originally scheduled for publication next week, has been accelerated for broad release to Friday to capitalize on the widespread controversy it has generated, not to mention free publicity courtesy of the White House.

One thing to note: numerous media peers of Wolff's have already expressed skepticism about the book's accuracy and contents, which is why it will be up to the reader to determine if to buy it from the fiction or non-fiction section.

And so, without further ado, or commentary, is the list: