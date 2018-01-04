The 20 Most "Jaw-Dropping" Claims From Explosive New Trump Book

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 22:46

The Daily Mail has compiled a list of 20 of the most "jaw-dropping" claims contained in the new book by author Michael Wolff - who was served with a cease-and-desist letter along with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon - and who was warned that legal action is imminent.

As we noted earlier, the book which was originally scheduled for publication next week, has been accelerated for broad release to Friday to capitalize on the widespread controversy it has generated, not to mention free publicity courtesy of the White House.

One thing to note: numerous media peers of Wolff's have already expressed skepticism about the book's accuracy and contents, which is why it will be up to the reader to determine if to buy it from the fiction or non-fiction section.

And so, without further ado, or commentary, is the list: 

  1. Steve Bannon described Don Jr's Trump Tower meeting with Russians as 'treasonous and unpatriotic' and thinks he will 'crack like an egg' under the pressure of the Russia investigation
  2. Bannon said there's 'zero' chance Donald Trump didn't know about the meeting and said Don Jr likely 'walked them to his father's office'
  3. First Lady Melania Trump openly wept on the night her husband won the election - and the tears 'were not of joy'
  4. The whole campaign from the top down thought Trump would lose and everyone had planned for defeat, with Trump himself planning a TV network because he would be 'the most famous man in the world' 
  5. Trump and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms and he demanded a lock on his bedroom door against the wishes of the Secret Service
  6. Trump orders McDonald's so he's not poisoned, told staff not to touch his toothbrush and strips his own bedsheets  
  7. Trump regularly sits in bed eating a cheeseburger at 6.30pm while calling his friends and watching three TVs 
  8. Rupert Murdoch called Trump a 'f***ing idiot' after a phone call and billionaire backer Tom Barrack said 'he's not only crazy, he's stupid' 
  9. Trump's aides say he doesn't read and 'for all practical purposes is no more than semi-literate' 
  10. Trump would try to bed his friends' wives by goading their husbands to cheat while the wife listened in on speakerphone
  11. White House Communications Director Hope Hicks dated married Corey Lewandowski and Trump later told her: 'You're the best piece of tail he'll ever have.'
  12. The president called acting attorney general Sally Yates a 'c***' after she refused to enforce his immigration ban
  13. Sean Spicer, then press secretary, said 'you can't make this s*** up' after his first briefing and went on adopt the phrase as his personal mantra
  14. Trump tells the same stories three times in ten minutes and forgot a succession of old friends' names at a Mar-a-Lago party
  15. He called Jared Kushner a 'suck-up' and said he should never have let Ivanka and her husband move to Washington
  16. Among his verdicts on his staff: Bannon 'looked like s***', Reince Priebus was a midget and Kellyanne Conway was a crybaby
  17. Among his staff's verdicts on him: 'dope', 'dumb as s***', 'hopeless idiot', 'just a f***ing fool', 'lost his mind', 'incapable of functioning in his job'
  18. Trump wondered what a 'golden shower' was after reading reports about the notorious Russian dossier
  19. Trump offered to marry Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough - and mocked Jared Kushner for saying he'd do it
  20. Ivanka Trump jokes with friends about her father's hair secrets: He had a scalp reduction, combs over from the sides, and uses Just for Men badly
Tags
Quick Service Restaurants

Comments

Vote up!
 38
Vote down!
 3
Moe-Monay ne-tiger Jan 4, 2018 8:29 PM

Not sure what to believe in this hall of mirrors.

They're playing Bannon as crazy.  I am completely certain the Russian narrative is made up. So if Bannon is claiming that then he's off his rocker.  But the reporter is reputed to misquote people to his own benefit.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Fed Supporter J. Peasemold G… Jan 5, 2018 12:38 AM

Trump voters did not vote Trump in because of literacy, lack of vocabulary, personal character defects, lack of tact, his incessant braggadocio, etc, etc.  We voted for him because he kicks ass and cares about America.  He is not there to get rich.  Trump says everything middle America says, but other wimp politicians or way to PC to ever talk like Trump.  "The wall just got 10 feet higher."  "Build the wall."  ect, etc.

 

Look what all the fcking eloquent, highly educated, literate, suave, non cheeseburger eating mother fcking government insiders have done to this country.  They have raped up and run the country into a ditch.  Look at the national debt for one thing.  Look how they all go to DC to serve the public but instead serve their corporate masters.  And worst of all the motherfckers get filthy rich while performing public service.  I hate every one of the bastards.

 

I can't believe Bannon is attempting the same thing the lib media, political establishment and MSM have been doing to Trump for the last year and a half.  None of their dirty tricks worked, they all failed.  They said Trump will drop out of the race for sure now or he will resign now for sure, etc etc.  Bunch of bullshit doesn,'t work on Trump or his supporters, the more they attack him the  more we support him..  Surprised Bannon didn't know that.  What a dipshit.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Creative_Destruct Fed Supporter Jan 5, 2018 1:15 AM

"Look what all the fcking eloquent, highly educated, literate, suave, non cheeseburger eating mother fcking government insiders have done to this country."

Exactly. The elite have only themselves to blame for the Trump phenomenon. Bottom line: Trump is a human who acts like a human as all of the opposing"eloquent elite" humans do in private. Trump is simply not as prone to paper over his real side with a slick-willy persona. And doesn't have the MSM Cronies lined up to cover it up and paper it over like all the other corrupt hypocritical pandering politicians do.

If if weren't for Hitlery's enabling media cronies and their political bias, there would've  been far WORSE private behavior of her's emphasized in the mainstream media outlets.

My jaw is NOT dropping.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MEFOBILLS BaBaBouy Jan 5, 2018 1:10 AM

Come on people, use your own head.

Elections for presidents are supposed to be grueling affairs, which separate wheat from chaff.

Trump would stump for hours, not reading teleprompters. He thus has the ability to remember things.

He might forget people he just met.  That would be normal.  Forgetting old friends - not likely.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
PT BaBaBouy Jan 4, 2018 9:41 PM

BaBaBouy re "This Is Some Crazy ..." :

Where have you been? Or was that sarc? It's all standard "smear a President we don't like" stuff. They said similar stuff about Gadaffi. They said similar stuff about other people they didn't like who's names I can't remember. Maybe the entire elite is like that and you only hear about it when they stop doing as they are told. Or maybe it is all lies. Who knows?

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Give Me Some Truth Jan 4, 2018 9:30 PM

Jeezus dude how many people do you know that actually read? In my family I am the only one that still reads entire books. Right now I am reading two books at the same time and waiting for two more to be delivered and thinking about buying two others written by the same author. I can tell you right now that puts me in the top .5% of the US population.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Proofreder Jan 4, 2018 10:18 PM

I am impatient. I love reading e-books, yes, I have a paperwhite Kindle and the auto delivery feature is delicious. I have learned how to get library books on it, a bit more work. But some books I must have, in hand, as paper copies! One book I am waiting on is a first edition science fiction book which was finally released on 1/2/18 (I collect first editions of science fiction because the runs tend to be limited and small). And the final two books I want (the ones by the same author) are more like workbooks so I like to be able to flip through the pages of those types and make notes and write in them. Lucky Proof!

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
PT Give Me Some Truth Jan 4, 2018 10:34 PM

He didn't get where he got by being an idiot. Idiots tend to blow the family fortune, not make it bigger. Illiterates don't tend to do to well at business school ... unless they have some amazing, redeeming feature to overcome the handicap. Plenty of multi-millionaire salesmen admit to being terrible at maths and spelling but it doesn't matter. They're multi-millionaires. Their gift of dealing with people totally obliterates their lack of maths and spelling skills. When they need technical stuff sorted, they hire experts - accountants and lawyers. And their people skills allow them to make sure they hire the right experts. Of course, it helps to have enough technical skill to ensure the accountants and lawyers don't fuck you over ... if you can't read it in their face or their eyes ...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
veritas semper… Give Me Some Truth Jan 4, 2018 9:57 PM

I do not know about the rest,I don't necessarily believe them,but the accusation he never reads anything ,this one I believe. I mean ,look at his vocabulary.

Have you seen him talk without reading from the teleprompter? he is an ignoramus.

not that the Faggot was better( I remember 57 states ,Austrian language,corpse man),but he was a weasel. the Donald is a bully .

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
PT veritas semper… Jan 4, 2018 10:39 PM

25th October 2015 :

http://blog.dilbert.com/2015/10/25/talking-like-a-fourth-grader-part-of…

Please try to keep up*.

Bonus 30th December 2015:

http://blog.dilbert.com/2015/12/30/trumps-language-skills-analyzed/

*On the one hand I wanted to say that but on the other hand I didn't want to sound cocky. I failed in the latter. My apologies. The internet is a big thing and I can not expect you to see all of it at once.