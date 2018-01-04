China Dominates Global Skyscraper Construction

Last year, skyscraper construction soared to new heights.

In 2017, 144 new buildings 200 meters (660 feet) or taller were built, including 15 "supertall buildings" at least 300 meters (980 feet) high, according to data published by The Council On Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

But, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, nowhere came close to China for new skyscrapers where 76 buildings were completed at 200 meters tall or higher.

The U.S. was a distant second, constructing only ten skyscrapers by comparison.

South Korea came third with seven while interestingly, neighboring North Korea built four.

The isolated regime built the country's four newest skyscrapers at the Ryomyong residential complex in Pyongyang with the tallest stretchting over 270 meters.

That is some distance short of the highest building constructed in 2017 which was topped out at 599 meters (1,965 feet). That's China's 115 floor Ping An Finance Center in Shenzhen which boasts 459,525 square meters of space. The second tallest building of last year is The Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea while the third is Dubai's Marina 101.