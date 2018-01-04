China Dominates Global Skyscraper Construction

Last year, skyscraper construction soared to new heights.
In 2017, 144 new buildings 200 meters (660 feet) or taller were built, including 15 "supertall buildings" at least 300 meters (980 feet) high, according to data published by The Council On Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.
But, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, nowhere came close to China for new skyscrapers where 76 buildings were completed at 200 meters tall or higher.
The U.S. was a distant second, constructing only ten skyscrapers by comparison.
South Korea came third with seven while interestingly, neighboring North Korea built four.
The isolated regime built the country's four newest skyscrapers at the Ryomyong residential complex in Pyongyang with the tallest stretchting over 270 meters.
That is some distance short of the highest building constructed in 2017 which was topped out at 599 meters (1,965 feet). That's China's 115 floor Ping An Finance Center in Shenzhen which boasts 459,525 square meters of space. The second tallest building of last year is The Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea while the third is Dubai's Marina 101.
Comments
Yeah, but we dominate the "Dotard" business!
The future is EAST
In reply to Yeah, but we dominate the … by PitBullsRule
The skyscraper rule is historically solid. China will get what it printed. Thanks prof. Delorenzo
In reply to The future is EAST by MGTOW_MONERO_XMR
Made with chinese concrete and chinese steel. I wouldn't stand near any one of them.
In reply to The skyscraper rule is… by Caloot
LOL Have you seen the shoddy construction videos on these Chinese buildings? Many of them will be 1 story buildings after the first wind storm.
In reply to Made with chinese concrete… by The_Juggernaut
if you adjust these values for 'new middle class population' it's probably pretty even between China and North America =p
interestingly, it's also about regulation, too^ skyscrapers a lot harder get approved here. local governments are really asses about skylines and 'visual concrete noise.' CHINA DONT CARE.
funnily enough, if you look at highrises instead of skyscrapers (so mostly 50-150m rather than >150m), Toronto by far led any other Western city with something like 130ish for the last few years. NY was second with barely half those, most of the time, and MTL was third way down with 25ish. but then if you look at total highrises per capita density, Vancouver is clear leader.
can't come even remotely close to China's 1 billion middle class tho lol when China has 8 cities that their metros by themselves have half the entire population of canada or the three largest metropolitan regions of china are as big as all of the US. gotta stick 'em somewhere, right :D high density helps keep 'em close to the factory ^_^
In reply to LOL Have you seen the… by IH8OBAMA
Hate to rain on your parade but China doesn't have close to 1 billion middle class. It's about 10% of the overall population, which works out 130 million. Not too shabby either in relative numbers but it's the percentages that really drive home the crass inequality. And skyscrapers (mostly owned by banks, insurances and SOEs) are a measure for that, too.
In reply to if you adjust these values… by Laowei Gweilo
The bigger they are, the harder they fall.
In reply to Hate to rain on your parade… by jet20
Build them to the moon, dumb Chinks.
What more efficient way to house worker drones than to stack them like cordwood?
In reply to Build them to the moon, dumb… by zorba THE GREEK
I think it's really cool that in 2017 North Korea built four super tall buildings and made this list.
Who would have thunk?
In reply to I think it's really cool… by directaction
Soon to be Trumped
In reply to I think it's really cool… by directaction
Yeah but we're tops in building homeless shelters and Mc Mansions,take that China!
What is this shit? USA used to be a real world power. Now, the fucking high speed train that was supposed to begin contruction 10 years ago has not even broken ground. Its bogged down in red-tape and lawsuits. The bane of America will be lawsuits. Americans will sue their own grandmother if they can make a quick buck.
I wouldn't exactly call Towers of Babel that blot out the sky or 20 lane super-highways or acres of parking lots "civilization".
In reply to What is this shit? USA used… by EternalAnusocracy
besides a strong military, i always thought a sprawling and beautiful skyline shows the power of a country. Hope USA starts to step it up
Nah, we're over the gimmicks.
In reply to besides a strong military, i… by RobertTheGenius
Small dick syndrome
North Korea?
Meh ...
China also dominates global skyscraper collapses.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pktM__i-8IQ