China Dominates Global Skyscraper Construction

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 23:05

Last year, skyscraper construction soared to new heights.

In 2017, 144 new buildings 200 meters (660 feet) or taller were built, including 15 "supertall buildings" at least 300 meters (980 feet) high, according to data published by The Council On Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

But,  as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, nowhere came close to China for new skyscrapers where 76 buildings were completed at 200 meters tall or higher.

Infographic: China Dominates Skyscraper Construction | Statista

You will find more statistics at Statista

The U.S. was a distant second, constructing only ten skyscrapers by comparison.

South Korea came third with seven while interestingly, neighboring North Korea built four.

The isolated regime built the country's four newest skyscrapers at the Ryomyong residential complex in Pyongyang with the tallest stretchting over 270 meters.

That is some distance short of the highest building constructed in 2017 which was topped out at 599 meters (1,965 feet). That's China's 115 floor Ping An Finance Center in Shenzhen which boasts 459,525 square meters of space. The second tallest building of last year is The Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea while the third is Dubai's Marina 101.

Tags
Environment
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Laowei Gweilo IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 1:01 AM

if you adjust these values for 'new middle class population' it's probably pretty even between China and North America =p

interestingly, it's also about regulation, too^ skyscrapers a lot harder get approved here. local governments are really asses about skylines and 'visual concrete noise.' CHINA DONT CARE.

funnily enough, if you look at highrises instead of skyscrapers (so mostly 50-150m rather than >150m), Toronto by far led any other Western city with something like 130ish for the last few years. NY was second with barely half those, most of the time, and MTL was third way down with 25ish. but then if you look at total highrises per capita density, Vancouver is clear leader.

can't come even remotely close to China's 1 billion middle class tho lol when China has 8 cities that their metros by themselves have half the entire population of canada or the three largest metropolitan regions of china are as big as all of the US. gotta stick 'em somewhere, right :D high density helps keep 'em close to the factory ^_^

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jet20 Laowei Gweilo Jan 5, 2018 1:07 AM

Hate to rain on your parade but China doesn't have close to 1 billion middle class. It's about 10% of the overall population, which works out 130 million. Not too shabby either in relative numbers but it's the percentages that really drive home the crass inequality. And skyscrapers (mostly owned by banks, insurances and SOEs) are a measure for that, too.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
EternalAnusocracy Jan 4, 2018 11:31 PM

What is this shit?  USA used to be a real world power.  Now, the fucking high speed train that was supposed to begin contruction 10 years ago has not even broken ground.  Its bogged down in red-tape and lawsuits.  The bane of America will be lawsuits.  Americans will sue their own grandmother if they can make a quick buck. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
RobertTheGenius Jan 4, 2018 11:38 PM

besides a strong military, i always thought a sprawling and beautiful skyline shows the power of a country. Hope USA starts to step it up