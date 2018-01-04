Economists Think Inflation Will Rise Sharply In 2018: They're Wrong

Authored by Mike Shedlock via www.themaven.net/mishtalk,
Let's investigate six reasons economists think inflation is about to pick in 2018, and why I think they are dreaming.
Reason Number One - Wage Hikes
Minimum wages rise in 18 states starting in 2018.
Former Fed Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV on October 4, “I still believe we will have higher inflation. The basic mechanism here is unemployment is declining all the time, wages will start going up at some stage.”
Wage Hike Rebuttal
The National Bureau of Economic Research paper: Minimum Wage Increases, Wages, and Low-Wage Employment: Evidence from Seattle, 2017 concludes there was a negative benefit to low wage workers as a result of wage hike.
- A 9% reduction in hours worked at wages below $19/hour.
- A reduction of over $100 million per year in total payroll for low-wage jobs, measured as total sum of increased wages received less wages lost due to employment reductions. Total payroll losses average about $125 per job per month.
- The findings that total payroll for low-wage jobs declined rather than rose as a consequence of the 2016 minimum wage increase is at odds with most prior studies of minimum wage laws. These differences likely reflect methodological improvements made possible by Washington State’s exceptional individual-level data. When we replicate methods used in previous studies, we produce the same results as previously found.
This is an issue that's debated over and over again, mostly with poor methodologies to come to the desired conclusion.
In contrast, the NBER had "exceptional individual-level data".
Adding support the NBER's conclusion, the Bank of Canada estimates Minimum Wage Hikes Could Cost Canada's Economy 60,000 jobs by 2019.
By the way, and as discussed in Staggering Rent Increases in 2017, the median U.S. rental now requires 29% of median monthly income, according to Zillow. Between 1985 and 2000, renters spent about 25.8% of their income on housing.
Next, factor in student debt.
Finally, note the staggering fact that 24% of millennials are still paying down Christmas purchases from 2016.
The proper conclusion is wage hikes are not sufficient to pay down debts let alone to be used chasing the prices of goods and services higher.
Reason Number Two - Declining Unemployment
The theory claims there is a historical inverse relationship between rates of unemployment and corresponding rates of inflation.
In short, falling unemployment will lead to a rise in inflation.
In March of 2017, Janet Yellen commented in a post-FOMC Q&A “The Phillips Curve is Alive“.
Also note that Stanley Fischer also mentioned falling unemployment as a determinant for rising inflation.
Declining Unemployment Rebuttal
In advance of the 1973-1975 recession, economist Milton Friedman correctly predicted both inflation and unemployment would increase.
Wikipedia offers this amusing comment: "In recent years the slope of the Phillips curve appears to have declined and there has been significant questioning of the usefulness of the Phillips curve in predicting inflation. Nonetheless, the Phillips curve remains the primary framework for understanding and forecasting inflation used in central banks."
It's rather amazing anyone still has faith in Phillips Curve nonsense.
Yet the outgoing Fed Chair, Janet Yellen, and the former Vice-Chair, Stanley Fischer, are believers.
Reason Number Three - Trump Tax Cuts
At the December meeting, the Fed upped its estimate of GDP growth on the expectation Congress would pass a tax bill.
According to the December FOMC Economic Projections, "Most participants indicated that prospective changes in federal tax policy were a factor that led them to boost their projections of real GDP growth over the next couple of years; some participants, however, noted that they had already incorporated at least some effects of future tax cuts in their September projections."
Tax Cut Growth Rebuttal
John Hussman discusses economic growth in his excellent stock market valuation article Survival Tactics for a Hypervalued Market.
"Given that record earnings and depressed corporate borrowing rates have not sufficed to boost net domestic investment beyond half of its historical norm, and prior tax windfalls (e.g. the 2004 repatriation holiday) were almost entirely expended on dividends and stock buybacks, there’s little reason to expect any sort of durable surge in capital spending. That’s particularly true given a 4.1% unemployment rate and already deep account deficits, since rapid growth in capital spending invariably emerges from wholly opposite conditions," states Hussman.
"One of the most outrageous fallacies put forward by economists over the past year is that lower US corporate tax rates will cause the repatriation of offshore cash balances. This view, which is widely endorsed by many analysts, fails to reflect the true nature of offshore tax schemes and how problematic it will be to reverse these complex transactions."
I suggest reading Whalen's excellent article to understand the numerous complexities involved.
Reason Number Four - Falling Dollar
The general theory in play is that a falling dollar means rising commodities and higher prices on goods, especially imports.
There is no relationship.
Reason Number Five - Money Velocity
This reason I found in a Tweet by LizAnn Sonders.
Money Velocity Rebuttal
A three month average vs a six month average offset by 21 months seems like a lot of curve fitting.
Here is a Tweet Reply by Martin Pelletier that makes sense to me.
By the way, let's look at what we are talking about here in actual terms instead of percentage increases.
Reason Number Six - Rising Price of Crude
The rationale behind this idea is a rising price of crude portends higher prices, and not just for food and energy.
Note that even core PCE prices which exclude food and energy are very highly correlated without having to do arbitrary time shifts.
However, point six implies the price of crude will climb still higher.
Will it? I don't know. Nor does anyone else. However, we can say that at least some of the recent rise is related to tension in Iran.
We can also say that Trump is fanning those tensions.
On the other hand, the Washington Post reports U.S. crude oil production is flirting with record highs heading into the new year, thanks to the technological nimbleness of shale oil drillers.
Synopsis
There is no basis for five of the six most popular reasons reasons behind the widespread belief that a big surge in inflation is on the way.
Oil might provide a reason, but if the price of oil declines, even core inflation is likely to decline.
What is Inflation?
Somehow we managed to get through all of these points and counterpoints without even addressing the questions: What is inflation? And how do we measure it?
The above discussion analyzes things using the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) as a meaningful definition.
Problems with the definition are numerous. PCE does not include home prices or asset prices in general.
The BLS uses a bizarre measure called Owners Equivalent Rent (OER) to calculate rent increases.
If the CPI included home prices rather than OER the impact would be 24.583% of the difference between the lines.
For example, in November of 2013, instead of reporting year-over-year CPI at 1.24% the BLS would have reported 4.06%.
Looking for Inflation?
The Fed, Bloomberg Econoday, and countless economic analysts are wondering why QE did not produce inflation.
It's right in front of their noses in home prices, in Bitcoin speculation, in demand for covenant lite bonds, and in dramatically understated medical costs.
Instead, the Fed believes in the Phillips Curve and thinks Core PCE is an accurate measure.
Bubbles Everywhere
As a direct result of the Fed's total incompetence in understanding inflation, bubbles are readily apparent in equities, in junk bonds, and in Bitcoin speculation.
No Economic Benefit to Inflation
My Challenge to Keynesians “Prove Rising Prices Provide an Overall Economic Benefit” has gone unanswered.
BIS Deflation Study
The BIS did a historical study and found routine price deflation was not any problem at all.
“*Deflation may actually boost output. Lower prices increase real incomes and wealth. And they may also make export goods more competitive*,” stated the study.
For a discussion of the BIS study, please see Historical Perspective on CPI Deflations: How Damaging are They?
CPI or PCE deflation is not to be feared.
More precisely, price deflation is a benefit. Falling prices increase purchasing power by definition and thus raise standards of living.
It’s asset bubble deflation that is damaging. When asset bubbles burst, debt deflation results.
Central banks’ seriously misguided attempts to defeat routine consumer price deflation is what fuels the destructive asset bubbles that eventually collapse.
Unintended Consequences
If you one single compelling reason that inflation (as defined by the Fed and the academic illiterates) is not about to soar in 2018, here it is: a massive debt overhang.
For discussion, please consider Lacy Hunt on the Unintended Consequences of Federal Reserve Policies.
Debt Deflation Coming Up
Another debt-deflation bubble bursting episode is coming up.
All it takes is an economic slowdown or a change in attitudes of greater fools willing to chase the market higher and higher.
It's the Debt Stupid
Conventional wisdom says we need more inflation to deflate away the value of of debt on the books.
As of November 30, 2017, Treasury Direct reported public debt as $20.59 trillion. That includes $5.67 trillion in debt we owe to ourselves (think Social Security).
At higher rates of inflation, interest on the national debt would soar.
San Francisco John Williams has stated that the Fed's 2 percent inflation target requires some rethinking, and likely needs to be higher.
What a hoot! Despite massive amounts of QE the Fed could not hits its inflation target using its own measure of inflation as a definition. Somehow they magically believe that setting a higher target will in and ofitself cause inflation.
Imagine what 6% mortgages would do to home price affordability.
Throw conventional wisdom in the ash can. In practice, the more debt and leverage the Fed stuffs into the system, the lower interest rates must be to support that level of debt.
Final Irony
We are close to the end of this inflationary cycle just as the average analyst thinks inflation is about to pick up.
The Fed might even buy into the notion of rising inflation, especially if crude does spike in early 2018.
Then economists will accuse the Fed of "hiking too much" when the fact of the matter is the Fed once again held interest rates too low, too long, in a foolish attempt to cram more debt into a system literally choking on debt.
Currency Crisis, Debt Deflation on Deck
Another round of debt deflation. a currency crisis, or both is in the cards. Timing is the only issue. It's far too late to believe anything reasonable can be done about the mess the Fed has created.
Comments
"Laugh Track Deafening !!!"
Only on stuff you really need and the price increases will be discounted by "seasonality and increased utility" factors.
Inflation (aka currency debasement/devaluation) is a certainty. Where it shows up and how it's 'counted' is not...
In reply to "Laugh Track Deafening !!!"… by JRobby
inflation will not be "allowed" to rise; at least as it is measured in the official fake releases; you and me get to shoulder all of the actual inflation.
In reply to Inflation (aka currency… by skbull44
Deflation is good for consumers and businesses not for the government. The government benefits most from inflation since they control the increase in money supply and benefit most when the new money has the highest value before it trickles out onto mainstreet and starts to be detected as inflation and prices raise. Therefore, governments will always prefer inflation over deflation.
In reply to inflation will not be … by spastic_colon
Not knocking how you explained it per se, but it can probably be stated in much simpler terms - though with an "extreme" example - whey governments always benefit (and thus prefer) inflation to deflation. It boils down simply to revenue (i.e. taxes) collected. For the government, their planning/thinking can be summed up by the following: MOAR!!! So now to an example. Let's consider a major deflationary situation where the average cost of all goods/services goes down 50% and I, individually, see my paycheck cut 15%. Despite the 15% reduction in income, I should be ecstatic because ultimately I'm way better off than before given that the decline in everything I purchase far and away exceeds my lost income...in other words, lower income but much better purchasing power.
Now let's consider the government's (state, local, and federal) take on this situation. When I buy $50 worth of groceries that used to be $100 or a $15,000 vehicle that used to be $30,000, what does that mean for the government's rake when they're pulling a straight 5% (or whatever it might be for that particular locale) of the price? It means what they collect in taxes plummets. That's just on the sales tax side; now take into account the income tax side as well. Instead of making $50,000 per year I'm now making $42,500 in this example (15% less). What happened to my tax burden? Goes down, right? So, good for me, but absolutely NOT something the government wants to see as, again, it means they're getting a smaller cut. Now magnify this across everyone in the economy instead of just for one person.
Hell, you could probably take this a step further and throw in property taxes, capital gains taxes, etc. to consider. Under my extreme scenario, asset values are likely much lower, on average. Makes it easier (hopefully) to buy a home as they should be cheaper, but those lower valuations mean lower tax revenue for the local government unless they jack the rates up in response.
Want to know why governments hate deflation? Look no further than taxes.
In reply to Deflation is good for… by YUNOSELL
If ZH is promoting low inflation then high inflation is coming.
In reply to Inflation (aka currency… by skbull44
and don't forget "hedonic adjustments," whatever that means . . .
In reply to "Laugh Track Deafening !!!"… by JRobby
Excellent analysis, especially moribund money velocity. Bullish!
It's a crappy analysis. Mish says, "In practice, the more debt and leverage the Fed stuffs into the system, the lower interest rates must be to support that level of debt." That statement assumes governments can control the long end of the yield curve. Suppressing long rates means the Fed will have to buy more 10yr bonds rather than deleverage. Can't have it both ways.
In reply to Excellent analysis,… by ReturnOfDaMac
I always had problems with Mish when it came to inflation and his definitions. He leaves out all kinds of things. Tuition, taxes, cars, rents, and groceries just to name a few items. Real inflation has been raging for the last ten years.
His analysis is wrong.
In reply to It's a crappy analysis. Mish… by Baron von Bud
Bay of Pigs, did something happen to your reading skills? Perhaps you need some English lessons.
Did I not state:
"The Fed, Bloomberg Econoday, and countless economic analysts are wondering why QE did not produce inflation.
It's right in front of their noses in home prices, in Bitcoin speculation, in demand for covenant lite bonds, and in dramatically understated medical costs."
Did I fail, to mention I was discussing the Fed will not find inflation by "their" preferred measure which conveniently leaves out massive inflation in home prices?
In the past how many times have I pointed out tuition? You seem to have a severe memory problem as well as having lost rudimentary reading skills.
In reply to I always had problems with… by Bay of Pigs
In reply to I always had problems with… by Bay of Pigs
Has anyone else noticed that in the last two months food prices have gone stark raving nuts? OK, I get that its winter, but, a green pepper is $1.50 each, chuck roast is now $5.99 on sale, and loose apples are over $2 a pound.
The Author of this article neglects the 50 or so trillion printed globally or otherwise created / Rehypothecated since 2008ish, that will continue to hit and drive essential commodity prices much higher. what you need is going up what you own is going down.
There is no federal giverment measure of what people actually buy, so any giverment statistic is irrelevant. I know that my cable company tried to jack my bill $30 a month, likewise water and sewer a double digit increase, and I am shopping my electricity, which has a delivered price of around 17 cents per kwh in eastern pennsytucky.
Meanwhile my wages are down drastically from 3 years ago, due to the collapse of the US engineering industry (power and energy specifically).
In reply to Excellent analysis,… by ReturnOfDaMac
More like 9 months from my observations.
In reply to Has anyone else noticed that… by gatorengineer
The biggest reason inflation will pick up in 2018 is that the Fed creates at least a trillion new dollars every year to fund the deficit at artificially low interest rates. Eventually we'll have hyperinflation like Germany had in the 1920s. Hyperinflation is a 100% mathematical certainty. The only question is when.
Germany's hyperinflation was due to exchange rate pressures. All hyperinflations in the modern era were due to exchange rate pressures. (The reichsbank was privatized during Weimar hyperinflation - it was not a government driven phenomenon.)
The rest of world no longer wanting petrodollars would be a trigger for dollar exchange rate pressure. Dollar would be shorted in a similar feed-back loop to Weimar Germany. (Shorting bear raids create more dollar loans, which is unwanted positive feedback, i.e. dollar weakens = more loans, dollar weakens more = more loans, and so on, creating the hyperinflation spiral. Yes, the private banking debt system sucks big bags of dicks with built in instabilities and rents.)
The U.S. since it's outstanding debts are denominated in dollars, would have more maneuvering room than Weimar Germany did. So, no hyperinflation on U.S.horizon yet. Instability in Europe will continue to drive flight into the U.S. stock market, holding stock prices high, TBill prices high, and interest rates low.
In today's world, all Western Private Central Bankers co-ordinate. They do QE together, they do Swaps of national money units to maintain exchange rate windows. This co-operation would have to change for U.S. economy to move into a hyperinflation realm.
Weimar had to pay reparations in "hard currency." France and Britain wanted to pay off their wartime dollar debts to U.S. Treasury, so they wanted Germany to pay them in dollars. France and England were milking Germany, even though they started the war. The U.S. didn't allow German goods importation, hence Germany could not acquire dollars. Germany dug themselves further into a debt hole by going into debt to wall street for municiple bonds. Making more debt to pay off other debt is a classic debt money system malfunction. Soros' ((grandparents)) sniffed out weakness, and shorted the mark, hence the hyperinflation. After the hyperinflation, they used their "credit" power and bought out much of Germany. Even Galician Poles (Jewish Poles from Shtetl settlements) ended up owning German land due to "loans" from their international brothers.
In 1933, when Hitler came to power, our ((friends)) struck again, and forbade buying of German goods worldwide. This was an act of war, especially considering Germany's inflation history, and also that Germany needed to import food in those days.
Is it no wonder Germany was outraged after having been punked into WW1, then Weimar Hyperinflation? You can only victimize a proud and generous people so much.
In reply to The biggest reason inflation… by Blue Dog
only if external supply shock is present.
In reply to Germany's hyperinflation was… by MEFOBILLS
Without Immigration Reform Main Street wages will not rise that much. Supply and Demand is a Biatch of an Economic Law..
absolutely no reform is needed, enforcement of what is on the books is all that is required. But the orange jesus seems to have no appetite to do it.
In reply to Without Immigration Reform… by Ghost of PartysOver
Showdown coming right up.
Poor enforcement has added to it. It has been left to the IRS and insurance companies. Not much happening there.
Then there is " the cash envelopes"
In reply to Without Immigration Reform… by Ghost of PartysOver
Argument over fake numbers.
Without .gov and fed props.
Instant massive deflation.
and it should have happened in 2008-2010 time frame. But that would have easily made Goodly King Obola a one-term President. Honest folks might disagree, but without the TARP, the $787 billion stimulus package, and the massive Fed QE, the system would have cratered far worse than in the early 30's. But the downturn would not have lasted for a decade, because let's face it, shit just happens faster nowadays. And it would have flushed out the inherent rot built up in the system. Instead, we just stitched up the abscess. Someday this will result in critical illness or death to the patient.
In reply to Without .gov and fed props… by wisehiney
"All it takes is an economic slowdown or a change in attitudes of greater fools willing to chase the market higher and higher"
~ While I am not saying a slowdown can never happen, I firmly believe that the "greater fools" are always underestimated.
We have more greater fools than in any other time in known history!
you are assuming that there is a market, I dont believe that assumption. we are in an 1800s bucket shop.
In reply to "All it takes is an economic… by wmbz
The elephant in the room: the velocity of money.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2V
Low money velocity proves QE failed !
That's one ugly chart!
In reply to The elephant in the room:… by Lady Jessica
it went into the pockets of the 0.01 percent why would it ever come out?
In reply to Low money velocity proves QE… by lester1
Is this true: a dollar spent at the store, then given as wages and spent again or for services/products the store needs and again used for wages, expensives whatever....the more that money turns over the state/local govs get 5-7%every turn (mostly)....therefore money velocity (+/-) affects tax collection also for those indicated?
In reply to The elephant in the room:… by Lady Jessica
Inflation gets exported via trade deficits!
Trade deficits alone aren't enough to export inflation. Countries receiving another nation's confetti in exchange for real goods must also hold the great majority of that currency in reserve -- otherwise it will come back home to roost. The US is able do this only because it is the world's "premier" reserve currency -- for now.
In reply to Inflation gets exported via… by lester1
Thanks to globalization and massive trade deficits, many our dollars end up overseas. If those dollars ever returned, to America we would see Weimar style hyperinflation.
You wouldnt because they wouldnt be spent as there is no demand. Where the dollar is stored is largley irrelevant.
the reql question is now that companies can repatriate cash, why they arent selling foreign and buying dollars..... the dollar should be rocketing, not plummeting because of trumpanomics (at least till the cash is back).
In reply to Thanks to globalization and… by lester1
Which is why the Scheiss dollar is coming. There has to be a filter between domestic and foreign dollars to prevent hyperinflation. Since that cannot be done with cash it will be earmarked digital dollars. Not really any different from when we prevented US citizens to convert to Gold while allowing foreigners to.
Their challenge is how do they get rid of cash without destroying their high-low alliance? As the elimination of cash would hurt the poor most of all and collapse the underground economy. Not to mention all the profits they get from drug running and bribery. Maybe they expect the poor to adopt something like M-pesa or Ripple, highly liquid but useless for saving.
In reply to Thanks to globalization and… by lester1
Bring on the wild speculation. According to these people the Dow should be negative now not making new highs.
Shepwave guys keep getting this crap right. Complain all you want. Fax is fax.
With robots, it is possible to have both high inflation and low employment. Automation will grow at a massive rate as the minimum wage increases. Sometimes I wonder if Tyler reads his own blog.
minimum wage is largely irrelevant as if you are making it you are getting a ton of money on the dole. Median wage is what matters and that will continue to decline.
In reply to With robots, it is possible… by Ignore This
Sure seems like all the 2017 inflation went into BitCoin. Time for 2018 inflation to go into Gold price.
I'm surprised Mish didn't begin with the classic definition of what inflation is... Used to be his standard refrain in these tired old arguments from (10) years ago.
An increase in the supply of money & credit.
The effects of inflation however - rising prices for necessities combined with a loss in purchasing power...?
Are what the average American experiences on a daily basis.
Exactly.
The effects of real inflation are shown in the lack of disposable income, little to no savings and increased debt levels. Fact is, most American families are ONE paycheck away from financial disaster.
In reply to … by Consuelo
An increase in the supply of money & credit.
Good point. I finished that article something like 3:00 AM then added a bit this morning. I will add my standard definition to the article.
Thanks
In reply to … by Consuelo
The dollar would have to fail for infltion to go nuts.
I think, therefore I... still don't know.
"Inflation will rise"
"you're right"
"inflation will remain stagnant"
"you're right"
"wait, we both can't be right?"
"you're right too"
Higher interest rates will damage BTC et al. Could be game on.
Has all the wealth moved up to the .01 yet?
Remember...my prediction, always wrong...02/02/18 Market freaks out! This is based on "gut feeling" and my "animal spirits" and chicken entrails.
Bought a bottle of magnesium supplement yesterday at Wally World. 250mg and the bottle was only half full,,, I shit you not! Last year I purchased a full bottle of 400mg (500 caps) for same price.
It really irritates me to no end these government narrative pundits spouting there is no inflation. Prices of food has doubled in three years. What? These snakes don't eat?
The only thing that went down was gasoline and gasoline only. Shipping rates still went up and I pay the same for kerosene that I did when gasoline cost $4.00 p/gal.
If not for credit given to the FSA on the government dole the whole thing would have crashed long ago.
When someone speaks of asset prices dropping that IS NOT monetary deflation. That is a price CORRECTION. Prices shouldn't be that high to begin with and were pushed by monetary inflation. So long as Uncle Sam has deficits the printing won't stop. They'll lie and feed you horse hockey all day long but the printing will continue until it can't.
Inflation is an increase in the currency supply, of which the Fed has created in the trillions. Thus, we have massive inflation.
The result can be increased producer and consumer prices (only now rearing its head) or asset price inflation (a 35 year bond bubble, record stock markets, near record real estate, $480 million paintings, etc.).
Whether this inflation is wiped out in a debt jubilee is another matter.
"Unintended Consequences."
Can we agree that:
The intentions are set, the desired outcomes (for certain groups) are established, and the policies are set accordingly.
- Ned
If, as the article suggests, deflation is inevitable, why again do I want to buy gold instead of hoard cash?
We had price deflation briefly as measured by the CPI in the great recession.
We certainly had price deflation in the great depression.
How did gold react?
Gold does terrible in routine inflation (more precisely disinflation): Witness the period from 1980-2000
Gold does well in times of credit stress and lack of faith in central banks.
I have pointed this out again, and again, and again.
In reply to If, as the article suggests,… by Professorlocknload