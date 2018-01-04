Economists Think Inflation Will Rise Sharply In 2018: They're Wrong

Authored by Mike Shedlock via www.themaven.net/mishtalk,

Let's investigate six reasons economists think inflation is about to pick in 2018, and why I think they are dreaming.

Reason Number One - Wage Hikes

Minimum wages rise in 18 states starting in 2018.

Former Fed Vice-Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV on October 4, “I still believe we will have higher inflation. The basic mechanism here is unemployment is declining all the time, wages will start going up at some stage.”