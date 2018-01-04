Jeff Sessions Just Demonstrated Why We Need to Decentralize Government

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 22:05

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,

Late last year, I wrote a series of posts where I highlighted three specific areas I thought the U.S. government might overreach and do something really stupid in 2018. Jeff Sessions didn’t waste any time making my first prediction look prescient.

Here’s an excerpt from that post, Expect Desperate and Insane Behavior From Government in 2018 – Part 1 (Cannabis):

Today’s topic is cannabis. This seems the least likely area for government action, specifically because it would be such a monumentally stupid move. That said, just because something’s idiotic doesn’t mean we should simply discount it, particularly with human fossil Jeff Sessions continuing to chirp on the issue every chance he gets.

If the Trump administration actually moves on this issue, we’ll know for sure how completely inept and desperate it is. Part of me almost wants to see them try, because the resulting monumental fail will demonstrate the power of the people and give a gigantic black eye to authoritarians in government.

Stuff like this is all part of the process we’ll be going through over the next few years, and we need to be mentally prepared for it. We the people will increasingly move to take sovereignty back in a variety of ways, and government will respond with panic. The good news is they’ll be reacting from a position of weakness, not strength.

Fast forward one month, and Jeff Sessions couldn’t help himself from doing something monumentally stupid and evil, both politically and ethically.

Here’s a brief summary of the changes from the AP:

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after a new legalization law went into effect in California.

President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official announced the change Thursday. Instead of the previous lenient-federal-enforcement policy, Sessions’ new stance will instead let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.

As I noted in last year’s post, in an incredibly toxic, divisive and insane political environment there are very few things Americans across the country and across partisan lines agree on. Cannabis legalization is one of them.

To give you a sense of just how strong the consensus is against what Sessions wants to do, take a look at some of the results from Gallup’s latest poll on the topic.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans continue to warm to legalizing marijuana, with 64% now saying its use should be made legal. This is the highest level of public support Gallup has found for the proposal in nearly a half-century of measurement.

Gallup first asked national adults about their views on the topic in 1969, when 12% supported legalization. Support had more than doubled by the end of the next decade but changed little throughout the 1980s and 1990s. By 2001, however, about a third of Americans favored legalizing marijuana, and support has steadily increased since. A majority of Americans have consistently supported legalizing marijuana since 2013.

Democrats and independents have historically been much more likely than Republicans to say marijuana should be legalized. In 2009, Democrats were the first partisan group to see majority support for legalization, followed by independents in 2010.

This year for the first time, a majority of Republicans express support for legalizing marijuana; the current 51% is up nine percentage points from last year.

If I were Donald Trump, furious wouldn’t even begin to describe how I’d feel right now. Not only is such a move incredibly unpopular across party lines, it’s patently ridiculous for him to prioritize such an issue given all the enormous problems facing the country. It also represents a clear and blatant attack against states’ rights, something Republicans claim to stand for. Finally, he’s giving the Democrats a winning issue on a silver platter for 2018. Dems can simply decide to rally around cannabis legalization, which will throw Trump into a corner and pave the way for a midterm sweep. Jeff Sessions just put Trump and the entire GOP in a terrible position for absolutely no good reason. Not only is he a petty fossil, he’s very, very stupid.

In fact, it’s so bad several Republican Senators immediately called him out on the move. Here’s what the Republican Senator from my state of Colorado had to say on Twitter.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, chimed in as well:

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) also weighed in on Thursday, stating in a Facebook post that she had “repeatedly discouraged Attorney General Sessions from taking this action.”

“Alaskans are waking up to media reports that the US Department of Justice is withdrawing the ‘Cole Memorandum,’ an Obama era policy statement that the federal government will respect state marijuana laws like Alaska’s,” she wrote. “My office can confirm that we received notification from the Justice Department this morning that they intended to withdraw the ‘Cole Memorandum.’ Over the past year I repeatedly discouraged Attorney General Sessions from taking this action and asked that he work with the states and Congress if he feels changes are necessary. Today’s announcement is disruptive to state regulatory regimes and regrettable.”

Then there’s Rand Paul:

“I continue to believe that this is a states’ rights issue, and the federal government has better things to focus on,” he said, according to Reason criminal justice reporter CJ Ciaramella.

As you can see, there’s a huge silver lining to all this. Sessions’ move is such a blatant attack on the will of the American public, it’ll remind many of us why states’ rights and local governance matter in the first place. In fact, this was a bedrock principle upon which this Republic was founded, despite the fact its application in practice has atrophied in recent decades. Personally, I think we’re going to see a major move toward political decentralization in the years ahead, and it’s actions like this one by disconnected, authoritarians like Jeff Sessions that will wake people of all political stripes up to the dangers of centralized government power.

For example, we also saw strong comments from Democratic politicians in cannabis friendly states.

The Hill reported:

Several state leaders said they would explore options to fight the decision.

“If news reports are accurate, today’s forthcoming announcement from Attorney General Sessions is the wrong direction for our state,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said in a statement. “Make no mistake: As we have told the Department of Justice ever since I-502 was passed in 2012, we will vigorously defend our state’s laws against undue federal infringement.”

“My staff and state agencies are working to evaluate reports of the Attorney General’s decision and will fight to continue Oregon’s commitment to a safe and prosperous recreational marijuana market,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said.

Finally, here’s what the Colorado Attorney General, who was appointed by Sessions himself in November, had to say on the matter:

Jeff Sessions is basically getting smacked down by the entirety of the American public for being a disconnected fool, and he’s reminding us “we the people” have local power that we can and will flex when necessary. This should be seen as a shot across the bow to those in Washington D.C. who think they can just boss around a diverse and sprawling population of 325 million people. Those days are coming to an end.

I shared some additional thoughts via Twitter earlier today. Here are a few:

Jeff Sessions inadvertently just did more for states’ rights than any other politician in modern U.S. history.

Thank you sir, your monumental idiocy will force Americans of all political leanings to rediscover the importance of freedom and the power of local government.

*  *  *

If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit our Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.

Tags
Politics
General Education Services
Construction & Engineering - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 3
Bes IH8OBAMA Jan 4, 2018 10:15 PM

Trump Just Demonstrated Why We Need to Decentralize Government

there fixed it for you.

or does the buck never stop with Trump?

----------

and we can't have people grow their own supply.  The ATF, CIA, MIC, Mobsters, and Wall Street don't want any competition from and independence for citizens

full stop

 

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
Bes Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 10:26 PM

what the fuck are you talking about?

you are the perfect case in point.  

does the buck stop with trump or not?

-------

and just because I ask the question about Trump doesn't mean I love Obama or Cankles.

How about holding them all accountable?  And demanding better from TPTB?

They're all selling us out.

Or are you still drinking so much Orange Kool-aid to see it?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 4
Mycroft Holmes IV stinkhammer Jan 4, 2018 11:08 PM

This has nothing to do with Session’s opinion of the drug. States cannot pass laws that are in conflict with federal laws. We fought a civil war over this and over 300k Americans died because of it.

If the majority of Americans really believe it should be legal, then CONGRESS should pass a law legalizing it. The Justice Department does not make policy, it enforces it.

The Executive branch should not decide which laws to enforce. Banana republics do that, and that was the direction Obama was taking us in. The fish rots from the head down. When the top elected officials pick and choose which laws to follow and enforce, the rest of the population will soon follow and will lead to a degenerate society.

Instead of getting mad at Sessions, call you congressman and ask him to bring forth a bill decriminalizing weed at the federal level. Then states can decide whether it can be made available to purchase with or without a prescription.

Same goes for all the DACA whiners. We don’t have a Caesar - we live in a republic.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Oliver Klozoff TradingTroll Jan 5, 2018 12:25 AM

In Michigan we have had mmj laws on the books since 2008. Only now have the politicos reluctantly grappled with it with some sort of structured, sensible framework.

It 99.99999% sure that a recreational proposal will be on the ballot this November and 100% sure it will pass.

It's the heads in lansing that need to be pulled out from their assholes and submit to the will of the people. They have avoided acknowledging the law like the plague.

Of course the bitch that writes the following manages to blame Trump for sessions incompetence.

https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/2018/01/04/federal-decision-m…

 

BTW can't stand the smell either, much like a skunk's ass, not at all like it smelled in the 70's.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
uhland62 Jumanji1959 Jan 4, 2018 11:04 PM

Yes and no. "...  it’s patently ridiculous for him to prioritize such an issue given all the enormous problems facing the country."

That's what it says in the article and points to Sessions providing a gigantic distraction. Traditionally, they start a new war if they need to direct the focus away from domestic problems. In the overall scheme of things, a war against Sessions is the lesser evil. 

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 1
BabaLooey dirty belly Jan 4, 2018 10:22 PM

Hey Jeffie...............

LAY OFF THE WEED SHIT AND GO GET CANKLES.

THAT'S IT.....

THAT'S ALL.

YOU PUT HER IN STIR..YOU'LL GO DOWN IN HISTORY....

Keep going the weed route - whichever fucked up way you're going.........

YOU'RE FIRED!

TRUMP.......................WHAT THE FLYING FUCK WITH THIS GUY?

You got some 'splaining ta do......

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA BabaLooey Jan 4, 2018 10:46 PM

America has a lot of challenges.

Injustice is so obvious and so pervasive.

DRUGS (pharmakeia spirit), while the scourge of humanity, pales in comparison to the CRAP going on with URANIUM ONE and the CLINTON CRIME SYNDICATE. 

Below is a URL for a presentation that is really good from the HAGMANN report that discusses the SHADOW GOVERNMENT and the DEEP STATE. The TRUMP administrations challenges going forward are formidable.

H&H Best Of 2017: X CIA Kevin Shipp Reveals Shadow Government & Deep State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtNbmGw8szY   

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Oldwood IH8OBAMA Jan 4, 2018 10:25 PM

Drugs should not be in he purview of government, but we should be a nation of law and constitution, not whim.

Let's be the republic our founders envisioned rather than making it up as we go along. Enforce the constitution, amend the constitution, but let's not simply "interpret" the constitution. The president should not have the power to decide what laws are enforced or ignored. Pass a law and have it pass constitutional review, rather than playing this stupid game.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
matermaker WFO Jan 4, 2018 10:41 PM

Congress also never passed any legislation truly prohibiting it.  The Executive branch has labeled Pot evil by rules and rulings.  The court ultimately said it was a commerce issue.  There are local towns, as I live in the South, that prohibit the sale of alcohol in any way.  They're quickly going by the way side as the town next door gets the nice fancy Mexican restaurant that you can actually get a Margarita in.   When it started it was all about money and it is still about money and who gets it.  Ask the ghost of Mr. Hearst who's name is still on your local television station by most odds.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Roger Casement IH8OBAMA Jan 4, 2018 10:41 PM

No plant should ever be regulated. Toxic derivative products, Pharma poisons, heroin, crack etc. should be banned. Is your genome better than any plants? Theirs is so far older than ours that all we are is their best effort to do better. To evolve. To move. To move toward the Light of God, the Bigger Picture, the 26,200 year cycle of Shiva, and the galactic orbit beyond that count.

I am the best die cast of my kind, in my time. Trust me, God has a better handle this than you sprouts. Stop  flipflopping. At least commit to yourselves. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNo1nS_JV5k

I would like to confirm with prisoner Gell-Mann, but I don't need to. Beyond your call, sir.

NO SECRETS

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Yippie21 Jan 4, 2018 10:11 PM

"inadvertently"???   REally??  

 

All part of the plan.  Get everyone so outraged about Federal over-reach... and then...  having laid out all the arguments, then go after abortion, federal speed limits, the abuse of the commerce clause, etc.  A real States Rights revolution... the exact opposite of what the left cares most about.  Heh.

 

It's going to be great.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 3
LetThemEatRand Jan 4, 2018 10:11 PM

Lest we forget, Sessions is rescinding a policy outlined by the former President.  The current President merely needs to tell him Attorney General to get stuffed, but my guess is he won't.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
Oldwood historian40 Jan 4, 2018 10:51 PM

It's been going on for decades and was uncontested constitutionally. Recall Prohibition? That was done constutionally and eventually reversed but not deemed unconstitutional. If this is important as you believe it should NOT be a discretion of politicians or even AG. These laws have been in place for decades and not reversed but simply ignored by presidential decree by a president who's job is to ENFORCE the laws, not decide which is and isn't.

The LAW should be changed, not ignored, enforced or left in vagaries of someone with a badge.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 11:04 PM

Oldwood, for fuck's sake, prohibition was a CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT.  It was not deemed unconstitutional because it was an AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION (the 18th).  It was later repealed by another amendment to the Constitution (the 21st, ironically).  You just revealed that you have no fucking idea what you're talking about.  Sorry, but true.  I don't often downvote, but I just gave you one.  Read up on this stuff before you spout off.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Oldwood LetThemEatRand Jan 4, 2018 11:21 PM

My point being it set precedent for federal action and was not rejected for legal or constitutional factors.

Surely you recognize the possibility of having two simultaneously​ contradictory amendments (which as you point out is in contradiction with the 10th).

Regulations controlling alcohol continued even after rejection of Prohibition, uncontested for a hundred years. Precedent. That thing that DEFINES law. Obama and his pen are not anything close to the founder's intention, much less the constitution. Again, not supporting drug criminalization, but will support law while asking it to be changed. I know.....not a very anarchistic attitude for ZH.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 11:29 PM

Sorry my friend, you're wrong again.  After the 21st Amendment, states had the right to decide what was legal and what was not.  You may recall that the federal government wanted the national drinking age to be 21.  Many states refused.  The feds got their way by telling the states which refused that the feds would withhold federal highway money if they did not relent.  They did.  There is no federal law that requires the states to make the drinking age 21, but the feds got their way by threatening the withholding of federal money.  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
historian40 Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 11:13 PM

They had to Amend the Constitution to have that authority granted, then Amended again to remove it.  That is the witness that stands against them to this day.  The example of how the process is supposed to be handled.  Instead, the Federal regime feels they have enough dominion to ignore the Constitution, and they do so more and more, as they're emboldened by each new violation they manage to get away with.  A law that is unconstitutional should be nullified, aka ignored.

Truth is, this issue was put down a long time ago, when the Federal regime waged war against the States and replaced the Republic with a dominating "Federal Union".  It's just that we like to pretend otherwise, while some recognize it and desire a return to the Republican form of government.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 10:40 PM

"We NEED the certainty of the constitution"

There is no certainty in an area like this.  There are no Constitutional provisions that say "the federal government can regulate pot" or "the states can regulate pot."  It is interpretation.  Ask 10 legal scholars their opinion and you'll get 10 different answers.

This is one of those situations where the federal government can recognize that the states have rights, and that those rights should be respected, without testing it.  Not all conflicts must end in war.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
historian40 LetThemEatRand Jan 4, 2018 10:43 PM

" It is interpretation."---->the invented gateway to ignoring the Constitution.  When you're faced with clear language, and even have at hand the supporting information written down for us by those original signers and writers, it means what they understood.  The Constitution has one way to change, and that is by Amendment process, not by imagination.

It's like a religion in the way that when discussing a disagreement in scriptures, a favorite tactic of ignoring what is written is to say "that's your interpretation".  The same is happening with the Constitution.  It's the age of arbitrary and relative "truth".

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Oldwood LetThemEatRand Jan 4, 2018 10:57 PM

Federal law in Prohibition of drugs as well as many other things have been in place for decades. 

We need clearly defined easily interpretable laws. Our system allows for orderly laws to be made or eliminated through Congress or constitutional amendment. While agree that drugs should not be criminalized, I also believe in law, the constitution and process.

I'm sick and tired of every person from president down to your local code enforcer deciding what laws are and which to enforce....the banana republic legal system. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 11:01 PM

"Federal law in Prohibition of drugs... [has] been in place for decades."

So what?  Prior to states like CA and CO legalizing pot, there were never any state laws contradicting federal law.  Now we have a contradiction.

Why do you inherently believe that federal law is superior to state law?  As someone else asked you, is there some provision in the Constitution that makes you think the federal government has ultimate say on these issues?  

To me, the state law is the one that should win out.  The 10th Amendment makes clear that the powers not vested in the federal government belong to the States.  There is no Constitutional provision that says the federal government has the right to tell states which drugs are legal or illegal.  Now that there is a conflict, the states win.  Tell me why I'm wrong.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Oldwood LetThemEatRand Jan 4, 2018 11:14 PM

Federal law IS superior to state law unless it is shown to be constitutional.

SCOTUS reviews cases constantly. Why not this one? 

Personally I don't think even state or local law should criminalized drug use or even generally stupid and self destructive behavior.

But let's recognize the true leverage here that leads conservative politicians to oppose drugs and progressive to support it. If the COSTS of self destructive behavior was borne solely by the perpetrator, conservatives (those most commonly found the bear the bulk of the social burdens) would be far less supportive of Prohibition. Progressives, being COMPLETELY dependent upon dependency voters, see only the green green grass of failed and dependent people to sustain their political power. Ultimately, as we all know, modern law is NOT about liberty or justice, but about money or power.

I have no problem with stoners as long as I'm not forced to subsidize their habit, their rehab, their housing, food or healthcare.

Is that to tyrannical or oppressive for you?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand Oldwood Jan 4, 2018 11:23 PM

"Federal law IS superior to state law unless it is shown to be constitutional."

Dumbest post yet.  Oldwood, I get it.  You don't like pot.  As someone who has not touched the stuff for 30 odd years I get it, but you don't know what you're talking about as far as the law goes.  Federal law can preempt state law, but only in some circumstances.  When federal law violates the Constitution, it is void without regard to state law.  When federal law conflicts with state law, the Courts are left to decide which wins, which is often a matter of interpretation of things like the commerce clause (the "catch-all" clause the Supreme Court has used to allow the Feds to trump the states).  You say you don't like the courts "interpreting" the Constitution, yet you want the courts to interpret the Constitution to say that the Feds can declare pot illegal.  I would ask you again to show me the Constitutional provision that gives the federal government this power with or without a state law contradicting it.

If you can't, then ask yourself why someone who wants "the rule of law" would be supportive of the federal government creating a law for which it has no authority.