Jeff Sessions Just Demonstrated Why We Need to Decentralize Government

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Late last year, I wrote a series of posts where I highlighted three specific areas I thought the U.S. government might overreach and do something really stupid in 2018. Jeff Sessions didn’t waste any time making my first prediction look prescient.
Here’s an excerpt from that post, Expect Desperate and Insane Behavior From Government in 2018 – Part 1 (Cannabis):
Today’s topic is cannabis. This seems the least likely area for government action, specifically because it would be such a monumentally stupid move. That said, just because something’s idiotic doesn’t mean we should simply discount it, particularly with human fossil Jeff Sessions continuing to chirp on the issue every chance he gets.
If the Trump administration actually moves on this issue, we’ll know for sure how completely inept and desperate it is. Part of me almost wants to see them try, because the resulting monumental fail will demonstrate the power of the people and give a gigantic black eye to authoritarians in government.
Stuff like this is all part of the process we’ll be going through over the next few years, and we need to be mentally prepared for it. We the people will increasingly move to take sovereignty back in a variety of ways, and government will respond with panic. The good news is they’ll be reacting from a position of weakness, not strength.
Fast forward one month, and Jeff Sessions couldn’t help himself from doing something monumentally stupid and evil, both politically and ethically.
Here’s a brief summary of the changes from the AP:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country, creating new confusion about enforcement and use just three days after a new legalization law went into effect in California.
President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official announced the change Thursday. Instead of the previous lenient-federal-enforcement policy, Sessions’ new stance will instead let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.
As I noted in last year’s post, in an incredibly toxic, divisive and insane political environment there are very few things Americans across the country and across partisan lines agree on. Cannabis legalization is one of them.
To give you a sense of just how strong the consensus is against what Sessions wants to do, take a look at some of the results from Gallup’s latest poll on the topic.
If I were Donald Trump, furious wouldn’t even begin to describe how I’d feel right now. Not only is such a move incredibly unpopular across party lines, it’s patently ridiculous for him to prioritize such an issue given all the enormous problems facing the country. It also represents a clear and blatant attack against states’ rights, something Republicans claim to stand for. Finally, he’s giving the Democrats a winning issue on a silver platter for 2018. Dems can simply decide to rally around cannabis legalization, which will throw Trump into a corner and pave the way for a midterm sweep. Jeff Sessions just put Trump and the entire GOP in a terrible position for absolutely no good reason. Not only is he a petty fossil, he’s very, very stupid.
In fact, it’s so bad several Republican Senators immediately called him out on the move. Here’s what the Republican Senator from my state of Colorado had to say on Twitter.
This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states.
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018
I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, chimed in as well:
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) also weighed in on Thursday, stating in a Facebook post that she had “repeatedly discouraged Attorney General Sessions from taking this action.”
“Alaskans are waking up to media reports that the US Department of Justice is withdrawing the ‘Cole Memorandum,’ an Obama era policy statement that the federal government will respect state marijuana laws like Alaska’s,” she wrote. “My office can confirm that we received notification from the Justice Department this morning that they intended to withdraw the ‘Cole Memorandum.’ Over the past year I repeatedly discouraged Attorney General Sessions from taking this action and asked that he work with the states and Congress if he feels changes are necessary. Today’s announcement is disruptive to state regulatory regimes and regrettable.”
Then there’s Rand Paul:
“I continue to believe that this is a states’ rights issue, and the federal government has better things to focus on,” he said, according to Reason criminal justice reporter CJ Ciaramella.
As you can see, there’s a huge silver lining to all this. Sessions’ move is such a blatant attack on the will of the American public, it’ll remind many of us why states’ rights and local governance matter in the first place. In fact, this was a bedrock principle upon which this Republic was founded, despite the fact its application in practice has atrophied in recent decades. Personally, I think we’re going to see a major move toward political decentralization in the years ahead, and it’s actions like this one by disconnected, authoritarians like Jeff Sessions that will wake people of all political stripes up to the dangers of centralized government power.
For example, we also saw strong comments from Democratic politicians in cannabis friendly states.
The Hill reported:
Several state leaders said they would explore options to fight the decision.
“If news reports are accurate, today’s forthcoming announcement from Attorney General Sessions is the wrong direction for our state,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said in a statement. “Make no mistake: As we have told the Department of Justice ever since I-502 was passed in 2012, we will vigorously defend our state’s laws against undue federal infringement.”
“My staff and state agencies are working to evaluate reports of the Attorney General’s decision and will fight to continue Oregon’s commitment to a safe and prosperous recreational marijuana market,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said.
Finally, here’s what the Colorado Attorney General, who was appointed by Sessions himself in November, had to say on the matter:
BREAKING: US attorney in Colorado says no change to marijuana enforcement despite Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ shift on pot policy.
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 4, 2018
Jeff Sessions is basically getting smacked down by the entirety of the American public for being a disconnected fool, and he’s reminding us “we the people” have local power that we can and will flex when necessary. This should be seen as a shot across the bow to those in Washington D.C. who think they can just boss around a diverse and sprawling population of 325 million people. Those days are coming to an end.
I shared some additional thoughts via Twitter earlier today. Here are a few:
Jeff Sessions is a perfect example of why centralized government power is so dangerous and evil.
Decentralize governance now.
— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) January 4, 2018
The financial crisis showed us why we need a decentralized money system.
The coming years will show us why we need to decentralize government power.
— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) January 4, 2018
We’re headed back to more local government.
It won’t happen overnight, but that’s where this is all headed.
— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) January 4, 2018
Jeff Sessions inadvertently just did more for states’ rights than any other politician in modern U.S. history.
Thank you sir, your monumental idiocy will force Americans of all political leanings to rediscover the importance of freedom and the power of local government.
* * *
Marijuana should be illegal just because it STINKS so bad. I hate the smell of that crap!
Trump Just Demonstrated Why We Need to Decentralize Government
there fixed it for you.
or does the buck never stop with Trump?
----------
and we can't have people grow their own supply. The ATF, CIA, MIC, Mobsters, and Wall Street don't want any competition from and independence for citizens
full stop
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
And Hillary was absolutely no reflection on Obama. Right?
Principle or ideology.
Pick ONE.
In reply to Trump Just Demonstrated Why… by Bes
what the fuck are you talking about?
you are the perfect case in point.
does the buck stop with trump or not?
-------
and just because I ask the question about Trump doesn't mean I love Obama or Cankles.
How about holding them all accountable? And demanding better from TPTB?
They're all selling us out.
Or are you still drinking so much Orange Kool-aid to see it?
In reply to And Hillary was absolutely… by Oldwood
Sessions is a twat bonehead!
In reply to what the fuck are you… by Bes
In reply to Sessions is a twat bonehead! by Jumanji1959
This has nothing to do with Session’s opinion of the drug. States cannot pass laws that are in conflict with federal laws. We fought a civil war over this and over 300k Americans died because of it.
If the majority of Americans really believe it should be legal, then CONGRESS should pass a law legalizing it. The Justice Department does not make policy, it enforces it.
The Executive branch should not decide which laws to enforce. Banana republics do that, and that was the direction Obama was taking us in. The fish rots from the head down. When the top elected officials pick and choose which laws to follow and enforce, the rest of the population will soon follow and will lead to a degenerate society.
Instead of getting mad at Sessions, call you congressman and ask him to bring forth a bill decriminalizing weed at the federal level. Then states can decide whether it can be made available to purchase with or without a prescription.
Same goes for all the DACA whiners. We don’t have a Caesar - we live in a republic.
In reply to fuck you Sean Brodrick,… by stinkhammer
"we live in a republic" RIIIIGHT, what are you on to be so clueless to reality.
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Pass some laws??
Hilarious!! You actually think the US still has a functioning legal system?
Wow. Just wow!
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Mycroft Holmes IV
In Michigan we have had mmj laws on the books since 2008. Only now have the politicos reluctantly grappled with it with some sort of structured, sensible framework.
It 99.99999% sure that a recreational proposal will be on the ballot this November and 100% sure it will pass.
It's the heads in lansing that need to be pulled out from their assholes and submit to the will of the people. They have avoided acknowledging the law like the plague.
Of course the bitch that writes the following manages to blame Trump for sessions incompetence.
https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/2018/01/04/federal-decision-m…
BTW can't stand the smell either, much like a skunk's ass, not at all like it smelled in the 70's.
In reply to Pass some laws??… by TradingTroll
The wrong side lost the civil war. I think it is time for Civil War 2.0
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Finally! someone with some fucking brains in the comments section!
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Exactly...and if states want sanctuary cities change the damn law in Congress. Bunch of stoned clowns I guess. Change the damn law.
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Mycroft Holmes IV
Yes and no. "... it’s patently ridiculous for him to prioritize such an issue given all the enormous problems facing the country."
That's what it says in the article and points to Sessions providing a gigantic distraction. Traditionally, they start a new war if they need to direct the focus away from domestic problems. In the overall scheme of things, a war against Sessions is the lesser evil.
In reply to Sessions is a twat bonehead! by Jumanji1959
time has come to SHRINK fed govt and allow(per constitution they so like to bash) become RELEVANT again
of course expect the corrupt feds(called congress, potus and cabinet) to resist with all our $$$ to stop it
In reply to Sessions is a twat bonehead! by Jumanji1959
This is the perfect opening for a despised congress to get some public approval points. Congress can over-rule Sessions. Pass a law that leaves cannabis up to the states. It gives incumbents a winning issue they can run on for re-election.
In reply to Trump Just Demonstrated Why… by Bes
This does not smell right at all. I bet Jeff Sessions has something to do with this:
Synthetic Weed Gets FDA Approval, This Time in Liquid Form
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
In reply to This does not smell right at… by dirty belly
America has a lot of challenges.
Injustice is so obvious and so pervasive.
DRUGS (pharmakeia spirit), while the scourge of humanity, pales in comparison to the CRAP going on with URANIUM ONE and the CLINTON CRIME SYNDICATE.
Below is a URL for a presentation that is really good from the HAGMANN report that discusses the SHADOW GOVERNMENT and the DEEP STATE. The TRUMP administrations challenges going forward are formidable.
H&H Best Of 2017: X CIA Kevin Shipp Reveals Shadow Government & Deep State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtNbmGw8szY
In reply to Hey Jeffie… by BabaLooey
Canadian Doctors try to prescribe that crap. Doesn’t work. Everyone goes back to smoking or eating edibles.
In reply to This does not smell right at… by dirty belly
And my wife hates the smell of beer. I'll tell you as I tell her, move to another room!
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
I've never tried smoking beer but if that's the case, I can see her point.
In reply to And my wife hates the smell… by tyberious
It goes in the bong ..
In reply to I've never tried smoking… by IH8OBAMA
Drugs should not be in he purview of government, but we should be a nation of law and constitution, not whim.
Let's be the republic our founders envisioned rather than making it up as we go along. Enforce the constitution, amend the constitution, but let's not simply "interpret" the constitution. The president should not have the power to decide what laws are enforced or ignored. Pass a law and have it pass constitutional review, rather than playing this stupid game.
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
If you truly believed in the Republic of Sovereign States, with a limited Federal government, as defined in the Constitution, then you'll have to first stop pretending it currently exists.
In reply to Drugs should not be in he… by Oldwood
Alcohol Prohibition was actually properly done with a Constitutional Amendment - show me in the amendments where Cannabis was prohibited?
In reply to Drugs should not be in he… by Oldwood
Congress also never passed any legislation truly prohibiting it. The Executive branch has labeled Pot evil by rules and rulings. The court ultimately said it was a commerce issue. There are local towns, as I live in the South, that prohibit the sale of alcohol in any way. They're quickly going by the way side as the town next door gets the nice fancy Mexican restaurant that you can actually get a Margarita in. When it started it was all about money and it is still about money and who gets it. Ask the ghost of Mr. Hearst who's name is still on your local television station by most odds.
In reply to Alcohol Prohibition was… by WFO
No plant should ever be regulated. Toxic derivative products, Pharma poisons, heroin, crack etc. should be banned. Is your genome better than any plants? Theirs is so far older than ours that all we are is their best effort to do better. To evolve. To move. To move toward the Light of God, the Bigger Picture, the 26,200 year cycle of Shiva, and the galactic orbit beyond that count.
I am the best die cast of my kind, in my time. Trust me, God has a better handle this than you sprouts. Stop flipflopping. At least commit to yourselves. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNo1nS_JV5k
I would like to confirm with prisoner Gell-Mann, but I don't need to. Beyond your call, sir.
NO SECRETS
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
Sessions is an example of the Peter Principle, applied to BTIs (Buybull-Thumping Ideologues).
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
Looks like you, like Billy Bob Clinton, forgot to inhale.
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
No kidding, smells like a flock of flying skunks day and night if you live next to or even close to a grow.
HOLY SKUNK!
In reply to Marijuana should be illegal… by IH8OBAMA
Hey man, this putz needs a long car ride with Cheech and Chong. Yeah, that would be cool man
"inadvertently"??? REally??
All part of the plan. Get everyone so outraged about Federal over-reach... and then... having laid out all the arguments, then go after abortion, federal speed limits, the abuse of the commerce clause, etc. A real States Rights revolution... the exact opposite of what the left cares most about. Heh.
It's going to be great.
Lest we forget, Sessions is rescinding a policy outlined by the former President. The current President merely needs to tell him Attorney General to get stuffed, but my guess is he won't.
Yes, the president should make (or ignore) federal law. What the fuck do we need Congress or the constitution for?
In reply to Lest we forget, Sessions is… by LetThemEatRand
10th Amendment. Look it up. There is a conflict between state law and federal law. Why do we need a Constitutional crisis over this, especially one that if the states lose means Moar federal power forever?
In reply to Yes, the president should… by Oldwood
It is a conflict that has been in place for decades. It should be resolved constitutionally rather than left up to presidents or varying judicial to flip flop on with the changing winds. We NEED the certainty of the constitution.
IT'S WHAT IT'S FOR
In reply to 10th Amendment. Look it up… by LetThemEatRand
Explain where the Constitution grants the Federal regime the authority to regulate consumption by individuals.
In reply to It is a conflict that has… by Oldwood
It's been going on for decades and was uncontested constitutionally. Recall Prohibition? That was done constutionally and eventually reversed but not deemed unconstitutional. If this is important as you believe it should NOT be a discretion of politicians or even AG. These laws have been in place for decades and not reversed but simply ignored by presidential decree by a president who's job is to ENFORCE the laws, not decide which is and isn't.
The LAW should be changed, not ignored, enforced or left in vagaries of someone with a badge.
In reply to Explain where the… by historian40
Oldwood, for fuck's sake, prohibition was a CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. It was not deemed unconstitutional because it was an AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION (the 18th). It was later repealed by another amendment to the Constitution (the 21st, ironically). You just revealed that you have no fucking idea what you're talking about. Sorry, but true. I don't often downvote, but I just gave you one. Read up on this stuff before you spout off.
In reply to It's been going on for… by Oldwood
My point being it set precedent for federal action and was not rejected for legal or constitutional factors.
Surely you recognize the possibility of having two simultaneously contradictory amendments (which as you point out is in contradiction with the 10th).
Regulations controlling alcohol continued even after rejection of Prohibition, uncontested for a hundred years. Precedent. That thing that DEFINES law. Obama and his pen are not anything close to the founder's intention, much less the constitution. Again, not supporting drug criminalization, but will support law while asking it to be changed. I know.....not a very anarchistic attitude for ZH.
In reply to Oldwood, for fuck's sake,… by LetThemEatRand
Sorry my friend, you're wrong again. After the 21st Amendment, states had the right to decide what was legal and what was not. You may recall that the federal government wanted the national drinking age to be 21. Many states refused. The feds got their way by telling the states which refused that the feds would withhold federal highway money if they did not relent. They did. There is no federal law that requires the states to make the drinking age 21, but the feds got their way by threatening the withholding of federal money.
In reply to My point being it set… by Oldwood
They had to Amend the Constitution to have that authority granted, then Amended again to remove it. That is the witness that stands against them to this day. The example of how the process is supposed to be handled. Instead, the Federal regime feels they have enough dominion to ignore the Constitution, and they do so more and more, as they're emboldened by each new violation they manage to get away with. A law that is unconstitutional should be nullified, aka ignored.
Truth is, this issue was put down a long time ago, when the Federal regime waged war against the States and replaced the Republic with a dominating "Federal Union". It's just that we like to pretend otherwise, while some recognize it and desire a return to the Republican form of government.
In reply to It's been going on for… by Oldwood
1,000 upvotes.........
Thanks for giving these government educated students a history lesson.
When is it time for Civil War 2.0?
In reply to They had to Amend the… by historian40
"We NEED the certainty of the constitution"
There is no certainty in an area like this. There are no Constitutional provisions that say "the federal government can regulate pot" or "the states can regulate pot." It is interpretation. Ask 10 legal scholars their opinion and you'll get 10 different answers.
This is one of those situations where the federal government can recognize that the states have rights, and that those rights should be respected, without testing it. Not all conflicts must end in war.
In reply to It is a conflict that has… by Oldwood
" It is interpretation."---->the invented gateway to ignoring the Constitution. When you're faced with clear language, and even have at hand the supporting information written down for us by those original signers and writers, it means what they understood. The Constitution has one way to change, and that is by Amendment process, not by imagination.
It's like a religion in the way that when discussing a disagreement in scriptures, a favorite tactic of ignoring what is written is to say "that's your interpretation". The same is happening with the Constitution. It's the age of arbitrary and relative "truth".
In reply to "We NEED the certainty of… by LetThemEatRand
Federal law in Prohibition of drugs as well as many other things have been in place for decades.
We need clearly defined easily interpretable laws. Our system allows for orderly laws to be made or eliminated through Congress or constitutional amendment. While agree that drugs should not be criminalized, I also believe in law, the constitution and process.
I'm sick and tired of every person from president down to your local code enforcer deciding what laws are and which to enforce....the banana republic legal system.
In reply to "We NEED the certainty of… by LetThemEatRand
"Federal law in Prohibition of drugs... [has] been in place for decades."
So what? Prior to states like CA and CO legalizing pot, there were never any state laws contradicting federal law. Now we have a contradiction.
Why do you inherently believe that federal law is superior to state law? As someone else asked you, is there some provision in the Constitution that makes you think the federal government has ultimate say on these issues?
To me, the state law is the one that should win out. The 10th Amendment makes clear that the powers not vested in the federal government belong to the States. There is no Constitutional provision that says the federal government has the right to tell states which drugs are legal or illegal. Now that there is a conflict, the states win. Tell me why I'm wrong.
In reply to Federal law in Prohibition… by Oldwood
Federal law IS superior to state law unless it is shown to be constitutional.
SCOTUS reviews cases constantly. Why not this one?
Personally I don't think even state or local law should criminalized drug use or even generally stupid and self destructive behavior.
But let's recognize the true leverage here that leads conservative politicians to oppose drugs and progressive to support it. If the COSTS of self destructive behavior was borne solely by the perpetrator, conservatives (those most commonly found the bear the bulk of the social burdens) would be far less supportive of Prohibition. Progressives, being COMPLETELY dependent upon dependency voters, see only the green green grass of failed and dependent people to sustain their political power. Ultimately, as we all know, modern law is NOT about liberty or justice, but about money or power.
I have no problem with stoners as long as I'm not forced to subsidize their habit, their rehab, their housing, food or healthcare.
Is that to tyrannical or oppressive for you?
In reply to "Federal law in Prohibition… by LetThemEatRand
"Federal law IS superior to state law unless it is shown to be constitutional."
Dumbest post yet. Oldwood, I get it. You don't like pot. As someone who has not touched the stuff for 30 odd years I get it, but you don't know what you're talking about as far as the law goes. Federal law can preempt state law, but only in some circumstances. When federal law violates the Constitution, it is void without regard to state law. When federal law conflicts with state law, the Courts are left to decide which wins, which is often a matter of interpretation of things like the commerce clause (the "catch-all" clause the Supreme Court has used to allow the Feds to trump the states). You say you don't like the courts "interpreting" the Constitution, yet you want the courts to interpret the Constitution to say that the Feds can declare pot illegal. I would ask you again to show me the Constitutional provision that gives the federal government this power with or without a state law contradicting it.
If you can't, then ask yourself why someone who wants "the rule of law" would be supportive of the federal government creating a law for which it has no authority.
In reply to Federal law IS superior to… by Oldwood