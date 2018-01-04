Pepe Escobar: Why There Won't Be A Revolution In Iran

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani did the right thing going on television and at least acknowledging popular anger over hard economic times.
Inflation is high at 12% but down from 40% at the start of Rouhani’s first term. And the recent increase in fuel and food prices by up to 40% has hardly helped.
That was part of Team Rouhani’s 2018 budget, which cuts subsidies for the poor – a key feature of the previous Ahmadinejad administration.
Then there is youth unemployment, which hovers around the 30% mark. Similar figures recently came out of Spain, a member of the European Union. Of course, that explains why the bulk of the protesters are under 25 from working class backgrounds.
What Rouhani should have explained to Iranians in detail is the direct consequences of hard economic times and United States sanctions, which are affecting the country.
These were coupled with financial threats against western firms now back in business, or at least contemplating opening up operations, in Iran.
Rouhani did promise after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in the Austrian capital of Vienna in 2015 that it would lead to more jobs and stimulate the economy.
While that has not been the case, legitimate protests singling out economic problems have never gone away. In fact, they have been part of the Iranian picture for decades.
If we consider the Islamic Republic experiment, a sort of “theocracy with democratic characteristics,” the most striking element is how deeply rooted it is in the country.
I learned this during my many trips to Iran and it has a great deal to do with the basij, or voluntary militias. They have permeated all aspects of social life from unions to student bodies and civil servant groups.
In this respect, there is a strong similarity to China, where the Communist Party is embedded in the very fabric of society.
Talking to young people in places such as Kashan or Mashhad showed me how solid the popular base was behind the Islamic Republic experiment. It was certainly more thought-provoking than listening to ayatollahs in Qom.
Still, what is happening now in Iran is that legitimate protests related to economic hardships have been hijacked by the usual suspects in a move to influence the minority. After all, Rouhani’s administration is comparatively liberal compared to the populist Ahmadinejad government.
So, what we have is a concerted attempt to turn legitimate protests into a “revolutionary” movement with the aim of bringing about a regime change. In all practical purposes, this would be civil war.
Well, it will simply not work. Anyone familiar with Iran knows the country’s civil society is far too sophisticated to fall into such a crude and obvious trap.
For a clear take on the foreign influence angle, you should watch Professor Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, an academic of absolute integrity, arguing with a former BBC employee on the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television network.
Indeed, what is certain is that foreign elements are acting as provocateurs to influence the protests. This “whole world is watching” tone is meant to intimidate Tehran’s response.
Yet there has to be a crackdown against the violence as Rouhani strongly hinted. Imagine the police response if the level of violence seen on Iranian streets was happening in France or Germany?
Regime change is unlikely but what is in play is setting the scene for a further renewal of economic sanctions against Iran. Possibly, in this case by the EU. Hopefully, it will not fall into this trap.
Anyway, Tehran is already gearing up to increase business across Eurasia through China’s new Silk Roads, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Eurasia Economic Union.
In the end, it is up to Team Rouhani to be creative in alleviating the burden on the economic front.
Comments
Dr. Pieczenik says differently. I'm with Dr. Pie.
I smell a Benny Nuttyandyahoo having a hand in this for the greater advancement of Israhell.
In reply to Dr. Pieczenik says… by Non-Corporate Entity
Fe Fi Fo Fum I smell the stink of a CIA operation dumb
In reply to I smell a Benny… by Jumanji1959
Operation AJAX 2.0
In reply to Fe Fi Fo Fum I smell the… by Moe-Monay
Perhaps, but I don't believe that the Iranians protesting are fans of Israel.
In reply to I smell a Benny… by Jumanji1959
Murikans are trying to fool their own sheeps
Regime change will not happen (Wishful thinking from the Zionist and their Presstitutes )
In reply to Dr. Pieczenik says… by Non-Corporate Entity
There are millions of Iranian people who disagree, unless they are all just a bunch of dumbed down, brainwashed sheep under Zionist mind control. I'll give the people the benefit of the doubt.
In reply to Murikans are trying to fool… by SickDollar
The Persians are historically some of the better educated and more liberal people living in the Muslim world. They are not like the Bedouins that were living in tents when Lawrence was going off a hundred years ago. AND they are Shia. Theocracy was a terrible choice after Monarchy, but its days are numbered. Some of the very first elites in human history to get knocked off were the priestly class that ended up not being all that pious. Your first tell is when they command armies to protect themselves. Keep them poor, starving and with a great satan enemy only lasts so long.. anywhere with any humans.
The CIA will fail.
you forgot Mossad too
In reply to The CIA will fail. by Reaper
The CIA are in the midst of a civil war and house cleansing, they're not controlling anything. Let's put things into some perspective and hop off the "CIA-Zionist Control Train" for a few, eh?!
In reply to The CIA will fail. by Reaper
The whole rebellion thingy was a lie created out of thin air.
As a result, "millions" (literally millions) of Iranians marched in defiance of the US and to show their support to their country and leaders.
I agree with them. Fuck you Zio Turds, Central Bankers, Sellout Media, Sellout Government, Sellout Military......
That's MSM spin. Spinster.
In reply to The whole rebellion thingy… by Ima anal sphincter
Just hire all those unemployed Iranian youth to...
* Fix the Intel CPU bug
* Create more Crypto Currencies
* Kosher Stuxnet viruses
* Create new Ad agencies, to create appealing and persuasive PR campaigns the US.
* Etc, etc. You get the idea.
Rouhani is said to be more crony-cap friendly than others; he is accused of financialising the economy and making life hard for the younger generation. Yet TPTB of the West want to replace him.
Perhaps even he might have baulked at the idea of a blood-sucking central bank.
Here Pepe...
Xcuse me while I whip this out (https://www.rt.com/news/415041-iran-prosecutor-blames-cia-unrest/)!
Sure hope they have Mike Andrea in custody and are beating him into the thinnest of "cutlets" to be fed to starving Iranian dogs that have gone without "food" because of U.S. sanctions!
I think it's safe to say like Maidan 2014 only worse for Langley this time around this mission didn't quite go according to plan!
The writerly equivalent of the 'kitchen sink'....
our guy Pepe gets thrown into the rapidly unwinding damage control narrative... with a mission to tamp down the coals of
burnin desire on the part o foolish farsi folks... to live without fake mullab/rebbe terror hangin over their heads... carpetbagger 'revolutionary guards' guardin castles of stolen public loot like BEAGLE BOY characters from some Duckberg cartoon episode... state capitalism on steroids... and the shuffling off of any remaining public purse contents into foreign adventurism in far off Syria Lebanon and soon to come.... >>>???
What a life! What a world! Like an international jet settin |Red Adair|///
Pepito flies to more places, puttin out more fires... on behalf of the talmudic liars who start these incendiary CHANNEL SEVEN *****alarm events in the first place...
than any other guy with a poisoned pen for hire out to the moneypower!
Iran. Fake revolution. Fake mullahs. Fake economy. A downtrodden people abandoned by folks in the west too busy jackin off to jewish porn to worry bout other peeples problems. What's not to love about it all...
for a doomed TARDANation unable to grasp the beast what cometh its way... once the rest of once free peeples have been gobbled up n golemized.
This one has Israel's fingerprints all over it, and that must be the disconcerting part for the Rhouhani admin. If Israel can create such disruption simply by buying people who have no jobs, then it is a vulnerability that has to be addressed, positively.