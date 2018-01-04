Republican Wins Random Draw For Virginia House Seat That Ended In A Tie

Republicans across Virginia breathed a sigh of relief when moments ago a random draw determined that Republican David Yancey would keep his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates after a state official pulled his name out of a bowl Thursday, deciding a contest that ended in a tie in November. As a result of nothing more than luck, the GOP will also keep control of the chamber.
Or, as one twitter commentator put it, "welcome to 2018 where a $9.99 product from Crate & Barrel determines elections…"
JUST IN: Virginia Board of Elections randomly chooses Republican David Yancey as winner of previously tied Virginia House of Delegates race pic.twitter.com/wKUvwZX4CG— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2018
The draw took place after Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds each received 11,608 votes in their Newport News-based district. Initial results showed Yancey leading by just ten votes. A recount gave Simonds a one-vote edge. But Republicans challenged a single ballot, resulting in a tie, the Hill reported.
Democrats sued to overturn the challenge, but on Wednesday a three-judge panel rejected their complaint. That led to Thursday’s drawing, in Richmond, out of a special bowl crafted by the resident potter at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
The lucky draw has major implications as Yancey would be the 51st Republican in the 100-member House of Delegates. Before November’s elections, Republicans held 66 seats. But Democrats put up a surprisingly strong showing, netting 15 Republican-held seats — and coming within a single vote of claiming a tie.
Virginia state law allows the loser of the draw to request a second recount. Simonds said Wednesday she would not request a second recount if she lost the drawing. Yancey declined to make the same pledge, although luckily he wont have to.
Comments
They did follow the law exactly.
