Russia Slams US "Attempts To Interfere" In Iran After Macron Warns Of "Conflict Of Extreme Brutality"

Russia has joined China in calling for a policy of non-interference in Iran's domestic affairs after a week of unrest has gripped multiple major cities and towns across the country in what started as protests over economic grievances, but which have since increasingly turned to riots and calls for President Rouhani and the clerical regime to step down, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people, including at least one police officer who was shot dead.
In remarks given to Russia's TASS news agency Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressly warned the US "against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," while stressing, "What is happening there is an internal affair, which attracts the attention of the international community." Russia's stance is similar to that of China's voiced previously on Tuesday. When asked about the Iran protests at a regularly scheduled press conference, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang simply gave a one-sentence answer, saying, “China hopes that Iran can maintain stability and achieve development.”
Image source: Reuters via al Monitor
Both Russia and China - permanent members of the UN Security Council - have already signed deals worth billions to develop sectors related to travel, energy, and infrastructure, soon after international sanctions were lifted in January 2016 as part of the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by the United Kingdom, United States, France, Russia, China, and Germany. Last August Russia and Iran signed a $2.5 billion deal to jump start the rebuilding of Iran's ailing rail lines. Forbes described Iran as poised for an "infrastructure building bonanza" at a moment when trade with Russia doubled over the course of 2016, which has included the sale of military equipment such as helicopters and various rocket systems, and has also seen Russian oil and gas giants such as Gazprom quickly move into Iran. Both countries have also cooperated militarily in Syria since Russia's entry into the war at the invitation of the Assad government in 2015.
As we've previously noted, Western firms have been reluctant to invest heavily in Iran with the ever looming possibility of new US sanctions under the Trump administration - a concern now greatly compounded after a week of internal protests in the country considered a longtime enemy especially of both the US and Israel.
In mentioning the overblown and premature attraction of "the attention of the international community" Ryabkov appears to be referencing recent statements issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, among others. On Wednesday Trump tweeted an ambiguously threatening message, stating, "Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!" This came after the State Department issued an official statement at the end of last week which explicitly mentioned "transition of government in Iran." The statement expressed US support for protesters, and further referenced "those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know."
Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018
Though Trump didn't explain what was meant by "great support" this could mean any one or more scenarios involving new sanctions, lobbying the UN to condemn Tehran authorities, threatening military action, or giving official or covert support to opposition factions both in exile and on the ground. Trump's most recent Iran tweet followed an equally inflammatory declaration that, "Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!" Vice President Pence has also weighed in. He stated Wednesday after penning a Washington Post op-ed pledging support to the people of Iran, "Today, the Iranian people are once again rising up to demand freedom and opportunity, and under President Trump, the United States is standing with them. This time, we will not be silent."
Russian Deputy FM Ryabkov's response touched on the Iran deal in relation to the heightened international rhetoric. He stated, "However, despite numerous attempts to distort the essence of what is going on, I am certain that our neighbor, the country that is friendly to us, will be able to overcome the current difficulties and emerge from the current period as a stronger country and a reliable partner in solving various problems, including those related to the further implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."
"All the terms, timeframes and frameworks that were set in the JCPOA were the result of very difficult and very lengthy negotiations," the senior diplomat further explained, recalling what Russia sees as recent US maneuvers to undermine the deal. "Therefore, taking out of the package arbitrarily only what suits the Americans and demanding amending those provisions, which, for some reasons that are unknown to us, do not suit the Americans is a destructive approach. It can undermine the agreement reached with difficulty."
Ryabkov also accused the US of intentionally using the current Iran unrest to try to undermine the sustainability of the JCPOA, charging, "The current situation when Washington yields to temptation to take advantage of the moment to bring up new questions with regard to the JCPOA testifies to a deliberate attempt to undermine the global community’s commitment to the JCPOA. That does no credit to our American counterparts."
On Monday, Israeli PM Netanyahu delivered a televised message directed at Iran via YouTube wishing "the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom" - this after authorities in Tehran accused protest leaders of serving the interests of and being in league with foreign "enemies" like Saudi Arabia and Israel.
"I heard today Iran's President Rouhani's claim that Israel is behind the protests in Iran," said Netanyahu in the video. "It's not only false. It's laughable - unlike Rouhani, I will not insult the Iranian people. Brave Iranians are pouring into the streets. They seek freedom. They seek justice. The seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades." Both Trump and Netanyahu's statements have possibly given Iran greater reason to fear that internal unrest could gain momentum through being supported by outside forces - though new reports suggest that popular protests could be dying down.
Meanwhile Iran responded to US statements in a formal letter to the United Nations, slamming Trump's "absurd tweets" and complaining that Washington is intervening "in a grotesque way in Iran's internal affairs" while accusing Trump and Pence of personally stirring up trouble and inciting "Iranians to engage in disruptive acts." The letter to UN officials by Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo further charged that the US leaders have "crossed every limit in flouting rules and principles of international law governing the civilized conduct of international relations."
And it appears that Iran has at least one Western voice of support to its argument that rhetoric from the US and its allies is unnecessarily and dangerously ratcheting up the situation. On Wednesday's France's President Emmanuel Macron blasted statements from Washington and Israel, telling reporters, "The official line pursued by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, who are our allies in many ways, is almost one that would lead us to war." He charged that some countries seemed to be engaged in a “deliberate strategy” to undermine the JCPOA.
“Otherwise, we end up surreptitiously rebuilding an ‘axis of evil’,” Macron said in reference to an infamous phrase by former President George W. Bush, who used the phrase to describe countries including Iran, Iraq and North Korea. Macron further warned of going down a path of a "conflict of extreme brutality" should US pressures on Iran continue.
So predictable....WGAS?
"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!"
What a hypocrisy crap! No one care about usual people.
Fuck the orange clown, he's much worse than Obama on serving his master attacking Iran.
Doubtful. More likely whoever was in office at this time would be given the same program to run off of as Trump.
What part of puppet show do you not understand?
Do the wires need to be painted dayglo orange for you to grep this?
Russia and China putting their financial interests ahead of human rights. What a shock.
People hanging on to the PO(TU)S.
The first flip-flops should have been enough to see that the man has no backbone and all was just a ruse.
With no backbone the only things that keeps him standing up is Satanyahu's dick up on his ass.
"US Attempts To Interfere In Iran"
It's ALL for Israhell. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2g9
Exactly. But most people do not understand the huge level of investment made by China in Iran. Russia is more about controlling pipelines and creating unrest driving the price of Nat Gas. I will have to get out my Program to confirm the player stats but I think Iran, Qatar, UAE, or some other country are birds of a feather when it comes to energy, as opposed to SA.
US is the beacon of human rights. Except that human are just a chosen few and partially some of their most skillful slave. And corporations too they are human too they have human right too.
Human right uuuh, search on youtube: homeless people US or police US
What would you do? Iran is militarily a threat to both the US and Israel. If they attack Israel, great. But whose to say they don't attack us? Trump is walking a tight rope by provoking them. If he goes too far, he instigates war. If he doesn't go far enough, he get's JFK'd for telling to the Jews to shove it
The Donald's little tweeting bird brain can not see the irony of interfering in such a crass way into Iran's internal affairs,after he complained for 2 years about being accused of colluding with the Russians.
The Iranian protest have died out. There were massive pro government rallies,not shown on our fake news MSM.
The Iranian government said that it arrested EUROPEANS conducting the protests.did not say which country.I bet it is the pirate and buccaneer nation of Britain(one of the main heads of the Beast)
All this American/Israhelli interference will only make the Iranian hard core anti American,anti Western opposition stronger,gaining more support,as the current moderate government has shown the Iranian population that,they can not trust and make deals with the Americans.(they should have known this by now)
It also showed to the whole world,again,that the Americans do not respect any international law,treaty,and use those(and the human rights,blah,blah talking points)only when they benefit them.
This was such a monumentally stupid move(it was too obvious,too unprepared,too hypocritical,too desperate without thinking of the consequences)that it was only surpassed by the Jerusalem f*ck up one.
Of course they died out people forget the occupy Hong Kong Fiasco.
It will not float. Chinese experts were dispatched with info on how they dealt with Hong Kong Fiasco
Yes, and as most of the so-called protests are proven to be fake, the MSM has lost interest... and not much mention on this site of those fake videos used? Interesting?
How about the oppressed and heroic Palestinian people "yearning to be free". Pence you're a POS. Netanyahu is psycho POS.
Fuck 'em. We'll be at war with NK and China soon and Putin will use that distraction to adventure into Ukraine or somewhere in Europe. Enjoy the Olympics first, though.
You have it wrong. The US is using Ukraine to distract Russia while it endeavors to protect the petrodollar at all costs including starting a war with Iran, and/or North Korea and/or any other country that will oblige or appear to oblige the war machine.
The plates are spinning faster and faster...
https://olduvai.ca
I don't really like Macron but I am glad he spoke out about this and how it seems to him (and many others) on a path to war that most countries do not want.
I think the Saudis need a place to bury the IS rests and the MEK would like to command them.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/rouhani-calls-on-macron-to-act-over-anti-…
"Using Ukraine to distract Russia". That's total horseshit. America has no interest in Ukraine whatsoever. Ukraine is an after thought. Not even an after thought. It's an after after thought. The US has been completely forthcoming with Russia. Russia needs to focus on itself and stop bludgening America with rhetoric and threats. Are the Russians so dumb so as to believe America actually wants to go to war with them or are they just being cave men and not realizing that America is extending the olive branch. No surprise that the word "slavic" is latin for slave. Slavs have the mindset of a slave, dumb and violent
Ukraine still owes Russia $5billion, but Ukraine still gets gas from Russia. They could cut them off if Putin was an asshole like merica. Let mericans deal with the issues they caused in Ukraine? Well you can see how they help them after the coup. Ukraine? Where is that? Never heard of it? Putin is a great statesman. Should be Times man of the year.
The contract expires in 2019,after which ,the Russians said that ,nothing,absolutely nothing will make them renew it.
And Europe should make arrangements to replace that gas from the pipeline through Ukraine.
A bon entendeur,salut!
Ukraine's own people revolted. America did not force those Ukrainians to go out into the street and knock their own government down. Thousands or millions of Ukrainians made their own decision to take down their own government. They need to own up or fuck off. They're not our problem. We don't owe them shit
Proxy is code for...
No Balls
Bahahaha ahahahhahhahaha.....
and, No Balls is code for......
Pussy...
No Balls is no tea baggin
“I will never send our finest into battle unless necessary, and I mean absolutely necessary, and will only do so if we have a plan for victory with a capital V. The world must know that we do not go abroad in search of enemies.” -Candidate Trump.
Yah, candidate Trump said a lot of cool shit that I agreed with. President Trump, not so much.
Candidate Trump and President Thump, is more correct I believe.
Or President Trumpinski.
Trumpinsky, fixed it for you, as written it offends pollacks...
Have you tried this deep thinker?
(begin quote-Scott Adams)
"How to Determine If You Should Talk About Politics in Public
Posted December 22, 2017 in: #Trump
When candidate Trump first set about the job of redefining politics (and reality) back in 2015, people had lots of predictions about how things would turn out. One year isn’t long enough to know everything we need to know about his presidency, but it’s long enough to to check some of our predictions. As a public service, I put together a list of predictions that various people made about Trump that you can use to evaluate your own predictive powers. Count the number of items on the list that you once predicted would be true. I’ll tell you how to evaluate your score at the end.
Did you once believe…
Trump will never win the GOP nomination.
Trump will never win the presidency.
Stocks will drop if Trump is elected.
President Trump will deport ten million illegal immigrants.
Trump will be gone (impeached, jailed, or quit) by end of 2017.
Trump’s immigration ban on several Muslim countries will be found unconstitutional.
Trump colluded with Russia, and that’s a crime.
Trump obstructed justice (a crime) by firing Comey.
Trump’s skills as a “con man” might get him elected but it won’t transfer into doing the job of president.
Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will cause huge problems.
Trump’s tweeting will cause huge problems.
GOP will never embrace Trump.
Trump will get nothing important done.
Trump will not work effectively with leaders of other countries.
GOP senators will vote against GOP priorities because of President Trump’s mean tweets.
Trump will not nominate qualified judges to the Supreme Court.
Trump is incompetent.
Presidential approval polls are a good predictor of how a president will perform.
The military won’t follow Trump’s orders.
GDP will never stay above 3%.
— end —
I didn’t get any of those predictions wrong. But if you got 15 or more wrong, you might want to consider never saying anything about politics out loud again for the rest of your life. Just a suggestion."
Good advice for you perhaps?
Yep, hes a lying piece of shit like the ones before him. Did anyone really believe it would be different THIS TIME?
In reply to “I will never send our… by LetThemEatRand
Yes- 62,979,879 retards did
I don't get shitting on the electorate for choosing the outwardly derpy clown over the fully malevolent psychopath.
Now if you'd go Carlin's route and shit on them for producing these choices, I'd fail to produce a counter-argument.
You had no choice in the menu presented on either side. The machine picked the Ds candidate and the Rs candidate was a default. None of the above would have won the Rs primary.
I believe there is a symbiotic relationship between the electorate and the politicians. Given that it's essentially a popularity contest both sides (pops and pols) have to 'massage' each other. E.g: Politicians attempt to influence the electorate (propaganda) but at the same time the electorate chooses a politician that ostensibly represents the majority's pervading ideas (Zeitgeist).
I think I get your point. (i.e. There isn't really a choice because the electorate itself does not get to choose the 'choices'). There is an argument to be made that the parties are filled up with average people from the electorate but I refuse to believe either of us is that naive to take that at face value. However I do think that the moral decrepitude of the electorate reflects on the politicians and vice-versa.
Yet somehow I think absolving the electorate of responsibility completely is detrimental.
The curse of choosing ones overlords, because the consensus is that, collectively, we don't trust each other to vote on the actual issues (for whatever reason, maturity, responsibility, intelligence etc.).
But then again, what do I know? :)
Trump was the vastly superior choice and it is a good thing he won.
He was a great big wrench thrown in the globalist's gears. The Deep State reveals in just 1 year have been simply mega.
The only thing I regret is that come 2020 there won't be an even bigger / fresher wrench to throw in the gears.
Yes Trump is getting chewed up. I expected as much. Got any great big rusty wrenches? That's the only question I want you to answer for me. Oh and how good is your throwing arm?
yes. well said
As if the public deserves anything better
Most of those retards were just voting against Hillary. Sorry you lost.
QAnon?
Some of us have accepted that Trump lied about just about everything as a candidate. Other have not.
At this point my opinion about the plan for Iran still is - they will soften up Iran from within, initially with social unrest using the youth who do feel they have been given enough fast enough and youth who want to rebel against traditional values and to be more like how they think western youth live, one force within that movement is feminists and their SJW, beta male white knights. I'm talking about feminists who are not about equal rights/responsibilities with family values but are about selfies, sexualization using men for money. Surprisingly young Iranian men (in the cities) are seeking brides from outside Iran in growing numbers due to this. Viewed some videos on this where the those young women said, they are willing to date us and party but then marry outsiders, and the guys said basically, you cannot turn a slut into a good wife. Point being, cracks have already formed in the social fabric, this crack may sound superficial but it is not.
Then bring in increased economic sanctions to weaken Iran and further inner strife and conflicts. Then use some ISIS type group who had been branded "good ISIS type group" as in Libya to begin the real shooting, bombings of infrastructure and pretend to be organic and make demands for "liberation". And then the US/NATO begins actions.
I do not see the US/NATO doing a Syria action but to do something between the Iraq and Libya type actions. In Syria it was not officially or openly war on Syrian forces. It will be direct attack in Iran, as it was in Libya and obviously in Iraq.
Putin/Russia will only give the same amount of support as given to Syria, Iraq and Libya. After much initial destruction maybe Russia helps with the new ISIS type (see Syria) but when the US goes directly at Iranian forces Putin bails (see everywhere else).
I'm feeling the luuuv on this thread that's fo sho.
Hey! Remember that time O'Bammy "triggered" peace on errrf to break out by promoting Arab Spring?
Man...those were the days ;-)
“I will never send our finest into battle unless necessary,
That has been the rule always, that's why they sent negros first during woar time.
The other day I was looking at FR (<--staunch red hangout) to see what they were thinking about the maverick dotard's tough talk on Iran.
It seemed to me they were comparing the protesters to so-called deplorables who wanted to "make Iran great again".
FWIW...FR I think is one demographic notch older than ZH and I don't believe there are any demographic notches older than that. I don't have much in common with that group at all.
+1 for "maverick dotard".
Priceless.
The reality is that the majority of Americans don't have a clue and do not remember the US's history with installing West-friendly dictators in Iran. For whatever reason, the average person also just can't wrap their heads around the idea that the MSM and politicians lie to their faces every single day.
Mossedeh in 1953
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA / MI6 declassified / Destabilization Campaign.
The Presstitute Deep State appendages have lost the ability to Gas Light the masses. Don’t fool yourself.
Many are are.
Look up the definition of DOTARD.
Word does not apply to Trump. Had to vote you down for that.
slavish fearful sheeple at work
