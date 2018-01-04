A Tale Of Two Americas: Where The Rich Get Richer And The Poor Go To Jail

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
This is the tale of two Americas, where the rich get richer and the poor go to jail.
Aided and abetted by the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions—a man who wouldn’t recognize the Constitution if it smacked him in the face—the American dream has become the American scheme: the rich are getting richer and more powerful, while anyone who doesn’t belong to the power elite gets poorer and more powerless to do anything about the nation’s steady slide towards fascism, authoritarianism and a profit-driven police state.
Not content to merely pander to law enforcement and add to its military largesse with weaponry and equipment designed for war, Sessions has made a concerted effort to expand the police state’s power to search, strip, seize, raid, steal from, arrest and jail Americans for any infraction, no matter how insignificant.
Now Sessions has given state courts the green light to resume their practice of jailing individuals who are unable to pay the hefty fines imposed by the American police state. In doing so, Sessions has once again shown himself to be not only a shill for the Deep State but an enemy of the people.
First, some background on debtors’ prisons, which jail people who cannot afford to pay the exorbitant fines imposed on them by courts and other government agencies.
Congress banned debtors’ prisons in 1833.
In 1983, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the practice to be unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection clause.
Where things began to change, according to The Marshall Project, was with the rise of “mass incarceration” when we started to imprison more people for lesser crimes.
By the late 1980s and early 90s, “there was a dramatic increase in the number of statutes listing a prison term as a possible sentence for failure to repay criminal-justice debt.” During the 2000s, the courts started cashing in big-time “by using the threat of jail time – established in those statutes – to squeeze cash out of small-time debtors.”
Fast-forward to the present day which finds us saddled with not only profit-driven private prisons and a prison-industrial complex but also, as investigative reporter Eli Hager notes, “the birth of a new brand of ‘offender-funded’ justice.”
Follow the money trail. It always points the way.
Whether you’re talking about the government’s war on terrorism, the war on drugs, or some other phantom danger dreamed up by enterprising bureaucrats, there is always a profit-incentive involved.
The same goes for the war on crime.
At one time, the American penal system operated under the idea that dangerous criminals needed to be put under lock and key in order to protect society. Today, the flawed yet retributive American “system of justice” is being replaced by an even more flawed and insidious form of mass punishment based upon profit and expediency.
Sessions’ latest gambit plays right into the hands of those who make a profit by jailing Americans.
Under such a system, the plight of the average American is measured in dollars and cents.
This is not justice.
This is yet another example of how greed and profit-incentives have not only perverted policing in America but have corrupted the entire criminal justice system.
Unfortunately, the criminal justice system has been operating as a for-profit enterprise for years now, covertly padding its pockets through penalty-riddled programs aimed at maximizing revenue rather than ensuring public safety.
All of those seemingly hard-working police officers and code-enforcement officers and truancy officers and traffic cops handing out ticket after ticket after ticket: they’re not working to make your communities safer—they’ve got quotas to fill.
Same goes for the courts, which have come to rely on fines, fees and exorbitant late penalties as a means of increased revenue. The power of these courts, magnified in recent years through the introduction of specialty courts beyond your run-of-the-mill traffic court (drug court, homeless court, veterans court, mental health court, criminal court, teen court, gambling court, prostitution court, community court, domestic violence court, truancy court), is “reshaping the American legal system—with little oversight,” concludes the Boston Globe.
And for those who can’t afford to pay the court fines heaped on top of the penalties ($302 for jaywalking, $531 for an overgrown yard, or $120 for arriving a few minutes late to court), there’s probation (managed by profit-run companies that tack on their own fees, which are often more than double the original fine) or jail time (run by profit-run companies that charge inmates for everything from food and housing to phone calls at outrageous markups), which only adds to the financial burdens of those already unable to navigate a costly carceral state.
Ask yourself this: at a time when crime rates across the country remain at historic lows (despite Sessions’ inaccurate claims to the contrary), why does the prison population continue to grow?
The prison population continues to grow because of a glut of laws that criminalize activities that should certainly not be outlawed, let alone result in jail time. Overcriminalization continues to plague the country because of legislators who work hand-in-hand with corporations to adopt laws that favor the corporate balance sheet. And when it comes to incarceration, the corporate balance sheet weighs heavily in favor of locking up more individuals in government-run and private prisons.
It’s a vicious cycle that grows more vicious by the day.
Now you can shrug all of this away as a consequence of committing a crime, but that just doesn’t cut it. Especially not when average Americans are being jailed for such so-called crimes as eating SpaghettiOs (police mistook them for methamphetamine), not wearing a seatbelt, littering, jaywalking, having homemade soap (police mistook the soap for cocaine), profanity, spitting on the ground, farting, loitering and twerking.
There is no room in the American police state for self-righteousness. Not when we are all guilty until proven innocent.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, this is no longer a government “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
It is fast becoming a government “of the rich, by the elite, for the corporations,” and its rise to power is predicated on shackling the American taxpayer to a debtors’ prison guarded by a phalanx of politicians, bureaucrats and militarized police with no hope of parole and no chance for escape.
Comments
The U.S. is looking more and more like Babylon.
how the fuck does an article like this not mention Trump?
and him militarizing the police?
and him supporting civil asset forfeiture?
it's ludicrous
In reply to The U.S. is looking more and… by peddling-fiction
CNN used up all the Trump tiles earlier in the day.
In reply to how does an article like… by Bes
Trump had better well fucking understand something: There is NO future that finds the current oligarchy in control of the world. There is NO future that finds Jared and Ivanka ruling over the Earth as (((King and Queen))). That is simply not in the cards, and it never was. Ever.
If Trump's campaign was one big lie - all of them WILL wind up with their heads on pikes. And as I've often said, this is not a threat; I'm not going to be involved in any of it, SFAIK. I'm merely stating in plain terms what is coming, and this is non-negotiable.
The Tribe has been at this for thousands of years. They have never succeeded in bringing all of humanity under their rapacious control. They're not going to succeed this time, either. Their reach exceeds their grasp, as always.
They can either find a different hobby, besides attempting to own and operate the whole world, or they can get wiped off the face of it. There is no Door Number Three. Those are the choices.
In reply to CNN used up all the Trump… by mayhem_korner
powerful.
In reply to Trump had better well… by HopefulCynical
"how does an article like this not mention Trump?"
I don't follow. What does Trump have to do with Sessions?
In reply to how does an article like… by Bes
Crazed leftist attempting to draw humor from passive-aggressive impulsion. Classic.
In reply to "how does an article like… by LetThemEatRand
Only in an ideological universe of Trump is the savior would so many ZH posters forget that the attorney general works for the President. Just as a reminder, JFK appointed his fucking brother to be attorney general. But Sessions. What a nut job. Too bad Trump doesn't have the power to rein him in.
In reply to Crazed leftist attempting to… by mayhem_korner
Where do you come off thinking that "so many ZH posters forget that the attorney general works for the President?" I guess the offense implicit in broad-brush statements is (still) beyond you.
In reply to Only in an ideological… by LetThemEatRand
Okay, so state here and now that you agree that Trump is responsible for Sessions' actions to date. The buck stops with Trump. Say it or spray it.
In reply to Where do you come off… by mayhem_korner
I was just pointing out that you are unrestrained in labeling people as ignorant. But knock yourself out on sorting out the Trump-Sessions stuff. I've got scotch to drink.
In reply to Okay, so state here and now… by LetThemEatRand
So spraying it, then? Say it with me. Sessions works for Trump. Sessions is part of the executive branch. The buck stops with Trump.
Edit. Just saw the scotch reference. Carry on, that's more important.
In reply to I was just pointing out that… by mayhem_korner
That same Jeff Sessions is one of the few senators who ever stood up against the flood of welfare-supported immigration, undercutting American labor and making it less valuable. This is one of the reasons that most Americans have so little money and find themselves living in dangerous neighborhoods and/or more vulnerable to heavy-handed tactics. Many innocent people probably do suffer from these things, but they will also suffer from less policing in dangerous neighborhoods. It is a lose / lose. either way, but hey, illegal alien parents get $1,400 more in child-tax-credit welfare in the new tax bill, making their maximum refundable tax credit go over the $6,444 max. That should help prevent underemployment among citizens and the crime, punishment and mayhem that accompanies it.
In reply to "how does an article like… by LetThemEatRand
Welfare is part of the control grid, to keep the status quo. I give Sessions credit for trying to rein it in. But he's being a complete idiot on other very important issues, and he has much more power now. I'm not okay with him wanting to fuck over states rights (pot) and stepping up enforcement of civil forfeiture for people accused of (not convicted of) a crime. And there's the whole recusal thing. Do I have to like him because he did one thing I agree with many years ago?
In reply to That same Jeff Sessions is… by Endgame Napoleon
Usually I hate your comments but this time you are spot on. Nothing I disagree with.
In reply to Welfare is part of the… by LetThemEatRand
Thanks, but anytime you disagree with me, tell me why. I've learned a lot from this place over the years which is one of the reasons I keep coming back. I may tell you to fuck off, but this is fight club.
In reply to Usually I hate your comments… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Clintons have illegal all tied up at the moment.
In reply to how does an article like… by Bes
you're sharp
In reply to The U.S. is looking more and… by peddling-fiction
Just buy the dip dude and calm down.
Sessions is the problem. Not the solution. He hates freedom.
Do you really think a dangerous neighborhood is liberating? I do not think women find it too liberating. When they cannot feel safe at night, it is not a freedom-creating thing.
In reply to Sessions is the problem. Not… by Secret Weapon
0 accountability
Alas, the Hedge just isn't what it once was.
Without any real markets its just not all that much fun playing your book. Just buy the fucking dip.
In reply to Alas, the Hedge just isn't… by mayhem_korner
"Playing your book" is a fool's errand even when markets are functional. Closet trader's mentality.
In reply to Without any real markets… by VWAndy
and you would have sat on the pot of gold...yeaaaaahhh.
In reply to Alas, the Hedge just isn't… by mayhem_korner
Do you have a Master's in non sequiturs, or is a missed Xanax dose causing you to speak in riddles?
In reply to and you would have sat on… by DrShot II
and where poor and middle class white and black people get killed by violent incorrigible niggers, fueled in their hatred by 7 years of Leftist race-baiting......
How long have there been "Private" (i.e. for-profit) prisons?
That is when this "programme" got underway.
Look up Corrections Corporation of America. Their first fully-private "Institution" was opened in 1984.
1984? Not thinking anything one way or the other about private jails and the ramifications. ..
Nope. I was naive, partying and not woke.
In reply to How long have there been … by Parrotile
I don't remember a single person -- left or right -- blaming Eric Holder or giving credit to Eric Holder for what he did without also blaming or giving credit to his boss, Obama. Yet I've noticed a lot of articles here implying that Sessions is somehow an entity unto himself, as if Trump has nothing to do with him.
he's really got his hands tied with all the russia and msm bs... IMO
In reply to I don't remember a single… by LetThemEatRand
And the 3D chess games. Don't forget about that.
In reply to he's really got his hands… by ThePhantom
Politicians and Police.
How 300 million people allow these tyrants to rule them. Is beyond my understanding of life.
"As the happiness of the people is the sole end of government, so the consent of the people is the only foundation of it."
-John Adams
The proletariat consent.
In reply to Politicians and Police… by Seasmoke
YES. this place is fucking insane
And with a wealthy billionare in the Whitehouse this trend will continue.
One of the things I really love and admire about Trump is that at the beginning of his campaign he claimed to be worth $10 Billion, his Name Brand consisting of something like 90% of that. In eight years he really will be worth $10 Billion because of all the special sweetheart deals he will use his office to get.
When people question the ethical conundrum of using the office to increase his wealth 10 fold just like the criminal Obamas, Clinton's, Bush's, and varied dictators all over the world, all he has to do is point to 2016 and say I told you I was worth $10 Billion from the beginning, now go fuck off or I will sue you. And all the Trumptards will cheer.
We can solve this by rounding up and deporting from America all jews and non-Caucasians.
This is such a commie article.
It is suggesting that one cannot pull themselves up by their bootstraps, that the game is rigged by the evil capitalists for the evil capitalists.
s/
+1 The (true) Tylers wouldn't have posted such word salads back before the infestation of SJWs crowded out the truly insightful financial hardcore types.
In reply to This is such a commie… by scaleindependent
"before the infestation of SJWs crowded out the truly insightful financial hardcore types."
Stop making me nostalgic.
In reply to +1 The (true) Tylers wouldn… by mayhem_korner
Sessions is an asshole.
The Clintons are the perfect example of this. "Public service" with a public salary of $400K x 8 for Bill, and $125K x 8 for Hillary nets you $100+Million. Also, obvious violations of 18 USC 793 nets you NOT EVEN a slap on the wrist.
ZH is becoming increasingly more polarized. Get all bent when Tylers post something you don't agree with then blame it on snowflakes. Or SJWs.
Good luck with that, keeping your country together.