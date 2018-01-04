Trump Sends C&D To Wolff, Demands Halt To Publication Of Explosive Book About His Presidency

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 10:03

The morning after President Trump’s lawyers slapped former chief strategist and Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon with a cease & desist order for allegedly violating his NDA from his time working for the Trump Organization, the Trump legal offensive is moving to the author himself, Michael Wolff.

As the Washington Post reported, Trump’s legal team is seeking to block "any further publication" of Wolff’s upcoming book, which is already No. 1 on Amazon and is set to be released Jan. 9, over its "reckless disregard for the truth."

The book has already led Trump to angrily denounce Bannon.

The legal notice — addressed to author Michael Wolff and the president of the book’s publisher — said Trump’s lawyers were pursuing possible charges including libel in connection with the forthcoming book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

The letter by Beverly Hills-based attorney Charles J. Harder demanded the publisher, Henry Holt and Co., "immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book,” including excerpts and summaries of the book’s contents, and requests a copy of the book in its entirety as they pursue possible legal action."

The lawyers also seek a full copy of the book as part of their investigation.

 

Wolff

As reported before, the book, scheduled to publish next week, has sparked a major feud between Trump and Bannon. Several excerpts published Wednesday revealed interviews with Bannon in which he made incendiary comments about Trump and his family.

In one excerpt, Bannon described the 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a group of Russians as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” He also said there was “zero” chance that the president was not aware of the meeting.

"They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon said. The president has repeatedly denied knowledge of the meeting.

After excerpts from the book were published, Trump issued a blistering statement denouncing Bannon, saying that the former chief strategist has “lost his mind,” and accusing him of “leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was.”

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

A long time media reporter for New York Magazine and Vanity Fair, Wolff helped ingratiate himself into the Trump orbit early on, publishing interviews and profiles on Trump campaign figures like Bannon and Kelly Anne Conway. He also helped ingratiate himself with the new administration by defending Trump and criticizing the mainstream press on shows like CNN's "Reliable Sources" with Brian Stelter.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent the bulk of yesterday's press briefing rebutting details from the excerpts of Wolff's book that have appeared in the Washington Post and the Guardian.

In a separate story, the Washington Post rounded up some of the challenges to various details of Wolff's story.

Comments

IntercoursetheEU Handful of Dust Jan 4, 2018 10:22 AM

Consider the source, Michael Wolff:  "In its review of Wolff's book Burn Rate, Brill's Content criticized Wolff for 'apparent factual errors' and said that more than a dozen of the subjects he mentioned complained that Wolff had 'invented or changed quotes' that he attributed to them. - or - "His former employer, New York Magazine, has called him an 'angry man for pay' and a 'media provocateur' " https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Wolff_(journalist)

auricle Pinto Currency Jan 4, 2018 11:37 AM

Should have treated Bannon, the Trump campaign CEO and chief strategist, with a little more respect. Pushing him out and surrounding the presidency with ONLY the swamp was going to have blowback and here it is. Throwing the Alt-Right to the curb was a poor decision. Trump digging his heels in is only making things worse.  

HopefulCynical ne-tiger Jan 4, 2018 10:44 AM

Chaos Theory. Upheaval creates opportunity, as those in power find themselves distracted. Given this Wolff guy's rep, I can see Bannon and Trump staging this elaborate theater to get more egg on Swamp Rat faces, sure.

Either that, or Trump has actually sold out to the Swamp, and Bannon is now in the process of harpooning the Great Orange Whale.

Either way, long popcorn.

navy62802 Green_Street Jan 4, 2018 10:10 AM

The people who worked in the White House voluntarily agreed to limit their own speech by signing NDA's. Then violated them by disclosing information to Michael Wolff. It appears that the contents of the interviews were obtained through multiple NDA violations.

 

On the flip side, this book seems very pedantic from the initial excerpts released. It feels like just a political hack job intended to distract from more serious and significant national business.

Dilluminati I Write Code Jan 4, 2018 11:02 AM

agree.. however generalizations and opinions of personality, this person was rude, this person autocratic, this person seemed incompetent.. etc.. but anything operational or even procedural is covered: the thin line probably not to be held by a court if I look at the quotes that were released to the press.  Even if you take a foot in the ass as you leave, you are made to understand that you are  not welcomed, breaching a NDA is bad practice..  because what it underscores is that it wasn't about professional disagreement but instead about personality.  It marks you as untrustworthy.  if you don't like what is going down, it's a free country.. leave.. "not for me" but don't get dragged down by the zealots and mudslingers.

If this similar to the Donna Brazil Book is the action scenes in the movie trailer and the rest is just filler to set the stage for these opinions and speculation I doubt a cease and desist will hold.  Bannon on the other hand.. I doubt anyone will get close to him, confide anything, partner or trust him with anything..  What is the conclusion?  That he was brought into this and suddenly had an epiphany into what he was involved?  Donna's book was structured around a Wasserman/Clinton epiphany post her acceptance of DNC.  It will be interesting if the tone and tenure of the Bannon is essentially different where he was the philosopher king or ringside reporter.

What is sad is the manner in which these people handle: sensitive information, NDA's, and privileged access  that nobody twisted their arm to accept, the only firm conclusion drawn is that these people are incapable of keeping an agreement. HRC included, Comey Included, it's a mess to be behold

 

On the Russia investigation. "They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

(speculation)

On the Trump Tower meeting: "The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn't have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s--t, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately."

(opinion)

On where they should have met instead: "A Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire."

(opinion)

On where the Trump team could have "dump[ed]...down" information: “Breitbartor something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication."

(opinion)

On where Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is headed: "This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to f--king Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr., and Jared Kushner ... It's as plain as a hair on your face."

(speculation)

On how they're going to get there: “It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner s--t. The Kushner s--t is greasy. They're going to go right through that. They're going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.”

(speculation)

On the Trump team's chances to escape Mueller's probe: "They're sitting on a beach trying to stop a Category Five."

(opinion)

Ace006 navy62802 Jan 4, 2018 10:44 AM

The Great American MSM seem genetically unable to get past the "Oh, look! A squirrel!" approach to public matters.

"Today, NATO launched an armored strike aimed at St. Petersburg alleged ordered by President Emeritus B.H. Obongo.  In other news, the Kardashian botox buttocks controversy is the talk of Hollywood."

takeaction Green_Street Jan 4, 2018 10:16 AM

Well.......this book just became the BEST SELLER...EVER.  

.

From the other thread......I am 99% sure that Bannon and Trump are doing this together.  

If they are...then it is the most brilliant marketing ploy to detonate the MSM.  They have ALL fallen for this.  Every station is talking about how Bannon betrayed the Whitehouse.  If Trump and Bannon got together, and created this incredible "Trojan Horse".  I will congratulate both of them for fooling 90% here on ZH...as well as 99.9999% of the MSM.  4D Chess at it's finest.

Now....if Bannon really did go off the deep end and bite the hand that feeds him and all of this stuff is fact...that is another story, but for the life of me, Bannon is way too smart for that.

Take a moment and research who is saying this stuff.  Bannon is not.  This is from a Dem/Lib author...so keep your eyes open on what is fact what is fiction...and what is being portrayed as fact. 

This will play out....how it will end?? At this point....I can only speculate......I am watching this shit show closely...and keeping another eye on the world.

Have a great day. 